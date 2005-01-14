Kim's Prime Rib

I use a 5 to 6 pound roast for the following recipe. You can double or half the recipe depending on how many you are cooking for.

By Kim

20 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs 20 mins
5
5 plus servings
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion salt, browning sauce and water. Place roast in a roasting pan ribs side down and poke deep holes in the roast with a knife. Pour the marinade over the roast. Using a baster, squirt marinade into the holes you created with the knife and over the entire roast a few times.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for about 1 hour. (Note: Bake for 40 to 45 minutes for a smaller roast so that it does not dry out.)

  • Remove roast from oven and reduce temperature in the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • When oven has reached 200 degrees F (95 degrees C), return roast to oven and continue cooking for 18 to 22 minutes per pound, or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F (65 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 50.8g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 42.3g; cholesterol 162.7mg; sodium 982.3mg. Full Nutrition
