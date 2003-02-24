Easy Baked Pork Chops

6168 Ratings
  • 5 4267
  • 4 1314
  • 3 373
  • 2 135
  • 1 79

A baked pork chop recipe that is quick and easy. You may have all the ingredients already in the house. Try serving over rice.

By bdld

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
359 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse pork chops, pat dry, and season with garlic powder and seasoning salt. Place the beaten eggs in a small bowl. Dredge the pork chops lightly in flour, dip in the egg, and coat liberally with bread crumbs.

  • Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Fry the pork chops until the breading appears well browned, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer the chops to a 9x13-inch baking dish, and cover with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. While baking, combine the cream of mushroom soup, milk, and white wine in a medium bowl. Cover the pork chops with the soup mixture. Replace foil, and continue to bake for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 128.5mg; sodium 1142.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022