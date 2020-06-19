Grab some persimmons when they're in season in the fall and early winter and make this deliciously moist persimmon cake. It's an easy recipe and sweet enough to eat alone or with a light dusting of powdered sugar — although some decadent cream cheese icing on top is also an option!
Very Delicious!!! I have baked this cake twice now and I followed the recipe exactly the first time and everyone that has tasted has really liked it. The cake texture is very different than the ususal cake. It is heavy but very moist and not very sweet. The secnd one I baked I forgot to put in the vanilla (not noticeble)and I added 1 c of walnuts. I also used the cream cheese frosting and oh my!! it was delicious!!
Not sure what a 9x13 loaf pan is. I used the largest loaf pan I know of (9x5) and the cake did not cook in the middle after 1 hour and 45 minutes. We cut off the cooked ends and ate that - it was tasty (though very, very sweet for my preference) and the texture was good, but I'm not sure how to get it to all cook evenly.
I made this with some modifications, since I didn't have a 9x13 loaf pan (had that size in a cake pan, but not loaf): used a bundt cake pan and baked for 40-45 mins at 375. Turned out moist, but heavy. Next time, will only use 1 tsp vanilla (didn't need 2 tsp, felt it was overpowering). Overall, it's a good recipe...especially if you have persimmons that need to be used!
I was expecting something a bit more like a spiced and dry christmas cake but this came out really nice and moist (hate this word, but its the right word). Made this recipe as is, but instead of cream cheese frosting I made a simple lemon juice and powdered sugar glaze. Will make again with any leftover persimmons.
This is a great persimmon cake. I followed the recipe, but made a couple of changes. I added 1 cup of pecans, 1 tsp. cinnamon, used only 1 tsp. vanilla, and substituted 1 cup of Splenda for one of the cups of sugar. I baked the cake in an angel food pan for 1 hr. and 15 min. It came out very moist, almost gooey at the bottom, but I'm sure cooking it longer would have had no effect on the gooeyness. I'll make it again. I do wish I could find a recipe that would produce a more cake like effect. Hope this helps.
I really liked the cake. The persimmon cake had good flavor. The only thing I did differently was I used self-rising four and left out the baking power and used a mixer instead of whipping it by hand. I used a bundt pan. And baked at the temp. 325 for aprox. 50 min. and put cream cheese icing.
I added a little oil to my milk because I was using 1% milk. Don't think I needed to do that. I baked it in a bundt pan at 325 for 55 minutes. Cake is very moist and very good with the cream cheese icing sprinkled with chopped pecans. Definitely will make it again........
this persimmon cake recipe cooks very well in an 8x8 baking dish for 50 minutes at 300 degrees. In contrast, the instructions for this recipe, as of November 2011, call for 1 hour & 15 minutes cook time in a "9x13 loaf pan". This could lead to disaster! Now that the FYIs out of the way, I must say this cake is very good. Like others, I made modifications. I used self rising flour. I used 1.5 cup white sugar and 1/4 golden brown sugar instead of the 2 cups white sugar. I pared down the vanilla from 2 tsp to 1.5 tsp. I added 1 tsp pumpkin spice and 1 1/4 tsp cinnamon. The recipe refers to a cream cheese icing but without a corresponding recipe. IMHO, the cake didn't need it. It has a super moist but mild flavor that could have been overpowered with icing. I preferred the cake with some melted butter and a dash of confectioner's sugar, served warm. Alternately, it works well when served with a dollop of whipped cream. I chose not to remove it from the pan because I didn't frost it. The sides of the cake in the dish were especially yummy because they took on a chewy, moist texture. Had I put 2 cups white sugar I think it would have been over-sweet because my persimmons were extremely ripe. Had I put in a larger quantity of vanilla extract but no spices, I think it would have been good but not "as good". The way I made it suited the tastes of the four people who enjoyed it. I would give it a "5". The way the instructions read, I would rate it a "3".
Used rice milk (successfully). Was absolutely delicious with some leftover, reduced mixture of coconut milk/maple syrup/lime juice from another recipe--I whipped this concoction into some sour cream and topped each serving of cake with it. I was thinking raisins would be good in it, but my husband loves how the recipe really highlights the persimmons (which wouldn't be the case if raisins were added).
I had some persimmons and no idea what to do with them and I came across this recipe. I am so glad I tried it. It's fantastic! The exterior of the cake is a little thick but not tough and dry. The cake is very moist and dense with a great mild flavor. I was very surprised that the whole family liked it considering it contained a "mystery" ingredient.
i made this exactly according to the recipe excpet i used 2 tsp of baking powder and no baking soda because i did not have any baking soda. It was more of a pudding than cake. It was delicious and my husband and mother-in-law loved it so much. Please tell me what I can do to make it come out like cake next time. Did me not having the baking soda make that much difference??
I GOT RAVE REVIEWS! As per other comments, and for health's sake,I made a few adjustments. I used 'whole wheat white' flour,added 1/2 c. oatmeal,and 1 1/2 t. pum.pie spice. To make lighter, I used 3/4 c. egg whites (whipped + folded in at end) and 1/4 c. amaretto.Also, I added 1/4 c. powdered milk. THANKS KMUSGRAVE, FOR THE AWESOME FAT FREE RECIPE!
AWESOME! I've made persimmon 'pudding' for years, and this will now take it's place. I was trying to finish off some persimmon pulp, so added an extra 1/2 cup into this recipe, then after reading other's comments, aso added an extra egg and extra 1/4 c. flour to make a little more 'cake-y.' I also omitted the vanilla and just added a little extra spice in it's place. It was perfect!!! I won't change a thing next time. We ate it plain- no icing, no whipped cream, nothing- it was delicious on its own. Thanks for sharing this recipe. =)
What a lovely recipe and a great way to use extra persimmon's lying around getting ripe. Agree with some of the other reviewers - the sugar was a tad much and 1 1/2 cups was more than sufficient. I added raisins which complimented the cake well.
Wow, fantastic. I read many reviews and decided to go with the original recipe rather than reduce the sugar the first time out. It tasted incredibly good! I loved it. I did like one reviewer's suggestion of a lemon glaze, so I did that while it was still warm & it made an amazing chewy crust that was out of this world. I did a nutrition analysis on this, & with the recipe as-is and a glaze that uses 2 T of butter, it still comes out to only 7% fat, which is really great (I'm not one of those Atkins proponents, lol). I didn't add any nuts or anything. The only thing I would change for next time would be to leave more chunks of actual persimmon. Mine were VERY ripe and practically liquid when I used them (I had frozen them after they were ripe). Maybe if they aren't quite so ripe I'll have a little more control over that. I did this in a bundt pan at 325 with convection for 65 minutes, and it was perfect. I didn't add spices at all, didn't want it to seem totally Christmas-y, though around the holidays I might consider that or topping with some pecans. Really great. Oh, & BTW. I have a great Nordicware bundt pan, but from time to time I've had trouble with it releasing. I was worried about that because there was almost no fat in this recipe, but I didn't have any problems with my greasing mixture: 1/3 oil, 1/3 shortening, 1/3 flower (any amounts, just keep the proportions the same). Beat that together & "paint" it on with a basting brush. Works every time.
As per another reviewer I cut the vanilla down to 1 teaspoon but I might even use less if I make this again. Also, it was VERY sugary sweet. I will cut the sugar to 1 c.. I baked in a bundt pan at 375 for 45 minutes and then 325 for 15 minutes and it came out perfect and just fell out of the pan after cooling for 15 minutes. My kids didn't care for the cake but my husband and I enjoyed it. Note: 6 persimmons = 2 cups pulp.
After eating this once a year treat at a family party I decided to give this recipe a try. I followed the recipe except as with other suggestions, I added a cup of walnuts, currents because I did not have raisins, an extra egg, the pumpkin pie spice, and by mistake 2 cups of milk instead of one. I put it in a bundt pan at 375 for an hour until a wooden skewer poked in the middle came out clean. I really expected this to flop because of the extra milk, but it came out fine! I served it with whipped cream and everyone liked it, my husband included, whose only comment was, " too sweet, too much cinnamon, Aunti Edna didn't make it this way". The cake itself was very moist. I think it was perfect with the whipped cream, but if you want to serve it with the traditional hard sauce, cut back on the sugar.
Great! Had persimmons and didn't know what to do with them. Very moist and tasty! Added cinnamon, allspice and ground ginger to taste, plus a handful of raisins I had been trying to use up. I think this would be rather bland without the spices but I could go either way on the raisins!
Very Delicious! My company loved it! Next time I would leave some of the pulp in chunks to show the beautiful color of the persimmon and add 1 1/tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp freshly ground nutmeg, 1/4 tsp allspice and 1/2 tsp cloves. I only used 1 1/2 cups sugar and a 1/2 cup brown sugar. I baked it in a bundt pan and iced the cake with cream cheese frosting on the top of the cake only. This is a very moist and dense cake. Also great with a morning cup of tea or coffee. Enjoy! mak
This cake is soooo delicious. BUT (and its a big but)... pulping persimmons stinks!! I nearly called it quits halfway thru the pulping. Glad I stuck with it, but next time I will make someone else pulp. The cake is super moist (I made it in a 9 X 13 baking pan). I frosted it with cream cheese frosting which was great. But cake would have been fine without it too. My super picky kids scarfed it down.
I've been making persimmon cakes for years and this is my favorite recipe so far. Perfect use for native North American persimmons. It really lets the persimmon flavor shine front and center, and the texture is both light and moist. It's best eaten unfrosted and stuffed directly into your face, sans plate or fork. It seems to actually taste better the next day than it does fresh. This stuff is the manna of the Gods.
Moist, soggy. No flavor. No interesting taste, just blah. I like to taste a flavor, such as pumpkin, banana. But this is just nothing - I don't think that even nuts, raisins, etc would help. I learned to avoid persimmons, and avoid this cake.
My 3 yo granddaughter really likes this cake. With or without icing, it is wonderful (my review from 04/2013). New review: This cake continues to be a favorite and is frequently requested by my now 6 year old granddaughter. She gets caught snitching pieces until it is gone. Definitely a favorite. I use a bundt pan and sprinkle with powered sugar. It is a dense, moist cake. Getting ready to make this for her right now!
I followed this recipes exactly. It puffed up very well, but once you take it out of the oven, it deflated like crazy. The only thing I can think of is that I pureed the persimmons, maybe that made it too wet...
Had it for Thanksgiving dessert. Everyone loved it. I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. Did not ice the cake as I felt it was sweet enough without the icing. I was right. The children and adults both enjoyed it.
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2018
Absolutely delicious! The recipe is easy to follow.
Made it vegan, by subbing light coconut milk for regular milk, and flax seed 2 tbsp in 1/4 cup milk for 2 eggs. Also subbed 1/2 cup ground almond flour for reg flour, which made it very rich. Only used 1 1/2 cup sugar, and spiced with 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp ground mace. Topped with roasted pecans, cinnamon and sugar. So good!
Came out great! I used a well-greased and floured Bundt pan. I added chopped walnuts, cinnamon, and allspice. Cooked it about 10 minutes longer because the toothpick came out wet. Dark and moist. Super delish!
Very good cake with only a hint of persimmon taste. I used the recipe as written and really will not change when I bake it again. My only concern with this recipe is the picture posted with it. It is clearly not a 9 x 13 pan! It would help to post time and temperature if baked in the traditional tube pan or bundt pan.
This was delicious and moist. I made it twice in about 2 weeks and everyone loves it! I left the pulp a little more chunky the second time to get the little tasty pieces of persimmon rather than turning it into a paste. I like the pieces better. I also added about a tablespoon of cinnamon because I LOVE cinnamon and it was soooo good! Such a perfect recipe!
