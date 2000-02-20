Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

I have prepared my pot roasts this way quite a few times now, and am finally getting around to reviewing the recipe! Sometimes I add a teaspoon or two of Better than Bouillon beef base, a clove or two of minced garlic, or use beef broth rather than water, but the basic recipe always remains the same, and always turns out delicious. I had planned on making this today, actually. I bought my beef in bulk from a local farmer who raises grass-fed cows for the first time ever, and was so excited to pop my first grass-fed roast into the crock pot this morning! I defrosted it, unwrapped it, and then realized it was actually a 7-bone chuck roast. Not a boneless chuck roast. I had already defrosted it, so I went ahead and browned it, then tried to stuff it in my crock pot. No such luck. It wasn't going to fit. So, it sat in my refrigerator in my covered roasting pan "marinating" in the onion soup mix and water all day while I did some research on how to cook a 7-bone roast in the oven. Just in case anyone wants to use this type of cut, or finds themselves in a similar bind, here's what I did: bake covered at 280 for 4 hours, adding the veggies at the last hour. The result was fall-off-the-bone, slice-with-a-fork, melt in your mouth tender and absolutely delicious! Crock pot is good, but this method produced a roast equally as good. The next "variation" I'm going to try is to make my own onion soup mix from a recipe also here on AllRecipes. Can't wait!