Shrimp Egg Foo Young

This egg foo young recipe includes a delicious sauce to put on top of the patties. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red 1966 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too. To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.
I worked for a Chinese family in their restaurant while I was a young adult and this comes close to their popular recipe. I used fresh bean sprouts instead of canned, and defrosted salad-size shrimp in a salad spinner to ensure that all excess liquid was gone. I used a vietnamese soup stock (pho) concentrate instead of chicken broth which added additional flavor to the sauce. I love to eat egg foo young for breakfast!
Impressive. Fast, thrifty & delicious. Read reviews & recommend 1/2 vinegar & sugar, double cornstarch, tbsp sesame oil in sauce. Family wanted me to get up & make more b4 the 1st servings were eaten. I expected the cornstarchy, chickeny blah taste of many sauce recipes that my family passes up (including at restaurants) but this was excellent, rich & tasty. We'll never order this at a restaurant again as this version is so delicious, inexpensive to make & fast! Thank you so much.
This turned out really good, I was not real crazy about the sauce, so next time will make that different, but the Egg Foo Young it's self was awesome!
OMG! This was so quick to make and with my own version ( experimenting) it is to die for!! As a Baltimorean raised on this dish (Chinese carry-outs on every street corner)I am used to brown gravy over the patties. I used this recipe but... I used 5 eggs, and after frying the patties smothered them in brown gravy. I topped the white rice with the gravy covered patty and drizzled soy sauce over it. I cooked my shrimp (no little salad shrimp for me) Maryland style using 1/4 cup beer, Old Bay Seasoning, 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, and I/4 cup water. Every bite was delicious !!! Compliment the meal with Plum wine and enjoy1 Bon appetite!!!
This recipe is better than my local Chinese takeout. I did use diced chicken, beat 5 eggs instead of 4, added a whole can of drained LaChoy chinese vegetables along with the green onions and garlic powder. I found non-stick mini-skillets (the type to fry one egg) to make the patties perfectly round and all one size. I made the sauce as written the first time and did not like the vinegar addition, so omitted it the second time, used less sugar and it was excellent. Couldn't get a thick consistency with the cornstarch, so added more than written. Making again for dinner tonite. Great recipe !
I had to use shredded cabbage because our store doesn't sell bean sprouts and added a fifth egg after reading the reviews. For the sauce, I had to add an extra tablespoon of soy sauce so it would have more flavor and an extra tablespoon of cornstarch so it would be thicker. These little changes aside, this recipe is GREAT! It turned out so well, my husband and I both LOVED the egg foo young and the sauce. I will definitely make it again! Thanks for submitting the recipe, Karen :)
My wife and I were pleasantly surprised to find one of our favorite foods in such an easy recipe. For our own taste, we will use less vinegar & sugar in the gravy next time. Thanks Karen, for sharing this wonderful recipe.
This is very yummy and healthy. It is wonderful as is. I thank you so mush for sharing this. My mom used to make them out of a box when I was a kid, but they discontinued it. I use recipes as a guide and switch things sometimes to the things I have on hand. I use whatever left over meat I have or leave it out. I have also used caned Chinese vegetables and a can of beansprouts. I have also added onion and celery. I always cook the vegetables first and then add to the egg and fry. The sauce is what makes these. Don't let the vinegar scare you. I used powdered chicken broth the low sodium one to cut down on sodium. I made it tonight and my Dad said it was the best meal he has had all week.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I had leftover shrimp that I cut into pieces. I used about 6 oz. of sprouts and an extra egg. I also cut the sugar and vinegar by half and added about 1 t. sesame oil to the sauce. It was excellent - much lighter than the egg foo young from our Chinese take out. Thanks for the recipe - I would def. make again.
This is incredible! I couldn't believe how exactly the same as the restaurant it tasted! I made as written minus the bean sprouts because the store didn't have any, and added frozen peas and medium frozen thawed shrimp cut into bite sized peices. I didn't make the sauce cuz I like the traditional brown gravy. For that I used 2 C chicken broth and 2 T of soy sauce and mixed in cornstarch slurry. Served over white rice. Scrumptious!
Easy, fast delicious. I had fresh mixed sprouts and pre-cooked shrimp. The perfect recipe for an easy delicous meal. I didn't change anything except added more cornstarch to make the sauce a little thicker. The dish is mild so it allows the fresh taste of the sprouts to come through. I'll definitely make it again. (Make your own sprouts. It is easy and nutricious.)
I have loved shrimp egg foo young for years and never thought I could make it myself. Thanks to this recipe I will perfect it with time. Like most reviews,the sauce was the stumbling block. But the egg came out great! I look forward to future attempts.
The patties themselves are excellent! But the sauce is awful! I was resorting to anything I could to fix it, adding beef broth, adding bouillon. Couldn't save it!! I think it's the vinegar. I'll try to find another sauce recipe and use this one for the patties.
I’ve made this a few times now. It keeps getting better with practice. I followed another reviewer’s suggestion and did half the amount of vinegar and half the amount of sugar. I also added extra corn starch. I usually make this with no meat so I do add extra green onion and extra?? bean sprouts. I also had just a dash of salt as well as a little onion powder to my egg mixture. Delicious!?
We put less than half the sugar and halved the vinegar from some of the other suggestions made. It was so good, took me back to my childhood. For some reason Egg foo young isn't offered in Chinese restaurants around here. Thanks everyone for all the feedback
I cook alot and am always trying recipe's from here and this one nailed it. I've used chicken and the cheapest cuts or (none of it cheap)beef and they melted I your mouth. Anyone who has tough cuts of meat should try this. Oh my egg foo young was spectacular and I used the beef for Chile and street tacos. Believe me just Do It
Yum. I had an excess of oil on my patties, (I used to much olive oil). Paper towels to the rescue. My patties were a little all over the place, possibly more egg next time? They do form after you work the spatula around them. I did not have cornstarch so used flour not same constituency but worked. I left out the sugar and vinegar and added sliced ginger and sesame oil to simmer with sauce. We loved it!
Made this for the first time tonight. It was easy and very delicious. The only thing I had to do was add like 3 more tablespoons of cornstarch to the gravy to get it to thicken up. But, it was outstanding.
Loved this. For the sauce I deglazed the skillet with a little beer and had the cornstarch mixture ready of chili sauce, hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, soy sauce and fish sauce. It came out great since I don't use chicken broth.
I have been wanting to try this recipe for a month. My girl is out on a girls night with her friends, so I was left to my own devices. I followed the recipe to the letter. It turned out awesome. It reminds me of my moms Chinese food nights. Everything was great. Next time I make it I got to make the sauce thicker. I remember it really thick.
I followed the recipe exactly. The taste was okay but I thought the recipe called for too many bean sprouts; I think 4-6 ozs. Would have been fine. Also, the sauce never thickened. I won’t make this again.
Unfortunately this recipe had no taste. I modified it by adding an additional 1/2 of the 1/4 tsp of garlic powder when whipping up the eggs, bean sprouts, onions. I cooked the recipe according to directions but the shrimp egg foo young patties still did not have any taste. I added additional seasoning to the gravy (soy sauce) hoping this would rescue the taste before serving. I even omitted the vinegar since someone else who made it said the vinegar ruined the gravy for the patties. I'm not sure what additional seasoning is needed to bring this recipe up to snuff. If anyone has anyone suggestions I would appreciate the help since we love shrimp egg foo young! Thanks.
I used bok choy choy instead of bean sprouts because the sprouts have been hard to find since the ecoli scare years ago. Cut them thin and use just the same. Added peas. And used a stir-fry sauce with soy and fish sauce and cornstarch instead of the sauce recipe here.
This is a fabulous recipe. I often use ham or spam instead of shrimp. Delicious
We made this for breakfast this morning after we purchased 8 lbs. of bean sprouts and were looking for ways to use it. This recipe was delicious. We did take some of the advice that was given by one reviewer to only use 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of vinegar rather than the amount proposed in recipe. Everything about this recipe was yummy and it was super easy to make. Also with the gravy, yes double the cornstarch. Will be making this again soon. Like tomorrow.
I've made this 40 some years ago for my young family and we alwAys loved it, LaChoy use to have it in a pkg and all I had do was add eggs and chicken or meàt or seafood of choice. And added water to package of powdered sauce. Little more time consuming this way but very good. I had to add more sugar and soy sauce and just a tad of vinegar. Turned out great. I also love the leftovers.
The patties are excellent and easy. That sauce is not good.... I tried it with the recommendations and even then I didn't enjoy it. I will keep the patty recipe but next time I will add mushrooms and grilled onions. The sauce needs some reworking. The way I tried it (but still didn't like-- it was too tangy and not savory) was double the cornstarch, a tblsp of sesame oil and half the sugar and distilled white vinegar and 2 tblsp soysauce
Made this for my dad's bday dinner tonight as it is his go to order for chinese take out. I used regular brown gravy instead of the gravy recipe listed here just because of the reviews/comments regarding the gravy recipe. I do want to say that I made the 4 serving recipe and it only fed 2 people. Luckily, I was only wanting to feed 2 people anyway.
Great recipe. Cooked as written but would limit vinegar and sugar in gravy. Needs a more savory flavor to cover the delicious fresh sprouts, eggs, shrimp and onions. A treat to eat. Will make again and often.
Four eggs is too much. I would suggest 3 even 2. Using a pan to contain the patties, otherwise they run all over a large pan. The Sauce is way too much. I made half the recipe and still have a lifetime supply! Tasty. I used spiralized zucchini because that is what I had. The sauce didn't thicken.
I was disappointed. Didn’t get a Chinese taste at all. Very bland. Just tasted like eggs. The sauce didn’t thicken and wasn’t very flavorful. I didn’t have shrimp so used chicken as suggested. I’m the bright side next time I make breakfast I can add some cheese and more spice and have a great omelette!
Excellent! I used finely diced cooked pork roast that I marinated in soy, brown sugar and oyster sauce before frying off to caramelize. I did a quick sautée of all veggies before I assembly lined dinner for 8. I did a few with and without meat. Added cilantro for those who favor the taste. My go to foo yung sauce has always been 3 C stock, 3 T Oyster Sauce, 1 T Pad Thai paste, 1 tsp Thai Garlic Chili paste. Simmer for 20 minutes. Thicken with a corn starch slurry. I’ve added some garlic powder when the mood struck, but the base sauce hits the flavor notes, I think compliment the egg foo yung best. A relatively light and yummy alternative to omelets. Just as messy and I honestly prefer these! Thank you for reminding me how much I prefer them!
This is a good EASY recipe. It was very easy to follow. The only thing I would suggest is using some sort of tool to keep the egg in one place once it's in the skillet. Also I didn't really care for the gravy. I guess I was looking for the flavor that I get from the Chinese restaurants. But my children liked it so that's really all that matters on a weekday!
This turned out just like what I get at the restaurant. I did follow the suggestions some made to reduce the vinegar and sugar in half for the sauce. I also added 1/4 tsp of Sesame Seed Oil for the added orient flavor. This was great. My husband is looking forward to the next time I make it. Lady D
This was the second time I made this. The first time was perfect. The second time I didn’t have bean sprouts. Don’t forget the bean sprouts! It was still very good and so easy to make but it was missing some texture.
I followed the recipe for the Egg Foo Young but not the sauce. With the reviews leaning towards making a brown gravy and adding some Soy Sauce that's what I did. I used canned bean sprouts because that's all our store carries. Next time I'll use some fresh cabbage mix. I scored this high because I think it's wrong to pick at a recipe when we make changes. Given fresh sprouts this would have been the five I scored it. Time to grow some! Very quick and easy!!!
This was delicious but the gravy wasn’t as good. I believe the vinegar made it to tart so I will use less going forward. Also the corn starch needs to be disliked before adding or you will have chunks. Good recipe. I will make it again.
I love egg foo yung. It's so flexible. You can use ground pork, shrimp, baked tofu, or no meat at all. You can use sauteed bell pepper, sauteed mushrooms, leftover coleslaw mix, broccoli slaw, zucchini, carrots, or any other veggies. It's even good with a bit of chopped celery, bok choy, or chopped regular cabbage. You can also use beef broth in the gravy. I highly recommend getting a bottle of oyster sauce, or vegan oyster sauce (made of mushroom.) Put a couple of TBSP in the egg mix and a couple of TBSP. in the gravy. That is the secret to tasting like restaurant quality. I REALLY like your addition of sugar here. I have not done that before, and it made a huge difference. This is such a great recipe. It's such a nice place to start.
I was very impressed with this recipe. I used 5 eggs, 3/4 lb. shrimp and due to reviews on the sauce, I substituted McCormick Brown Gravy and it worked out great. The only problem I had was getting the patties brown enough and to stay together despite a long cook, but that was no big deal. Still tasted very good.
Easy to make. I added mushrooms and a small amount of celery chopped very fine. Didn't notice that the shrimp were supposed to be cooked until too far into recipe. I chopped the shrimp "bite size" and they cooked as the eggs did and it worked out great!
We really enjoyed the egg foo young but the sauce wasn't to our taste. I like to bite into a good size chunk of shrimp so I used size 8-13 that I cut into thirds so they would cook properly, I used raw. I also added about a cup of roughly chopped mushrooms. I'm not sure why the garlic was included as it doesn't come through. This recipe yielded 4 good size patties that I cooked for 3 minutes per side.
Everything about this. recipe works together for restaurant quality servings. I add sliced fresh mushrooms to the gravy and reduce the vinegar by at least half simply because I prefer it that way. It's a never fail family favorite!
Very easy and quick to make. Truly tasted like I could have purchased it from a Chinese store. Never will buy again now I can make. It made 4 nice size patties, I used jasmine rice and the gravy was awesome. Thanks!
I’ve been making seafood egg foo young for years, but hadn’t made it for a while so consulted your recipe. Basically great, but I substituted (as I always have) 4TBS dry sherry for the vinegar in the sauce, and duck sauce for soy, with a pinch of sea salt. I also add small shards of butter (hardened) to the egg mixture just before I flip it in the skillet.
I only made the egg foo young. I love it because it wasn't time consuming to make. I didn't like them being flat. I didn't add or substitute anything
No bad intent to your recipe & never liked when others make bad comments or change the poster’s recipe. But gotta add my helpful remarks from my Chinese Grandpa’s recipe. You can add any veggies/celery broccoli/regular onions etc. You can add to the broth/Sherry/oyster sauce/tamari/soy sauce. Never heard of adding vinegar! And definitely more eggs. I use canola oil/but he used peanut. Over Jasmine rice…To die for 😋❤️
I just finished making and eating this dinner. I made the sauce first, to see if I liked it [I cut down on the vinegar as recommended]. I REALLY did not like the sauce. I made a package mix brown gravy instead. The egg foo young was fabulous! Very easy to make and very versatile too.
I followed this recipe carefully since I’ve had problems with sauce on previous attempts. Another disappointment. The sauce lacked flavor in so many ways. I added salt, sesame oil, sriracha...still missing component to make it appealing. The egg patties were fine . Overall, healthy and edible, just a bit boring.
The Chinese restaurant across the street from my house is still better. I made the recipe exactly as written. The patties, for me, were a little bland and a little thin. I'd probably hit it with a lot more garlic, some soy sauce, and maybe even some 5 spice powder. I'm also thinking the egg mixture itself might use some corn starch. Unlike most people, I thought the sauce had real potential. It was more thin than I'd like, so I'd increase the cornstarch. I'd probably use beef stock rather than chicken. I'd also increase the soy sauce by quite a bit; probably 2 more TBS.
