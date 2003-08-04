Corn and Crab Pudding

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This delicious side dish has a taste of the Southwest from a poblano chili.

By Christine

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter eight 3/4 cup custard cups or souffle dishes.

    Advertisement

  • In a heavy skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add shallots and poblano pepper; saute until pepper is tender, about 3 minutes.

  • In a blender or food processor, puree corn. Add half-and-half, eggs, flour, salt, sugar, nutmeg and white pepper. Pulse until mixture is smooth; transfer to large bowl. Stir in crabmeat and poblano chile mixture. Divide custard among prepared cups. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon cheese over each.

  • Place cups in large roasting pan. Pour enough hot water into pan to come halfway up sides. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes or until custards are set in center and knife inserted into center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 188.2mg; sodium 667.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

HannahPhi
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2003
Rather than serving this as a side I made it the main course of a dinner for my partner and I. It was very good. The flavors melded perfectly, with nothing overpowering anything else. Next time I make it I might add a bit more poblano, or use something hotter like serrano or jalapeno. I don't think that many people here in NM would think this tastes like the southwest since it is quite mild. It would be a great dish for a dinner party, or even a brunch. One could make the mixture, refrigerate it and bake it later in the day. Thanks Christine for a wonderful elegant dish! Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

PamInClifton
Rating: 3 stars
06/17/2009
Not as great as I had hoped. Generally my family of 6 didn't like it that much. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
HannahPhi
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2003
Rather than serving this as a side I made it the main course of a dinner for my partner and I. It was very good. The flavors melded perfectly, with nothing overpowering anything else. Next time I make it I might add a bit more poblano, or use something hotter like serrano or jalapeno. I don't think that many people here in NM would think this tastes like the southwest since it is quite mild. It would be a great dish for a dinner party, or even a brunch. One could make the mixture, refrigerate it and bake it later in the day. Thanks Christine for a wonderful elegant dish! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Kristene
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2005
Yummy! I used a casserole dish so I had to cook it longer. It was a big hit with my family. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Marcie
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2005
FABULOUS! Everyone who ate this LOVED it. It's even good reheated. Read More
Advertisement
PamInClifton
Rating: 3 stars
06/17/2009
Not as great as I had hoped. Generally my family of 6 didn't like it that much. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022