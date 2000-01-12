Wonderful Meatloaf
This is my all time favorite recipe for meatloaf. You can substitute the ketchup for barbecue sauce.
Good tasting meatloaf. TO SOLVE THE "FALLING APART" PROBLEM YOU CAN: 1. DECREASE THE RICE BY 1/4 CUP 2. ADD EITHER 1/4 CUP OF BREAD CRUMBS OR TOASTED WHEAT GERM. 3. ADD ONE LARGE BEATEN EGG. This should give you a firmer loaf suitable for slicing. I always double the recipe and have sliced and lightly fried (in olive oil) meatloaf the third day. My family actually prefers it this way and it is a great time-saving suggestion.Read More
way too sweet....it was like eating candied beef.Read More
This recipe was so delicious! I made it for dinner tonight and everyone loved it. I used a cup of uncooked Minute Rice instead of cooked rice and it held together perfectly. I'll probably use this recipe more than I use my other meat loaf recipe.
This was very good. I didn't have a loaf pan so I combined the ingredients and shaped this into a loaf and baked it in a pyrex dish. I don't recommend doing this because the loaf spreads and doesn't retain the loaf form very well. I will use the loaf pan (as recommended) the next time I make this. It will be the first dish I think of when I have left over white rice on hand as it is perfect for using leftover rice with. Also, this would be a good recipe for people who like to stuff green peppers. We enjoyed the sweet taste this meatloaf offered it was not overwhelming. But like other reviewers have noted it needs salt and pepper for sure! Very easy to prepare especially if rice is already made.
This was great. I added an egg and put it in the crock-pot all day!! My husband and 1 1/2yr old LOVED it!!! Will make again!
This was a very easy and tasty meatloaf! My son and husband, who are both pretty picky, liked it a lot and said I can make it again!! I did change it up a bit though after reading through everyone elses reviews...first off, I changed the servings to 6. I used almost 2lbs of ground chuck. I added one egg and 1/4 cup bread crumbs to help it stay formed. I used about 2 Tblsp Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce for mixing and only used ketchup to top the loaf with at the end. I only used 2 tsps of brown sugar and I added garlic salt and regular salt as well as coarse ground pepper and minced garlic. I used about one cup of cooked rice instead of a little more like it called for. I definately reccomend this recipe, it is very easy and quite tasty!! We really liked it and will be making it again sometime soon I'm sure!
The meatloaf was very tasty, but I did add salt and pepper. When I took the meatloaf out of the form it began to fall apart, so next time I will use an egg to hold it together.
This was a great tasting recipe. I added 3 tbsp of ketchup to the hamburger instead of the 1. I also added some salt and pepper. Next time I will use an egg as well to help hold it together a bit more.
I went with a full cup or rice and added sale and pepper. The rice adds a wonderful texture and taste, first meatloaf I've made that doesn't use an egg. Very tasty.
Hi, Great recipe - auick and a great use for left-over rice. I use more rice and have been using brown rice and it's quite good. Makes for a great gluten-free recipe that hubby just asked for again tonight and so did my daughter.
Great recipe! I like to bake it in muffin cups. Just press into muffin cups and bake at 350 for about 25 minutes. Wait until last 10 minutes before adding about a tablespoon of ketchup or chili sauce on top of each one. Tastes like stuffed peppers without the peppers. Delicious! They usually pop out easily but if the beef is lean I would spray with cooking spray first. I also have substituted about a third cup of raw minute rice when cooked rice is not available - and I add an egg to help it hold together.
My family LOVED this recipie. I did a 1/2 hamburger & 1/2 venision and instead of the rice I used almost 3/4 cup crushed Ritz cracker instead. Plus I did not put all the added ketchup on top (I get heartburn easy) and it was great. This is a keeper for my family!!
Mine didn't fall apart at all, I did add worsershire, garlic and italian seasoning to give it some flavor. My hubby said it was the best meatloaf he has had (and he is not a fan of meatloaf!)
I'm not usually a big meatloaf fan, in fact I had never made meatloaf before. I had some ground beef and started looking for a recipe other than the usual cheeseburger recipe and ran across this meatloaf. I had all the ingredients readily available so I decided what the heck! I was going to give it a try! I took into consideration some of what the other reviewers wrote, so I followed the directions as written using 93% ground beef, brown rice and Splenda brown sugar blend, then I threw in one egg and a handful of leftover saltine crackers. I was concerned that it was going to be bland since the recipe doesn't call for any salt, but I didn't add any since I had thrown in the crackers. While it was cooking, the house smelled great! When I took it out of the oven it looked perfect and sliced up beautifully. I served it with mashed potatoes and corn. That meatloaf was SOOOO good that I couldn't wait to have leftovers the next night! I was almost dreaming about it it was so good! I will absolutely make this meatloaf again. It was super easy and super tasty! I am now officially a meatloaf lover! :)
Tasted very good, I added a splash of A1 and hot sauce for a bit more flavor. While the meatloaf tasted great, it didn't hold together as well as I would have liked it to.
Does fall apart even if you use an egg, but still really good tasting. I made this for a gluten free friend and he really liked it.
I thought that the meatloaf was good. There were some good flavors. I wasn't too sure about the rice at first, wasn't sure if I was going to enjoy the texture, but in the end it turned out good. I did make one change. Rather than topping it off with ketchup, I topped it off with spicy BBQ sauce, gave it just that little extra kick.
I thought it was OK. I found the amont of onion to be a little too much. I followed recommendations and added 1/4 cup bread crumbs and one egg, but it was still falling apart a bit, so next time I might add less onion or 2 eggs. Also, I might add a bit of salt and pepper and possibly 1/2 TBSP of worcestershire sauce as it was lacking a bit of flavor.
Won't make again. Too sweet.
Great and gluten free! I did add an egg as recommended and cut the ketchup in half as I don't like too much ketchup.
add egg and bread crumbs to keep from falling apart! and also add salt and pepper Very good
Additional note (09/17/10)- I usually have fresh or frozen turkey or beef stock on hand and I cook the brown rice in the stock before adding to the other meatloaf ingredients. I believe it really adds to the flavor and using turkey stock doesn't detract from the beef flavor. I doubled the recipe, used brown rice and combined ketchup and barbeque sauce for the topping sauce. Loved the taste and also liked that rice was used.
Add seasonings (garlic powder, onion powder) for a better taste and flour to keep the loaf from falling apart. The rice really absorbs the juices from the meat and becomes soggy. This is an easy fix if you work flour into the mixture. A very good meatloaf, overall. The second time making this I added diced and drained canned tomatoes and diced green peppers along with garlic and onion powder. Topped it with BBQ sauce and it was phenomenal.
This is the best meat loaf I've tasted in years!
This recipe is a gem. I followed it once -- DELICIOUS. The next time, I used taco sauce, not salsa, for ketchup. I love both and will try the BBQ sauce suggestion I just read. Thanks for sharing. Thanks to who wrote this, my first meatloaf was a winner.
A decent recipe. Definitly needs an egg added to help hold it together. I added brown sugar to the ketchup topping as well and salt and pepper.
This was a nice recipe to try for my kids who are allergic to eggs and milk. It was even better the next day.
I, too, added salt & pepper before baking. Also added a little brown sugar to the ketchup for topping. My husband loved it. I found that it crumbled and fell apart.
Easy to make but not a lot of flavor.
this tasted good yet the rice made it very very mushy i could tell while mixing it so i added a cup of bread crumgs and 1/2 pound more meat so it wasnt so much rice but it just fell apart to mush when cutting it...i will not make this again
Very good, but I made double portion, so I added 2 eggs and about 1/4 cup of bread crumbs to it.
Oh my word! We are a family of meatloaf lovers. I followed this recipe, and cooked as directed. The texture was awful.My son said "wow, I didn't know you could wreck a meatloaf". Apparently so.
Great texture!! No flavor AT ALL!! I added 2TBL of seasoned salt to eat. (I used the original reciped that called for kethcup)
This recipe was very tasty, but we had to add a beaten egg to hold it together. After that addition, it was a HUGE HIT!!
it was not bad at all,a bit on the sweet side though,that was the only thing I wasn't really fond of,but all in all it was,good,next time I'll use less brown sugar.
Great recipe although I tweaked it slightly. I added a bit of breadcrumbs, and added less rice as well as substituted the ketchup for barbecue sauce and this spiced it up a bit. Very easy and quick to make.
was good. kids liked it, all but the onion
WAY Good! Even my 17 mth old liked it....and he even said it was "awesome"! I tried this with 1 cup of uncooked minute rice, but it turned out just a tad dry. Next time I will either add an egg (because it did fall apart some) and/or use cooked rice. Oh and I also added just a little garlic salt and then salt/pepper to taste. Great recipe! Will make again!
I have to say that it was my first time making a meatloaf and I was quiet dissapointing.I add an egg to the recipe. The basic ingredients are ok. but next time I will add flavor to it becuase I found it very blend .... boring. Maybe some chop green pepperbell, 2 boil eggs in between the mix ( not cut )and BBQ sauce for the topping not ketcup.
Good, but I have made changes because I do not like the taste of Thyme and I wanted ingredient substitutes with less preperation. I was looking for German Meatloaf and I think I am close. I serve this with red cabbage and mashed potatoes.
Great non-dairy meatloaf! I did add an egg and used bread crumbs as suggested. My family loved it. I also used brown rice and it worked well.
This is a great meatloaf recipe. I made a few changes though, I used 2 pounds of ground beef and added 1 egg, 1/2 cup of seasoned bread crumbs, 1/2 tsp. of salt, pepper, garlic, and oregano. It is a nice change of regular meatloaf. My two 4 year olds loved it! There wasn't any leftovers!
Easy, the whole family loved it!
This was a great recipe and fast enough to make on a night after a long day of work. I liked it so much that i use this to make stuffed peppers. It was another hit with my boyfriend!!
this was very tasty...but you must substitue BBQ sauce in the meatloaf mix and ketchup on top of the loaf. Also, you must season the meat with garlic powder, salt and pepper. I also added a tsp of lemon juice. It did not fall apart and tasted delicious!
This recipe for meatloaf is what I was looking fast and easy.
I found this by accident, I have never been a big fan of Meat Loaf but had a craving and tried this one. It has been a family fav ever since, everyone in my family loves it. I am sure I have changed it up a little by adding seasoning salt a little pepper, fresh garlic and egg to help hold it together but it is wonderful.
Excellent recipe. We are gluten free so this is great mixed with rice! I also added an egg and 1 cup of chopped spinach. I also mixed yellow mustard with the ketchup and alittle bit more brown sugar to spread on top as aglaze. Very yummy
I had leftover rice so I decided to try this recipe. It is very basic. I did not put ketchup on the top and the flavour was very bland. It also needed egg to hold it together. However it was a simple and quick recipe. and you can add the ketchup later for flavour
Very easy, not a lot of ingrdients but still very good!!
I sauteed the onion used 1 large egg couscus instead of rice and fresh basil no brown sugar Kosher salt and n fresh cracked black peper
I'll be making this again. I did season with salt, pepper and celery salt. I used ketchup in the recipe and BBQ sauce for the glaze. My rice had chilled for a day, so maybe that's why the loaf didn't fall apart - or was it the 1/2 cup breadcrumbs and one beaten egg? My husband loved it.
great recipe and it was a filling portion..this is a keeper
Despite following advice of other reviewers, this absolutely fell apart to the point it would have to be served with a spoon. I couldn't bear to even present it to my husband. Smelled good, but very unappetizing looking because of its looseness. Won't try it again.
This was the best meatloaf I've ever made. I used the full amount of rice but the key was to let it sit and cool before adding it. In other words it was a little sticky. I am not crazy about a lot of onion so I just did 1/2 cup. I seasoned the ground beef with garlic salt, salt and pepper for an hour in the fridge before blending the rest of the ingredients. For the sauce at the end I used 1/2 ketchup and 1/2 Sonny's Barbecue sauce. Yummy!!! This is delicious the next day too.
This recipe is very tasty. It was too much onion for my family, so I will reduce the onions next time, but the flavor of the meat is really good. One thing I added was that I put in a couple squirts of BBQ sauce in with the 1/2 c ketchup that goes on top. Also, it took a little longer than an hour to cook all the way through.
great recipe!! My 21month old son ate 1/2 of the meatloaf by himself. Really easy to make!!! A must have for busy moms.
I was disappointed with this one. There's better meatloaf recipes out there. It was a little dry and just not much on taste.
My wife is the meatloaf maker but NOT ANYMORE!! I made this and it was a hit! I used lots of garlic and will make this again.
This meat loaf had very little flavor and was dry.It needed more moisture. Maybe some salsa, bbq sauce.
Divine. My husband isn't one to like meatloaf, but he asks me to make this WEEKLY. As i was afraid it would fall apart, i made a few adjustments based on the previous reviews and it truly was phenomenal... I never thought i'd say that about a meatloaf!
very tasty, but add salt and pepper but oh so tasty
This was really tasty- we liked it, but it does not stay together as followed. I will make this again though, except I'll take some of the advise others gave about how to get it to stay together- very yummy though!
I have tried every meatloaf recipe known to man. My family begs me to stop trying to make meatloaf. Finally, this is the recipe they love! Two of the picky eaters ate this all in one sitting. The rest of us didn't even get to try it. I will be making this a lot and doubling the recipe. Thanks!
I added a little bit more rice than the recipe called for and it turned out incredible! I am a newlywed and am just learning how to cook homeade meals and my husband just loved it!!!
This is a good recipe...I used this to get rid of some stuff I had in the fridge and cupboard. The thing I did though was added half a cup of italian bread crumbs, some salt and pepper to taste, some mrs. dash garlic and herb, large green pepper, and some fresh tomato. I also used about a clove of garlic...I love how moist it comes out with the rice!
My family loved this! It had a nice, sweet flavor to it. I followed the recipe as is, and mine didn't fall apart at all.
Bland. Not a keeper.
1st time I made meatloaf haha believe it or not! I used precooked Uncle Ben's Rice with Vegetables. Came out really good.
I have been looking for a meat loaf recipe for a while and decided to try this one. Added some salt, pepper, oregano, basil, parsley and garlic. Also added one egg and breadcrumbs to keep it together. It came out wonderful. Will do it again without hesitation.
tasty...I liked the rice but know that it will not stick together....thats OK if you dont expect it too.
Made this with barbeque sauce insead of ketchup. Use it to Stuff green peppers that had to be eaten from the garden. It was great!
I made this last night and for it being my first time, it came out AWESOME! I substituted Rice with Italian Breadcrumbs and added a little Worcester Sauce. It did fall apart a little, so next time I will not use as much Italian Breadcrumbs, other than that, by the time dinner was done, the entire meatload was gone. Huge hit and I will definitely be making it again!
This was an excellent recipe, I followed the advice of others and added seasoning to the recipe along with a little tomato sauce and an egg. My 6 year old loved it and asked for seconds!
Usually I make meatloaf in the crock pot, but I'd forgotten and a few hours before dinner I was in a pinch. I not only served a great meatloaf that (everyone agrees) is better than the normal, I also used up some leftovers!
Everyone loved it. Used 1 kilo of meat, so I had to round up the ingredients. Basically, did it as written except added two eggs, about 3 tablespoons wheat germ, salt, pepper, and about a teaspoon minced garlic. Used brown rice, not white, and since it was more meat upped it to a full cup of rice. Fantastic, and wonderfully simple. It held together, but I did need to cook it for about 45 minutes.
The title says it all...this is indeed "Wonderful" meat loaf. I added an egg and bread crumbs so it would hold together better. The taste was out of this world. Thanks for the great recipe!
Love it !!!!
Tasty, yet a bit sweet. I didn't mind it and my 7 year old son LOVED it very much. He is a junior cook :). He said he likes the sweetness, and the rice in it, because my last meatloaf was in his words "to meaty". So he gave it a 5, i gave it a 4. We will make it again. I'll try it without the ketchup on top next time. oh, and i followed the recipe as is and just added an egg in the end. It was still falling apart a bit....Still tasty!
This was really yummy and so easy to make. Hubby went back for 3rds. I did modify a bit: I added some italian style breadcrumbs and 1 beaten egg. I think next time I will also add some salt and pepper and maybe some basil. Quite tasty without all that too.
After adjusting the recipe to our tastes this was a good, 4 star meal. I browned the onions and added some garlic, too. Of course it needs salt and pepper but that goes without saying. However, it is the sauces that really make this recipe. I added tons of barbecue sauce to the meat mixture (about half a bottle) and smeared the top with ketchup very generously. With the smokiness of the bbq sauce and the sweetness of the ketchup it came out pretty tasty. I would still consider putting the entire bottle of bbq sauce in next time. I understand how others found this bland without the adjustments but with enough doctoring it is a good minimum-effort recipe. Don't expect to be amazed but expect to be satisfied.
I made a few changes. I followed it for the most part, excecpt I added some breadcrumbs, spices, an egg and some salt/pepper. I also made my own sauce for it. Ketchup seemed a bit boring to me, and I've been experimenting. I mixed bbq sauce, A1, ketchup and frank's hot sauce to taste and mixed a little in. Added the rest on top. It was tasty. I can't wait to make sandwiches with the leftovers tomorrow.
Simply the best meatloaf ever! I am a father of 6 kids and needed something quick and easy for 8 very different sets of taste buds. I didn't get one complaint! A very rare feat in my house.
Good recipe if you add a few spices, even just some salt and pepper and garlic. Only dislike was how incredibly moist it was and could barely transfer it to my loaf pan after mixing. I added an egg hoping that it would hold together better but, alas, it still came out a little too moist, falling apart as I sliced it. Still the flavour was delicious and I liked the use of the rice rather than bread crumbs. May try cooling the rice longer before mixing in with the rest of it. That may have caused some or most of the falling apart problem.
This was OK. Had flavor, but it was really dry. After reading previous reviews I added an egg, and it stayed together well enough. I probably would try a new recipe before making this one again.
Made it for the Family. They Loved It.
I was not impressed with it, will not make again. it was like eating stuffed cabbage without the cabbage. or the tomato gravy.
This is not meatloaf, but a hamburger casserole. Definitely needs seasonings. Omit the sugar. With all the catsup or barbecue sauce sugar is not necessary. When I make this, I add green peppers. Don't expect this as written to come out as a loaf. It won't. If you want a loaf, add eggs and some kind of binder like bread crumbs.
I made this as a special treat for my husband. I don't like meatloaf myself, but everyone (including myself) had seconds.
I've served this about 3 times in the past month to different groups. Everybody loves it. I'm the meatloaf queen now :-). I used some salt and pepper to season the meat. I also add 1 egg per lb of meat. And lastly, I add some shredded cheddar cheese the center right before rolling up/shaping the loaf. It's a great and unique recipe.
My picky boyfriend really enjoyed it, said it was his favorite ever!
UPDATE - Had eftover rice. So, I made this again but this time added lots of seasoning - salt, pepper, garlic powder and sugar. Better!*****Wonderful? Try BLAND. My sister and I only picked at the parts coated in the ketchup top layer. I did like being able to use my leftover brown rice than the usual bread crumbs.
Good recipe. I followed some of the suggstions and added an egg, 1/4 c bread crumbs, and cooked in the crock pot. There were no left overs!
We thought this was really good! It could have used salt and pepper and a little more ketchup on the inside but other than that was good.
My family really liked this and they don't care for meatloaf all that much. I will definately be making this again. The only problem I had was that it was very, very moist. To the point that it wouldn't hold its shape. I could not get it out of the pan without it literally falling apart. I don't know if I needed to let it set a little while after taking it out of the oven...it smelled really good and the kids were starving so waiting was not an option this time around. It didn't really matter because they mixed it up with the mashed potatoes anyway. The problem could have also been that the rice was too moist. Next time I will also make sure that they rice is very firm prior to adding it. Still, all in all a great dish.
I thought it was great! My boyfriend loved it! :)
Very good! Like other reviewers, I added the egg and 1/4c breadcrumbs. It still fell apart, but was still delicious! Will make again, and tweak to try to keep it together!
Sorry, I did not care for this recipe.
I have a recipe like this and it's quite good. To kep meatloaf from falling apart you don't need to decrease the amount of rice, what you do is get your hands in the bowl and mix it while squeezing a bit until throughly mixed. It sticks great this way and another thing I do sometimes is substitute a packet of Lipton's powdered onion soup mix for everything else and still top with ketchup!
