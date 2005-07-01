Taco Pies
This is an easy, quick recipe using hamburger.
A great base for a recipe but, like many before me have said, it needs tweaking. I used taco seasoning in the beef. I added the refried beans, some green peppers, the onion, a little cumin and garlic to the beef and simmered it for a while. Some of the reviews said that the crust was soggy so I just baked it according the directions on package instead of baking it half way like the recipe called for. I was prepared to put foil on the edges to prevent burning if necessary but it wasn't. I layered the beef/bean mixture on the crust and mixed in some grated cheddar,next I added a thin layer of salsa (very thin). It seemed that it might have been bland without it. Next came the crushed chips and more cheese and then I baked it until the cheese melted. My kids loved it. My picky 3 year old, my 7 year old who hates beans (he didn't know they were in the beef) and my 9 year old who hates cheese. They all asked for seconds.Thanks Carole for a new family favorite.Read More
As is this would be a two or even a one, but it is a five if you season it. I find it hard to believe that there can be a recipe with no seasonings in it. Any way, after the beef was almost cooked I drained the fat and added chopped onion and cooked until the onion was softened. I added a packet of reduced sodium taco seasoning and a little water so the mixture wouldn't be dry. I did bake the pie shell for the full 15 minutes it called for. If you add the beans into the hot shell it it easier to spread and you wont have the tearing. I added the cheese then the chips on top this prevented the cheese from overcooking. When it was done I topped the pie with olives diced red onion and taco sauce. I served homemade guac. and sour cream on the side. The whole family loved it and they want me to make it again.Read More
I will definitely make again! As with other suggestions, I baked the crust completely as directed. I used ground chicken and used lower-sodium taco seasoning. In one of the pies, I put hot sauce and jalepenos, but left one plain for the kids. It really needs more seasoning than in the original recipe.
The meat was a little bland so I added taco seasoning mix and taco sauce. This spiced it up a bit.
I thought this recipe could definitely be improved upon by using taco seasoning, cooking the onions, and adding salsa and jack cheese.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I baked the pie shells for about 2/3 of the directed time before adding the filling. I used taco seasoning on the meat and cooked the onions with it. I heated the refried beans before spreading them on the shells and it really helped. I placed the meat/onion filling in, topped with a layer of salsa (which really adds to the flavor) and then topped with crushed chips and shredded cheese. I then baked the pies for another 15 minutes. They turned out great.
with 4 kids you can never please them all but my older kids love this recipe as does my husband. Just don't mention the words refried beans to your kids and they'll love it too.
Ehhh. Didn't do much for me. I love tacos and taco salads...but this was kinda blah. As usual, I spiced it up big time (cumin, cilantro, chili powder, onions, garlic, etc.)...I guess what was really missing was the "crunch" that you get from taco chips/shells. The crust made the whole thing a little too mushy for my liking. Next time, I'll stick to the traditional tacos! Very creative recipe tho!
This was the biggest hit with my family in a ong time. I have 4 kids and they all wanted thirds! This looks as if it takes hours but only takes minutes. So quick and easy.
This was really good and easy.
I loved the idea. I used refried beans instead of ground beef and mixed in a packet of old el paso taco seasoning. The filling was delicious, I LOVED the crushed corn chip crust on top, and it was really nice with lettuce and salsa. I would definitely make this again.
My family loved this recipe! I baked the crust fully before filling it, I was going to foil the edges of the crust to keep them from burning, but didn't need to! I also cooked the onions and added fajita seasoning to the meat! it was missing a bit of the 'taco crunch' so Next time I will crush the chips smaller and add them to the top as soon as it comes out of the oven before adding the lettuce and tomatoes! all-in-all it was great and considering how well my 4 year old ate it we will be having it often!
I used 2# of ground beef for 2 DEEP DISH pies as I thought that just 1# was too stingy even with the other ingrediants. I used one envelope of Taco seasoning & used Dehydrated onion WHEN COOKING the MEAT as my husband does not like onions that much. I will also cook the pies all the way first as others have advised so it won't be soggy. I also used salsa as others tried and it made it much better and my husband said that made it more flavorful. I made the 2 pies for just the two of us and had the other in two days
These weren't horrible, but they weren't very good either. I seasoned the meat (otherwise they WOULD have been horrible), but the combination of the meat and pie crust just didn't work for us. It was a nice idea, but I think we'll stick with regular tacos.
Delicious!! Made with leftover taco meat and used chopped up Fritos. Yum!!
Well, it was alright. I took out the beans, my hisband doesn't like them, and I added salsa.
The kids love this. It was dry the first time I made these. So the next time I put a package of taco seasoning in the ground beef as directed on the package. Also, stir the beans in with the beef before putting in the pie shells. That time it didn't seen that dry. This was a fun idea. I will continue to make these and experiment with different ingredients. Maybe some chicken, green peppers, and onions next time...we'll call those Chicken fajita pies!
Quick and simple. After reading suggestions added taco seasoning to browned meat, then added diced onions and green pepper. I also added 1 TB sugar. Did not have chips but it was still very tasty without them.
This recipe gets 5 stars w/ 2 minor alterations. Seasoned the ground beef with taco seasoning and stirred a can of black beans into the beef mixture before layering it on top of the refried beans. Quick, easy, healthy, inexpensive and my husband and 6 small children loved it! I think I'll make it the next time I offer to bring a meal to someone. You can't go wrong!
I halved this recipe for just one pie. The family liked it & it was quick and easy. I also like that we topped it with tons of lettuce and fresh veggies so I didn't have to serve anything else with it.
This was easy and delicious! A new favorite!!!
Not too bad. Definitely needed some extra things to liven it up a bit though. Used taco seasoning on the meat and added a small amount of salsa to the whole layering process. gave it a nice little kick which was just what it needed. I also cooked the crust the full cook time instead of half. Was easy and turned out real well. I like the variation to regular tacos.
Added taco seasoning but don't think the recipe should be marked down for it. Great concept and something new other than tacos. Bf loved it. Baked the pie crust first..mixed beans and meat together & added a layer of green chilis. Yum!
This is good and easy, BUT - definitely season your ground beef. I add about 1T of taco seasoning and 1/3c. or so of salsa after it's browned. I also added 1 small can of chopped green chiles mixed in the beans. I can imagine how bland it would have been w/out these additions.
For something incredibly simple, this was amazing! My husband and I worked on it together and I would say it was finished and cooling within 30 minutes! Followed the recipe exactly except I did what others suggested and seasoned the beef with taco seasoning. I found that once everything was in and the cheese on top, it took less than 10 minutes in the oven. We only needed one pie, so rather than scale it back to half, we made two, and then froze the second one after it came out of the oven (we left the lettuce, tomatoes and olives and sour cream off, to be added on when it comes out of the freezer). My husbands thoughts..."we will definitely be making this again...and again....and again".
The Taco Pies were a big hit for the family I nanny for! You do need to add some taco seasoning to it though. Just follow the package directions for that! If you don't add the seasoning, it's too bland.
I am making this right now. Using the taco seasoning added some red pepper and mushrooms. No refried beans as I didn't have any. I also am using wraps instead of the pie shells. Doing this because Loblaws at one time carried a taco pie and this is what they used. It tasted great and so I did it on my own. Will be layering shredded cheddar between the layers and baking in the oven about 20 minutes 350 to heat through. Used a 9 inch round pan and three whole wheat wraps. Will serve with salad and the usual acoutrements that accompany regular tacos.
Meh. This was just so-so. Because I am partly to blame for my dissatisfaction, I'll give this one last attempt before giving up altogether. My main complaint is that my crust ended up soggy. Even tho I pre-baked it for the entire time suggested on the package (rather than half the time as Carole directed), it was mushy. I mixed my beans / beef together and think this might have been the reason why (don't do this!). My only other changes were to add a small can of diced green chiles / taco seasoning packet (followed instructions on package) to my meat / bean mixture and brown my onion and beef together. I purchased a box of (2) refrigerated pie crusts, but only made one deep dish pie (in my stoneware pie pan). In retrospect, I think frozen pie crusts would have worked better. They are just the right size for this recipe. My dish was too big (my pie fillings didn't fill my dish as I would have liked them to...). Topped with green onion, tomato, sour cream and salsa and served with a side of Mexicorn, this was an "OK" dinner. Thanks for sharing, Carole! :-)
When I made this, I followed the suggestion of some of the other reviews by adding taco seasoning and onions to the meat. I thought this was VERY good, but without the seasonings it would definitely be bland. Also, I don't really think the flavor of the pie shell went well with all the taco flavors, so next time I think I will layer a couple of tortilla shells instead. VERY yummie and definitely will become a regular meal
Bake the shells longer, add tomatoes & olives.
I made this for the first time tonight and my picky son loved it. I changed a few things, I added taco seasoning to the beef, and used fat free sour cream, baked torilla chips & 2% cheese to lower the fat content. I also added salsa to the indivdual servings. It came out great and I will be making it again!
5 stars with a few modifications. I fully baked the pie crusts according to the directions on them. I added the onion in while browning the meat to soften it. Once the meat was browned, I added taco seasoning and water per the taco seasoning mix packet. I added ingredients in the following order: refried beans, taco meat & onions, cheese, crushed tortilla chips. Once the pie was done baking, I topped with taco sauce, lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream. YUM!
My picky kids didn't care much for this, but my wife an I loved it. Taco seasoning was added to the meat. (That seemed to be a no-brainer). The toppings were added as each person chose to do
FIVE STARS with this simple change! Cook the beef, drain the grease, add a packet of taco seasoning and mix in the can of refried beans. *Mixing the beef and beans together is key!* Use this in the taco pie and it comes out absolutely delicious!!
This was WONDERFUL! I added hot taco seasoning mix to the ground beef, and used fritos corn chips. I will definetly be making this a regular in our house!
Talk about easy!! I did add taco seasoning to the hamburger meat. Also I added a layer of salsa on top of the onions. This will be a repeat. The whole gang loved it!!!
We loved it. I baked the pie crust til it was totally done. Used 1/2 can of beans that were warmed upon the bottom. 3/4 lb of ground beef cooked with onion and seasoned with taco seasoning. Then quite a bit of raw onion, a thin layer of Pace Picante sauce, about 1 cup of cheese, 1 1/2 cups crushed Santitos (these were perfect!) then another 1-1 1/2 cups of cheese. Baked about 15 minutes. Topped with sour cream, salsa and lettuce.
Ehhhh......i liked the filling,but my mind just would not wrap around the concept of pieshell. My tastebuds kept waiting for sweet stuff,lol. I will use this recipe in corn tortillas!
My family loves this recipe- and it's so easy! I add some chili powder to the meat while it's cooking for extra flavor.
This would have been a great recipe IF it had specified to add taco seasoning to the meat... which I did. And if it told you to make a pie crust from scratch, to which you add no sugar. It's strange with a sweet crust, which I guess all store-bought ones are since I had Pet-Ritz, a leading brand.
Needs some improving. Thought it lacked flavor.
Great recipe. Our entire family loved it. I will be making this again and again.
A real keeper! These pies are just delicious, easy to bake and not that expensive. People are alway impressed when I serve these, for the way they look, at first, for their taste, then. I add some paprika on the top for the appearance, and make no other change.
I loved these! It makes plenty and is a fantastic one dish meal. I even gave one to a neighbor to try because we hadn't even touched it. Great recipe...thanks!
This recipe was OK! I would season the meat next time with a package of taco mix though. I prefer the burrito pie on this web site.
This was a great recipe. I didn't like the crushed tortilla chips in the pie. I added taco seasoning to the beef. Overall, great meal.
I loved this recipe. I made a few changes. I baked the pie crust through as directed on package. When I browned the ground beef, I added salsa to it for flavor. I topped the pie as directed, and it was a great twist for the everyday taco!
It was good but bland. So I spiced it up I mixed the beef with taco seasoning and hot peppers. I also used nacho cheese tortilla chips instead of plain. After it baked I put salsa and sour cream mixture and finished it with lettuce and green and black olives.This is a keeper.
This was a really good recipe. The cheese on top got alittle hard though. Next time I won't bake quite as long. My family really liked it.
Great quick recipe. I made one pie and froze the other.
added the taco seasoning like others suggested & it was a big hit with our family!
The kids liked this. As the recipe is I would say it was bland, and in need of seasoning, I also added taco seasoning to the sour cream. It's a good base recipe. Leftovers are kind of hard to deal with. But overall pretty good.
This is a time saver and fun dish to prepare! I enjoyed it greatly and so did all my friends that were at my house for dinner. The one thing that would do different the next time is make sure to get a bean that is pretty pureed and not so beany. (chunky that is) makes it easy to spread. I did do what the one cook suggested of cooking the pies for the full time that is suggested on the package and that makes a huge difference. Makes the first layer easy.
My family and I didn't care for this. I personally didn't like the pie crust part of it. It didn't have much flavor even though I put taco seasoning in the meat. The cheese was way over-baked and was hard and crusty. I'm sorry, but I don't think I'll make this again.
Huge hit at my house last night. Added the reviewers' suggested taco seasoning. That did the trick. I wish I had cooked the pie shell longer, but the taste was still right on. Two pies meant one fancy on for the parents and a kid friendly one for the kids. I'll make this again—no doubt!
Awsome dish :D I usually crunch the chips on top of the layer of cheese and add another small layer of cheese on top of that cause i found the chips to taste a bit stale if not covered.
Be sure to add taco season to the ground beef or the dish is bland.
I don't think I've ever given a recipe a rating below 4 stars but sadly, this one only gets 1. As suggested by other reviewers I added taco seasoning & even that didn't make this any better. In theory it sounds delicious & I was excited to try it but was disappointed in the lack of flavor. The pie crust does not go with these ingredients at all & the crushed tortilla chips are overkill (next time I'd only use chips, not pie crust).
Delicious, however still needed SALSA!
I added Mexican 4 cheese to the top and taco seasoning to the ground beef (as directed on the package). It was wonderful and I will be making this again. My entire family loved it. Great and easy recipe!!!!
Very good and easy to make!
I used 1/2 pound of ground beef and 1/2 pound of Chorizo, it was soooo good!
I made this with taco seasoning and ground turkey. I also layered the beans, turkey,and cheese twice instead of just once. I left off the top layer. It ended up being really good!
This was a very easy recipe to make. I added taco seasoning and chopped onion to the ground be to spice it up some more. Thanks for a great recipe.
Follow the recipe.... It's Delicious!!
We like mexican but just did not care for this recipe. I even put the taco seasoning in.
Even my kids love this recipe. I followed others advice and added taco seasoning. Another great addition is a layer of guacamole before adding the lettuce and tomato.
Pretty good, quick & easy to make. Definitely needs taco seasoning in the meat, however. I didn't have any on hand so I threw in some chili powder, garlic & chunky salsa.
I will make this again, but I would add some taco seasoning to the meat for a little more flavore.
I loooooved this recipe!!! It was so easy to put together and it tastes great. I used ground turkey and I did add a package of taco seasoning to the meat for some extra flavor. The taco fixings taste great on the pie crust, I would have never guessed it. It definitely is a family favorite and also makes great leftovers. Will definitely be making this again.
This was good! I added a packet of taco seasoning and that definetely helped spice things up a bit! I also added a cup of black beans in place of the refried beans. I only used one crust, and used crushed tortilla chips as the top "crust" this was good...I might add some chili powder or a can of chiles next time for a bit of added spice.
quick and easy and good too. What more do you need.
We really liked this dish. Took previous suggestions and added taco seasoning and onion to the ground beef. I used low fat Mexican cheese (I was trying to be good!). Next time I would use regular because the reduced fat doesn't melt as well. I'll definitely be making thisone again.
This was so easy and so surprisingly good! I did take the advice given by some of the other posts and seasoned my meat with taco seasoning. I also added salsa to the mix and I think it was awesome!
I've made this before and remember liking it. It's been a while so I followed some of the review recommendations and did not like this at all. I combined the meat, onions and beans and really overdid the chips. Next time, layer and easy on the chips. I'll try it one more time.
I thought it was a very bland recipe. It would have to be revamped if it is supposed to be good, I do not think the pie crust adds a thing. Maybe masa or some other kind of crust, I will not make this again.
This was an interesting dish... I made my own pie crust... It was different... I don't care to much for the sweet crust in my tacos... I did add taco seasoning to it and some different veggies...
Changed a few things to my liking. Very good. Thanks
Very bland. Next time I make it I will add a little taco seasoning to the meat mix.
I really liked this entree for it's simplicity as well as taste. Alot of people said that they did not care for the pie crust, but I thought it was a fun change to enjoying Mexican based cuisine. Per the recommendation of other readers I added a bit of taco seasoning to my meat. Instead of baking the onions in the pie, I actually left them until adding the toppings because I enjoy the crunch & taste better of uncooked white onions. In addition, I omitted the black olives (just not a fan) and subbed red peppers (because there were some sitting around). I made it for my parents & my dad chose to add jalapenos to his as well. They are pretty picky people, but we devoured this meal & they even commented that they liked it. :)
i thought this was good, different from the routine! My BF is lactose intolerant so i couldnt put cheese on his side, so the doritos burned tho. (my side was great tho!)
My husband and I enjoyed this on a Friday night and I made 2 and enjoyed the other for lunch on Sunday . Quick and easy make ahead meal so plan to have fun along with this recipe! Beverly
I used ground turkey b/c it's cheaper than ground beef. I also added taco seasoning and cooked the onion with the ground turkey. My guys really liked it and the second pie froze really well ( I didn't bake it until ready to use and obviously didn't add the toppings). Will be making this again. Cheap and good!
I listened to the reviewers who said to cook the pie crust the entire time (instead of half) and it turned out a little too crispy. The shell flaked apart and made it very messy to eat. It was also a little dry. We added lots of sour cream and salsa. My husband and daughter both liked this, and we had leftovers to share with my dad. I will make it again because it has a good taste and was inexpensive for a huge amount of food. I will just make sure it doesn't turn out as dry next time. I also sauteed the onions and mixed them in with the hamburger instead of putting them on top of it.
Carole, this is a winner! This is an easy, but very tasty recipe. Nice way to have a mexican dinner but not plain old tacos!
This recipe was a nice change from tacos. It was easy to make and good too. I adjusted the recipe a little. I added taco seasoning to the beef and cooked the onions in with beef to give it a more blended flavor. I also used refried beans with green chiles. Overall, a very solid "4".
IN 15 to 20 minutes the onion just won't be cooked. Add it to the ground beef and cook it on top of the stove. This really needs some seasoning: pre-packaged taco seasoning is even better than nothing. I personally don't like the pre-packaged mixes, but you can make your own: cumin, oregano, chili powder, maybe some red pepper flakes for heat, salt, pepper, perhaps a little garlic added to the ground beef (only good the garlic a couple of minutes, however, or it will be bitter. This is a basic recipe that needs help.
My family loved it! I spiced up the meat with ground cumin, chili powder, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. When I served it I added salsa as an additional optional topping. Next time I will double the refried beans. I made two with ground beef and two with Morning Star Farms Recipe crumbles. One of each went in the freezer for a later date when I'm short on time. My family says this is a definite do again!
These were awesome, everyone loved them!!!
Added taco seasoning to the ground beef for true taco flavor.
These two pies were so delicious! Perfect for the whole family... and then some!
If I make this again I will definitely not use pie crust. We didn't think it tasted right at all. Using corn tortillas at the bottom would probably taste a lot better.
pie crust + taco filling does not = tasty
meat too dry. I suggest adding spices or taco sauce to the meat while cooking.
I thought this was really good - but I too seasoned the beef as a browned it. I used low fat sour cream and cheese and my husband couldn't tell!
My family LOVED this dish! I thought it was wierd not using taco seasoning, but it turned out great anyway! My 13 year old son couldn't get enough! Thanks for this great idea!
This was a huge hit with my company!
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe! We also added taco seasoning and instead of lettuce we used cabbage....Very yummy!
