Persimmon Cake

Wow, fantastic. I read many reviews and decided to go with the original recipe rather than reduce the sugar the first time out. It tasted incredibly good! I loved it. I did like one reviewer's suggestion of a lemon glaze, so I did that while it was still warm & it made an amazing chewy crust that was out of this world. I did a nutrition analysis on this, & with the recipe as-is and a glaze that uses 2 T of butter, it still comes out to only 7% fat, which is really great (I'm not one of those Atkins proponents, lol). I didn't add any nuts or anything. The only thing I would change for next time would be to leave more chunks of actual persimmon. Mine were VERY ripe and practically liquid when I used them (I had frozen them after they were ripe). Maybe if they aren't quite so ripe I'll have a little more control over that. I did this in a bundt pan at 325 with convection for 65 minutes, and it was perfect. I didn't add spices at all, didn't want it to seem totally Christmas-y, though around the holidays I might consider that or topping with some pecans. Really great. Oh, & BTW. I have a great Nordicware bundt pan, but from time to time I've had trouble with it releasing. I was worried about that because there was almost no fat in this recipe, but I didn't have any problems with my greasing mixture: 1/3 oil, 1/3 shortening, 1/3 flower (any amounts, just keep the proportions the same). Beat that together & "paint" it on with a basting brush. Works every time.