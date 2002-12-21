Scalloped Oysters II
This is my own recipe that I've made for years and I'm always asked for the recipe.
This is my own recipe that I've made for years and I'm always asked for the recipe.
Wonderful recipe! My grandmother passed away and I never got her recipe and my family swears this is it to a tee. They ask me to make it for any family gathering. I use the canned "tiny" smoked oysters and they work just fine.Read More
Wonderful recipe! My grandmother passed away and I never got her recipe and my family swears this is it to a tee. They ask me to make it for any family gathering. I use the canned "tiny" smoked oysters and they work just fine.
try using ritz crackers it gives it a buttery flavor
Excellent. I don't eat oysters but try to fix them for my husband. He absolutely LOVED this dish. Thank you!
Great taste, but a little too buttery.
This delicious recipe is exactly how my grandmother made this dish during my childhood. I used to make it and never needed a recipe but then started second guessing myself on measurements after not making it for a few years. I sprinkle some paprika on top and throw a bit of parsley on top to fancy it up for the holidays. Hopefully someone puts up a more appetizing photo. It bakes up golden brown for us.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections