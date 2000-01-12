Wonderful Meatloaf

I'm not usually a big meatloaf fan, in fact I had never made meatloaf before. I had some ground beef and started looking for a recipe other than the usual cheeseburger recipe and ran across this meatloaf. I had all the ingredients readily available so I decided what the heck! I was going to give it a try! I took into consideration some of what the other reviewers wrote, so I followed the directions as written using 93% ground beef, brown rice and Splenda brown sugar blend, then I threw in one egg and a handful of leftover saltine crackers. I was concerned that it was going to be bland since the recipe doesn't call for any salt, but I didn't add any since I had thrown in the crackers. While it was cooking, the house smelled great! When I took it out of the oven it looked perfect and sliced up beautifully. I served it with mashed potatoes and corn. That meatloaf was SOOOO good that I couldn't wait to have leftovers the next night! I was almost dreaming about it it was so good! I will absolutely make this meatloaf again. It was super easy and super tasty! I am now officially a meatloaf lover! :)