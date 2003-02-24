Easy Baked Pork Chops

Like most cooks, I like recipes that are simple and to the point. If I don't have each and every ingredient in the cupboard, I improvise. This recipe turned out very good, even though I did not have all the required ingredients. I seasoned my pork chops with some garlic pepper after patting them dry, and proceeded to follow the directions to the letter, minus the wine. I have never been a huge pork chop fan, but I had a package of some center cut chops in the freezer, and decided to try a recipe from this site. The pork chops came out quite tender and tasty, and it's true...you won't need a knife to cut the chops. The breading on the chops was very good, and the gravy made from the soup and combined with the porkchop drippings, was excellent. Preparing the chops for the oven was not difficult, and the only "drawback" that I can find with making these chops is that it does require some extra cooking time, something we all don't seem to have any more. Make time for these chops. As I said, I did not use each and every ingredient in this recipe, and as far as I'm concerned, the integrity of the meal was not compromised. This is a great way to prepare the meat, and it went fast in my household. I will make this again, and have added it to my recipe box.