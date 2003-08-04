Corn and Crab Pudding

Rating: 5 stars

Rather than serving this as a side I made it the main course of a dinner for my partner and I. It was very good. The flavors melded perfectly, with nothing overpowering anything else. Next time I make it I might add a bit more poblano, or use something hotter like serrano or jalapeno. I don't think that many people here in NM would think this tastes like the southwest since it is quite mild. It would be a great dish for a dinner party, or even a brunch. One could make the mixture, refrigerate it and bake it later in the day. Thanks Christine for a wonderful elegant dish!