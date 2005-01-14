Kim's Prime Rib

Amazing! Easy, Delicious, and Minimal Mess! I have used this prime rib recipe for both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. Thanksgiving was my first time making any sort of prime rib. This recipes is great for a beginner! Everyone loved it! It was so easy, just prepare the marinade and cook in the oven. I only had to use one bowl and a roasting pan. Very little mess made. Both times the roast came out very tender and juicy with lots of flavor. My only suggestion is to be sure that the oven safe pan you are using fits the size of the roast you are serving so that most of the roast is covered by marinade. My only complaint is that it takes up most of my oven for several hours which means I either need to prepare my side dishes ahead of time or I need to prepare stove top side dishes. The browning sauce is a little tricky to find. At our local grocery store I found it by the other sauces but they only had one choice so it was hard to locate. It was on the isle with the BBQ and Worcestershire sauce.