Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

This is an easy variation of a favorite. I used to prepare it the traditional way, with sour cream, but I didn't have any one night, so I used cream cheese instead. My husband and I liked it even better! Serve over hot, cooked egg noodles or rice.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe! Make sure you do these 5 things, however: 1. Use "Condensed Golden Mushroom" soup. The regular Cream of Mushroom doesn't have the larger pieces of mushrooms. 2. Substitute 1/4 cup beef broth for 1/4 water. 3. Use 4 oz. sour cream instead of cream cheese. 4. Add 1/2 t. pepper for a tiny little (but necessary) kick. 4. Just before adding the sour cream, mix 1 T. corn starch with 2 T. cold water, then add this mixture to stroganoff. This gives it the necessary extra thickness. Then, enjoy this FABULOUSLY delicious and simple to make dish!
I made a lot of changes based on reviews. I use following: 2 lbs stew meat, 2 cans golden cream of mushroom, 1 med onion diced, 2 cloves garlic minced, 1 beef bullion, 2T Worcestershire. Sauce, 1 pkt onion soup mix, 1/2 c.-ish beef broth, sliced mushrooms, & 4 oz. cream cheese. Cook 8 hours on low and add cream cheese about 30-60 minutes before serving. I've made this dozens of times and I no longer measure and it always turns out great. Since there is only two of us and I don't want left overs I use 1 lb stew meat, 1 can golden mushroom soup in a smaller crockpot on low for 5-6 hours and everything else the same and it's still good.
Wow! For my husband and I to agree that a dish is worthy of 5 stars is very rare. This was a great comfort food dinner, perfect after a very long day, so easy to make. And I have never made homemade stroganoff before! I made some changes, based on Jillybean14's review, who summed up the 500+ reviews on here (thank you!). To do what Jillybean did, and save others some time, here is what all these reviews say to do: 1)Add some salt,pepper, and garlic to the pot. 2) Double the meat. 3) Double the soup and water but keep worchestshire and cream cheese the same. 4)Add 1/2 packet onion soup mix to mixture. 5)Cook on LOW only for 5 hours. 6) Add a dollop of sour cream also when adding cream cheese. 7) Add sauteed fresh mushrooms (about 4-6 oz) 1/2 hr before serving. 8) Serve over egg noodles. I followed these suggestions, and now my husband, who is a big fan of Hamburger Helper, wants this instead and thinks I am the stroganoff goddess. =) A keeper for the recipe box! I will make this often.
I think I've found my new favorite comfort food. This was really good. I used 2 pounds of round steak (just don't like stew meat), 2 cans of golden mushroom soup, added some onion soup mix (for flavor), and 1/2 cup water (I like gravy). To help the cream cheese melt easier, cube and soften it before adding. I like the idea of using cream cheese rather than the traditional sour cream because if you're lucky enough to have leftvovers, it reheats nicer than sour cream. I can't wait to make it again!
It really irks me when i come on here to get a good recipe with a good rating and people's reviews are all about the changes they made. I dont have time to read everyones reviews with all the changes to make this recipe "better'. Rate the recipes as is and if you have modifications or change then post a new recipe!!!!!!!
5 stars for a great easy recipe for the busy on-the-go parent! Doubled the sauce!!! Added 1/2 tsp of fresh minced garlic, 1/2 packet of dry Italian-style salad dressing and 1/2 packet of Lipton's dry onion/ beefy/ mushroom soup mix to give the stroganoff extra flavor complexity. Subbed low sodium beef broth for the water, and low sodium worcestershire for the regular. Added sauteed mushrooms 1/2 hour prior to the finish and stirred in sour cream to taste prior to serving! Helpful hint: Check the intensity of your crockpot as some are "hotter" than others and you may not need to cook the stroganoff the full 8 hours as the recipe lists. Thanks Jessica - great recipe!
This tastes really good, but I found that because I floured and browned the meat (which naturally thickens the sauce) and added fresh mushrooms (which absorb a LOT of moisture), I increased the water to a full cup and still would have been happy with a thinner sauce. I liked the flavor enough to give this another try - this time no mushrooms and with a full soup can of water. I also think I'll use traditional sour cream instead - the cream cheese tasted very good, but I think the texture of the sour cream will suit my tastes better. That's the beauty of this recipe - it's a great place to take off & tinker to your preferences!
THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! My husband is the pickiest eater there is and he loved this. Hamburger Helper Stroganoff has been my husband's favorite since he was a little boy. I hated making it but did for him, till last night, I put my foot down and told I wanted to try this recipe. He hates mushroom and I did not really think he would like it. He ate a HUGE bowl at dinner, then pulled out the leftovers shortly before going to bed and ate ANOTHER HUGE BOWL. He told me he like this more than his favorite stroganoff. I used some of the other suggestions. I keep the meat(1 lb.), worcestershire(1 tbls.), and cream cheese(4 oz) the same. I doubled the soup(2 cans) and water(1/2 cup).I omitted the onions (husband hates them) but I did add half a pack of the lipton onion soup mix. Thank you so much for this recipe. I am sure I will be making this for a LONG time.
I am thrilled, thrilled, THRILLED to have found this recipe. My husband loves when I make stroganoff, but I hate all the work involved. Per the other reviewers' suggestions, I used sour cream, as well as the onion soup packet. Wonderful! I threw in a jar of mushrooms toward the end of cooking - I had a very happy hubby! Thanks for the EASY and delicious recipe!
I absolutely loved this recipe! It was soooo easy, AND, much better than other stroganoff recipes that I have used (I've used one recipe that called for sour cream, cream cheese, and cream soup.........clogged arteries!!!) I took the advice of some other reviews and I added a packet of dried onion soup mix. When I added the cream cheese at the end, I also threw in two handfuls of fresh mushrooms. It was the perfect touch. I will be adding this recipe to my permanent collection!!
I made this for the first time last night and followed the recommendations of Jillybean and others. I used: 2 pounds cubed sirloin steak 2 cans golden mushroom soup 1 large chopped onion 2 cloves garlic minced 1/2 pound sliced mushrooms 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon pepper 1/2 cup beef broth 1 pack onion soup mix 4 ounces cream cheese, softened. 4 ounces sour cream All but cream cheese and sour cream went into the crockpot and cooked for 6 hours, served over noodles and it was OMG Good! Thanks for sharing
I am only giving this 4 stars since I did take the advice of many reviewers and modified the recipe quite a bit. Instead of using a slow cooker, I cooked this in a dutch oven on top of the stove and it turned out really good. I served it over egg noodles, but my family likes it on rice better. I love the addition of the cream cheese instead of sour cream, too! Instead of buying exspensive stew meat, I bought a chuck roast and cut it up myself. ***Update: I made this again and didn't add the cream cheese due to not having any. It was still delicious. Probably not truly considered stroganoff, though. My family prefers it on rice, too.
Jessica, thank you for posting this fantastic base recipe, I like many others did not follow it to the letter, but without your recipe wouldnt have tried it at all! I give this 5 stars because your base recipe is the cornerstone of it all! I always read the reviews of whatever recipe I am going to try, and then make my own changes accordingly. I had a few pounds of cube steak that I wanted to use up and make tender, and this fit the bill...I sliced some onions thick and layered them first, then I cut up the cube steak, didnt brown or flour it at all....put in half a pack of beefy onion soup, tablespoon of Lea and perrins, cup of water, two cans of golden mushroom soup (we like a thick gravy here, lol) and about a heaping teaspoon of ground pepper....let that all simmer in the crock pot for about 5 hours...then added about 8 oz of fresh sliced mushrooms...let it cook on low another hour...then added half a bar of low fat cream cheese then 8oz of sour cream...served over wide egg noodles and it was a HUGE hit in my household of three...made enough that we had it again last night and it tasted even better! Great use for cube steak btw, a good cheap option...Thanks again Jessica, this will be a staple in my house this winter!
So many reviewers said follow jillybean14's suggestions - I finally found her on page 45. To help out, here is what she suggests: (1) add salt, pepper and garlic, (2)double the sauce but keep the cream cheese and worchestershire the same, (3) use Golden Mushroom, not Cream of Mushroom or don't make this at all, (4) reduce the cooking time to about 5-6 hrs. on low (5) add a "dollup" of sour cream when you add the cream cheese to get an extra "tang", (6) add a boullion cube, (7) add a half packet of onion soup mix, (8) serve over egg noodles (9) add sauteed mushrooms, about 1/2 an hour before serving.
Great recipe! I did change it a little bit. I used a round steak and coated it with flour and browned it before I put it in the crock pot. I also added a can of beef broth to the mix and used the whole brick of cream cheese. Turns out great every time!
Hubby's first words were..."This is awesome." This turned out great and was super easy. Perfect for a cold winter evening or company! However I did add a few things and made a few simple changes after looking at a couple of the other recipes. Here is what I did. 1 can of golden mushroom soup and half can of cream of mushroom, whole package of fresh sliced mushrooms, 3 sliced green onions and half a chopped yellow onion. 1 can of beef broth instead of any water. I seasoned the cubed stew beef with seasoning salt ( and if you cook it on low for 6-8 hours it does NOT toughen up, ours was sooo tender! So save a few bucks and get the stew meat!). Cooked on low for 6 hours and served over buttered noodles with parsley. I would actually add more mushrooms next time. The last hour I put in 8 oz of low fat sour cream and 3 heaping tablespoons of nonfat cream cheese. I then took 1 tbls of corn starch (you could use flour) and mixed it with milk to thicken the sauce. It was pretty thick already so I would only add it if you like a thicker sauce. Putting the cream cheese in the last hour gave it plenty of time to combine and cook down so it was not chunky. Perfection!!
Always on the lookout for sure-fire slow cooker meals and this was great, so thanks Jessica and also JILLYBEAN14 and other reviewers. (Given that I followed Jilly's modifications.) Received compliments all around for this. Definitely a keeper to make again, nice comfort fare.
My husband thought it to be a bit bland as far as flavor goes, but I just added some more Worcestershire sauce to the dish once it was done and it tasted a lot better, other than that I just used sour cream instead of cream cheese and this dish was super yummy! Thanks for the recipe, I'll definitely make it again!
Wow! Just delicious! We will for sure make this again and again. I did all the alterations recommended by other reviewers though. 2 lb stew meat, 2 cans soup, 1/2 cup beef broth instead of water, added salt, pepper and garlic powder, 1/2 packet onion soup mix, sauteed mushrooms in butter and added at end and dollop of sour cream. Cooked on low 5 hrs. It was to DIE for! We served over egg noodles with a side of boiled potatoes with a butter/dill sauce. Its also great warmed up the next day!
And I have never made homemade stroganoff before! I made some changes, based on Jillybean14's review, who summed up the 500+ reviews on here (thank you!). To do what Jillybean did, and save others some time, here is what all these reviews say to do: 1)Add some salt,pepper, and garlic to the pot. 2) Double the meat. 3) Double the soup and water but keep worchestshire and cream cheese the same. 4)Add 1/2 packet onion soup mix to mixture. 5)Cook on LOW only for 5 hours. 6) Add a dollop of sour cream also when adding cream cheese. 7) Add sauteed fresh mushrooms (about 4-6 oz) 1/2 hr before serving. 8) Serve over egg noodles.
I found this recipe 5 years ago and just now deciding I should add my two cents - I like to think I've perfected it, somewhat. For the more picky cook, it helps to brown your beef. No need to, but it definitely brings out more flavor. We're two guys so one pound of beef just doesn't cut it for wanting to have this for dinner for a few nights, so I sometimes double or triple the recipe, especially if we're having company. I toss in a bit more extra worcestershire sauce, like about one tablespoon extra. I've spent quite a bit of time in Russia and can tell you this little recipe would (and HAS) satisfied a picky Russian... and those Russians know their stroganoff! ;-) As others have said, a cube of beef bouillon doesn't hurt but if you think it needs more seasoning, go for it! I always add a touch of Cajun seasoning to spice it up a bit, but I have Cajun roots so, that's just me. Finally, I ALWAYS add mushrooms near the end. Take an 8oz or more pack of baby bellas, slices em up, toss them in a pan and sauté with some butter, then set aside. In the last hour or two of cooking, toss them in and stir. Seriously, you gotta do this. It adds the authentic stroganoff taste and texture and jacks up the recipe a bit if you're feeding a hungry family. Excellent recipe - this recipe is the reason I've become a slow cooker guy and I'd love to meet the person who posted it and shake their hands or give 'em a hug. It's just that good!!
See JillyBean14's Review which I copied here: I read almost all of the 400+ reviews and made modifications based on them. To save everyone else some time, here's what they say to do (and what I did...and it came out great): (1) add salt, pepper, and garlic, (2) double the sauce but keep the cream cheese and worcestershire the same, (3) use Golden Mushroom, not Cream of Mushroom or don't make this at all, (4) reduce the cooking time to about 5-6 hours on low, (5) add a "dollup" of sour cream when you add the cream cheese to get an extra "tang", (6) add a bullion cube, (7) add a half packet of onion soup mix, (8) serve over egg noodles, (9) add sauteed mushrooms about 1/2 an hour before serving. I know this isn't true to the original recipe, but I trusted others and I think it helped. Great slow-cooker recipe. I froze the leftovers (egg noodles and all) in my Seal-a-Meal and then just boiled the bag to reheat. It was great the second time around! The only thing I did differently was skip the onion soupd mix - can't stand it. Whole family LOVED this recipe. Highly recommend it!!
I cannot believe this is five stars. My husband and I did not like this at all. I have been cooking since I was twelve and I am known by family and friends to be an awesome cook, so I was a little embarrassed when hubby asked me not to make this again.
I made this using the exact recipe. Because of my work schedule mine ended up cooking on low for about 10 hours. My only regret is that for some reason my onions never got soft. Next time I'll saute them a bit first. The ingredients were simple, and we liked the end result. We'll definately be making this again!
Okay this is a good basic recipe. I double the recipe. Used half golden mushroom and half roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup. Added one package beefy onion soup mix. Also added some cooking sherry (1/4 cup). An hour or so before serving, added fresh sliced mushrooms (about 1.5 cups).
I took some of the suggestions from other readers and added some extra mushrooms and more meat. I used the golden mushroom soup and also added a can of beefy mushroom soup and eliminated the suggestion of onion soup. I added some pepper and garlic. I did not use Cream Cheese as I don't care for the cream cheese flavor in casseroles - it just seems to overpower everything else. I used about a cup of sour cream as I had a lot of sauce. If I were to make it again, I'd probably not use the second can of soup as there was just so much sauce. That said, hubby and I enjoyed this a lot and I'll probably make it again with a few adjustments to strive for that 5th. star.
this is really good AS LONG AS YOU MAKE THE FOLLOWING CHANGES: (Jillybean14 read all the reviews and summarized the changes that needed to be made. These are her changes) 2 pounds cubed beef stew meat 2 cans golden mushroom soup 1/2 cup chopped onion 1/2 packet of dry onion soup mix 1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce 1/2 cup water 4 ounces cream cheese spoonful of sour cream Follow the directions listed on the recipe. Add a bit of salt, pepper & garlic to the pot along with everything else. Stir in spoonful of sour cream at the same time you stir in cream cheese. my 4 year old and 2 year old couldn't get enough of this. I served it over wide-cut egg noodles. It was done in exactly 5 hours on low. I will definitely make this again. remember - don't sub the golden mushroom soup. it has to be golden mushroom.
The premise of this recipe is fine but it lacks seasoning. I added 1 TBL extra worstershire, 1/3 cup white wine, 1 TBL dijon mustard, .5 TSP dried dill, .75 TSP nutmeg, salt and pepper, 1 can drained mushrooms. I also substituted light sour cream for cream cheese. It was excellent.
Awesome. I like simple recipes with a lot of leftovers, so I read over some reviews and came up with this. 2lbs stew meat, 3 cans Golden Mushroom soup, 4oz cream cheese, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1tbs Worcestershire sauce, and instead of onions or water, I substituted in a can of french onion soup. This also eliminated the onion soup mix. Pepper to taste. I LITERALLY dropped everything in the crockpot on high and went to work for 5 hours. Came back later, prepared the noodles and spooned over the yummy mixture. Super easy, super yum.
Amazing, this is so absolutely wonderful, very easy. The cream cheese was lumpy though, next time I will take out some sauce and whisk the cream cheese into that then add to the mixture. I also added 2tbsp of sour cream, sauteed mushrooms, salt pepper, garlic and boullion. I would double the recipe if you are making this for 4 or more adults. Thanks for a great recipe.
My husband said this is the best stroganoff he has ever had. I used ground meat instead of the cube meat (only because my kids will eat the ground meat). I also could not find golden mushroom soup so I used roasted garlic and mushroom soup instead. And I used beef broth in place of the water. The taste was wonderful and I will be making this version from now on.
I read almost all of the reviews and made modifications based on them; and here they are (and what I did...and it came out absolutely delicious!): (1) add salt, pepper, and 3 cloves minced garlic, (2) double the soup (3) use Golden Mushroom, NOT cream of mushroom! (4) reduce the cooking time to about 5-6 hours on low, (5) use 2 oz cream cheese and a dollop sour cream (6) add a bullion cube, (7) add a half packet of onion soup mix (8) add sautéed mushrooms about 1/2 an hour before serving. Mine came out rather thin, so it might help if you coat the meat in flour before cooking it. Oh, and I used Venison instead of beef, and none of my family could tell. I know this isn't true to the original recipe, but I trusted the other reviews and I’m glad I did! 5 stars to the modified recipie, but 3 to this basic (and rather bland) recipie! (Special thanks to Jillybean14 and MomSavedbyGrace!)
I love stroganoff but was looking for a new recipe for it. This recipe was excellent!!! I used 2 cans of soup and also added 1/2 pkg. of onion soup mix and 1 can of beef broth instead of water. The beef was so tender. I can't wait to make it again! Thanks Jessica!
Always looking for something new to make cause the simpler it is the better my husband likes it. We both enjoyed this meal, I had a package of beef ribs in the freezer I used for the meat. I almost forget the cream cheese and because it wasn't thick at that point, I added about a tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken the gravy, then I remembered the cream chesse. I like mushrooms, he doesn't so I sauteed them and put them on my portion only. Both of us were happy! I'll be adding this to my recipes. Thank you for sharing!
So Good!! Cooked overnight on low in the crock pot. I left it on warm until dinner time. Doubled the recipe since I only had a 2 1/2 lb roast instead of the stew meat. But, really good anyways.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2002
This is a good, easy recipe, although I do think that it's missing something. It needs some spices to jazz it up. I will make it again, but the next time I will add oregano and maybe some flour to thicken the gravy. I'll also double the recipe, since it made enough for my husband and I to share for dinner with a little left over for his lunch the next day. I used sour cream instead of cream cheese. Rather than adding the cream to the crock pot, I served it on the side so we could add as much or as little as we wanted. I found that it was just as good without. I served this over egg noodles which I prefer (more hearty). My husband gave this a 7 on a scale of 1-10.
I followed the first reviewer's suggestions. They were great. Added pepper and 3 cloves garlic. Doubled the soup and water. Do not use Cream of Mushroom. Reduced the cooking time to about 6 hours on low and 1/2 hour on high. Added a "dollup" of sour cream when I added the cream cheese. Added a beef bullion cube. Added a half packet of onion soup mix. Added 8 oz package of sauteed mushrooms 1/2 hour before serving. Served over egg noodles. Absolutely loved it! The beef was so tender and the sauce was tasty! I also served it with bread to soak up the extra sauce. I froze the leftovers.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2002
WOW!! A real keeper! I added canned mushrooms, salt and pepper. At the end I added the cream cheese (3 oz) first and then added about a 1/4 cup of sour cream. I think the combo of the cream cheese and sour cream is perfect.
Made this for the first time for company, and it was a hit! I used 2lbs. bottom round steak cut into cubes, 2 cans golden mush soup, 1/2 package dry onion soup mix, and sauted 6 oz sliced fresh mushrooms, and poured it in pot with juices, and a little xtra cream cheese since I used 2 cans soup. Followed recipe for the rest. Served over buttered noodles with a side of green peas, and bread for dipping up the delicious gravy! Can't go wrong with this winner...
this recipe is perfect the way it is. to everyone that feels the need to rate it based on changes that they have made personally, why don't you submit your own recipe and rate this one for what it is? how insulting. and, lastly, thanks, jessica! our family (of 6) all love this recipe exactly like you wrote it!
I don't normally care for beef stroganoff; however, I made this last night (with the recommendations from billyjean14)and loved it. I am reposting the recommendations from billyjean14 that I followed: I read almost all of the 400+ reviews and made modifications based on them. To save everyone else some time, here's what they say to do (and what I did...and it came out great): (1) add salt, pepper, and garlic, (2) double the sauce but keep the cream cheese and worcestershire the same, (3) use Golden Mushroom, not Cream of Mushroom or don't make this at all, (4) reduce the cooking time to about 5-6 hours on low, (5) add a "dollup" of sour cream when you add the cream cheese to get an extra "tang", (6) add a bullion cube, (7) add a half packet of onion soup mix, (8) serve over egg noodles, (9) add sauteed mushrooms about 1/2 an hour before serving. I know this isn't true to the original recipe, but I trusted others and I think it helped. Great slow-cooker recipe. I froze the leftovers (egg noodles and all) in my Seal-a-Meal and then just boiled the bag to reheat. It was great the second time around!
I made this recipe as written in the beginning and though it very bland. Tried to spice it up with garlic powder, onion powder and pepper, still not very flavorful, although we did like it. Sorry, but I have to give it only 3 stars.
I don't think I will ever make beef stroganoff with sour cream again. This was so delicious and both me, my fiance and best friend said it was amazing! I did make a couple of adjustments but pretty much stuck to the recipe. I used 2lbs of meat, 2 cans of the golden mushroom soup and added some chicken bullion powder, garlic salt, steak house seasoning and some pepper. I didn't measure 1/2 cup of onion; instead I just used half of a large yellow onion and finally added a third of a 16oz package chopped mushrooms. Right before I added the cream cheese I sauted the remainder of the mushrooms and added to the crock pot. Then added the 4oz of cream cheese. I took out a large amount (about half or a little more) of the liquid in the crockpot and boiled it in a sauce pan, adding a teeny bit of butter (less then a tbsp) and some corn starch until it thickened up a bit and poured it back into the crockpot, turned off the heat and let sit for about 10 minutes to continue thickening. Served over egg noodles and was amazing! I am making some tonight and am going to serve it with some grilled asparagus.
I agree with the previous reviewer: this dish has little taste. The recipe is sorely lacking in seasoning and creating flavor depth. The one thing I did like was how tender the meat came out through the slow cooking process. Seasonings are really needed, such as salt and pepper, garlic, beef bouillon and/or broth, perhaps even a touch of tomato paste. I also think that browning the meat and onions (as well as mushrooms) would result in a much fuller flavor, so I’ll do that next time. And, the cream cheese just does not work in stroganoff – sour cream would much improve and authenticate this dish. Although I wasn’t impressed, it’s definitely a dish I can tinker with. : ) Folks - see “Daria’s Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff” on this site. That recipe looks MUCH better.
OK this is an awesome base recipe. As I was reading the other reviews and preparing it, I did make some suggested adjustments. My family asked for this all the time. (1) add salt, pepper, and garlic, (2) double the sauce but keep the cream cheese and worcestershire the same, (3) use Golden Mushroom or don't make this at all, (4) reduce the cooking time to about 5-6 hours on low, (5) add a "dollup" of sour cream when you add the cream cheese to get an extra "tang", (6) add a beef bullion cube, (7) add a half packet of onion soup mix, (8) serve over egg noodles, (9) add sauteed mushrooms about 1/2 an hour before serving.
This is my least favorite Stroganoff recipe that I have made. I prefer regular cream of mushroom soup over the golden mushroom soup in this recipe. I would definitely recommend doubling the sauce mixture as the recipe as written didn't make enough for 4 servings.
I made a double batch of this the first time. I am expecting our first baby, so I wanted to put some meals in the freezer. I split it and froze it in two separate foodsaver bags to make reheating in boiling water easy. We had it last night. It's FABULOUS. Since I made a double batch, I took some suggestions from previous reviewers. I added a package of onion soup mix, some garlic and two jars of mushrooms. I also browned the meat before flinging it in the slow cooker. I cooked it on low for 8 hours. It reheats beautifully. We weren't sure about the cream cheese, but it really is quite good! Try this one with no reservations. Will make over and over again (I'm going to make a lot since I have a huge slow cooker.)
I seasoned my beef prior to putting in the slow cooker with paprika, garlic powder and s&p. I also added a beef bouillon cube for extra flavor. Next time may add the onion soup mix to see how it tastes. Added sauteed mushrooms about 45 minutes before it was finished. Overall it was really yummy. My only complaint is that meat was a little tough though (cooked 8 hours on low).
Served this for dinner last night. My whole crew..even my picky daughter loved it..yay!! I had some left over grilled steak that I used, rather than the stew meat. I didn't have golden mushroom soup, so I used reg. mushroom soup. I added a package of french onion soup mix, garlic, basil & paprika. I used beef broth, rather than water. I cooked on low for 4 hours. I didn't see you weren't supposed to add the cream cheese until the end, but it still turned out great. I served over homestyle noodles & topped with fresh basil. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
I jazzed this recipe up, following the advice of some others. First, I coated the beef with the flour, salt, and pepper and browned it. I added beef broth instead of water; I eliminated the onion and used a packet of onion soup mix instead; I also added one Tbs. of tomato paste and 1 Tbs. of horseradish. I placed fresh thyme and sage while it was cooking, but removed them when I added 2 oz. of onion and chive cream cheese and 2 oz. sour cream.
Great! Extremely easy - there is nothing to this, I kept on staring at the recipe to see what I was forgetting to do/add to the pot but didn't find anything. Sometimes I think we forget that simple make-up leads to severely simple tastes extroadinaire! Perfect consistency and perfectly delicious! I through in some carrots and added a little cumin to the slow cooker then served with some egg noodles that I coated with butter and salt. Next time I might throw in some potatoes into the slow cooker with the stroganoff for more of a stew like all-in-one meal. Note I use egg noodles b/c my husband prefers noodles to rice however, I think this would be awesome over rice. Delicioso!
This was Excellent!!! I doubled the sauce, added mushrooms, garlic and more worch. Had with egg noodles. I'm starting to try to eat healthier... so I prob won't make this too much but this will be one of my spoiled recipes.
Turned out great...As per prior suggestion, I substitued beef broth for the water in the original recipe. I also substituted the golden mushroom for Campbells Condensed Mushroom with Garlic for a little extra kick. I browned the meat first for about 5 min., then cooked on high in crockpot for about 5 hours. Thanks for the recipe!
DELICIOUS & EASY TO MAKE! My adjustments: 1 1/2# Round Steak, 24 oz can Cream of Mushroom Soup, Onion (sm/med), 1 T Worcestershire Sauce, 1/2 c water + 1 beef bouillion cube, Pkt of Onion Soup Mix, S & P + garlic salt. ADDED ALL THESE INGREDIENTS TO CROCK POT ON LOW FOR 5 1/2 HOURS. THEN ADDED: 8 oz can Mushrooms, 1/2 brick of Cream Cheese, 4 (tablespoon size) dollops of Sour Cream. COOKED ANOTHER 1/2 HOUR. Served over Egg Noodles.
Made this for my family coming over for dinner. Had no Golden Mushroom so just used the regular Cream of Mushroom soup and it was still great. Everyone gobbled it down. Served with homemade broad noodles and garnished with a little sour cream and parsley. I wonder if the Golden Mushroom soup would have made that much of a difference.
i made the original recipe and wasnt crazy over it, thought it was bland, so i tweaked iti used two cans of condensed onion soup since i dont like mushrooms in the first place, but i still added the chopped onion since i thought it added a bit of freshness to it. Also used half sour cream half cream cheese, to get it out of my fridge, and added some garlic, black pepper and just a few drops of hot sauce, and put it over some white rice. not a traditional stroganoff, but it tasted nice, and since im never home its nice to have something you can dump in and leave for a few hours.
This recipe was a hit with my zoo crew tonight for supper!! I didn't use fresh onions I adjusted the recipe for 10 servings which made the amount of onions 1 and 1/4 cups of onion...and I have a daughter staying at home right now that is breastfeeding sooo I made a small adjustment I substituted one package of lipton beefy onion soup mix. and just as I was adding the cream cheese I added some freshly cooked wide egg noodles poured them right in the crock pot and stirred them in dash of salt and a dash of garlic powder and the kids and adults alike loved this...from my grandbaby who is 2 and my dad who is 66 thanks so much!!
This is one of my favourite recipes. The husband loves it and it's so nice to come home to dinner already made when I walk in the door, just cook some egg noodles and it's on the table. I throw this together at night and put the whole crock pot in the fridge and just plug it in on my way out the door in the morning.I usually make it with chicken instead of beef, add mushrooms and use herb and garlic flavoured cream cheese.
I've made this a couple times now and each time theirs never any leftovers! The recipe is GREAT AS IS. Don't worry if you don't have any golden mushroom soup because the only difference is the added mushrooms. So if you like mushrooms in yours just add some towards the end, unless you use fresh ones, then you can put them in in the beginning. The only thing I changed was to add garlic salt. We love salty food and I cook with garlic in just about everything! Thanks for a great easy comfort food!
Yummy! I doubled the original recipe and added a can of mushrooms, salt, pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper, and a big dollop of sour cream. Served over egg noodles. Hubby an I LOVED it! it was very easy and smelled great cooking on a chilly winter day, i will be making this again.
Tried this twice... Once as written and once again with modifications. As written, it's a good basic recipe. With additions that I made, it's outstanding. Add 1/2 pkt onion soup mix, 1/4 cup red wine and a good sprinkle of garlic powder. Cooked 1 lb frozen venison steaks on high for four hours. Shredded the meat and added the cream cheese. Dynamite! Couldn't stop licking the spoon :)
This recipe is great as is! The only other thing I added was pepper. You guys are nuts to add onion soup mix to this when there is already 700 milligrams of sodium per serving. Plenty of flavor without it.
The original recipe seemed a bit plain so I added sauteed mushrooms, extra onions, and some garlic. This probably helped a little. I enjoyed the sauce a lot. The meat wasn't as tender as I would have thought (cooked 5 hours on high), so next time I think I'll use ground beef...
Yummy! I made this with no changes except I got in a hurry and put the cream cheese in at the start time instead of at the end. It still worked out! And thanks to the Buzz folks that assured me it would be fine despite my error.
This recipe was fantastic! I doubled the recipe for my large, hungry family and there was just enough left over for my husband to take to work the next day for lunch. I made a few changes based on other users comments. I added 1/4 cup cooking sherry & a pkg of onion soup mix and the result was very flavorful. I will definately be making this again at the request of my family.
I rated this recipe only 3 stars because this recipe had to be adjusted to JELLYBEAN14 recommendations to meet the the 5 star quality. With JELLYBEAN14 modifications the Beef Stroganoff was 5 stars "The BEST!". Here are JELLYBEAN14 recommendations & Thanks again ;-) (1) add salt, pepper, and garlic, (2) double the sauce but keep the cream cheese and worcestershire the same, (3) use Golden Mushroom, not Cream of Mushroom or don't make this at all, (4) reduce the cooking time to about 5-6 hours on low, (5) add a "dollup" of sour cream when you add the cream cheese to get an extra "tang", (6) add a bullion cube, (7) add a half packet of onion soup mix, (8) serve over egg noodles, (9) add sauteed mushrooms about 1/2 an hour before serving.
This was a wow for us, especially with such simple ingrediants. I always make as-is the first time; I might add some water chestnuts next time around just for some texture contrast. But it is delicious and simple just as-written!
So SO good! My husband absolutely loved it, too. A huge winner that will be in regular rotation. I did use JILLYBEAN14's suggestions, however, so I really can't comment on the recipe on top. The only thing that I could think of to make this better is to double the recipe so there are plenty of leftovers! :)
I made this before and thought it was bland. So this time I followed other reviewers and put everyone's review together and created the best stroganoff ever! I used 2 cans mushroom soup fresh mushrooms 1/2 cup sour cream 1/2 cup cream cheese 1 cup water with beef bouillon cube 1 tsp thyme 1 tsp parsley 1 Tb garlic powder 1/2 TB salt & 1 packet dried onion soup mix. and we served it over egg noodles. We all loved it! So thank you for the good base recipe and thank you to the other reviewers!
Read numerous reviews and took their suggestions and this was really, really good. I will actually use 16 oz. mushrooms (read reviews) next time as that was my favorite part. I could eat the sauce with just mushrooms and be content but my husband would miss the beef. Thanks for the recipe!
This stroganoff was excellent! I have tips to cut the time way down in making this. 1st, read Jillybean's & momsavedbygrace's reveiws on what to do different with ingredients. In addition to the above changes, I did the following with mine: 1) used TENDERIZED ROUND STEAK instead of stew meat. THIS IS SO IMPORTANT FOLKS!! You can cook stew meat until the cows come home & it will rarely get really tender. My mom buys pre-tenderized round steak and uses it in stews and similar dishes; it always turns out fantastic. Just cube the meat yourself in 5 minutes & you'll shave hours off the cook time. 2)I added onion & garlic powder, salt & pepper 3) Added about a TBSPN of beef granuals 4) One eight oz package of pre-sliced mushrooms, sauteed in cooking spray & 1 TBSPN or so of Olivio. Don't sautee mushrooms until they were soggy; leave a little texture and bite to them as the soup mushrooms tend to disappear. 5) Added one very generous dallop of fat free sour cream (use Breakstones; you'll never miss the fat). I have a new KitchenAid slow cooker which might be a little more efficient than most but I think the meat is the key to less cook time. I cooked this for an hour & 15min on high, then two hours on slightly higher than low. It was perfect in 3 hours, 20 minutes (probably was done sooner but I wasn't home to check it). Tossed in the mushrooms right before serving as well as cream cheese and sour cream; no further cooking needed once that dissovles. FABULOUS!
I prepared this recipe exactly as written - only fair to do it this way if I'm going to rate it. When I think of stroganoff I think of a creamy sauce with a sour cream flavor and this recipe was not even a little bit creamy creamy but more gravy like. The golden mushroom soup almost gives it a bit of a bite/tartness that I didn't care for at all - personal preference. The recipe calls for 8 hours on low, which I did, but this was way too long as the gravy like sauce and meat were overcooked and slighly burned. This is not a recipe I will try again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
04/12/2003
This is a great recipe!!!! It is super easy and tastes fabulous! I would only count on 2 servings. . . not 4!
I was excited to try this especially with such high ratings. I guess we are out of the norm here. My DH and I both agree that this just wasn't that good. Maybe it's because I don't usually cook with canned cream soups. This is basically meat and soup. I will stick with my old standby recipe starting with a roux. Sorry.
Very delicious and easy to prepare. I used strips of steak and I took the advice of others and used low-fat cream of mushroom soup and substituted cooking sherry for the water. Then two hours before serving, I stirred in fresh mushrooms. I used the light cream cheese to stir in before serving, then served light sour cream on the table to be used as desired. My stroganoff was served over a bed of fluffy white rice and made for a beautiful, delicious dinner. I highly recommend.
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I took some of the advice of others but not all... I basically doubled the meat, the golden mushroom soup, the water and worcestershire sauce. About an hour before it was done, I added a package of sliced fresh mushrooms to the crockpot. I kept the cream cheese the same (4 oz) and added 4 oz of sour cream. It produced a lot of liquid so next time I may even use 3 lbs of meat.
Delicious! I made with 1 lb. of beef, 2 cans of golden mushroom soup, 2 cloves of garlic, a whole onion and about 1/2 packet of Lipton onion soup, 1 TBS. worcestershire sauce, 4 ounces of cream cheese and 1/4 c. beef boullion plus a couple T. water.
Coming from a German-Russian family beef stroganoff has been a staple for as long as I can remember. I have a couple timeless recipes that are better- but more time consuming. I will hang on to this when I am looking for something quick- which is pretty often. It came out great with all of the changes that were suggested in previous reviews- thank you JILLYBEAN14 for putting them all together. It saved a lot of time. The only change I made was to add one can of Golden Mushroom and on of Cream of Mushroom when doubling the sauce. Serve with homemade egg noodles if you have them available... so much better than store bought!
this was the best recipes for stroganoff my husband and I ever had. First I sub. 1/4 cup of beef broth for the 1/4 cup water then..I added some fresh mushrooms about 1 hour before cookin was finished and used sour cream instead of the cream cheese just before serving. and added 1/2 tsp pepper for kick just before adding the sour cream I added 1 tbsp of corn starch mixed w/ 2tsp of water for thickness. It was wonderful
OK, I alterd this recipe a little after reading several reviews and it was AWESOME! I used 1 lb of lean beef stew meat, 2 cans golden mushroom soup, 1 entire can of beef broth, i small can of sliced mushrooms, 1/2 onion and 1 TBSN of Worcheshire. I put it in the crock pot on high for one hour then turned it down for 4-5 more. I stirred in 1/2 C of sour cream at the end and it was amazing served over egg noodles. TRY IT - YOU WILL LOVE IT!
We love this and have made it several times. First time I made it I used cream cheese, second time - a combination of cream cheese and sour cream. While the cream cheese is fine, I think the tartness of the sour cream is far better. I do double the meat and quadruple the sauce because it tastes so great on those noodles and leftovers are wonderful.
