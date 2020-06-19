Shrimp Egg Foo Young

This is very yummy and healthy. It is wonderful as is. I thank you so mush for sharing this. My mom used to make them out of a box when I was a kid, but they discontinued it. I use recipes as a guide and switch things sometimes to the things I have on hand. I use whatever left over meat I have or leave it out. I have also used caned Chinese vegetables and a can of beansprouts. I have also added onion and celery. I always cook the vegetables first and then add to the egg and fry. The sauce is what makes these. Don't let the vinegar scare you. I used powdered chicken broth the low sodium one to cut down on sodium. I made it tonight and my Dad said it was the best meal he has had all week.