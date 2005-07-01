A great base for a recipe but, like many before me have said, it needs tweaking. I used taco seasoning in the beef. I added the refried beans, some green peppers, the onion, a little cumin and garlic to the beef and simmered it for a while. Some of the reviews said that the crust was soggy so I just baked it according the directions on package instead of baking it half way like the recipe called for. I was prepared to put foil on the edges to prevent burning if necessary but it wasn't. I layered the beef/bean mixture on the crust and mixed in some grated cheddar,next I added a thin layer of salsa (very thin). It seemed that it might have been bland without it. Next came the crushed chips and more cheese and then I baked it until the cheese melted. My kids loved it. My picky 3 year old, my 7 year old who hates beans (he didn't know they were in the beef) and my 9 year old who hates cheese. They all asked for seconds.Thanks Carole for a new family favorite.

