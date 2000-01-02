Easy Meatloaf
This is a very easy and no fail recipe for meatloaf. It won't take long to make at all, and it's quite good!
I made this recipe and altered it according to previous reviews: 1) I added Worcestershire Sauce 2)didn't have any fresh onion so I used minced 3)added garlic powder 4) added 1 slice of bread ripped into pieces since it seemed too wet when mixing 5)used a glass baking dish 6)doubled the topping 7)used seasoned bread crumbs. A 1.30# of meat cooked in an hour. This turned out great and we went back for seconds even when my man is sick and said he wasn't hungry! I personally thought the topping was a tad too sweet so I would do everything the same next time except reduce the brown sugar some. This was very easy and a big hit. Will definitely make again and again!!!Read More
I tried this several times to see if I could tweak the recipe to something less sweet/more solid. The basic meatloaf ingredients are right but the ketchup/sugar/mustard sauce is way too sweet even for someone with a sweet tooth. I doubled the ketchup as other reviewers suggested but I don't think you need to add any sugar to it. I reduced the milk to 3/4 cup which helped a lot, kept the bread crumbs at 1 cup. My only other suggestion is to maybe increase the ground beef to 2 lbs or find a really lean 90% and above ground beef so that the natural fat in it doesn't make it so greasy. If you want to use this recipe, I recommend leaving the sugar out and using lean ground beef.Read More
Hands down, this was the best meatloaf that I've ever made. I used about 2.3 lbs. of ground beef. Following some of the advice of others as well as adding a few of my own tweaks, the meatloaf was perfect. Here's what I did: 1. I sautéed finely chopped onion, 3 cloves (minced garlic) & 2 stalks of celery in butter (which really makes the loaf tender); then added it to the ground beef. 2. I added 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce to the ground beef mixture along with 2 eggs instead of 1, 1 1/4 cup of milk & about 1 1/2 cup of dried Italian bread crumbs. 3. For the sauce: I initially made it as the directions indicated with 2 TBSP. of brown sugar, and found it to be way too sweet. I then added 1/3 more ketchup and a couple of dashes of Worcestershire Sauce and it was perfect. 4. It was an abundance of sauce, and a lot of the other reviews said that there wasn't enough sauce, so I spooned a thin layer at the bottom of the loaf, molded half the loaf, then sauced the top, and then added the rest of the loaf on top and sauced it really well. This was absolutely perfect. 5. Lastly, there was no specification on whether or not to cook the meatloaf covered or uncovered. I used enough aluminum foil to line the baking dish as well as cover the top (so I essentially wrapped the loaf in foil) and cooked covered for 45 minutes, drained most of any accumulated liquid and cooked uncovered for an additional 30 minutes. This was super moist and delicious!!!!!
I made this meatloaf with my boyfriend. Not only was it delicious but we had a lot of fun making it. At first i was worried that it would be too onion-y, but using the whole onion was well worth it. it was a dark dark scary night and i was home all alone, hungry and scared, all of the sudden the hunger kicked in and i walked in the kitchen, opened the fridge and there it was, a big juicy hunk of meat with onions, pepper, and one medium sized egg. without a second thought i clenched my teeth into it and mmmmmmmmm oh my lord it was so meaty and loafy. my night was made. it just... just... magical.
Whoops! The recipe submission lists 2 tablespoons brown sugar, not the 2 cups we published. We have revised the recipe to include the correct amount. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Don't be discouraged by the unimaginative ingredient list. I made this recipe exactly as instructed, adding some worcestershire to taste, but I think it would be fine without it. The raw onions give a perfect crunch, I would not pre cook them. The flavor punch comes from the perfect sauce, my family loved it. I look for good meat loaf recipes like I look for the perfect purse. And this is IT for me. It would be good to use it as a base for adding whatever else you wanted, but I don't want to mess with a good thing. This is IT for all you cooks.
I would like to read reviews of THIS recipe. When you alter THIS recipe, you have created a NEW recipe.
Absolutely love this recipe! It was so easy to make and so delicious!! My boyfriend and I both had seconds it was so good. I did some altering to the recipe, which I thought made it even better. I listened to the other reviewers and sauteed the onions in a little butter and garlic powder. I also did half a cup of crushed Ritz crackers and half a cup of Italian Seasoned bread crumbs. I added a 1oz packet of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning for flavor. For the topping I did 1/3 cup ketchup, 1/3 cup sweet baby rays bbq sauce and 1 tbs regular mustard. I had bbq sauce on meatloaf at a really nice restaurant and it gave me the idea, the combination is perfect!!!
Almost identical to the Ranch House Meat Loaf recipe I use. I use 2 lbs gr. beef, 1 cup cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs (trust me it is better), 2 eggs, 1/2 cup onion, 3/4 of 10 oz. can of beef broth (instead of milk), 1 tsp. sage, 1 tsp. thyme and 1/4 tsp. pepper. For topping: 3 tbsp. brown sugar, 4 tbsp. ketchup and 1 tsp. dry mustard. Bake meatloaf at 325 for 1 1/4 hours. Remove from pan and place on plate (this gets the meatloaf out of the grease for the final cooking). Put topping on meatloaf and return to oven for additional 30 minutes. DELICIOUS!!!!
This meatloaf was great! I did as some of the other reviewers did, I tweaked a few items. B 4 cooking I read some reviews about the meat being too mushy. The trick to solve this problem is to put two slices of bread in the bottom of the pan before the meatloaf. Also, use 1 packet of Lipton's onion soup instead of real onions. And to give the meat a nice flavor, use 1 tblspn of Worstcestershire sauce. Instead of using 1 cup of milk, use 1/4 cup. My family loves a more firm meatloaf and this was perfect. After dinner, my hubby fell right to sleep! :-) Guess that's what GOOD comfort food does to ya.
This is a great, classic meatloaf, and the topping mixture is delicious! However, using all ground beef resulted in a very dense and sort of chewy meatloaf. I would advise using a "meatloaf mix" of either beef & pork or beef, pork and lamb. Many grocery stores sell a mix like this already pre-packaged, but you can always just buy them separately and mix them together. I used such a mix when I made this for the second time, and it resulted in a meatloaf that was moist and had a more pleasing texture. I did add about 15 minutes to the baking time. Other than that, I loved it and will make it again!
Very tasty meatloaf but came out really mushy for me because I didn't let it sit long enough after it came out of the oven. It needs to sit for at LEAST 10 minutes, this definitely should be in the directions. I took other reviewers advice and did the following: 1) added garlic powder and worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture. 2) Used less brown sugar in the topping mixture (probably more like 1 tbsp of sugar). I also used crushed white cheddar Cheese-Its instead of breadcrumbs, gives it a nice cheesy flavor. Some reviews say to double the amount of topping, which is true, it does need more, but I would suggest reserving some of the sauce and warming it up at very low heat in a saucepan. Then, drizzle over the meatloaf after you slice and plate it. Yummy sauce!
Really enjoyed this meatloaf. I added a few tablespoons of worcestershire sauce and a little garlic powder. I also made 3 small loaves instead of one big one. It cut down on the cooking time from 1 hour and 15 to about 50 minutes or so.
I struggled for a long time to find a perfect meatloaf recipe. The famly always claimed my meatloaf was good, but I never cared for it. First time I made this meatloaf everyone just raved about it, including the more picky eaters. I did add a dash of low sodium wortceshire sauce. This is a keeper and will be my main meatloaf from now on.
I LOVE this recipe! It tastes great and is easy. The only modifications that I made were to: 1) Leave out the ketchup 2) Put the brown sugar in with the meat and other ingredients (a mistake the turned out to be great) 3) Use BBQ sauce as a glaze 4) Bake it in muffin cups By baking it in muffin cups, we were able to get 12 servings out of it, which helps with portion control, because when I slice meatloaf, there's never enough for two meals. Great recipe that I'd certainly recommend to others.
This is a very delicious, basic recipe. I would have given it 5 stars, but I made a few alterations which prevented it from being on the bland side. I added about a tablespoon or so of Worcestershire sauce (I just eyeballed it), used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs instead of plain, sautéed the onion with a few cloves of freshly minced garlic, added some fresh chopped parsley into the meatloaf, and I added about a tablespoon of BBQ sauce to the glaze just to give it a little more dimension. And for my tastes, I used a teaspoon each of salt and pepper (if anyone wondered how much should be recommended). Don't forget to double the sauce! **Also, here's a helpful tip on how to cook it. Free-form the loaves, and place them on a cookie cooling rack. Line a large cookie sheet/baking pan with foil, and place the cooling rack on top of the baking pan. This will allow the fat/drippings from the meatloaf to fall onto the bottom of the pan, so any draining/soaking will not be necessary.** The original recipe yields a pretty good meatloaf, very moist and with the right proportions...but the modifications made it even better! It was my first time making it, and I even made my grandma proud. :)
I thought this was a great recipe! I added the worcestershire and cooked the onion as previous posters said. I cooked it 1 hour in a pampered chef stone loaf pan and it was a little underdone. I think 1 hr 15 would have been perfect.
I rated this recipe a 3 because it contained no ingredients to provide flavor and virtually all reviewers altered it in some way. As others, I sauteed the onions along with some finely chopped celery, green pepper and roasted red pepper. I used only half the bread crumbs and milk because I wanted meatloaf rather than bread pudding. I also added Worcestershire sauce and some chopped parsley. It was very tasty but nothing like the recipe provided here.
My family loves this recipe. I usually use cracker crumbs rather than bread...but I think it's the sauce on top that makes the recipe.
I love this recipe. I've saved it for the past year and made it my exclusive "standard meatloaf" recipe. I add veggies to it and make it with 3 lbs of ground turkey now. My boyfriend eats meatloaf sandwiches with the leftovers, so I make this same recipe, doubled, (except same 1 cup of milk), and add a green bell pepper, half a yellow squash, and a handful of baby carrots. It's absolutely awesome.
Awesome meatloaf. I made 4lbs of it. I did alter the recipe a bit. I added in a 1lb roll of breakfast sausage, a packet of dry onion soup mix and a few drops of Worcestershire sauce. ~2nd Time Making this~ Everyone that eats this loves it. Its a huge success. I tend to alter the recipe each time depending on what I have; however I add sausage each time. If you haven't tried it, I suggest you do.
Good but nothing special. Didn't hold together very well. Baked for 1hr 15min.
I had mine in the oven when I started to read all the reviews and was getting a little worried because of all the people saying it took over 2 hours to cook, that is was all mushy, and people saying it was gross. First of all, what did those people do wrong?? I followed the directions perfectly and mine came out great. The topping was very good, people were saying it was too sweet and it soaked into the loaf...mine didn't. There could have been a little more flavor it in and next time I might add some sage or some garlic but other than that this was very good. I cooked mine for about 1 hour and 5 minutes, the very middle was a light pink but it was still hot. My husband microwaved that part for 30 seconds and it was fine. The cook time should be about 1 hour and 15 minutes to cook the middle. I also really liked it because the meatloaf my mom always made was very good and would melt in your mouth, this was very close to doing that. After the load was done cooking, there was some grease in the pan which is bound to happen because it is beef. I didn't do this but next time I will let it cool for a bit then try to drain some of that grease out before cutting and serving it. Basically, I love this and so did my husband. I don't know what the others who claimed it was soup when they mixed everything together did but if you follow everything correctly you should end up with a great dinner. Oh, I also used crushed croutons instead of bread crumbs. Great recipe!!!!
My husband and 3 year old son loved this recipe. I found it easy to make without a whole lot of effort.
This was great. All ingredients are things you have on hand...tasted delicious, very easy prep, moist, easy to slice did not fall apart...what else can I say, try it..you'll love it!!
Great meatloaf. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and added green pepper to the meatloaf. Didn't saute the onions and did make extra topping sauce. It turned our amazing! The only gripe I would give is that you need to cook it for at least an hour andfifteen minutes or hour and a half, as well as, put bread in the bottom of the pan to soak up the grease. I only cooked it for an hour and the middle had raw spots so we couldn't eat the entire thing. But I will make again for sure!!!
Surprised to say, this meatloaf was spectacular. Reminds me of my grandmothers. Well done. My son ate the whole piece came back for more. Very happy, will make this a regular thing from now on.
Really good recipe. The meatloaf was delicious. I did modify it as suggested on the comments. My boyfriend loved it!
The ingredients were like soup by the time I mixed in all the milk. If you try this recipe, you might consider cooking an additional 30 minutes so the meatloaf firms up. I think this is due to all the liquid that was added. Otherwise you will be spooning it instead of slicing. I thought the brown sugar would be a nice addition but the formula works out like this: beef + brown sugar = gross
Icky...I followed directions to a T. Meatloaf looked undercooked and the ketchup on top was way too sweet. Not much flavor to this loaf of meat. Won't be making this again.
I made this recipe several months ago and accidentally added the brown sugar, mustard and ketchup INTO the meat mixture and baked it. AWESOME! It added "something" unique to the meatloaf instead of just a topping. Now it's the only recipe I use.
Ok! So I rarely write reviews but I felt like this little jewel deserved a mention. So I decided to surprise the boyfriend with something new BUT old. I searched through the net for a simple yet easy meatloaf recipe.. Well because I've never made meatloaf before!! I stumbled upon this, quickly went to the supermarket, got all necessary ingredients and dashed back to my kitchen to put it all together. ***I definitely followed what other users said about sautéing the onions and adding 3 average sized garlic cloves - well because I just love anything oniony & garlicky!!! I have it a generous 4-5 round sprinkles of worcestershire sauce. I also doubled the ketchup mixture which I thought was enough but not enough for me since I just love anything drenched in sauce, the more saucy the better.*** THE VERDICT: Both son & boyfriend devoured their first plates and asked for seconds, mind you son is only 4 1/2 yrs. old! HAHA! Also, I made potatoes au gratin & steamed/baked garlic veggies with this. Everything bounced right off each other and it made the whole plate very comforting to eat. A WINNER!
Since we like to keep kosher at home, I substituted the milk with an additional egg and used panko bread crumbs (which are parve). Total cook time ended up being 1hr and 10 mins. It came out delicious.
Amazing. I prefer to use oatmeal instead of bread crumbs. But tried it both ways and you really can't tell the difference. I double the sauce topping because I like a little extra :)
My very picker eaters, each with different preferences and tastes, all LOVED this meatloaf and have asked to add it to our "regular" dinner arsenal. I used Italian style bread crumbs instead of regular only because that's what I had in the pantry and it turned out great. THANKS!
I made this for thirty people and ALL of them went back for seconds and wanted the recipe!! When I go home to Colorado all of my relatives always ask me to make this. I disagree with people that said that the brown sugar topping made it to sweet. It was perfect!!
WOW its all in the ketchup/mustard glaze....and don't change a thing.... I have told people to make their own meatloaf recipe but to try this glaze... their husbands told them it was the best meatloaf they ever made. To the meat I added a little oregano, basil and garlic, and chopped green peppers....that is how I make my meat loaf... however this glaze will go on ALL meatloaves! Great recipe!
My husband had a "moment" when he took his first bite of this. It is fabulous!
I am a bachelor - this recipe rocked - simple and OMG good! Meatloaf sandwiches for lunch all week long - YES!
This was pretty tasty. I didn't follow the recipe exactly, because someone decided that the bowl of hamburger defrosting in the fridge was an invitation to make themselves a hamburger for lunch, but I think I was close enough to the original recipe's proportions to review it honestly. I sauteed the onion and about a tablespoon of garlic in some olive oil and butter. I ended up using 2/3c milk and 1 cup bread crumbs (Italian seasoned). The sauce was too sweet and it wouldn't have been enough. I ended up tripling the sauce and adjusting the ingredients (NOT triple the sugar.) to make up for it. I ended up with: 1 c ketchup, 3T brown sugar, 1 T mustard, 1tsp vinegar, 1 tsp hot sauce. It was tangy and just a touch sweet. Overall, a very solid meatloaf base. And it was super moist. Next time, I'll probably use 2-3lbs of meat since it shrank quite a bit in my 8x8 dish.
This is an awesome recipe,no one can screw it up.Ive made it 4 times and didnt change a thing!!
Wonder why I ever bothered making all those fancy meat loaves with veal, pork and beef, etc etc etc…this was so easy and my family liked it just as much, if not more. I used Ritz crackers for the breadcrumbs, just because I wanted to use them up. I did sauté the onion. I think it would be fine to eliminate onion altogether and it would still be good. Update 11/2/14: Made this again but didn't sauté the onion (use 1/2 onion) and just used saltines. Still delicious - the husband and kids ate the whole thing.
Four star with no topping. I've never understood meatloaf topping and don't care for it when I've had it. I don't know anybody who puts on a topping. We use gravy or Heinz 57 for dipping...no topping necessary and a tomatoey or BBQy type topping doesn't do well with gravy, which we have anyways for the mashed potatoes that go with the meatloaf. Good flavor. Next time I'll add celery salt and replace the bread crumbs with oats. Oats make for a more moist meatloaf, always, in my opinion, when the loaf is made from all ground beef...not so dense.
No wonder people hate meatloaf.Followed the recipe exactly and I think that it had way too much bread crumbs in it and made it too light and fluffy, which meatloaf should not be. It should be dense and full of meat, not fluff.
Mmm. Tasty. I made as directed and it turned out great. The loaf had cracked a bit but the taste made up for it. Thanks for sharing.
I would not recommend anyone to make it. The brown sugar was way to much, the syrupy mixture destroyed the loaf.
This is the second time I made it and it turns out great with minor changes. I add chopped bell pepper and a couple of dashes of Worcestershire Sauce. I don't use the brown sugar/ketchup mixture, instead I just use ketchup as a topping. Husband loves it and he is a true southerner ;)
Just like momma used to make! The only difference is that she used onion flakes instead of real onion - same flavor, but for some reason it doesn't make you quite as gassy as using real onion.
great recipe, entire family had seconds. Changes I made: beef/veal/pork mixture, add garlic, italian seasoning, worcestershire sauce to mixture (def needs spices, salt & pepper), if you use all the mustard you wont have it taste as sweet, if you 1/2 the mustard it will be a little too sweet, def. double the sauce mixture!!! This one's a keeper!
It's funny when people make all these modifications to a recipe, and then complain when it doesn't turn out the way it should. Seriously, take my word for it and don't alter the recipe. Doubling the sauce is fine, because the sauce is amazing and just adding more makes it even more delicious. But nothing more than that. This is truly the most amazing meatloaf recipe I've ever tried!
The flavor of the brown sugar made this meatloaf so delicious. This was so delicious it was hard not to stop eating the whole meatloaf!
too much brown sugar...
It was easy to make, but the taste was plain to me. I might make this again, but add more spices to it for flavor.
Amazing...my boyfriend loves it...said it's best he ever tasted...I add about 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley, a little bit of italian seasoning and a clove of minced garlic...great great recipe!!!!!!
Meatloaf was outstanding, better than my mothers ( rest in peace ). This meatloaf recipe will replace my mothers. Thanks.
So good! I omitted the mustard from the sauce and my family loved it. I also added worcestershire to the meat - tasty. Finally, I divided the meat into two loaves; cooked in one hour.
Easy, very moist & quite good. I only used the recipe as a guide & followed some other suggestions, such as using seasoned bread crumbs & adding worcestershire sauce...I also sauteed the onion with diced bell pepper & garlic (in a small bit of butter), then finally threw in a bit of italian sausage I had leftover from another meal. Since I doubled the recipe I baked it for 2 hours, adding the sauce (used 1/2 the brown sugar) the last 30 minutes only. I have no doubt this will make terrific sandwiches tomorrow.
This turned out great. Added some green peppers and sauted the onions first and doubled the sauce.
This is another great meatloaf. Instead of the bread crumbs, I use quaker oats. This glaze is better than mine. What's fun is that you can adjust this to your familys likes and dislikes, even hiding some of their dislikes.
I absolutely love this meatloaf. It was so juicy and flavorful.
Easy and Delicious! I only had a pound of ground beef but I kept the other amounts the same. I did put in a garlic clove, cayenne pepper, sage and tyme. Mmm! Also, I didn't use any measuring spoons when I mixed the topping, so I think I put in too much brown sugar. But it turned out really well and tasted like barbecue sauce. My husband loved it. I formed it as a loaf in a pan and put cubed potatoes and carrots around it. Put some olive oil over those and sprinkled with salt, pepper and tyme.
Awesome. I would cut back on the brown sugar because I felt it was too sweet. I added more onions as well as garlic and parsley.. It was very small when I took it out of the oven so I added an additional 1/2 pound of beef. Perfection!
It was good, just felt like there was something missing. The sauce was amazing!!!! I made it with mashed potatoes. My husband really liked it but also felt like there was something missing. I'll have to experiment a little bit, this was also my first meatloaf dish I've ever made!
YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
I'm not a huge cook but my step-mom said it was the best meatloaf she's ever had. I sauteed the onions in butter and garlic prior to putting them in the mix as others suggested, and the end result was delicious!
This meatloaf is the BEST! I've already made it a few times. It is on the sweet side but that's what makes it great. EXCELLENT for meatloaf sandwiches. The topping seems to keep all of the juices inside. IT'S GREAT !!! AAA+++
I've made this recipe at least three times now, and my fiance loves it more and more each time. I have followed the reviews, and sauted the onions in butter and garlic, and added worchester sauce. It's absolutely delicious! I'm making it tonight!
Just be sure and line the baking dish with foil!!
I loved it! this is my first time making meatloaf and I was happily suprised that it turend out good. I subbed instant oats for bread crumbs, used 2 1/2 pounds of ground beef, added tumeric,chili poweder and itialin sasoning to the meat. and added tamarind,honey,clove,galric powder to the sauce. put into 2 loaf pans and cooked for 1 hour. The meatloaf was a bit too soft, but I prefuer that instad of thick dry meat. I will make this agian thanks!!
Really good recipe. My husband was disapointed to see I was making meatloaf, but was MORE than pleasantly surprised once he tasted it. I followed the recipe, but added some minced veggies I needed to use up. So tender and yummy!
Perfect Meat Loaf Sauce...Big Hit
This is not only the best meat loaf I've ever made, it's the best meat loaf I've ever had! My husband and I loved it. It tastes great and and it actually cuts into slices! My other meat loaves tended to break up when I tried to slice them. I did saute the onions first and used store bought Italian bread crumbs, otherwise by the recipe. Like a meat loaf should be! I'm thrilled with this recipe and I'll make it again and again.
I didn't like this at all. I ended up throwing it all away ...I just couldn't eat it...not very good.
Super easy and incredibly good!!! My wife had ground turkey, so I used that instead of beef, and because it was Passover, I had taken a bunch of Matzah and put it into my Vitamix and grounded up in place of the bread crumbs. Other than that, made it as is, and it was great!!!! Will make that again.
A good, basic meatloaf recipe, but it seemed a bit bland. I sautéed onions, red peppers, and garlic in butter, waited for it to cool, then added it to the meat mixture. I also added a few Saltine crackers as well Italian bread crumbs. In addition, I added about 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and a dash of A-1 steak sauce. I doubled the sauce, but only added approximately 1 tablespoon of brown sugar as I don't care for sweet things. I found that I had to bake it for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. Overall, a good, easy recipe.
No stars! This is the worst meatloaf I have ever had. A CUP of milk? Seriously?
This was an awesome Meatloaf! I'm by no means a meatloaf fan and wanted to do something with ground meat I had left over. I've read the reviews and don't understand how everyone is using 1 to 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar. The recipe only calls for 2 TABLESPOONS of brown sugar. I didn't have any so I substitued Pancake Syrup as another reviewer did and it was awesome! We had 3 helpings!
Not sure what the problem is...I followed directions completely and it's been 2 hours and it's still in the oven. I pulled it out at one hour and it was still raw in the middle so put it back in. Very disappointed right now
I am brand new to cooking so anything with "easy" in the title gets my attention. Even though I have a reputation for ruining dinner, this came out awesome! Since my husband usually does all of the cooking and he tends to be pretty set in his ways, I wasn't too confident in making meatloaf not done the way he is used to. But boy am I glad I did! I followed the suggestions of the others and added Worchestershire sauce and sauteed the onions before I added them. It was so moist and and the sauce was delicious! But the best thing of all -- my husband loved it! I've never had meatloaf prepared this way but now can't imagine preparing it differently!
Very Tasty!! For a spicier approach add 2 cloves of minced garlic in the meat mixture, and about 2 tablespoons of Worchestchire Sauce to the Ketchup mixture. Bbest Meat Loaf EVER!!
We love this recipe! I use onion powder instead of onions and use the Italian style breadcrumbs for more flavor. I usually have to cook it more like 1hr 15minutes to totally cook it through.
I have made this again and again since finding this recipe. Wonderful! I do par boil my onions before I add them to the meat mixture. Like others said needs more sauce, I just eyeball a little extra.
BLAND
i liked this recipe alot. I followed the advice of another review saying to saute the onions and garlic, i added bell pepper as well. and lots of garlic because i love garlic. I added the worchestire sauce as recomended along with a generous sprinkling of Italian seasoning. Turned out great. I did decide to cook a little longer and cover with foil some of the cook time to prevent burning.
Excellent! I, too, followed many of the reviewers advice and added Worcestershire sauce, sauteed the onion and some garlic in butter, and also added a chopped red pepper, which I also sauteed. Instead of putting the sauce on top, I added the mustard, a small can of tomato paste and a small can of tomato juice, and also used Italian-style breadcrumbs. I sprinkled a bit of leftover provolone cheese on top for the final 10 minutes, which melted and was nice and bubbly on top. It tasted DELICIOUS!
The meatloaf was super. Very easy to make and just delicious.
1. Way too sweet (why the brown sugar???) 2. Could not hold its form(1 more egg would help). The addition of milk was a poor choice. No garlic?
This was delicious and easy to make! The topping was really yummy and gave it a nice flavor. I made two changes...I used quick oats instead of bread crumbs and I added green pepper along with the onion. Very pleased with this recipe...very moist meatloaf.....thanks!!
This recipe was quick and easy to make and taste ohhhh so good very different from plane old meatloaf the family really loved it
Even utilizing the 2 tablespoons of brown sugar made the glaze for this meatloaf unappetizing. The sugar cooked throughout the meat making the overall taste too sweet.
I made this tonight on a whim, it was very good, used less milk than called for, guesstimated the amount of bread crumbs, and added worcestershire sauce to meatloaf mix - very good, not too dry, just right!!! Sauce was great!!! A keeper!
Just served this for dinner tonight. It was fast to prepare and easy to put together. Turned out to be delicious and moist. Served it with boiled potatoes, carrots and corn. There was enough left over for lunch tomorrow.
This is literally the perfect basic meatloaf. The glaze is delicious. You can jazz this up with a TBSP of Worcestshire sauce, but I have made it without and it tastes just fine. I also often buy meatloaf mix (beef/veal/pork) rather than just ground beef and that tastes fine too. This is great for dinner and great on sandwiches the next day.
This meatloaf was fantastic! I did take the advice of some other reviewers and sauteed the onions in butter and garlic and I added a little worcestershire sauce. It was so moist. Unfortunately, we will not have any leftovers because everyone ate it up!
Sorry, but this had no flavour at all. It was mushy, bland, and the sauce was way too sweet. (I even added garlic and extra spices) I will not be making this again.
I did not care for this recipe. I followed all the instructions.
I was very disappointed with how this meatloaf turned out, especially given such high reader ratings. I always make Betty Crocker's meatloaf, and even though it is a great loaf, I decided to try a different one. Unfortunately, this dish turned out mushy and very much lacking in flavor. The only thing I liked about it was the ketchup and brown sugar sauce, but even that I altered after reading reviews. I will not use this meatloaf recipe again, but if I were to change anything about it i would add a handful of sharp cheddar cheese to it and I would recommend using Italian seasoned bread crumbs to help develop flavor. Also, it took at least 15 minutes longer to bake than the recipe claimed, so make sure to allot for the extra baking time!
his recipe is so good, making it tonight and we all love it. Nuff said, and have a happy holiday no matter how miserable you are!
This is the best meatloaf my husband and I have ever had! Neither one of us were big fans of meatloaf growing up, but this one blew them both out of the water! The only problem I had was it was really juicy? I used turkey meat so that might be why, next time I will keep it in a little longer. I used others advice and doubled the sauce, adding more or less of ingredients till I found the perfect taste. I also added Worcestershire sauce as someone suggested..wonderful! I do suggest also sauteing your onions and adding about 2 to 3 cloves of garlic..per taste, and oregano and basil to the meat as well.
