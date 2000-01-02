Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

This is an easy variation of a favorite. I used to prepare it the traditional way, with sour cream, but I didn't have any one night, so I used cream cheese instead. My husband and I liked it even better! Serve over hot, cooked egg noodles or rice.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a slow cooker, combine the meat, soup, onion, Worcestershire sauce and water.

  • Cook on Low setting for 8 hours, or on High setting for about 5 hours. Stir in cream cheese just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 96.7mg; sodium 711.1mg. Full Nutrition
