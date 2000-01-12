Wonderful Meatloaf

This is my all time favorite recipe for meatloaf. You can substitute the ketchup for barbecue sauce.

Recipe by Rebecca

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, rice, brown sugar, onion and 1 tablespoon ketchup. Mix well and place in a 5x9 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Spread remaining 1/2 cup ketchup over the top of the loaf. Bake for 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 456.9mg. Full Nutrition
