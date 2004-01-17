Ladyfinger Cheesecake

This cheesecake can be put together in 15 minutes. Impress your guests and place it on a pedestal cake dish! Blueberry pie filling will work well, too!

Recipe by mrscif

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ladyfingers on the bottom and around the edge of a 9 inch springform pan.

  • In a medium bowl, whip cream until peaks form.

  • In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Gently fold in the whipped cream.

  • Spoon 1/2 of cream cheese mixture into springform pan; cover with a layer of lady fingers and add remaining cream cheese mixture.

  • Layer remaining ladyfingers and top with fruit pie filling. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 32.1g; cholesterol 149.6mg; sodium 186.4mg. Full Nutrition
