Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

4.5
2378 Ratings
  • 5 1645
  • 4 565
  • 3 113
  • 2 32
  • 1 23

Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker with carrots, onion and potatoes.

Recipe by Marie Bongiovanni Thomas

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
118 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season the roast with salt and pepper to taste. Brown on all sides in a large skillet over high heat, about 4 minutes per side.

    Advertisement

  • Place the roast in the slow cooker and add the soup mix, water, carrots, onion, potatoes, and celery.

  • Cover and cook on Low setting for 8 to 10 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
540 calories; protein 45.7g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 147.4mg; sodium 271.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022