Taco Pies

This is an easy, quick recipe using hamburger.

By Carole

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake pie crusts following package directions, but cutting the bake time in half.

  • In a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef until evenly brown; drain excess fat.

  • Place half the refried beans in each pie shell, smearing over the bottom and the sides of the partially baked shells. Spread a layer of ground meat over the beans, and top with the onion, crushed tortilla chips, and cheese.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown, and the cheese is bubbly. Top with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and black olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
596 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 76.4mg; sodium 695.9mg. Full Nutrition
