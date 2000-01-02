Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

I found this recipe 5 years ago and just now deciding I should add my two cents - I like to think I've perfected it, somewhat. For the more picky cook, it helps to brown your beef. No need to, but it definitely brings out more flavor. We're two guys so one pound of beef just doesn't cut it for wanting to have this for dinner for a few nights, so I sometimes double or triple the recipe, especially if we're having company. I toss in a bit more extra worcestershire sauce, like about one tablespoon extra. I've spent quite a bit of time in Russia and can tell you this little recipe would (and HAS) satisfied a picky Russian... and those Russians know their stroganoff! ;-) As others have said, a cube of beef bouillon doesn't hurt but if you think it needs more seasoning, go for it! I always add a touch of Cajun seasoning to spice it up a bit, but I have Cajun roots so, that's just me. Finally, I ALWAYS add mushrooms near the end. Take an 8oz or more pack of baby bellas, slices em up, toss them in a pan and sauté with some butter, then set aside. In the last hour or two of cooking, toss them in and stir. Seriously, you gotta do this. It adds the authentic stroganoff taste and texture and jacks up the recipe a bit if you're feeding a hungry family. Excellent recipe - this recipe is the reason I've become a slow cooker guy and I'd love to meet the person who posted it and shake their hands or give 'em a hug. It's just that good!!