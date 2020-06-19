Shrimp Egg Foo Young

This egg foo young recipe includes a delicious sauce to put on top of the patties. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red 1966 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too. To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.

By Karen

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix bean sprouts, eggs, shrimp, green onions, and garlic powder together in a large bowl until well combined.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add about 1/2 cup of egg mixture into the skillet to make a patty. Repeat to add more patties to the skillet. Working in batches, fry patties until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side.

  • At the same time, whisk chicken broth, cornstarch, sugar, vinegar, and soy sauce together in a saucepan over medium-low heat; simmer until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

  • Spoon sauce over patties.

Tips

You can substitute cooked chicken or pork for the shrimp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 248.4mg; sodium 597.8mg. Full Nutrition
