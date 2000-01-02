Easy Meatloaf

This is a very easy and no fail recipe for meatloaf. It won't take long to make at all, and it's quite good!

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, egg, onion, milk and bread OR cracker crumbs. Season with salt and pepper to taste and place in a lightly greased 9x5-inch loaf pan, or form into a loaf and place in a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the brown sugar, mustard and ketchup. Mix well and pour over the meatloaf.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 98mg; sodium 334.6mg. Full Nutrition
