Easy Baked Pork Chops
A baked pork chop recipe that is quick and easy. You may have all the ingredients already in the house. Try serving over rice.
I intended to submit this review two weeks ago & since then, my husband has requested this dish three more times. I did change a couple things. I baked for 35 minutes and warmed the sauce in a pot on the stove rather than pouring it over the chops. I also used cream of chicken rather than mushroom, since we're not mushroom fans and doubled the milk rather than using wine. It turned out fabulous. THANKS so much for this recipe!Read More
I was NOT impressed with this recipe. The pork was tender but lacked a strong flavor. The steps to prepare it left a lot of dirty dishes too. The cooking time was as other reviewers mentioned off as well. I did 30 min before adding the soup mixture and 30 after.Read More
I intended to submit this review two weeks ago & since then, my husband has requested this dish three more times. I did change a couple things. I baked for 35 minutes and warmed the sauce in a pot on the stove rather than pouring it over the chops. I also used cream of chicken rather than mushroom, since we're not mushroom fans and doubled the milk rather than using wine. It turned out fabulous. THANKS so much for this recipe!
Breaded pork chops are always a hit with my husband and I've been making pork chops like this for years. I always use Italian style bread crumbs and just eyeball extra seasonings to add like garlic powder, cracked black pepper, dried parsley, Italian seasoning and some grated Parmesan cheese. I always dip my pork chops into the egg/milk mixture then the seasoned bread crumbs and then repeat that procedure (double dipping). This gives the pork a thick breading and keeps it moist while baking. To cut calories and time I spray the bottom of a glass baking dish with Pam, place the breaded pork in (no frying needed) then spray the pork with a little Pam, cook at 350 for 20 minutes, turn and cook for another 25 minutes. They'll come out moist and tender. This recipe has the pork cooking for way too long - it'll dry right out! And, there's nothing worse than dried out pork. I tried the soup mixture over top and well, it was OK. I poured it over half the chops during the last 15 minutes of cooking. I think I'll stick to the breaded pork chops without the soup mixture.....
Man......THESE PORK CHOPS ARE SLAMMING!!! I can't even describe how friggin good and tender they were!!! I followed the recipe, but I did make a few changes........of course. I followed some others' advice and added golden mushroom with the cream of mushroom. That, along with the white wine, is the key to this wonderful tasting dish. I also added some sauteed mushrooms and green onions to the sauce right before I poured it on the chops. Make sure you use a non-stick cooking spray on the bottom of the pan before you start baking so the coat on the pork chops doesn't stick. I served this along with the Angel Chicken Pasta recipe I found on here. It was a very rich meal, but worth every calorie we digested. Put it like this........I have a cousin who can not stand ANY VEGETABLE KNOWN TO MAN. You know what...........he had three servings the first night. That was one of the best compliments I could've gotten. Thank you Dawn for this better than OUTSTANDING RECIPE!!!
I love these folks who alter a recipe and when it comes out a disaster blame the initial recipe! The problem... dear folks is not the recipe...it's YOUR changes. I have used this recipe "as is" on several occasions for 20-36 people and I can assure you...IT ROCKS1 Let's be fair...if you alter a recipe accept the results and admit YOU messed up!.
This was great! I too have a fear of making something that tastes like your greasy spoon tasteless meat & canned mushroom soup. So--using someone's idea of boneless chops, I doused the chops with bottled minced garlic, rubbed them with a bit of Kitchen Bouquet, used sour cream instead of milk, used Lindeman's Chardonnay(an inexpensive but but very good Australian wine, threw in about 1 or 2 T sweet Hungarian paprika, & a lot of fresh, sliced, sauteed mushrooms. Did all that make it any better than the original? Don't know, but I do know it got rave reviews. Thanks, Dawn--I've already done this 2x for company, & will do it again till I've run through my list of friends. Jean in Honolulu
I just made this last night and it was delicious! It definitely is not just another blah pork chops w/cr. of mushroom soup recipe. My picky 3 1/2 year old and 18 mth. old ate it up! I used 5 1-inch thick boneless chops - seasoned w/roasted garlic & pepper blend as well as Nature's Seasonings. Baked 45 min. I sauteed some onions and a can of mushrooms (didn't have fresh). We like a lot of sauce so I used a can of cr. of mushroom and a can of cr. of celery. Added 3/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup Chardonnay, sprinkled a bit of paprika, cayenne and parsley. Baked 25 minutes, then served over rice. Definitely a keeper!
I normally don't care for pork chops, but decided to give this a try. It was excellent. I did change a few things though. I used 2 huge butterfly pork chops (instead of 6). I doubled the sauce-used 2 cans of cream of mushroom, 2/3rds cup of white wine (I used Chardonnay) and only used 3/4 cup of milk. I sauteed an onion in a tsp of oil first, then added the gravy mix. Heated that up and topped it over the chops. I also cut down the cooking time-45minutes/30minutes. Turned out increadibly tender. My husband had seconds.
OK this is like the 10th time I have made these. The first time I made them they were AWESOME, so tender and juicy they fell off the bone, every other time I made them they didn't turn out tender like they did the 1st time. This is what i learned, DON"T use wicked thick pork chops, I used center pork chops w/bone. I used chops about 1inch thick, Make sure your oil and pan are hot before you add them. brown them well on both sides. I always double the soup, It gives you tons of sauce, but more the better. I also sauteed some fresh sliced mushrooms in the pan I fried the pork chops in then i added to the soup. The most important part of this is NOT to use wicked thick pork chops, they wont come out as tender as they should. I made this last night just like i said and again my husband said they were the best pork chops he has had. hope these tips help. this is definetly a keeper. thanks again dawn
There's always a few people out there who are in the minority when it comes to a great recipe and I'm one of them. My husband and I are not pork lovers but I thought I'd give this one a try. I made this with a pork tenderloin and lowfat/low sodium soup. Baked for 20 min. then poured on gravy and baked, loosely covered, for another 20. Meat was very tender but totally lacked flavor. I even added 1 T dried sage to gravy. It didn't help. Also, I did not bother using the olive oil when browning. Perhaps if I had followed the recipe the outcome would've been better. In any event, I won't be making this again.
What a great recipe!!! I used boneless pork tenderloins, doubled the gravy using cream of chicken and mushroom soup, and chicken broth instead of the wine. I decreased the frying time to about 2-3 minutes per side and the baking time to 20 minutes/45 minutes with the soup mixture. (It required less time because the tenderloins were not very thick). I also followed the advice of other reviewers and sprinkled some french onion soup mix into the bread crumbs and all over the top of the dish after covering the pork with the soup mixture. The pork chops were so tender and moist and the gravy was delicious on mashed potatoes, too. The dish was very flavorful due to extra garlic powder and the french onion soup mix. My husband said, "this is the best pork chop recipe I've EVER had!" I have never seen him this enthused about any recipe! My extremely picky 9 year old loved it too. I, of course loved it and have included it in my family favorites. I find it very helpful to review the remarks of others for tips on modifying recipes. I'll be making this again soon!
I used apple juice instead of white wine and these were superb!
Like most cooks, I like recipes that are simple and to the point. If I don't have each and every ingredient in the cupboard, I improvise. This recipe turned out very good, even though I did not have all the required ingredients. I seasoned my pork chops with some garlic pepper after patting them dry, and proceeded to follow the directions to the letter, minus the wine. I have never been a huge pork chop fan, but I had a package of some center cut chops in the freezer, and decided to try a recipe from this site. The pork chops came out quite tender and tasty, and it's true...you won't need a knife to cut the chops. The breading on the chops was very good, and the gravy made from the soup and combined with the porkchop drippings, was excellent. Preparing the chops for the oven was not difficult, and the only "drawback" that I can find with making these chops is that it does require some extra cooking time, something we all don't seem to have any more. Make time for these chops. As I said, I did not use each and every ingredient in this recipe, and as far as I'm concerned, the integrity of the meal was not compromised. This is a great way to prepare the meat, and it went fast in my household. I will make this again, and have added it to my recipe box.
This was excellent! My kids gobbled it up and asked for seconds. I love the wine flavor...next time I might pull back on the milk and add a little more wine. Also I agree with others that the time may be a bit off... my chops were boneless and about a 1/2 inch thick. I fried on high heat until crispy (prob only 2 mins on ea side not 5 as the recipe states). Then I baked them for 30mins w/o sauce and then 30mins with sauce. They were just perfect for us...tender, moist, and definitely not over cooked.
These were the BEST chops I've had in a long time! Thought it would be kind of bland, but not so at all! One of the things I changed was the cooking time, which I cut back to an hour total. After about 30 minutes of cooking, I added the gravy/sauce to finish off this dish. Otherwise, the pork gets tough and leathery. Also, I added more wine (about 3/4 cup), less milk (1/4 cup), to the soup, and it just POPPED with flavor!!! Make sure to really brown your chops too, so the breading doesn't get mushy. Oh my gosh! My six year old LOVED this! Served over rice makes an excellent meal. I don't agree with others who said this took too much time to make. Well worth the effort! Over a thousand people couldn't be wrong with this one! :)
I didn't get to taste this, as I was out for the evening, however, my gang loved this recipe and told me so the moment I walked in. I used my mandolin and very thinly sliced three potatos which I seasoned with garlic and onion powder, pepper and a little italian seasonings and placed on the bottom of the casserole dish. I doubled the sauce and used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic soup and beer in lieu of the wine. After quickly frying the chops, I placed them on top of the potatos and immediately added the sauce and popped them in the oven for about an hour. Cooking time would most likely have been a little less had I preheated the oven sooner. Thanks so much Dawn!
I made these pork chops for my boyfriend and I last Sunday. We both enjoyed them. I was worried that the breading would turn to mush, but it was fine. I omitted the wine completely and mixed the mushroom soup with a 1/2 cup of chicken broth instead. After I browned the chops in oil and placed them in the oven, I sauteed a vidalia onion and a bunch of fresh sliced mushrooms in broth and minced garlic. Smothered the pork chops with them before covering all with the mushroom soup/broth gravy. Only baked an additional 1/2 hour and they were cooked through and very tender. Served them with rice and green peas. It was delicious!
Tremendous flavor! Will make again and again! Thank you for the recipe!
Very moist, tender, tasty pork chop is the end result. It's so nice to eat pork chops that are not dry! The coating & pan fry prior to baking, I believe, seals in the moisture so don't skimp on the initial steps. I like spice and not a lot of salt so mixed equal amounts of garlic powder, onion powder & celery salt for a rub prior to the dredging, egg, bread crumb coatings. Being cautious to avoid drying out the meat, I cooked covered for 1/2 hr.only then added the sauce as intructed for another 1/2 hr. Perhaps if using thicker cuts I may cook longer. I suggest using the white wine in your sauce - chardonnay works well for my cooking needs. It flavors the sauce which otherwise would be bland.**I buy the 4pk. of small wine bottles that are now sold in stores to avoid having to open a full bottle if not consuming the wine with dinner. You then have wine on hand for cooking anytime**
I use this site alot. I have found some really good recipe's. I do not usually take the time to rate any of them. This recipe is so good I really wanted to let Dawn (the author) any everyone else that wants a excellent Baked Pork Chop recipe. This is it. Note: my wife hates mushrooms and I had to substitute cream of chicken soup. EXCELLENT.*********
My husband is a big white meat eater....and chicken gets kinda boring after a while. His mom made him eat pork all the time....so when he hears pork is for dinner he does his yucky face. He took one bite of this and loved it. He had no idea pork could taste good again. Thanks for posting.
These are good...nice flavor, good sauce, meat tender. I made it for two people and followed the recipe, except I cut the amount of milk in half and made that up by increasing the white wine by the same amount, for a little more wine flavor. Don't be afraid to leave them in the oven for the entire 90 minutes called for in the recipe because baking them that long does break down the meat (think "crockpot cooking" where that happens as well), so that it becomes tender (some reviewers have mentioned they were afraid to keep them in that long). Will make these again as a standby weeknight meal. PS: Have also made it using CHICKEN and it worked well.
YUMMY!!! I am a working mom and did this recipe in stages and it worked well. I breaded the chops in the morning and let cool. I made the wine/cream sauce and left in fridge. My daughter popped the chops in when she came home from school and 30 minutes later poured the cream sauce over. They were cooked with foil covering them and when I came home from work the house smelled great. Great taste - even leftover - will try again!!!!
WOW! All the reviews say it right..my husband and I could not stop eating these wonderful pork chops! Thanks for the great recipe!
Gota go with the majority. This is excellent. I substitute a jar of chicken gravy or pork gravy which ever I have on hand, for the cream of mushroom soup. Give it a try!!
Stunningly perfect exactly as written. If you're one of those that feel you have to "mess" with a recipe (like so many do for whatever weird self-serving reason they do) you're wasting your time on this one. It's perfect.
I am sorry, I must be in the extreme minority when I say this was awful! I read the reviews and took note of any modifications, etc. but this recipe is beyond help. I tasted like a Campbell's soup recipe, despite the claims that it did not. My husband and only ate our sides. I am going to stick with recipes that use fresher ingredients as opposed to processed ones, based on the number of positive reviews I thought I would give it a whirl. This recipe is nothing special and not one fresh ingredient, but the meat, goes into this. The flavor of the sauce is very generic and again, processed. I felt like at some point I should have added Velveeta. If you like cream of whatever soup recipes, I suppose you will enjoy this. However, if you enjoy entrees of a fresher fare, keep looking!
I have never made a pork chop that was so tender that my knife lay unused and forgotten until I used this recipe. I did make a few changes, though, so I could not rate it a 5. To start, I seasoned my breadcrumbs further with garlic powder, salt, pepper and Italian Herb Seasoning. I browned the chops in a med-high pan until brown on both sides (by the last batch it took less than 5 minutes per side, the first batch a little longer). I doubled the sauce recipe. I sauted 2 slices of diced bacon over low heat. Once it was cooked through (but not crisp), I added 1/2 c diced onion, 4 cloves of minced garlic, and a can of sliced mushrooms. I then added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1 of cream of chicken (all I had). I substituted half chicken stock/half apple juice for the wine (I had no wine in the house), and added a cup of milk. I seasoned to taste with salt, pepper, a little garlic powder (we're big garlic fans) and Italian Herb Seasoning. I let the sauce simmer on low for 15 minutes. I only cooked the chops for 30 minutes before adding the sauce, and then another 30 minutes after. I probably could have taken them out 10 minutes sooner than I did. Served with mashed potatoes (with the extra sauce poured over them). Hands down the best pork chops I've ever had, let alone made. Will be keeping this recipe.
This recipe is fabulous. Instead of using the white wine, I used brown gravy and added a can of mushrooms to it. Very, very good!
I finally decided to try this since over 1,000 other people have. I had expected it to be boring - and it wasn't. I followed the advice of some of the other submitters. I did saute fresh mushrooms and scallions and added it to the soup. Glad I did. I did fry the chops until they were "extra" crispy. Glad I did. My cooking time was on 20 min., then 30 min. and they were perfect. I used 1/4 cup of cream and the rest wine - Glad I did. The only thing that I am not glad I did was to double the sauce. The chops were a bit soggy - if I had left it at the ratio that the submitter gave, the sauce would have only come up to the sides of the chops and you would have enjoyed the bread crumb flavor. I will definitely make this again. The sauce (definitely use more wine!!!!) was delicious - was not at all boring! Thanks Dawn.
We are literally snowed in today. My 4 year old's bicycle is in our front lawn and the only visible part of the bike are the handle bars! And so I really having nothing better to do than cook. I'm just adding my little thoughts to the already 600+ reviews. These chops are nice and tender. I use boneless pork chops and have to cut them in half because they are usually about 2 inches thick!! (Only at Costco of course). I like to add chopped mushrooms & onions for hubby's sake. Works well in a slow cooker too! Good recipe Dawn.
This recipe was very delicious. I didn't have wine, so I omitted that and added extra milk. Came out great. I also didn't keep the pork chops in that long, just 35/20 and they came out perfect. I also used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic. Great recipe.
Extremely yummy, did not use cooking wine and used chicken cream soup. This would be good with chicken breast and you could also put thinly sliced potatoes on the bottom before adding pork chops.
I classify my recipes as either "weekday" recipes or "weekend" recipes, which are usually more restaurant-fare or extra-special. My classification doesn't necessarily indicate when I make them though. This takes a while to make so you might prefer to make it on weekends. This is a 5-star "weekday recipe" but DO NOT USE THICK CHOPS! I made this twice, once with standard 3/4 inch boneless chops and once with 1 1/2 inch chops. The 3/4 inch chops were indeed fork-tender, the thicker ones were good but had pork's typical chewy texture. No one would ever know you used a can of condensed soup for the sauce, it was so creamy and rich-flavored, especially if you sprinkle a bit of onion powder and thyme on the chops when seasoning. Watch the temp when browning the chops. Olive oil tends to burn quickly and sure enough, I burned the second side the first time I made this. Perhaps that is why the breading fell off right before I served dinner. I will definitely make this again and again! In fact, it replaced my usual pork chop recipe.
These chops were okay. The pork chops were tender, if not a little dry. The sauce was a little bland. I added some parsley and paprika to give it color. I would suggest trying a little garlic too. It just doesn't have a lot of taste. I probably won't make it again.
very good. I hate porkchops and hubby special requested some so I bought them. Hating porkchops my whole life I had no Idea how to cook them. This was awesome. I used white cooking wine (cheaper than regular wine and more functional since we don't drink) I did the 40/30 cooking time. Served with Mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, corn and dinner rolls. I was even eating the pork chop off my sons plate(he wasn't hungry) Thank you.
I really enjoy this recipe. Instead of bread crumbs I just use Kentucky Kernel preseasoned flour. I also add fresh crimini mushrooms ontop and lots of onion to add to the fabulous flavor. I sometimes don't have white wine on hand but it still comes out great without it.
This is my husband's favorite pork chop recipe. I use Pepridge Farms stuffing mix (pounded up a bit to make it more like bread crumbs)-- makes for a nice, crunchy coating. We love it with rice. Thanks for a great recipie, Dawn!
I cannot believe all of the good ratings for this recipe (perfect example of 'groupthink'!) This was awful! First of all, it is way too much work for the simple flavor you end up with. The gravy that is formed is basically full of fat and unappealing since the fat from the chops mixes in with the gravy as it bakes and there is no way to seperate it out. If I were to ever make again, I would skip the flour-egg-bread crumb steps and just saute the chops in a little olive oil sprinkled with rosemary and pepper. I would then bring the sauce to a simmer in the same pan and skip the baking step all together. But I don't think I'll bother making this again...sorry!
I made these last night and they were AWESOME. My husband doesn't even like Pork, but he loved this. Changes I made, I baked the chops, after browning, for 45 minutes covered, then uncovered for another 15. I did like other reviewers suggested, and made the sauce separately, rather than pouring it on top. Kept the crust crispy. I also made the sauce in the pan I used to brown the chops, and added a dash of italian seasoning, for more flavor. Incredible.
You know I read the reviews and I thought how could 800+ people be wrong. Well, now I know it is possible. While the pork was tender, fried up beautifully and smelled heavenly while it cooked, it was a huge let down. Maybe it was the 2 hours I had invested in it or all the reveiws that got my hopes up-- I don't know but I was disappointed. It was ho-hum and ordinary. Had I not spent 2 hours preparing the dish with my oven turned on to 350 degrees in the hot summer heat, I'd probably be a little more pleased. But I'm not. It's a good dish, but to me it wasn't worth the wait.
I used 2 large centercut boneless chops, about 1 inch thick and left the sauce ingredients the same. They turned out tasty and very tender, however, after baking for an hour covered, the juices (steam) from the meat made the coating completely soggy, which later separated from the meat into the gravy. Update 11/04: I prepared this again last night using the same cut of chops. I baked them for 45 minutes on a rack, unconvered to get the coating to crust. Then, I added the gravy mixture over the top but in a large enough pan so that they wouldn't be "swimming" in it. Covered it with foil, and baked for another 30 minutes. This works for me. Excellent. Oven time should be adjusted to the thickness of your chops. P.S. Loved the wine in the soup and added a little minced garlic. The gravy was excellent over extra-wide noodles, and a green vegetable completes this great meal. Thanks!
This came out great! I used 1/2 inch chops so I didn't use the given cooking time (1.5 hrs would render my chop too inedible). I seasoned the chops with kosher salt and Tony Chachere's and a bit of garlic powder before dredging, then followed the recipe (except I used cream of chicken instead of mushroom). I fried them as directed, put in the oven for 15 minutes then added the sauce for another 20. Turned out juicy and delicious (though the bottoms of the chops (and breading) stuck to the pan, I may use some Pam on the bottom next time).
This recipe was good - the pork chops were sooo tender. The wine really added a great flavor. I increased the amount of seasonings to bump up the flavor. I, too, will SKIP THE BREADCRUMBS next time, as a previous reviewer suggested, and simply season the chops and dredge in flour. With the breadcrumbs, the finished product was a soft, bland breading that really isn't necessary in this tasty dish - then this recipe would rate 4 stars.
I am 17 years old and i made this the other night for my entire family, and they all couldn't believe how i could make a delicious, mouth watering meal. I loved it as well, it was great!
This recipe had a great taste! I must have used pork chops that were way to thick, bc it took them 4ever to cook! I had to microwave them in the end so we could eat b4 9pm. I also used milk in place of the wine and 2 cans of soup. I will make this again, but with thinner pork chops.
Having installed a built-in backyard grill a few years back, I was under the impression that all meats MUST be grilled! During a rainy week with pork chops that needed to be used, I tried this recipe. Wow! I don't think I'll ever grill another pork chop. I'm not certain if I'm rating the RECIPE or the COOKING STYLE, but for whatever reason, this deserves FIVE stars. I put out steak knives to cut them, but when the meat literally fell off the bone while I was serving them, I realized knives were not needed. Oh gosh! Now I'm hungry!
I used boneless pork chops and cooked it 30/30 minutes. They turned out excellent!! Very tender and flavorful.
My family gobbled these right up. I browned them in an electric skillet and decided I did not want to dirty another dish, so after I browned them I removed them from the skillet, stirred in the sauce ingredient ( I doubled up on the ingredients per recomendations from other reviewers) then returned the chops to let them simmer for a while. Sauce was tasty with the added flavor of the pan drippings.
This was a good recipe. My son, who is the pickiest of all eaters, ate it! I did just like most people. I seasoned the pork chops with salt/pepper/garlic then flour/egg/bread crumbs, fried until browned then put in the oven. I also doubled the recipe for gravy and added a bit more seasoning to that for my families taste. A keeper! UPDATE: I put the meat into the crockpot after I browned it, added 2 cans soup mix, 1 c. milk, 2/3 c. wine. This made the best quick (after football practice) gravy...just add mashed potatoes and a veggie...yummmmm!
Absolutely delicious. These are time consuming, and do require quite a few steps, but the end result is well worth the work. Savory, with a great flavor, maybe just a tiny bit on the salty side (which I tend to like, but if you don't maybe just use a low sodium soup). Gobbled up by grown-ups and kids in our house alike.
I thought an hour and a half seemed too long, so I read some reviews and agreed-I cooked for 1/2 hour then added saud for another 1/2 hour cooking and it was wonderful. Try this one tonight!
Excellent!! Loved this recipe. I used 4 boneless center cut pork chops....followed directions exactly and this meal turned out great. Hubby loved this....chops were tender and juicy...I didnt have white wine, so I used white zifendale and sauce was very tasty. I also browned the chops and baked covered for 25 minutes and then added the sauce....and baked covered for another 25 and they were perfect. I cut down on the cooking time because I used less chops and they were not that thick. Next time I will add sauted mushrooms to the sauce....will make again soon!!
Wow! Delicious! I'm not a pork chop lover and I LOVED this! My husband and kids gave it thumbs up as well. I cut back on the white wine--as my kids don't like "winey" tasing sauces. Next time I'll leave it out completely and subsititute apple juice. Thanks for this recipe!
I had some doubts about the cooking time being to long and that the chops would be tough. They received rave reviews from my family. I did not have any white wine on hand so I increase the milk to 1 cup and that seem to be fine. Will definently make again.
Great, easy Pork chop recipe. I made sure that I cooked the chops for a long enough time in the olive oil so that they would be crispy. They were not soggy at all in the end! I did cut the baking time down to 25 minutes without sauce and 30 minutes with the sauce since I only used 3 pork chops. For the sauce, I threw some mushrooms into the left over olive oil (from cooking the pork chops) and added the soup, wine and milk to the pan. What a great blend of flavor. Oh and before breading the chops I rubbed them with some seasoning salt, paprika and pepper.
soooo good. I didn't have any white wine but it still tasted yummy. Served it with buttered green beans and double baked potatoes. I didn't change any other part of the recipe. Will make again. thanks
These were the most tender juiciest pork chops I have ever made! I did makes some minor adjustments though. Like others have said I deleted the wine and used more milk, but I also sauteed some sliced onion and mushrooms in butter and added that to the cream mixture before pouring over the chops. YUM! Even the kids loved this one. Will be making this one over and over! Thank you so much for offering this one to us!
Well, I guess my problem was that I got huge boneless pork chops from Whole Foods, and cooking them even a half hour longer than the time said did not make them turn out. I was so excited about this for a nice Sunday evening meal and it was inedible. All those reviwer comments about them being so tender - well, I couldn't cut mine with a knife even. I collected the uneaten parts from everyone's plates and threw the whole mess in the slow cooker. I've been cooking them on low for the past two evenings, and now, on Tuesday, I'm having some for lunch. It's good, but obviously not the nice dinner I worked so hard on for my fiancee and friends. I was so disappointed in this. So much work for what amounted to nothing but a bunch of hungry guests.
This is my husband's favorite dinner that I cook and it's so easy. I made it for a dinner party and they raved about it. They even called me later in the week to tell me how wonderful it was. My 18 month old daughter even loves it, and it's so tender she has no trouble eating it with only 3 teeth. I have tried it with just the cream of mushroom soup, and have found that we like it much better with both cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. So I add a can of each and another 1/2 cup of milk. I don't have any white wine in the house, so I've never made it with the wine, and now I don't think I ever would. I usually make 4 pork chops at a time, so I bake the chops for 45 minutes and then add the soup mixture and bake for another 25 and it turns out perfect every time.
Delicious-- my guests ate more than they had room for but none of us regretted it! I think I will skip the breading of the chops next time to save on some fat and calories- I am not sure that I would miss the breading since it does not become crispy anyway in all that delicious sauce!
Very good and the gravy was tasty also...
With 3200-plus reviews already, my input will get lost. Still.... am feeling compelled to boast about this recipe. I hardly ever fry meat. I've attempted frying with a coating in the past (and then finishing in the oven), but the coating always falls off. Not this one! The secret was the flour/egg/breadcrumb step. I used four boneless loin chops, and they were huge, so I followed the instructions for baking. For the sauce, I sauteed onion and fresh mushrooms in the same pan in which I fried the chops (adding a few cloves of minced garlic the last minute of sauteing). Then added a couple cans of cream of whatever soup, 1/2 cup good quality dry sherry, and about 1/2 C. fat-free half and half. Everyone raved.
One of the best baked pork chops ever! I made a few changes. I got the thick pork chops, seasoned them with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Let it sit overnight in the fridge. Followed the flour-egg-bread crumbs instructions. Then let it bake for 1.5 hours in the oven. I opted not to add the mushroom sauce over it while in the oven, instead offered it on the side, all warmed up (over low heat in a saucepan.) Served with white rice and corn on the side.
I thought it was basically baked meat with soup poured on. Not the greatest.
Great recipe! I added about 3 cups of frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed to the bottom of the baking dish before adding the browned pork chops. I also doubled the amount of mushroom soup as some other reviewers suggested. Before pouring the soup over the pork chops I topped them with a sautéed onion. The soup baked into the potatoes and turned them into wonderful creamy scalloped potatoes. This recipe is a keeper!
A hit...I doubled the milk, wine, and used 2 cans of soup (cr mush & golden mush). I also added 1 chopped sauteed onion with sauce. I used 1" bone in chops and the cooking time was perfect. I served over egg noodles - great with the extra sauce.
Decreased time as suggested and used Panko Bread Crumbs sine all I had, but was awesome! Never had a better pork chop! Thanks for sharing!
These chops were extremely tender and moist. although I had reservations about the length of baking time, I made the recipe exactly as described. I did add quartered red steamer potatoes when adding the mushroom-wine sauce. An easy and excellent one-dish dinner.
These were the best pork chops that I have had in a long time and my family loved them! I was afraid that the breaded chops would get soggy after cooking in the soup so long but they stayed crispy and the breading didn't come off at all. I didn't use the wine, I just added more milk as another reviewer suggested and it came out great. Really good with rice. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was a great, simple recipe! My husband went on, and on! I followed the recipe to a T when it came to ingredients, but I adjusted the cooking time. I baked for 25 minutes the 1st time, and the poured "gravy" over, and cooked for another 20 minutes. This was plenty of time. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
I was excited to try this recipe and then ended up quite disappointed. No one in my family liked it at all. It had a very funny taste to the sauce and the breading ended up soggy. Sorry!
This recipe was wonderful!! My husband couldn't quit complimenting the dish (and the cook!). I would make this again without a second thought! We really enjoyed it.
So this is my first time making this recipe and I did a few things different... I added 8oz of sour cream and did not add the white wine sauce. I also added a few other seasonings to the sauce like sazon (spanish), dill, and onion powder. I paired them with asparagus and a cheesy bacon penne. A FREAKIN MAZING!!!!
This was phenomenal! I made it as a last minute dish and I can't believe how good it is. I followed the recipes *almost* exactly. I doubled the sauce (I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken), half&half instead of milk, and added a dash of Cheyenne pepper to the sauce. The only thing I *sort of* did differently was the sauce. I sautéed some diced green peppers and onions in the pan which I had used to brown the pork chops. So the pork chop seasoning and juice also became part of the sauce/gravy. Next I added the half&half and wine with about a table spoon of flour. I continuously stirred while I let it heat for maybe 3-5 minutes, then added the canned soups. Then I continuously stirred the mixture for maybe 5-7 minutes until it started to simmer. Lastly, I added maybe a tablespoon of Gravy Master and stirred that in. I poured all of the sauce over the pork chops. I cooked the pork chops for 30 minutes (as I was concocting the sauce,) then poured the sauce over them and cooked for another 30 minutes covered. I served with seasoned mashed potatoes topped with the pork gravy and some steamed mixed veggies. AMAZING!
Delicious! I reduced the cooking time to 1 hour total for my thin boneless pork chops.
This turned out really well. The pork chops were very tender. I used the South Texas Rib Eye Pork Chops which are from one end of the pork tenderloin. The other end of the tenderloin is used for Center Cut Pork Chops. I found the "Rib eye" cut to be juicier and more tender than the center cut pork chops. They cooked a lot quicker than the recipe lead me to expect. I used a meat thermometer so I'm not sure of the exact time but it was less than 30 minutes. I let the pork chops come close to room temperature before cooking . I breaded the chops as instructed in the recipe and browned them really well to a nice golden color. Don't forget to heat the skillet first. I didn't cover them with foil and rather than pouring the soup mixture over the chops, I poured the mixture around them. This kept the crust crispy on the top of the chops. You do need the 30 minutes of baking time after you add the soup mixture so that the gravy thickens. Other than these few items, I followed the recipe as is. I agree with the many who have suggested doubling the gravy/soup mixture.
AWESOME!!!!! My entire family (including my 2 and 4 year old) ate them up. The only thing I did differenty was to add freh mushrooms to the sauce. YUMMY,YUMMY,YUMMY!!!!
I've been doing a version of this for years. Bonelsss chops, trimmed of all visible fat, breaded, fried, then transferred to baking pan with a rack to keep them from sticking. I add water to cover the bottom of the pan, about 1 inch, cover with foil and bake about 40 minutes. They require no knife to cut, are so tasty you can't believe it. Plate these and prepare gravy to serve at the table, so everyone gets a choice. Not everyone likes gravy on their meat.
These were wonderful! I followed the advice of others and fried them till they were brown and crispy and then baked them for 35 minutes. I heated the gravy on the stove and poored over the pork chops so those who didn't want gravy didn't have to have it. I will definately make pork chops like this from now on!
I liked the flavor, but not the texture. It turns out very soggy and mushy, not sure how to get around this since the sauce is all cream of mushroom. The breading soaks up sauce, but you need the breading to get a nice seal to hold in the juices. Not sure I'll be making this one again, but the flavor and tenderness are nice.
This is awesome. I suggest doubling the sauce recipe and I added some minced garlic to it. My picky eight year old had 3 servings!!
I made these for dinner last night and ALL the kids liked it!! Very rare for this family. I did notice however that the breading turned kind of soggy from baking in the sauce, next time I will prepare the sauce seperately and just pour over chops before serving.
This recipe is awsome! My family absolutely loved it!It was easy to make and it looked and tasted wonderful. I have never had pork chops so tender. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is an excellent recipe. I agree with others that you must enjoy the taste of white wine, but it truly adds a great flavor. I believe that I finally perfected this recipe last night, with some fabulous alterations: 1.Rather than seasoning the chops with seasoning salt, use Montreal Steak Seasoning. 2.When making the gravy, begin by sauteeing some sliced portobello mushrooms, sliced green onions, & chopped Rosemary. I sautee with a little olive oil, then finish it off with some white wine. Then add this mixture to the gravy. 3.I also doubled the gravy for use over mashed potatoes. My husband and his friends were thrilled with this & begged me to make it every night on our upcoming ski trip.
I've tried this twice now and can't see what the hype is all about. I used 2" thick pork chops to make these and followed the recipe exactly. These were the drawbacks: 1) flavor is somewhat bland 2) breading is all soggy 3) pork chop is somewhat dry still. I've cooked breaded pork chops before and they are supposed to be crispy, otherwise why add the breadcrumbs?? I would agree with other reviewers and say that you MUST make the sauce separately and put the sauce on right before serving them. This is VERY important.
The only issue I had with this recipe was the directions. After the pork chops have been fried and placed into the oven, they should only be in there no more than 35-40. Otherwise, you'll have some dry pork chops when they oven goes off
I followed the recipe to a "T" and thought it was just good, not great. Overall, just a little bland. I will try it again, but will probably add some more garlic powder or use the cream of mushroom soup with garlic instead. Chops were tender, the gravy was a tad on the runny side. UPDATE 7/2009: I made this recipe again and tweaked just a few things. My issue the first time was more with the gravy than the chops, so this time, I doubled the gravy (for mashed potatoes) and added 4 cloves roasted garlic, 2 T flour, 2 t salt, and some fresh ground pepper to it. With these changes, this recipe is a solid 4*! The pork was fork tender and the extra flavor really amped up the gravy.
Of course, I can't leave a recipe alone, so I added onion powder to the flour with the other spices. I also added some italian seasonings and fresh parm. cheese to the soup mix along with more garlic. I would have added some heat, but I have small kiddos that haven't learned to enjoy that yet. Cut cooking time down to 1 hour (1" thick boneless chops) and they turned out great. Both my boys have asked for it again. If BOTH of them like something, it must be a winner!!
I have to say these were VERY good! I dont know what people are talking about when they said they were lacking flavor!? I followed others suggestions and cooked the sauce on the stovetop and then when serving poured the sauce over! This kept the outside of the chops crunchier. It was delicious. The pork chops were tender and so yummy. Me and my boyfriend rated this 5 stars, the only thing is we wish we would have made more sauce! Oh, we also used Cream Of Chkn since we dont care for mushrooms. Didnt taste a chickeny taste. Also I rubbed chops w/garlic powder and lawrys seas salt, and added ital seasonin, garlic powder, onion powder to the sauce and only baked chops for 35 mins! Definitely a keeper!
My daughters who usually hate porkchops asked for seconds on this recipe. Thank You
TWO THUMBS UP! This dish is easy to make, and packs major flavor. I followed other reviewers tips, used the two soups golden mush and cream of mush, fresh sliced mushrooms and added a little extra wine. It could not have been better!
We loved this recipe. The pork was extremely tender, and savory. It was very easy to prepare, and I would definitely make it again. I gave it a 4 because I would like the sauce to be well, a little more exotic, and or unusual. The cream of mushroom based sauce tastes very familiar, and ordinary. Do not get me wrong, the entree was delicious, but it was not out of the ordinary or unusual, which is probably more of what I am aiming for. Hope that made sense! Overall grade: A-
Great recipe. I made a roux out of extra virgin olive oil, flour, onion, celery, green/red bell pepper and garlic. I then added 1/2 cup of sauvignon blanc and sauteed mushrooms. Turned out excelent!
ALWAYS a hit! My husband considers it a treat every time i bake these. They are spectacular. It looks like an assembly line when i cook them, but it's well worth it! Just be very careful while frying. It's easy to overcook the breading!
Wow! We've just finished the leftovers and ready to make it again. The pork is so tender, you don't need a knife and the gravy has wonderful flavors.
This was delicious. My husband loved it too. He usually coats everything with ketchup, but he said it tasted just fine without it. Cruz
This is a great starting point for a pork chop recipe. I added fresh garlic, used Cream of Onion instead of Mushroom, and added some curry powder(Just a dash). I'm going to carmelize some onion and see how that turns out in the sauce. (My youngest hates mushrooms)
I haven't even finished cookng and it's a disaster. After 3 minutes in the oil at med-hi heat, the outsides were burned and my kitchen was full of smoke, I hate to imagine leaving them for 2 more minutes. I seriously the hour and a half they will be i the oven will repair any of the damage but I'll see
