Guy Approved Meatloaf

413 Ratings
  • 5 239
  • 4 107
  • 3 43
  • 2 14
  • 1 10

This smoky meatloaf is sure to be a hit! Like most guys, mine has never been a fan of meatloaf, but this recipe guarantees him back for seconds, thanks to some special ingredients.

By Angie Gorkoff

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, eggs, onion, barbecue sauce, cracker crumbs, potato chips, liquid smoke, ground black pepper, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper; mix well.

  • On a lightly greased cookie sheet, shape the mixture into a loaf. Lay the bacon slices across the width of the loaf so that the entire surface is covered. Cover the loaf loosely with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 143.1mg; sodium 1081.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022