Persimmon Cake

4.2
43 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

Grab some persimmons when they're in season in the fall and early winter and make this deliciously moist persimmon cake. It's an easy recipe and sweet enough to eat alone or with a light dusting of powdered sugar — although some decadent cream cheese icing on top is also an option!

Recipe by kmusgrave

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray and dust with flour.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.

  • Whisk together persimmon pulp, milk, eggs, and vanilla in a separate bowl until smooth. Fold the persimmon mixture into the flour mixture until no dry lumps remain; pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 75 minutes.

  • Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan, and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 249.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/20/2022