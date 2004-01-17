Ladyfinger Cheesecake
This cheesecake can be put together in 15 minutes. Impress your guests and place it on a pedestal cake dish! Blueberry pie filling will work well, too!
I had planned to make another Allrecipe cheesecake recipe, but couldn't find one of the main ingredients anywhere, so I decided to try this one. When I first read the recipe, I thought "Oh man! That's going to be too cheesey!" But it was excellent! A little goes a long way. Since I had already bought graham cracker crumbs for the other recipe, I decided to make a base for this cake using a mixture of crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Good decision - it tasted great. I omitted the top layer of ladyfingers and just put the light cherry pie filling right on top of the cheese mixture. Excellent!Read More
This is one of my favorite cheesecake recipes. My mom used to make this when I was a little girl. I usually only use 11 ounces of cream cheese instead of the 19 ounces the recipe calls for. I think it makes a much lighter cheesecake.I like to top it off with either blueberry or strawberry pie filling.You have to try it, it's really good.
I really found it hard to find ladyfingers because they aren't so readily available here and I was looking around for about 2 hours before realising they werent in the supermarket I was in. I didn't use softened cream cheese so pretty much this recipe was a complete disaster. I could sort of taste how it might have been okay. But I'm giving it 4 stars cause I think would the proper ingredients it would have been okay. Plus mine didn't set? Is that cause I used the wrong cheese and didn't use ladyfingers (I did sub. in some type of soft biscuit which I crumbled)...
This recipe went together so well. I used a quiche dish since I didn't have a springside pan. I also omitted the top layer of ladyfingers to keep the height down a little. And, instead of using canned pie filling, I made my own with fresh blueberries. A lovely presentation and very tasty.
This is my husband's absolutely favorite cheesecake recipe! And several other people who have eaten this tell me it's the best cheesecake they've ever had. I increase the cream cheese to three, I reduce the coolwhip to 8oz instead of 12oz just because we like the more intense cream cheese flavor. We also omit the lady fingers and use graham cracker crust for top and sides. Thanks for this great recipe! Now our go-to recipe for cheesecake!
I've been making this for years, sometimes I fold in drained crushed pineapple to the mixture.
This is a great cheesecake, however I use powdered (confectioner's) sugar instead of regular sugar. I think it sweetens things like cream cheese and whipping cream much better, without the gritty taste that you can get with granulated sugar. Also, I topped my cheesecake with crushed pineapple, draining it first of course!
I have been using this recipe for a couple years now. I started off with one small springform pan and now I have five because people keep giving them to me to make more of this cheesecake. The great thing is, it's so easy! I stocked up on 10 pkgs of ladyfingers the other day and the baker says to me "tiramisu?", no...delicious cheesecake!
GREAT cheesecake. everyone said it was the lightest cheesecake they ever ate. while assembling it though, i saw that if i finished with the final layer of ladyfingers then the cherries i would of had an overflowing mess - so i put the cherries on top of the last layer of cream cheese then with a few of the remaining ladyfingers made a design on top of the cherries. next time i make this -and i will - i'll use a l0 inch pan.
A bit too many ladyfingers, but good none the less.
My boyfriend thought this tasted amazing but it seemed like I didn't have nearly enough lady fingers and it looked more like a pile of mush then a cake. Either way I have gotten many requests to make it again.
The cheesecake tasted fantastic, but the ladyfinger crust tasted a bit spongy, rather than a more substantial crust which we would have preferred.
Wow what a great cheesecake with little fuss! My husband and coworkers thought I spent hours on it! Thanks for the wonderful Cheesecake I will definately make again.
This is so good and easy! I have made this for the past 4 years at the cake auction, and it always gets alot of money!!! Its soo pretty and tastes so good. I have used both kinds of ladyfingers the cream filled and regular, I buy the regular if I they are available. I make it just as the recipe states and it is perfect. I have used cherry and blueberry filling, cherry seems to be everyone's favorite.
Great no bake cheese cake with phenomenal visual appeal. I used separated lady fingers. Would be much easier to use the cakier version. I overbeat my whipped cream just a tad. I used drained morello cherries from Trader Joe's.
This cheesecake had a wonderfully light texture and a great flavor! I added extra vanilla. Make sure you put everything together the day before you serve it so that the ladyfingers have time to soften and keep it chilled until right before serving.
I made this for a party and every one including grandchildren LOVED it. Why do people bother to rate a recipe if they DID NOT FOLLOW DIRECTIONS. It is not the recipe that was lacking, it was you. Wasted my time reading reviews for people that cannot follow directions and then complain about the out come.
This was good. I would make this again.
I made this for Easter Sunday it was delish! I added a ribbon around it before I put it on the dessert table. My only error was when I added the cherries on top I had too much sauce and it ran over the side...however everyone thought it was pretty. :) you won't be disappointed it's so light and even people who don't favor typical cheesecake will be pleasantly surprised :)
Well, Happy Birthday to me...this cheesecake is soooo good. I've always wanted to make cheesecake, always wanted to make ladyfingers, and decided to treat myself for my bday. Scratch ladyfingers, coupled with fresh strawberries, and I'm in love.
This is an excellent base cheesecake recipe! However, I used it to make mini-cheesecakes. I made my own graham cracker crust to put in the bottom of each foil muffin cup, then the cheesecake mixture, and topped it off with cherry pie filling. Delicious and so very easy!!
Very Very Good! Easy, quick and more economical than the average Cheesecake recipe! The Directions were written in a confusing manner. I revised it somewhat. I crushed probably 3/3oz packs of LadyFingers and placed them in the bottom of the spring pan. (next time I would only crush 2of the 3oz packs for the bottom) The cheese filling I would do the same. Half of the filling then I crushed 1 pack of L.Fingers and sprinkled in the middle. Then the other half of cheese mixture, then topped with Cherry Pie Filling. Was really great! A definite keeper! ??
delicous!!
This has been the biggest hit at my office.. I can't begin to tell you the raves it got...I officially have to make this for all employee birthdays and all holidays. Only thing I switched out was cherries for strawberries and put on can between layers and the other on top.. EXCELLENT
i've made this twice. i only make it for special occasions only because i eat too much of it.
Love this recipe, used powdered sugar instead of regular sugar. I spread lemon curd on top of ladyfingers and fresh raspberries on top of that , then melted seedless raspeberry jam and coated the raspberries. Was a great cake wish I had a picture to share.
Keeping the ladyfingers standing while pouring the filling into the pan was difficult.
So simple and easy. I added 2 teaspoons of maple extract in addition to vanilla extract and topped it with fresh blueberries tossed with a teaspoon of lemon juice and a tablespoon of sugar. It was a HUGE hit at a dinner party last night!
Quick, easy and Delicious!
this is so good but it drives me literally insane when people change every ingredient and then say how much they love the recipe.
So easy, so pretty, and soooo good. I did do the graham cracker crust like some other reviewers. This was excellent!
Old fashioned Cherry Delight on a larger version. One of family favorites. Use graham cracker crust when lady fingers are not available. Great dessert that is a crowd pleaser.
outstanding
