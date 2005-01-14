Kim's Prime Rib
I use a 5 to 6 pound roast for the following recipe. You can double or half the recipe depending on how many you are cooking for.
I use a 5 to 6 pound roast for the following recipe. You can double or half the recipe depending on how many you are cooking for.
This recipe is great. The prime rib tasted like it was from a restaurant. I made this for my husband's boos and his wife and it came out perfect. It also was not difficult to clean up. I have made this 3 times and it was great each time.Read More
I tried this with out the browning suace..it was good but would like to add does anyone know what the browing sauce is?Read More
I tried this with out the browning suace..it was good but would like to add does anyone know what the browing sauce is?
This recipe is great. The prime rib tasted like it was from a restaurant. I made this for my husband's boos and his wife and it came out perfect. It also was not difficult to clean up. I have made this 3 times and it was great each time.
The concept sounded good, but once again I found that any marinade in the bottom of a roasting pan subjected to 450 degrees or above, turned into one big smoky cleanup mess. The prime rib tasted fine and I have no quarrels with the cooking times. Just not worth the cleanup. Regarding browning sauce, a good one is called: “Gravy Master – Seasoning and Browning Sauce”.
My husband made this for Christmas Eve dinner and it turned out perfect!! The adjustments he made were adding a tablespoon of brown sugar instead of browning sauce and we added a little black pepper. We also reduced the water to a cup and it was wonderful!! Will definitely use this recipe again and again!! Thanks Kim.
My family really enjoyed this prime rib. I lowered the oven temp after the first 20 minutes and baked it slower. It was tender and delicious, a recipe to definately keep on hand for special Sunday dinners.
I tried this because Hubby wanted me to, I knew better. This is one way to ruin a great cut of beef and make a huge mess.
I have made this recipe several times and it has turned out excellent each time. I have actually had the prime rib cut into steaks, placed in a baking dish covered w/ marinade (marinating the night before) and baked for 15-20 minutes (depending on the number of steaks). It turns out amazing and is a wonderful way of preparing a quick and easy main dish for entertaining.
This recipe is loved by my whole family! The marinade has a wonderful flavor and I also use it for prime rib steaks. I do skip the baking at 450 for 1 hour and simply cook 18 min. per pound in a low to moderate oven.
Highly suggest continued injection of marinade into roast to keep it moist during cooking. Marinade provides excellent flavor.
I had lost my other recipe and found Kim's. It is very similar, just what I was looking for. I love this recipe! It does tend to be a bit smokey in the first part of cooking, but it's worth cracking a window for!! Everyone, including my mother-in-law loved it. Thanks Kim.
I used real garlic and onions instead of the powdered, plus I added mushrooms and slow-cooked it in the crock pot. Very tasty.
I used an infusion needle instead of the knife but, was astounded to find that the roast resealed itself rather than give up juice as you might expect. I had five guests over and served. Got rave reviews and am forwarding to folks by request. This is definitely 5 star and a keeper!
Best prime rib recipe I have tried. The marinade works perfectly in bringing out the flavor of the meat. Slow cooking is the way to go so don't turn up the heat to get it cooked faster. I served it with Garlic Mashed potatoes and Steamed Green Beans Almondine for New Year's Day Dinner, it was a huge hit!
I made this for Christmas Eve Dinner and it was great! Tender and juicy. I didn't know what Browning Sauce was, so, I used a packet of Herbed Brown Gravy instead. Really good, except it could use a little adjustment in that next time I would have rubbed the roast on the exterior after injecting the marinade with some kind of fresh-herb, olive oil mixture. I'll have to think more on it.
this was really, really good. i made it for new years eve, and it turned out great!thanks for a great recipe
Second time I have made this prime rib. Excellent!! Very easy. Used Au Ju sauce (can be found in the seasons aisle) to replace the marinade. Excellent.
Great flavor, I did it in a rotisserie and it came out delicious, however I put gloves of garlic in the holes i created to keep the marinade inside to begin off with and also let it soak for 30 mins prior to cooking
this was really, really good. i made it for new years eve, and it turned out great!thanks for a great recipe
Very good prime rib recipe!! I made only one minor adjustment I plugged the holes that I cut with garlic after injecting. it made the most tender flavorful prime I've ever had.
AWESOME!!!!!
the pan drippings burned and almost set off the smoke alarm.......it took a lot longer to cook than directions said......was good once was done---1 1/2 hours after the planned meal
I used a 5 lb. prime rib. I did not have onion salt, so I used garlic salt, not much, as the soy gives it the salty flavor. I should have left it in for a bit longer on the high heat setting, as after the suggested total cooking time, my meat therm. read 137 or so. I took it out at 140, and it was a bit too rare. I was scared of over cooking - overcooked prime rib is a sin! I still prefer a steak grilled on a grill. If you like prime rib, this is a good recipe.
Fabulous! The soy and worcestershire gave it great flavor. Our meat come out like budda! Definate keeper.
This is awesome! AND Worth the mess!
This was do good, everyone loved it, just as the recipe was stated.
Absolutely wonderful! I used a 4/5# prime rib and didn't bother to reduce the quantities as suggested. As a lover of prime rib, I couldn't wait to see how this turned out. My family was simply blown away! Fantastic! Thank you Kim!
Key to this recipe was actually "injecting" into the roast. What I found useful: using a 10cc syringe you can grab from the pharmacy. All of the mix poured over the outside (sitting in roaster bottom)...roasted into a cement, ruining our roaster (next time we'll use a doubled-up foil roaster). A1 proved to be a good "brown sauce". Light sea salt before roasting helped create a nice external crusting. Was a good recipe, not great...not unique, but was good/easy enough to use again. Thanks Kim!
I TRIED THIS RECEIPE FOR NEW YEARS EVE. IT TURNED OUT PERFECT. UNFORTUNATELY IT TOOK TWO HOURS LONGER TO COOK. BUT WE WERE EATING AROUND 11:00. WAS FINISHED EATING BEFORE THE NEW YEAR CAME IN. (ALLOW FOR MORE TIME)
Awesome and soo simple!! I like mine more on the rare side so I sliced it thick let it marinate for about an hour then baked it for about 1.5 hrs at 200 degrees. SOOO GOOD!!!
Very good, always looking for a recipe that makes a rare roast beef. This was it. Great flavor. I stuck cut garlic cloves in knife holes
my ribs were great!!!
Love this recipe. It has a wonderful flavor and it worked well for my first time making Prime Rib.
We've had prime rib at Christmas many years, but this was the BEST recipe we've ever tried. The flavor was absolutely fabulous. We did a light kosher salt & cracked pepper crust on the outside of the roast as well.
This recipe worked great on a Beef Chuck Roast also. The meat was very tender and moist. My family loved it.
It is a wonderful recipe! And THE ABSOLUTE HIT in the family, believe me! I am very picky and never satisfied with most dishes ever. The only problem is that 450 F is too much, and I had to reduce the temperature and cover it with alluminum foil,otherwise it would have burnt. It turned out great! Thank you very much!
My husband was really happy when I made this! he liked it a lot!
I thought the tase and flavor of this prime rib roast was excellent. I have cooked it twice and had raves from friends and family about how wonderful it is.
this sounds like a wonderful recipe and i have been told that recipies like this are wonderful
Everyone loved this recipe, including my kids. I made a gravy with the left over marinade and my 11 yr old said that the gravy pulled it all together. Will make again. Thanks
I made this prime rib for my family last year for the holidays. It was my first attempt to ever cook prime rib. It came out perfectly! The reason I chose this recipe from the others was that it looked much easier with less ingredients and steps. I'm coming back to this recipe again this year and will use it for many years in the future!
I made the prime rib exactly like you instructed and it was perfect! Thank you for a terrific recipe.
I served this for a dinner party, and I managed to overcook it (a special talent of mine) ... but everyone RAVED! It was so tender and yummy, no one cared that there wasn't any pink. It is the only Prime Rib recipe that I have used that worked!
I have prepared this recipe twice for my family. The first time I used a standing rib roast the next time I used a boneless rib roast. Both times I got rave reviews. A teriffic recipe!
Extremely impressed with this recipe. Even without Browning Sauce it came out fantastic. Next time we'll see how it goes with rather then without.
I did not check the internal temp after cooking my roast for 18 minutes per pound at 200 degrees during the second phase. It was completely overcooked. I will be checking much earlier for internal temperature next time.
Amazing! Easy, Delicious, and Minimal Mess! I have used this prime rib recipe for both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. Thanksgiving was my first time making any sort of prime rib. This recipes is great for a beginner! Everyone loved it! It was so easy, just prepare the marinade and cook in the oven. I only had to use one bowl and a roasting pan. Very little mess made. Both times the roast came out very tender and juicy with lots of flavor. My only suggestion is to be sure that the oven safe pan you are using fits the size of the roast you are serving so that most of the roast is covered by marinade. My only complaint is that it takes up most of my oven for several hours which means I either need to prepare my side dishes ahead of time or I need to prepare stove top side dishes. The browning sauce is a little tricky to find. At our local grocery store I found it by the other sauces but they only had one choice so it was hard to locate. It was on the isle with the BBQ and Worcestershire sauce.
I marinated the roast for a few hours before cooking. I found the taste of the marinade to be quite strong and not quite what I was looking for when I'm cooking a Prime Rib Roast.
I thought this was very flavorful, and smelled amazing when cooking, but it needed something else.
This is a very simple recipe for Prime Rib. I used it with a 14 pound roast and it trippled just fine.
I have used this recipe every time I have cooked prime rib. The best one I have tasted and my husband want let me use any other recipe. It is worth a try.
Someone asked about the browning sauce...it is called Kitchen Bouquet and usually found near the steak sauce in the grocery store.
This rib roast turned out really, really well. I wasn't a huge fan of the marinade taste but the method of cooking was perfect. Everyone loved it. Will definitely use this again. Thanks so much for posting the recipe. As an additional note, I cooked this to 125 degrees, 45 minutes at 440 degrees and then 1 and 3/4 of an hour at 200 degrees for a 6 lb roast. I then let it sit for 30 minutes to rest. Perfectly cooked for our taste.
I have made this every year starting in 2009 on new years Day. It is wonderful each time. Do not let the one * rating make you not try this. I have done it with a Sirloin Tip roast as well and it was WONDERFUL. Great for a special night. I serve with twice baked potato's and a salad. Easy Easy but DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN when you are in the round 2 of cooking. and remember to let it Rest on the counter for at least 15 min before you slice it so all the meets juice will stay in the meat. This will make all the difference in the world. Enjoy!
I habe made this the last 2 Christmases and it's officially our Christmas Eve tradition! So YUMMY without messing with a rub for days
It takes way longer to cook then it says in the recipe so prepare for a long cook
It was Delicious and very easy to make following the instructions. I was very happy with this recipe and will certainly make it again in the future.
I halved the recipe & used chicken broth with the mixture, then after about 15 minutes at 450 I added about 1/3 cup of water to the pan, finished 450 degree cycle, then continued the remainder of the recipe with the meat covered @ 200, the water created more steamy cooking along with easier cleanup & turned out excellent!! I will do this again.
This recipe doesn't give as much flavor as using a more traditional rib roast rub of spices and herbs. Also be aware that the cooking time takes longer than the suggested 2.5 hours for a 5 lb roast. Mine needed 3.5 to get to 145 degrees.
For the Browning sauce use HP Sauce or Kitchen Bouquet which the latter is what i prefer.
Best prime rib i've ever had. I highly recommend this recipe!
I followed the recipe and we loved the result! The hour at 450 degrees made me nervous, but the roast was done to perfection. We will have this again!
I make this every year for Christmas dinner always a huge hit.
This is now my 10th year making this prime rib and it is wonderful. I would never go back to any other recipe!! I misplaced the printed copy from a recent move ~ thank goodness I found it! Happy Holidays ~ as it is our FAVORITE Christmas Day dinner....
Fantastic. Family won’t let me make it any other way.
The meat was good. But I think the flavor could have been better. I would marinate the meat longer the next time. I also didn't find the cooking time to be right. I had a smaller roast, but needed longer time.
I followed this recipe almost to the letter. I read a couple of other recipes and combined what I learned from each, but used this as my base. I didn't use the onion salt, but rubbed butter on the roast, then used Steak Spice seasoning LIBERALLY over it. I cut the initial roasting time to 45 minutes as I had a 5 lb roast, then roasted for 18 minutes per lb. I basted at 1 hour intervals and to check the internal temperature. I hit 145 degrees precisely at 2 hours twenty minutes and let rest for approximately 30 minutes under foil. The first slice off the heel was medium well and the rest was a beautiful medium rare. I feel that seasoning with the steak spice made a noticeable difference. I think next time, I will try to get a better sear on it by roasting at a higher temperature then low and slow. I served this for Christmas dinner and everyone was thoroughly impressed. I will do this again for sure! Thank you Kim! By the by, the marinade at the bottom of the roasting pan made for great basting. There was no smoking either....
This recipe is outstanding. I reduced the baking time at 450 degrees from 1 hour to 20 minutes. I wanted a very rare roast and it turned out perfectly.
This has been my go-to prime rib recipe for many years! It’s wonderful!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections