Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker with carrots, onion and potatoes.
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker with carrots, onion and potatoes.
It would be very helpful and courteous to review a recipe made EXACTLY the way it is written. It is not beneficial at all to read how you rated your own recipes using another person's name. Marie, your recipe made as written, is excellent. Thank you!Read More
I followed the recipe exactly and was a bit disappointed. I had high hopes starting out but the end result was rather bland. Don’t get me wrong, the meat was nice and tender, the veggies yummy (a little mushy, but a good mushy), and there was plenty of gravy. However it needed flavor, also searing the meat with salt and pepper didn’t do anything for it. What I would do next time is sear the meat with Worcestershire, olive oil, and a little butter. Then after I put the meat into the crock-pot with veggies on top of the meat. I would deglaze the pan with a mix of either Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon and beef stock. Then I would pour the liquid with pan drippings into the crock-pot. I’m not sure if I would use the onion soup mix or not, I think that would depend on the users personal preference.Read More
It would be very helpful and courteous to review a recipe made EXACTLY the way it is written. It is not beneficial at all to read how you rated your own recipes using another person's name. Marie, your recipe made as written, is excellent. Thank you!
THIS IS AWESOME. Boyfriend and I couldn't believe it! I modified the recipe based on other people's comments. Everyone was saying to add Montreal Steak Seasoning, which I didn't have. So I looked it up and it's basically comprised of pepper, salt, and paprica. For the rub i combined 1 Tbsp each of kosher salt, crushed peppercorns (i crushed), and paprika. I also added about 1 tsp. of garlic powder. This I rubbed on the meat and sprayed a little olive oil over top. To the pot, i added 3 large chopped carrots, six or so small red potatoes (chopped), an onion, and half a container of small fresh mushrooms. Additionally, I added 2 bay leaves, about a tsp. of worshire sauce, and the onion soup mix along with the water. Didn't have celery. SUPER SPICE-A-RIFIC!!! Enjoy!
I have cooked a lot of roast in my day and this is the ONLY time it has come out perfect! I didn't add any vegetables with it except for cutting an onion in half and setting it on top of the roast for the last 3 hours of cooking time. I made mashed potatoes and green beans separate, just don't like my potatoes to taste like anything except potatoes. I also whisked 2 teaspoons of cornstarch with 1/2 cup water and added to the au jus that I transfered to a sausepan. I boiled the au jus mixture for about 5 minutes, whisking often, for a wonderful brown gravy. I was tempted to not cook it as long as the recipe calls for, but please just let it cook and keep check on the liquid level. Roast cooked this way just melts in your mouth! Thanks for sharing your talent!
why do people take a recipe and turn it into another totally differtn recipe using it as a review? Just create a new recipe.
This was fabulous. I took a few reviewers advice and soaked the roast in red wine vinegar over night. I made a rub with pepper, salt, lemon pepper and freshly minced garlic and then browned the roast on all sides. I was using my mother-in-law's roaster and it didn't have low, med and high so I set it to about 200 degrees for 8.5 hours. I added the onion soup mix, some onion, lots of garlic, carrots, some celery we needed to get rid of and 2 potatoes. We served it with Sky High Yorkshire Pudding (allrecipes.com) which was great! We also had garlic mashed potatoes and an easy green salad. This was an AT recipe and we'll use it again!
Great recipe, but I browned the meat on all sides after seasoning the roast with Montreal Steak Seasoning prior to putting it in the slow cooker. This added great depth of flavor to the meat and the finished gravy. I omitted the potatoes from the slow cooker, and oven roasted them instead with olive oil, salt/pepper and whole garlic cloves during the last hour of cooking the roast. A crispy contrast to the luscious gravy. My family loved this meal!
Very, very good--the only thing I did different is added a couple beef bouillon cubes and more water so that I could make lots of gravy. I even chopped up the left over roast put it back in the slow cooker and made a stew with it--it was great! Thank you Marie!
I followed the recipe exactly and was a bit disappointed. I had high hopes starting out but the end result was rather bland. Don’t get me wrong, the meat was nice and tender, the veggies yummy (a little mushy, but a good mushy), and there was plenty of gravy. However it needed flavor, also searing the meat with salt and pepper didn’t do anything for it. What I would do next time is sear the meat with Worcestershire, olive oil, and a little butter. Then after I put the meat into the crock-pot with veggies on top of the meat. I would deglaze the pan with a mix of either Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon and beef stock. Then I would pour the liquid with pan drippings into the crock-pot. I’m not sure if I would use the onion soup mix or not, I think that would depend on the users personal preference.
Really enjoyed this, my construction working fiance & his friends practically inhaled this! I did replace the water with beer and added a little beef boullion... my bloke was overjoyed to find a new way to get beer into his system and it gave it an amazing flavor! There were no leftovers at all.
I used this as a starting point to learning how to make a great roast. The first time I followed the recipe. The 2nd time I tweaked it after reading the reviews. NOW, I have created a masterpiece. This is how I do it:Make sure you use a Chuck roast first of all. Then, brown the meat with salt, pepper, garlic/onion as desired. Then, place in slow cooker. Deglaze the pan with a little beef broth and then add it and addtional can to slow cooker (total 2 cans of beef broth). Pour 1 envelope of dry onion soup mix on top, and 1 tBLsp of Worceshire sauce on top of the meat. Cook on low for 8hrs. After 6 hrs. add quartered red potatoes and carrots to the slow cooker. When done it will be falling apart so remove from slow cooker carefully. Make gravy by using broth and flour/cornstarch/water mixture and heating to just boiling in separate saucepan stirring constantly till desired thickness is acheived. Yum!
To all the reviewers that said "It was delicious, But I modified the recipe by adding this or changing this". Once you change anything about an original recipe, you are no longer cooking the recipe but a new recipe that will taste nothing like that one.
For those of you that want a thicker gravy, add flour and onion (for flavor) when you are browning the meat. Browning the meat gives it a nice color and there will be no additional steps at the end for a thicker gravy. I find that beef broth gives a "tinny" taste. Using chicken broth lets the taste of the beef shine through. I use chicken broth along with a nice dry red wine. Remember that when adding wine, do not add a wine that is too fruity or has been "oaked" (usually older wines). The long cooking time will concentrate any fruit, oak or other flavors that the wine has. Also when adding vegetables, add them about halfway through the cooking time and NOT in the beginning. Delicious!
Fall apart TENDER! I've been making this recipe for many years (before this was even added). There's no need to brown roast first! No need for the salt! THE ONION SOUP MIX HAS ENOUGH SALT IN IT ALONE! Listen- Just throw the roast in the crock, just place carrots around it, (Use the cut up potatoes for mashed, it just goes much better with the tender roast!)cover top of roast with onion soup mix and then TOP WITH CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP. You'll see it's just fantabulous!
In combination of several suggestions in the reviews, this was just the MOST DELICIOUS AND TENDER roast I have ever tasted (it was also my first time making one)! Here's what I did... I sliced a 2½ lb boneless beef chuck pot roast into 4 large serving pieces. It didn’t have much fat so no trimming was necessary. In a deep dish, I rubbed all sides with steak seasoning, fresh ground black pepper, coarse kosher salt, and about 2+ tablespoons ready-to-use minced garlic then poured about 1+ tablespoon balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce on top turning the meat to coat. While that sat, I sliced up a yellow onion then browned the meat on all sides with the onion in extra virgin olive oil. Transferred the meat (including all the juices in the pan) to my slow cooker, added 1 cup beef broth, 1+ tablespoon minced garlic, ¼ packet of onion soup mix (leftover from making dip), fresh ground pepper, garlic salt, oregano, marjoram, thyme, and paprika. Covered and set to low for 6-8 hours. Just about 2 hours before it was done, I added whole baby carrots, chunks of celery, red onion, and mushrooms. Instead of adding potatoes, I made mashed potatoes and brown gravy from the juices. The original recipe is a good “base”. Just be creative and use your spices!
I have prepared my pot roasts this way quite a few times now, and am finally getting around to reviewing the recipe! Sometimes I add a teaspoon or two of Better than Bouillon beef base, a clove or two of minced garlic, or use beef broth rather than water, but the basic recipe always remains the same, and always turns out delicious. I had planned on making this today, actually. I bought my beef in bulk from a local farmer who raises grass-fed cows for the first time ever, and was so excited to pop my first grass-fed roast into the crock pot this morning! I defrosted it, unwrapped it, and then realized it was actually a 7-bone chuck roast. Not a boneless chuck roast. I had already defrosted it, so I went ahead and browned it, then tried to stuff it in my crock pot. No such luck. It wasn't going to fit. So, it sat in my refrigerator in my covered roasting pan "marinating" in the onion soup mix and water all day while I did some research on how to cook a 7-bone roast in the oven. Just in case anyone wants to use this type of cut, or finds themselves in a similar bind, here's what I did: bake covered at 280 for 4 hours, adding the veggies at the last hour. The result was fall-off-the-bone, slice-with-a-fork, melt in your mouth tender and absolutely delicious! Crock pot is good, but this method produced a roast equally as good. The next "variation" I'm going to try is to make my own onion soup mix from a recipe also here on AllRecipes. Can't wait!
Great base recipe! I took the advice of others and browned my meat in olive oil but first I rubbed it with Montreal Steak Seasoning on all sides. I used a 1lb bag of carrots and about 5 red potatoes - skins left on, whole onion - sliced, and 2 stalks of celery. I used 2 cups of water and boiled it on stove with 2 beef boullion cubes. I added the onion soup mix to the boiling beef broth and poured mixture over meat and veggies in crock pot. I also added about 1/4C worcestershire sauce. I added some garlice pepper & garlic salt to the crock pot. Cooked on low for 9 hours and meat was falling apart! I removed the roast from the crock pot and cut it up then added corn starch mixed with cold water to the crock pot to thicken up the juices into a gravy. Everything was perfect!!
adding my 2 cents! I did alter it based on other reviews...2 pkgs of o.s.m instead of 1, instead of water I used a half cup of beef broth and a half cup cooking wine, and I also threw in a can of cream of mush. soup....I know the point is to get away from a soup mix (cream soup that is) but I thought it was the best roast that I have ever made!!! Oh one more thing...I omited the potatoes and made mashed instead! I know that people sometimes have something to say about people rating a recipe after they have added thier own tweeks, but isint it what its kind of about?? getting ideas from others and tweeking them to suit our own taste? I d k...Just saying give this a try! It is awesome! My veggies were perfectly cooked as directed in the recipe!
MMM.... MMM.... MMM.... yummy! Yeah that sum's it up. Stop reading all the reviews and just try it... your gonna love it.
This is an old standby at my house. my mother made this many times while I was growing up, and it was one of my favorite meals. My husband now loves this pot roast! I don't always brown the roast first, depending on how rushed I am that morning. The last time I made this, I peeled and sliced the potatoes the night before and stored them in a ziplock bag with water. I placed the raw beef, seasonings, and onions in a crockpot liner sealed with a twist tie and popped it in the fridge. The next morning, I just had to untie the crockpot liner and place it in the pot. I drained the potatoes and opened a bag of peeled baby carrots to add to the pot. Easy and delicious!
Used a 3.5lb rump roast instead and it worked out amazingly!! The meat just fell apart and was full of flavour. I did modify the recipie as others suggested. Seasoned the beef with ground pepper & garlic salt. Added a can of beef broth and a few dashes of worcestershire sauce to recipe. I also added mushrooms during last 4 hours of cooking. At the end, took out all the veg and thickend the sauce with flour. Used more potatoes then what recipe called for and omitted the celery. Best roast I ever made!! Very tastey.
This is a staple in my house...we LOVE it! I use garlic salt and pepper, and Lipton Beefy Onion soup mix. I also use baby carrots and sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. I add a can of beef broth to ensure there is enough liquid to cover the meat. Cooks on LOW for 10-12 hrs, and is just perfect! I make "pot roast burritos" with the leftovers...hubby loves those! :) An EASY, no-hassle, tasty pot roast!!! *note - close all of your bedroom doors when you turn on the crock or else your rooms will smell like pot roast for days...)
I have been doing pot roast like this for years. The bonus is, make an extra roast at the same time, or use leftover roast and broth left in cooker for beef and noodles, or chop leftover beef and veggies ad back to broth, add frozen mixed veggies, chopped cabbage, and a little V8 juice and you have delicious homemade beef vegetable soup!!!!!!!!!
WOW!!! Let me tell you, I have tried to make pot roast several times already but I gave up because the meat ended up being dry. I used stewing beef, rump roast, and other cuts. Now I know YOU MUST USE CHUCK ROAST...that's what makes this recipe super! I took the advice of other reviewers and rubbed the meat with Montreal Seasoning but I did not brown it--just put it in the crockpot. I also used a can of beef broth instead of water. I added vegetables half way through and used red potatoes because it's not as starchy as white. My son said the beef just melts in your mouth! Tasty, delicious and great comfort food! I've always wanted a good beef roast/stew recipe and now I have it! THANK YOU, Marie, for sharing and telling us to use the right cut of beef!
I was feeling a little 50's homey and wanted to feed my family something lumberjack hearty, so pot roast was an easy decision. However, never having made it before, I wanted to try this recipe since it promised two important things: moist + juicy. I layered the bottom of the crock pot with baby carrots, halved celery stalks and quartered red potatoes. Then, I combined the onion soup mix with 1 can of beef broth and poured it over all. The 2.5 lb roast was next. I rubbed it with minced fresh garlic, pepper and salt, then gave it a quick sear in olive oil. The roast then joined the veggies in the crockpot, and the remaining olive oil + pan juices were poured over all. Our dinner cooked for 14 hours on low, which in the end, would have been better at 12 hours. Nevertheless, it was delicious! Our veggies weren't mushy at all, the savory onion taste had thoroughly absorbed into everything, and there wasn't even a need to make gravy. Next time though, I'll make the potatoes separately. I thought they took away too much of the flavor, and will add lots more carrots + celery, and just a touch of water to end up with more juice at the end. This tasted much better the second day as leftovers, but the meat hasn't lost any of its fall apartiness that my family loves. Would definitely make this again with a few tweaks.
My 87 year old Dad prefers hot meals for supper even in the summertime. I made this crockpot meal to avoid heating up the house. Because it was just him and me, I only used a 2 pound chuck roast. Next time I'm making a bigger one. This was fabulous! Dad raved about it and be both wished we had more leftovers. A very easy but absolutely delicious meal!
Really loved the roast. It was tender, juicy and cut with a fork. However, I made a mistake. I used both the dry onion soup mix and vegetable broth. I should have used one or the other. Had I added extra salt, it would have been way too salty. Next time I make this, and I absolutely WILL make it again, I'll take care to watch the salt content. I'd much rather add more to my plate than risk the dish being over salty. And I did add extra carrots and potatoes. With a 3 pound chuck roast, I added at least 6 nice size potatoes and 2 pounds of carrots. It was a terrific meal, served with nice hot biscuits.
Very tasty roast. Quick notes: 1/2 the soup mix, it can make it way too salty (add maple syrup to cut of need be), sear with steak seasoning, de-glaze with red wine and add to the slow cooker. Worcestershire works well (don't over do it though or you are back to the salty problem). Toss in a bay leaf and you are good to go. Have tried this a few times and am constantly tweaking, but follow other suggestions and add your own flair and you will be laughing all the way to the dinner table.
This was my first pot roast EVER, and it was so easy! I've made it twice, and I've always used a roast that was less than 3 lbs. I used beef broth instead of water and threw in tons of extra veggies. I also took the advice of some of the other reviews and added Worcestershire sauce and used a Montreal Steak rub on the meat before browning. I've left this roast to cook for up to 10 hours on low, and it's turned out great both times!
add 1/4 cup red wine, 8 oz. mushrooms, 4 cloves garlic, and 14 oz. can beef broth. Thicken gravy with a 2 oz. brown roux.
A very good basic slow cooker roast. After reading reviews, I made a few changes...I inserted slivered garlic into roast; browned the roast on all sides, then removed to the slow cooker. I browned an additional onion in the skillet, then deglazed the pan with 1 cup of red wine, instead of adding water. I added 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, the soup mix, then poured it over the roast. I cooked on high for 4 hours, added the veggies, then cooked another 4 on low. My entire family loved it. Next time, I'll brown sliced mushrooms to add to the mix!
Great simple and tasty recipe!!
I just have to say; why would anyone ruin a good tasting dish with that awful onion mix. It's so fake an salty and overpowering.
This was melt in your mouth delicious! I used a 2.5 lb chuck and let it go for 9-10 hours. It was falling apart and was perfect! I, like other reviewers used low sodium beef broth. I made up my own rub and used that before browning it in the pan (Kosher salt, fresh ground pepper, red pepper flakes, paprika, and garlic powder). I made a gravy from the leavings in the crock pot and that was delicious as well (Just the juice/broth with a cornstarch/water mixture -- added some salt and pepper). I also used Yukon Gold potatoes. Those or red potatoes are really best for this kind of thing. They hold together better than Russet. I just ate some leftovers for lunch and they were just as good as last night. Mmmmmmm!
Excellent recipe. I added several cloves of garlic, 2 cups red wine instead of 1 cup water, spiced 3.3 lb chuck with Montreal spice before browning it, added bay leaves, used the onion mix, doubled potatoes and carrots but did not add them until half way through. I also ran out of time so I cooked it for 5+ hours on high. Everyone loved it!
If its cooked too long the veges will be mushy and the roast will fall apart so much it's almost like soup! Adding the veges half way through leaves a tastier pot roast that isn't mush! great flavor with the soup packet!
Yum - what great comfort food! I used a smaller roast (2.5 lbs) so it was actually done in 5 hours. As the meat rested before carving, I strained the vegetables from the juice and stirred in a slurry of cornstarch on the stovetop. After boiling a couple of minutes, I had a thick delicious gravy to pour over the meal. I highly recommend serving dinner rolls alongside to sop up the gravy. Definitely a do-over recipe in this house!
I made this roast yesterday in my new crock pot and wow it was sooo good. I browned a 3.5 lb chuck roast on the stove in a little extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper and then slow cooked it with the rest of the ingredients for 5.5 hours on low and it fell apart. I used red skinned potatoes which I think next time I will put in an hour after everything else. Oh yeah, I substituted beef broth for the water. With the left over roast I shredded it and added Sweet Baby Rays bbq sauce and my husband and I had it on hamburger buns tonight for dinner. Thanks for a great recipe Marie!
I've been using this recipe for years. I'm a little surprised by the review that said it turned out tasteless. You can add your own touches to suit your taste, as I have from time to time but you can't lose with this basic recipe. It has always come out a winner.
FABULOUS!! It took only 20 minutes to prep! The only things I changed were (1) browned the meat before putting it in the crock pot and (2) I used a small bag of baby carrots instead and (3) I seasoned the meat with salt, pepper, & garlic powder before cooking. It cooked from 10am to 7:30pm and it was perfect. Just as good as my moms. I also made this recipe another time and instead of using the onion soup mix I used McCormick's Slow Cooker Savory Pot Roast Seasoning..came in a pouch like taco seasoning. Just mix with 1 cup water and pour over the meat & veggies. It was good too!!
This was my very first time making a pot roast, and it turned out great! I rubbed the chuck roast with Montreal Steak Seasoning and garlic powder and browned it in olive oil, as others had suggested. I cooked it on HIGH for 5 hours, adding the veggies in during the last hour (so they didn't turn to mush). Yummyyyy!!!
This potroast using the slow cooker is great. Before I brown the roast, I usually coat it with a thin layer of flour. It helps the browning and also adds to the gravy.
Wonderful, simple comfort food. I used a 3.5 lb chuck and pressed Montreal seasoning into the beef prior to browning. I added beef stock instead of water, a couple glugs of red and white wine (think french onion soup), and a can of stewed tomatoes. I omited the potatoes, and served mashed on the side. I made a gravy of a couple cups of the broth. After 10 hours on low this was tender and delicious! Thank you!
This is an absolute FAVORITE pot roast recipe--with a few modifications. The meat is always ridiculously tender, full of flavor, and tastes amazing! The changes we made are pretty simple-- I use 1 or 2 cans of beef broth instead of the 1c water (depending on the size of roast, 3.5lbs+ 2 cans, less than 3lbs 1can) I season the meat with either a montreal steak seasoning or some other seasonings we have handy (garlic salt, onion powder, pepper, maybe some paprika, whatever) and then sear in either a small amount of balsamic vinegar or olive oil. I like lots of vegetables so we double the vegetables and add half at the beginning (mushy vegetables as a result) but the other half a few hours before the end so they are cooked but not mushy (this is why i add the extra broth since i have lots of extra veggies). I have also used the beefy onion dry soup mix a few times but really couldn't tell much difference between normal onion soup mix--so i use whatever is on hand.
Very tender and flavorful. So I would not end up with mushy veggies I put onions on bottom of cooker, added meat(after browning), soup packet, 1 cup water and 1 cup beef broth and cooked that on high for two hours and low for one hour before adding potato chunks and baby carrots and cooking on low another three hours. Perfectly tender meat which was not falling apart and sliced nicely and the veggies were soft but not mushy. Also makes delicious gravy.
Easy, easy, easy! And the meat was so good. I seasoned the meat with Montreal Steak seasoning and dusted with flour (used a chuck roast). Started it cooking in the AM with just the liquid (I added just a little more), soup mix, celery, onion and some garlic. I added the carrots, potatoes a couple hours before it was done. The meat fell apart and had a nice flavor to it, the veggies were cooked well not mushy and the gravy was so yummy. Super and easy definitely a keeper!
I've tried this recipe for the first time in December and it has become one of my favorite. Taking several advices from other Cooks who reviewed this recipe, I completely substitute water with beef broth, add the vegetables about 3/4 the way after the meat, and instead of salt and pepper to taste the meat, I use a seasoned salt.
What a great recipe!! I played with it a little bit & used other reviewer's ideas. I rubbed meat tenderizer, garlic powder, course ground pepper & crushed red pepper on it before I browned it. Used a can of beef broth, package of onion soup mix & beefy onion soup mix, worcestershire sauce, fresh mushrooms, carrots, celery & potatoe. Kept adding a little bit of salt, pepper & crushed red pepper as it cooked. It was fall apart-melt in your mouth tender with a little kick to it! Everyone loved it.
Great recipe. For a beefier flavor, I used a cup of canned beef broth, instead of the water, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. This was a great dinner. I just threw it in the crockpot around 2, and since my roast was about half the size called for, it was done around 7. Thanks for the recipe : )
This was sooooo good! I did rub the roast with seasonings and a little flour before I browned on both sides. I also used 1 cup beef broth and 1/2 cup of water. I made a little gravy out of pan drippings and added at last minute to thicken. Will definitely be cooking this one a lot. Thanks.
Family really liked it. Seasoned chuck roast with salt, onion powder, garlic powder, mustard and a little cayenne. Seared in skillet on all sides. Placed in crock pot for 6 hours. Instead of water used chicken broth and added two bay leafs. Didn't add onion or celery because we didn't have any and we didn't miss it. Added my potatoes two hours before it was done, carrots and fresh green beans 1.5 hours before done and then handful of mushrooms 15 min before serving. Perfectly cooked and seasoned. Veggies were not mush and had great flavor. Only enough left for hubby next day and he didn't mind eating it at all.
I made this recipe tonight and it was the best roast we have ever had (so my husband put it):) I read the reviews before cooking it and took the advice of some of the cooks. I used beef broth instead of water I added garlic and monteral steak seasoning. My roast was only about 2 1/2 pounds but I let it cook for 11 hours and it was better than ever before. The vegtables were falling apart along with the meat. Thank you for the recipe and all the inputs too.
I just want to say that yes, you need to use Chuck Roast, and other than any spices you want to add, all I have ever done to have a perfect roast is to put the roast in the crockpot WITHOUT browning, and I don't add vegy's to the pot. This way, you don't need to add any liquid. I add the onion soup mix and maybe some extra onions, but that's it. Very basic. I cook it on high for four to five hours. DONE! It just falls apart...love it, love it, love it!
I browned the roast 1st & then cooked the onions in the same pot before adding to the crockpot. I used beef broth instead of the water & increased it to 2 cups. Absolutely delicious!
Awesome Marie! I had a six pound chuck roast so I adjusted the recipe for 12 servings. Used red potatoes, skin on, quartered. Everything was delicious. Had meat left over so have cut the meat into one inch cubes. Threw that into the crockpot with a mix of dry onion soup, water and cream of mushroom soup. Will throw all that on top of flat egg noodles tonight. Walla, beef stroganoff! Thanks for sharing your recipe. Cook on!
This was simple to prepare and very good. My two teens LOVED it. The gravy is more "au jus" so it can be sopped up with bread. For leftovers, I shreaded the meat and it was even better. Instead of just using salt and pepper when I browned the meat, I used a season all type of seasoning and the flavor was full and rich. Definately a keeper.
This was really good and I knew it would be. I did add a cup of red wine and a can of golden cream of mushroom for thicker gravy but I know it would have been fine without it.
delicious! i browned the meat as stated and that made all the difference in the way it came out (as opposed to how i used to slow cook it before). thanks for the recipe
This was the first time I have ever made a roast in the slow cooker, and it was oh-so-easy! And, it was very good! I used baby carrots and new potatoes (quartered)and it was ready to go in just a few minutes! My four year old daughter loved it!
This is the recipe from the Lipton soup mix box. Has been there forever! I don't like the way the veggies are overcooked in this recipe. It is good but there are better. Good for novice cooks.
I've used this recipe many, many times, but have made several changes to it. I like to coat a couple of sides of the roast with Grillmates steak seasoning (very peppery and has salt), and I also splash some worcestershire sauce on it the night before and stick it in the fridge. The next morning, I sear the sides on the pan (with a little olive oil). I also use beef broth (or chicken broth, whichever I happen to have at home) instead of water. I also use small red potatoes and put them in whole. I cut all of my veggies in large chunks (onion is quartered, carrots in large chunks, etc.) For herbs/seasoning, I also add some thyme and rosemary and 4-6 cloves of minced garlic. Delicious!
Followed the recipe as shown....just like my mom used to make it :)
I made this for dinner this past Sunday. It was extremely easy and the meat was melt in your mouth moist. I felt however that it lacked some flavour. I think next time I will add some worcestershire sauce to it. I will definitely make this again though, thanks.
This was wonderful pot roast! I used the Montreal Steak Seasoning and browned the meat ahead of time, and boy was that tasty! It added so much flavor. And I think browning the meat ahead of time seals in some of the moisture so that the roast is extra moist. I also used a can of beef broth instead of water. Yum!
I impressed my parents with this one. We all loved it - very moist and tender - not overcooked. It was good for leftovers as well. I have a smaller, older crock pot, so I had to cut the roast (about 4 lbs.) into two chunks, then pile the veggies around it. After the first meal, I cut up more veggies and slow-cooked them in the leftover juice so that I would have plenty to go with the rest of the roast - excellent leftovers. Also, once you refrigerate, the next day you can skim off the congealed fat to reduce fat content. I liked the recipe as an easy and tasty way to get some nutritional veggies and fiber - carrots, onions and celery.
Simply fabulous!
Easy and extremely delicious! I added extra carrots and potatoes as I have a large slow cooker. My husband loved this dish.
Followed the recipe with one exception. Before browning roast, I tied it. It cooked great and after removing cording, sliced and plattered the meat and vegs. Served with buttered noodles for those who wanted them and also had mixed green Salad.
This was incredibly delicious. I used a 3-pound chuck roast (which was fatter than I expected) and browned it on all sides. After I put the roast in the slow cooker, I looked at the bits in the pan and decided to deglaze it with a little (maybe 3-4 Tbsp) balsamic vinegar. Next I poked 4 peeled and smashed garlic cloves in the roast and poured the thickened balsamic on it. Then I put a large sliced white onion on top and sprinkled the onion soup mix over that. Finally, I poured the water over everything and put it in the fridge. Around midnight, I took it out of the fridge and put it in the cooker on low. When I woke up at 7, I added 3/4 pound of baby carrots and another large white onion (sliced). After about another hour, I noticed the roast was falling apart, so I took it out and covered it with foil while everything else cooked another 2 hours. Then I drained off the liquid and let it separate (because my roast was so fatty). I skimmed off as much of the fat and put the roast, carrots, and onions back in the pot, followed by the skimmed liquid and left it on warm until it was ready to serve. The roast was fork tender and full of flavor. I served it with rice, carrots, and onions. I look forward to eating the leftovers. I will make this again! Thanks for sharing, Marie.
This was excellent.First pot roast I've ever made, chose a marbley chuck roast as directed. Replaced the water with the beef broth. I also added garlic and a little extra onion soup for fear it wouldn't have enough flavor, but I didn't need all that, the original recipe would have been totally fine. I think next time i'll just make it as is with diluted beef broth. I live alone and so making big things like this, I need to be sure I can eat it. And I did! Vegetables were perfectly done and yummy as well!
Extremely EASY and delicious I followed Lyrica42 recommendations and served up with some fresh sourdough bread - perfect comfort food
I've made this recipe a dozen times or more. It's perfect as is. No need to change anything!
I made this and used beef broth instead of the water and no celery because I didn't have any. It was he best roast I have ever made. My husband agreed and the kids ate it up and had 2nd and 3rds. "Mom, this is the best dinner ever."
I cooked the pot roast without the potatoes and carrots. I did put in the onion and took a few garlic cloves and put them in the roast. It is the best I have ever made!
Delicious! I rubbed the roast with sea salt, cracked pepper, marjoram, thyme and paprika, then dusted with flour before browning. Also, used almost twice the amount of potatoes and carrots and added a little more water and 3 cloves of garlic. Just needed to add a little salt. Might use a vegetable stock base next time.
I made this for dinner tonight and got rave reviews from my husband and step son! The roast was tender and moist. I didn't use the onion soup, but used beef bouillon dissolved in water instead. Browned in skillet w/a tad bacon grease black pepper, sea salt, onion powder before putting in slow cooker. Used the aluminum foil balls to support the roast in cooker. I used the juice from the roast to make gravy; cooked potatoes, carrots and celery stalks at the end of the cooking time for the roast. Yummmmmmm Yummmmmmm!
YUM! I used this recipe for my first pot roast ever, and it was delish!! I added the potatoes halfway through cooking, per other reviewers' advice. Also used one can of beef broth and a little garlic; otherwise, I made the recipe as is. I cooked it on high for about six hours and it was perfect! And one tip* I used the crockpot liner bags that you buy in the grocery store near the ziplock baggies, and it made clean up SO much easier! Didn't change the taste or compromise the flavor a bit! I will be making this recipe for years to come.
This recipe was very easy to follow and it turned out great. I didn't have 8 hours so I put it on high for 6 hours and it was delish. I'm sure it would have been very good at 8 to 10 on the low setting. I didn't chop up the carrots or onion. I just made big huge chunks because I was afraid they would be mushy if I cut them to small they turned out amazing. I put whole red potatoes on the top of all of it and they were just wonderful as well. I will CERTAINLY do this recipe again. It's easy to make and has only a few basic ingredients which was a big plus. I don't like having to go to the grocery to buy some expensive condiment or spice that I will never use again. Thank you for a wonderful meal.
So tasty! Turns out perfect every time! I like using red potatoes instead of russet, and those don't get overcooked. Or sometimes I just leave the potatoes out and make mashed potatoes instead. Just use half a packet of the mix. One is too much! I use beef broth instead of water if I have it, I like it much more that way. Don't use broth and a whole packet- it will be way too salty!
Delicious!
No need to brown the roast (I have done it both ways). I used my medium size crock pot w/ a 3# boneless Chuck Roast, rubbed it with (Red Robin Seasoning &) sprinkled w/ Salt & Pepper. Put 1/2 package of Onion Soup Mix on it, poured 1 cup hot water, added 3 lg potatoes & as many baby carrots I could still allowing 1-2" clearance from top of crock as it is IMPORTANT you don't overfill your crock pot for proper cooking. (Makers' suggest on filling it 75% full.) I cooked on HIGH for 5.5 hours then turned it down to LOW for the last 2 hours.... ~Wonderful Aroma ....TO DIE FOR!! 2ND-TIME-NOTES: Used BEEF BROTH instead of water (about 2 cups), did not brown roast, used bag of fingerling potatoes & cooked on LOW for 10 1/2 Hours. YUMMY!
Followed the recipe but did use Montreal Steak Seasoning & added 2 cloves of garlic. It was very good but seemed to be missing something to give it a little more flavor. Will use this again. Thanks!
My first pot roast! It came out a little tough i cooked on high for 4hrs, my mom-in-law says if on high i should have cooked for 3hrs but overall the taste was very good, everyone ate it all. thank you for a great recipe, def will make again.
This is a great recipe! With a few modifications of course. I like to braise my roast in some olive oil. I had a 3.5lb roast. I added two cups of beef broth to the mix (I love the "Better than Bouillon" brand, but I think the secret to the liquid is that I also like to add a can of beer to it. Any beer in the fridge, doesn't really matter. I personally just used a Bud Light. As per other reviewers, I added my potatoes, onion and carrots in at the half way point and saw no use cutting up the carrots as they're small enough and easily cook in the time that's left.
This is pretty much the way I have always made pot roast. Only difference is that I don't always brown it first. But I do put salt, pepper and flour all over the roast. This way, it makes it's own gravy and is never lumpy. I use different seasonings - depending what I have on hand. I have used steak seasoning, seasoned salt, garlic salt, etc. They all work fine and are a matter of taste. I use beef broth and beefy onion soup. For veggies I use potatoes (for average size potatoes, I quarter them, for large potatoes I cut them into six or seven pieces), two average size onions quartered and carrots (baby or regular). I use lots of potatoes because DH and sons love them this way. This along with some rolls is one of our favorite dinners. I cook on low in the crock pot for about 10 hours while I am at work. The house smells sooooo gooooood when we come home!
I gave this 4 stars because I made some changes. First, I only used a 2 lb roast. I followed the advice of others and rubbed Montreal Steak Seasoning on it and browned it in a cast iron skillet. I also substituted 1 cup beef broth for the water. When I came home from work, the house smelled incredible! Baked some crescent rolls and DH and were in heaven!
I've made this pot roast 2 Sundays in a row. And I will probably continue making it every Sunday. SO, SO, GOOD. I used a boneless chuck roast. Vegetables and meat done to perfection. So easy, and tasted so great. Thank you for a great recipe that I will use again and again.
Tasty and tender. I seasoned with lots of Montreal Seasoning but I didn't think it was necessary to use beef broth as some suggested, so I used 3/4 c. water and 1/4 c. red wine, and I will do the same next time. I left the peel on my small red whole potatoes and cut the carrots into largish chunks, and they were just right after cooking all day on low. I did leave out the celery and next time will add more carrots. Thanks!
I didn't get to try this but my boyfriend RAVED about it. He said it was the best meal I have made- which saddens me slightly since it was so easy to prepare. I took a few other comment's suggestions and added some Worchestire- and also browned the meat with garlic powder, McCormick steak seasoning, salt and pepper. Then threw everything into the crockpot and let it cook for the 8 hours. Overall rating (from the boyfriend)= AMAZING. Definitely a keeper.
acceptable.
So yummy! The meat falls apart just like a perfec pot roast should. I followed other's advice and used Montreal Steak seasoning and am glad I did. I also subbed beef broth for the water. There is enough juice in the pot after cooking to make gravy. Great recipe!
Mine turned out great. The only reason I give four stars is because I changed it slightly. Instead of water I used beef broth, and I added a larger variety of veggies. I took a little of the broth when it was done and mixed in a little flour to make gravy. The roast was fall apart perfect and the gravy was awesome. I will make it again with those minor changes.
Instead of the onion soup mix, I added 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce to the broth and inserted 1 bay leaf into the roast, discarding the bay leaf before serving the roast. IMHO, the roast was even better- without those pesky onion bits from the soup mix in the broth.
Will try this recipe this week! If the meat is bland, try using a knife to make holes all over the roast and stuff with a whole clove of garlic in each along with salt, pepper and any other dry seasoning you may like. trust me the garlic gives great flavor!
I loved the flavor of this pot roast! I followed the recipe completely other than using beef broth instead of water to be able to make delicious gravy at the end. I felt that 8 hours was the perfect time for this. Others have said to wait to add the vegtables until half way through, but I don't think they would have been as good if I would have done that. I used whole baby carrots, onions cut into fourths, and largely cubed russet potatoes. I thought they were the perfect texture with having simmered the entire time. Just a very little crunch but soft enough to melt in your mouth. I'd recommend adding them at the beginning if you like your veggies soft!
FABULOUS!!! I doctored this up a bit by adding 4 cloves of chopped garlic to the slow cooker after the meat, veggies and soup mix were in. I also used salt, pepper and season-all on the meat when I browned it in the skillet. I have a 5 quart slow cooker and used 5 pounds of chuck roast, 6 small/medium red potatoes, a small bag of baby carrots, 3 celery stalks, about a 1/2 cup chopped onions and the garlic, . My slow cooker was FULL! I think the onion soup mix is what makes this sooooo good! I let is cook on low for 8 hours, only opened the slow cooker lid twice - and it came out FABULOUS!!! My family LOVED it and my hubby even said this is better than any he's had in a restaurant before. This is my new favorite slow cooker recipe and will be made many more times!! :)
THE BEST EVER!!!!!! The meat was so ridiculously tender!!! It literally melted in your mouth! I did marinate my meat overnight(in italian dressing) and I also took the advice of previous reviewers with a few other changes: dissolve 2 beef boullion cubes in the water before adding it in (you could use 1 can of beef broth for the same result), and add 3 cloves of garlic, chopped as well. I also added 1 tsp cayenne pepper to give it some kick. When it was done, I could barely keep my boyfriend out of the pot long enough to actually serve it up! Oh I can't say enough about this roast- it was THAT good! I will be reusing this recipe many many more times. Thanks sooo much Marie!
Exactly what you think of when you think of pot roast. Just perfect! I lightly floured mine and then browned it - this way it made its own gravy; no need to thicken the juices.
Didn't need ANY liquid in my slow cooker for perfection. Cooked nine hours and had plenty of liquid when done. Don't add carrots or potatoes until last hour or they'll go mushy. I like turnips done this way.
This was fantastic! Based on the other reviews, dipped the meat in a flour and season mixture before browning. One thing I like about the recipe is that it is a everything but the kitchen sink as far as seasoning goes. Whatever I had, I threw in to the flour mixture. I assembled everything the night before and threw it in the fridge. I cooked on high for an hour as soon as I got up in the morning and then switched it to low and cooked from 8-6. The meat and vegetables were out of this world. The potatoes were soft but not mushy but next time, I might omit them and serve over mashed potatoes. Will definitely make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections