Easy Meatloaf

I had mine in the oven when I started to read all the reviews and was getting a little worried because of all the people saying it took over 2 hours to cook, that is was all mushy, and people saying it was gross. First of all, what did those people do wrong?? I followed the directions perfectly and mine came out great. The topping was very good, people were saying it was too sweet and it soaked into the loaf...mine didn't. There could have been a little more flavor it in and next time I might add some sage or some garlic but other than that this was very good. I cooked mine for about 1 hour and 5 minutes, the very middle was a light pink but it was still hot. My husband microwaved that part for 30 seconds and it was fine. The cook time should be about 1 hour and 15 minutes to cook the middle. I also really liked it because the meatloaf my mom always made was very good and would melt in your mouth, this was very close to doing that. After the load was done cooking, there was some grease in the pan which is bound to happen because it is beef. I didn't do this but next time I will let it cool for a bit then try to drain some of that grease out before cutting and serving it. Basically, I love this and so did my husband. I don't know what the others who claimed it was soup when they mixed everything together did but if you follow everything correctly you should end up with a great dinner. Oh, I also used crushed croutons instead of bread crumbs. Great recipe!!!!