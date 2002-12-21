Scalloped Oysters II

This is my own recipe that I've made for years and I'm always asked for the recipe.

By Erma Whitney

7
6 to 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart baking dish and set aside.

  • Place oysters and their liquid in a 4 quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat until oysters curl around the edges. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together egg and 1/3 cup milk. Add 1/2 of the crushed crackers, oysters and any remaining liquid; mix together well.

  • Place 1/2 of remaining crushed crackers into prepared pan. Pour oyster mixture into pan and cover with the last of the crushed crackers. Add enough milk to almost submerge crackers. Dot top with butter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 72.7mg; sodium 482.2mg. Full Nutrition
