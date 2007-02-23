Guy Approved Meatloaf
This smoky meatloaf is sure to be a hit! Like most guys, mine has never been a fan of meatloaf, but this recipe guarantees him back for seconds, thanks to some special ingredients.
Oh my gosh, this was incredible! I'm not even that much of a meatloaf person, but I am now. Sooooo moist and flavorful. I followed the advice of some of the other recommendations and slathered on a bunch of extra BBQ sauce under the bacon (heaven), used seasoned breadcrumbs instead of crushed crackers (fabulous), upped the spices as I do with everything and only cooked it for about an hour. It was perfectly done, and everyone who ate it was obsessed about getting the recipe from me. Also, for a novice/fearful chef like me, it was super-easy to make, and hard to screw up which is always a plus.
Oh my gosh, this was incredible! I'm not even that much of a meatloaf person, but I am now. Sooooo moist and flavorful. I followed the advice of some of the other recommendations and slathered on a bunch of extra BBQ sauce under the bacon (heaven), used seasoned breadcrumbs instead of crushed crackers (fabulous), upped the spices as I do with everything and only cooked it for about an hour. It was perfectly done, and everyone who ate it was obsessed about getting the recipe from me. Also, for a novice/fearful chef like me, it was super-easy to make, and hard to screw up which is always a plus.
Excellent recipe. My wife was so impressed with the way the meatloaf turned out that she wants me to continue making it this way.I didn't use any liquid smoke because I didn't have any, but I did use both Lays BBQ chips and original Lays.And I also used Cattlemen's Classic BBQ sauce and cooked the bacon first separate from the meatloaf. Towards the last ten minutes of cook time I layered the bacon over the top and added shredded mild cheddar cheese.
This recipe rocks! I tried this recipe three times b4 deciding on the alterations that I liked best. I used 1.25 lbs ground Bison, not ground beef. No onion, crackers or potato chips. Used 1 cup plain bread crumbs. Increase to 1.5 tsp liquid smoke flavoring. Increase to 1 tsp ground black pepper. Decrease to 1/4 tsp salt. FYI for the beef lovers in your family: Bison tastes like beef only much more flavor, more intense. Bison are healthier b/c they can't live contained. They must eat on the free range. Bison are leaner too. The first two times I made this recipe, I used beef. The meatloaf was great, but... then I did the same recipe with Bison, and the meat loaf was AMAZINGly tender, lean, tasty! It was super great! I bought my ground bison at the Whole Foods Market, an organic grocery chain store.
Recipe works great as is - but I use one pound of ground beef, bread crumbs instead of crackers, and no bacon to cut down on the calories. Hubby loves it. Note that you need to use a chip like Lays since higher quality chips don't disentegrate and get soggy.
WOW!, the whole family really liked this one. My husband is NOT a huge fan of meatloaf and he actually took leftovers to work. My four year old son also asked the next morning if he could have it for lunch. I will absolutly be using this one again. I did pour some BBQ sauce over the top then put the bacon on. I have recommended this to many people.
Mr. LTH really enjoyed this meatloaf (me, not so much, but just due to personal tastes-I'm not much of a BBQ flavorish fan). I made as is, except I made/cooked in a muffin tin, rather than in a loaf (cut bake time in half-about 35 min til they read 160 on a meat thermometer). The meat mixture was a little wet/sloppy and I was concerned when forming the muffins, but they turned out perfectly. If you enjoy BBQish tasting things, try this for sure! THANK YOU for a great recipe!
Excellent! I doubled this recipe and used 1lb of ground pork to replce part of the beef. I did have to take the foil off the top about halfway through because my bacon wasn't browning. It still wasn't crisp by the end time (which was right on for the meatloaf), so I browned it under the broiler for a few minutes. I made some of 'that sauce' on the side in case people missed it. My guys approved!!! Thanks for the recipe!
My whole family loved it! The barbecue sauce really makes a difference, I will add more next time. I took off the foil and broiled it for a minute or so to brown the hamburger and it was perfect !!! A+++
My husband approved!
First, I Didnt use Chips or Crackers, I used about 1.5 cups of Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Second, For the BBQ sauce I used one called "Cattle Boyz Original BBQ Sauce". It has a nice little kick to it. For anyone who complains its "Too Greasy", try cooking the bacon about 1/3 of the way on a George Foreman grill and eliminate most of the grease. I started cooking this when the lil' lady was at work, and it was about 20 minutes from done when she came in and I didnt even get a "Hello" I got a "What smells so fantastic?". It smelled great, but the real question becomes... taste... It wasn't dry, or moist, or crumbly.. it was perfect. It was a bit greasy in the bottom of the loaf tray, but whatever. This is going into my book of recipes for future use. To recap, only changes: Only used bread crumbs, not crackers/chips and I baked mine in a loaf tray, UNCOVERED..
Really good. I did add a tbsp. of worchestershire and 1/2 tsp. of rubbed sage. Everyone enjoyed it. I served it with Swiss Cheesy Cauliflower and homemade rolls. The leftover meatloaf will be good in meatloaf sandwiches. I'll make this again for sure. EDITED: We've made this a lot now and my kids really get into making this with me as they love crushing the chips/crackers and mushing up the mixture with bare hands. I've also made this with a meatloaf mixture I buy fairly cheap from Wal-Mart and I usually use a whole sleeve of crackers. My kids like to add about a half cup or so of shredded sharp cheddar, just because. This is for sure a family favorite.
THIS GUY APPROVES I have always love beef but found it odd that I hate meatloaf, until now. After trying this I will never look at meat loaf the same, it was soo easy and the taste was incredible, I recommend this to anyone who doesn't like meat loaf.
Love this recipe! I used BBQ chips and Maple bacon. I make a batch of 5 or 6 loaves, freeze them and pull them out whenever we need a quick meal. I gave a couple loaves to friend and their families loved it. Meatloaf haters will eat this one.
Very tasty! This was the first meatloaf my husband and I ever attempted to make. As a child, I really hated meatloaf night. My mom made the "traditional" style recipe. Yuck! We chose this recipe because I wanted to try something different and my husband loves bbq sauce. We followed the recipe almost exactly except we slightly cooked the bacon first and sauteed the onions in the bacon grease. We used lean meat, bbq ruffles and added extra bbq sauce on top of the meatloaf before topping it with the bacon. I really enjoyed it, although I'm still not a big meatloaf fan. However, my husband LOVED it. We both really liked the addition of bacon. The meatloaf smelled great and the leftovers were good too.
This sounds delish! Can't wait to make it! We are big meatloaf lovers.... Can someone tell me where can I get the liquid smoke, never heard of this.
Outstanding! When I mentioned the word "meatloaf", my whole family wrinkled their noses in unison. One bite of this dish changed their tune, though! I've made this dish three times now, each with pretty substantial variations from the original recipe. There's tremendous latitude for experiments and substitutions here. I ditch the liquid smoke and onions due to family preferences. Twice, I've skipped the bacon (we're dieting, alas!) and increased the spices to compensate. The last go-round, I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. I've added basil, used fresh garlic instead of powder, threw in a few pinches of cayenne pepper, and I've used BBQ chips throughout. Every time, the results have been awesome and the family has pounced on their dinner like starving lions! I strongly recommend making extra, because you will want seconds. If any meatloaf survives the initial feeding frenzy, leftovers are great on sandwiches -- and they'll be gone the next day. Yum! A quick note: meatloaf is a greasy affair. Take a disposable tinfoil baking tray, punch a few holes in the bottom, and place another tray on the rack below to catch the drained grease. It's important to let the 'loaf sit for a few minutes after cooking; if you cut into it right away it will be a little too moist and will tend to fall apart. Letting it rest for a moment will give you firmer, more appealing slices.
This was such a great recipe! The loaf was moist and had great flavour. I used crushed croutons instead of crackers and didn't have any liquid smoke so I threw in some smoked paprika. Also, I tool the foil off for the last 15 minutes of cooking and the bacon got all nice and crispy.. this is definitely a keeper.
Best meatloaf recipe I have found so far. The only modifications I made were less onion(my husband doesn't care for onion too much) and I used 1/2 cup BBQ chips and 1/2 bread crumbs. I will definitely make again!
Disclaimer: I am (was) not a meatloaf fan. Live on a farm and raise cattle, so we have a freezer full of Delicious ground beef and I am always looking to try something new. Found this recipe and I immediately liked it because it is not traditional. Made it for dinner (no changes) and WHAM, I am now a meatloaf lover. All the ingredients meld together in just the right way to give it great flavor and excellent, perfect texture. Took off the foil tent the last 15 min, then stuck under the broiler for just enough time to crisp up the bacon. OMG! Made scratch gravy using beef bullion, garlic salt, cracked pepper, flour and water, and added the pan drippings. (there is very little fat in our beef so grease is not an issue) Wow! What flavor! Served with mashed potatoes. DH and I each had a couple slices, he took leftovers in sandwiches and I warmed up for my lunch. I am a convert and will share with everyone I know, thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
My husband has said over and over that this is the best meatloaf he's ever had, better than his moms! (yikes) lol I omit the bacon (I know i'm crazy) and used breadcrumbs instead of crackers and chips. Also added a touch of worcestershire sauce and sauteed the onion before putting it in the mix. DELICIOUS! The combo of bbq sauce and liquid smoke...omg. You go girl ;)
This was very good. My husband was very pleased by it, and he normally does not like meatloaf. He had a friend over that night, and he too really enjoyed it! They both thought the best part of the entire meal was the bacon. Haha. All I did differently was to use Italian style bread crumbs rather than crushed crackers. I followed the rest of the recipe to a tee. Will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is the best meatloaf I have ever had. I have had guests over for dinner and everyone raves about it. I can't remember how many people have asked for the recipe - but a lot of my friends are single males, and a lot of them have! It's awesome!
Best meatloaf I've ever had!
OMG -- This is Great. Love the liquid smoke flavor but be careful not to go overboard.
This is the best meatloaf I have ever had. My ultra-picky husband even went back for seconds! One thing I did was use BBQ Kettle chips, I think it added a great taste and texture. Will definitely make again!
This is the most flavorful meatloaf I have made in a long time. The only thing I would do different is take the tin foil off 15 mins. before it is done.
This is the BEST meatloaf ever!!!
Esay to make. My first meatloaf and it came out perfect. I didnt use liquid smoke as I didn't have any. Instead of topping it with bacon slices I used bacin bits inside the mix and on top...my guy really did approve! This will be the meatloaf recipe I use from now on!
I will admit, the smell is AMAZING, and the taste is ok. I think I prefer a more traditional loaf. However, my teenager liked it. I didn't get word from my husband, so I'm going to assume it was just "ok" for him too. I will try to make it once more, perhaps adding some sauce to the top under the bacon, cooking the bacon a bit first, and not mixing it so much. I believe I made the texture such as it was by over-mixing. I've been told that is a no-no.
Finally! A meatloaf with flavor! I took the suggestion from another review that used the Kettle sea salt and pepper chips and used Ritz crackers. Took it to a church meatloaf dinner. Everyone loved it! Next time might reduce the salt a little or try a lower salt chip. Overall very good!
Guys, this one is very flavorful and moist!. I followed some of the suggestions of other reviews and used bread crumbs instead of crackers, and also used minced garlic instead of the powder (one full teaspoon, a couple of cloves). I also slathered on some barbecue sauce on top before the bacon. I used Famous Dave's sweet & zesty bbq (my personal favorite), and removed the foil and cranked the oven to 400 for the last 30 minutes. This browned up the bacon nicely, and carmelized the bottom a bit. Delicious! Hint for those who own stoneware: I always use bacon or meatloaf to season my new pans. You will never have to add grease or spray to them again! This recipe will definitely be requested by my family over and over!
I made this tonight and my husband loved it! I don't like onions though, so I used onion powder, also used italian breadcrumbs; and a pinch of crushed red peppers. Will definitely use it again!
EXCELLENT! My husband finally told me he didn't like my meatloaf, so I was out to find something new. This did it! I only had 1 lb of gr beef, so I simply cut back a little on the crackers and chips and everything else I kept the same. Simply the best meatloaf I have ever had...the bacon added a nice extra flavor. Will make many many more times ~ THANKS
another five star meatloaf...i used bull's eye blazin chipotle bbq sauce (one of our faves) and old dutch cheddar and sour cream tater chips and instead of cracker crumbs i used cream of wheat only becoz that is what i do for my ground beef anyhoo..top rating from the dude and am sure it will make great sandwiches for his trip to work...thanks for the recipe...p.s. i otherwise followed the recipe as written...
My husband had been out fishing all day and when he walked in the door and smelled the meatloaf cooking, he said, "Wow,what are you cooking? It sure smells wonderful" He was really pleased with it and had two helpings. I roasted potatoes with it and served with corn and sliced tomatoes. Delicious!!!!!
the best meatloaf i have ever had!! my husband asks me to make it all the time. i have even made it with ground turkey and turkey bacon to make it a little more healthy and it was still delicious!!
This was good, but seemed a bit 'soft', maybe it was the chips. I will try it again because the family liked it. I won't put the chips in next time, they didn't add much flavor and it will cut out lots of salt and fat too!.
Did this recipe accordingly and it was delicious! Great hit with all my boys!! Will be making this again!
Very guy friendly! The boyfriend didn't know that he liked meatloaf until I made this. We usually use cheez-it crackers and either potato chips or sun chips (Harvest Cheddar flavor). Turns out GREAT every time.
My husband does not like meatloaf, but he will eat this even leftover. For leftovers I use gravy and mash potatoes and he eat every bit. I have never been able to serve him leftover meatloaf until this recipe.
We all loved this meatloaf, especially my guys!
Great Meatloaf! I used 1.3 lb lean ground beef, 1/2 onion chopped (which turned out to be a bit too much), 3/4 c seasoned breadcrumbs (which ended up being not enough) instead of potato chips and crackers, and the rest was the same. I followed pursuit of the other reviews and slathered on bbq on top before covering with foil, and about 10 minutes before the hour was up, added some fully cooked bacon. Then put it under the broiler for a minute to crisp it! Came out too moist, like wet, i think due to not enough breadcrumbs. STILL Very good! Definitely will attempt again soon!!
This Was ok, but we like more of a traditional meatloaf. I kind of look at it like if you want bbq, then eat a brisket, not a meatloaf.
This was good, but pretty salty - If I make this again, I'd leave out the add'l salt
This is the 3rd time I've made this meatloaf. I found I didn't have any potato chips, but I did have tortilla chips and I used them along with the crackers. Works just as good as potato chips. I also upped the liquid smoke to a full teaspoon. DH loves this meatloaf.
Husband said this was the best meatloaf I have made... and I have tried many.. was a little loose when I formed it but, finished nicely.
This was great! I don't really like meatloaf, and I loved this. I mixed a pound of ground beef and a pound of ground turkey. I followed the recommendation to add extra bbq sauce under the bacon.
I liked it! I followed the directions almost exactly except I spread extra BBQ sauce on it before I put the bacon on, and I left the foil off for the last half hour (The bacon was cooked nicely). Next time I will put more BBQ sauce under the bacon, maybe cut down a bit on the chips/crackers (texture wasn't meaty enough?) and maybe add a little pre-cooked bacon into the mixture itself! I will also put the foil on a little more tightly as the edges almost burned (When I took the foil off the last thirty minutes I placed a strip of foil around the edges to prevent them from burning.)
I followed the directions exactly, and it turned out mushy in the middle, burned around the bottom & sides, and appeared under cooked on top. I took foil off at an hour and a half, then broiled for a few minutes. After broiling, the Bacon and top looked better, but for me the texture was still mushy. My husband liked the un-burnt parts though.
This is absolutely delicious and a heart attack in the making!
My husband loves my meatloaf recipe but this one was a huge hit! Used Smoked BBQ chips that I had on hand and Club crackers. Definitely a keeper.
Absolutely delicious! I wasn't sure about the crushed potato chips and crackers, but it ended up being an awesome meatloaf! The only thing I changed was after the meatloaf was cooked, I took the bacon off and added more BBQ sauce on top. Stuck in back in the oven for about 10 minutes and that was it! Thanks for this recipe. I will be cooking this again!
My 4 boys and hubby didn't like it so I'll keep looking for a winner... picky, picky!
This may be a 5 star recipe, but I didn't have any potato chips or liquid smoke (can never find that in my store), so I used all crackers. This was tasty and very moist. I threw in a couple of cloves of real garlic too because you can never have too much garlic!!!
I'm with Marianneh on this one - I was expecting something really excellent, and was disappointed. I'm not sure what I did wrong, but the loaf fell apart when I sliced it. I didn't think it was flavorsome at all, and ended up smothering it with bbq sauce. I won't be making this again, but thanks anyway.
LOVED it! Didn't change a thing! Tawnya, Sumter, SC
My husband loved this recipe! I mixed the bacon into the meatloaf as I used ground turkey and wanted to add the extra flavor in. I also baked the mixture in muffin tins; helping us keep our portion sizes in check. Thank you Angie for posting this recipe; my guy definitely approved!
eliminated the crackers, potato chips and liquid smoke flavoring. substituted italian style bread crumbs. best meatloaf i've ever had!
Not to say this recipe was bad but it wasn't great, for that is why there are different colors in the world for peoples taste, but I enjoyed it none the less. It was moist and flavorful and little to smokey but that could have been me I think I added a little more liquid smoke then I should have. goes great with garlic mashed potatoes and a side of green beans or corn on the cob. I recommend trying it. It just might be to your likeing. You will never know if you don't try it. ENJOY!
I have made this more times than I can count and it is a family favorite. I always leave off the bacon coating (to chewy for my taste) and will often use breadcrumbs, crushed croutons or more crushed crackers instead of the potato chips (since we usually don’t have any.) The smoke flavor seems to be the magic ingredient that makes this so yummy. I have even made this for school potlucks and kids love it.
I love this recipe. I had never found a meatloaf I liked before and I wanted to try something for my husband and it was an instant hit! He loved the bacon and it was very moist. I found myself looking at the crackers and potato chips like what's that? So, I've since substituted the for about a cup of plain breadcrumbs so the texture is even. I definitely recommend this recipe and every time I serve it to someone new, I get great compliments!
Made this twice now. Added two dashes of worchestershire and used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. Also used Loaded Baked Potato-flavored potato chips. Left the bacon off. We love meatloaf and this is the best we have ever had.
My boyfriend said, "eh" when I said I was making meatloaf for dinner. Once he tried it, he had 2nds and then ate a 2 servings for lunch the next day! I also thought it was super delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect! I did take the temp though and took it out at 160 instead of just going by the time.
This is An AWESOME meatloaf! All the ingredients come together perfectly. It was a little time consuming but well worth it. It is husband approved! I will make this again! I may try putting a little extra bbq sauce or ketchup on top. You've gotta try this!
Very tasty meatloaf, even better the next day! I used "Famous Dave's" BBQ sauce and even poured a little over the top. The only drawback was cutting thru the bacon on the surface. Unless you have a VERY sharp knife, the bacon kinda slides around while you're cutting. Otherwise, the guys in my familglia approved, too!
The best! I make mine without the liquid smoke, omit the salt because the potato chips and crackers have plenty, and increase the cayenne pepper somewhat. I've been making mine with Moose or Venison. They come out moist, hold together and ever so tasty. Also makes great meatloaf sandwiches.
I can't believed that I had to wait over 30 YEARS to try meatloaf - if I had this recipe, I would've been hooked ages ago... This one will DEFINTELY be going into the usual rotation ;););););)
He definitely approved! I added artichoke & garlic chichen sausage and some shredded cheese...sooo good!
4.5 stars! Excellent meatloaf!
Not a bad meatloaf at all! I followed the directions exactly. I will make again - my family really loved it! Thanks for sharing.
My boyfriend and I loved the flavor of this recipe but would make some tweaks next time. We followed the directions except to uncover it for the last 15 minutes. Next time I make it I may put it on parchment paper because the bottom got a little more cooked than we like. I would also skip the bacon. It made it a little oily and the top didn't get the nice crust to it. I will increase the cracker amount slightly so it holds together a little better. The flavor was excellent and I can't wait to make it again.
The overall concept was interesting, but the recipe fell flat for our family. I may try again using tips from other users (like cooking bacon beforehand). Flavor was great but it fell apart and the bacon was not crispy.
Everybody loved this. I didn't have that much grease and it wasn't really mushy. We used funyuns for the chips. Next time though I will sprinkle in some cheddar cheese.
What guy DOESN'T like meatloaf? ( I've not met one that hasn't. ) Anyways...this one wasn't bad. Didn't add the smoke flavoring though.
Wish we had more stars for this recipe. I have a husband who loves to eat but refuses to give a compliment on anything. He absolutely loved this meatloaf & in two days there was none left even though I made a pretty big loaf. Everybody sit down...he said he really loved it & would I make this meatloaf from now on. I about fainted... Thanking you so much for this great great recipe. Mary Jane
Great recipe! For a twist however try ground venison INSTEAD of ground beef!! Also, try oatmeal instead of crushed crackers and potato chips. Lastely, instead of plain barbeque sauce try a combination of Heinz 57 sauce, honey and brown sugar as your sauce!! Oh, one more-FRESH crushed garlic INSTEAD of garlic powder!!! That would be my only suggestions, the others ingredients I already use!!!
I've made this for my cousin and her family. We all love it so much. I've always enjoyed meatloaf but this is fun to make and great to eat! I dont change a thing from the recipe, its perfect!
Yum! I made them into mini meatloaves in a cupcake pan, so they only took about 40 min to bake. My hubby LOVED it!
This was truly an awesome meatloaf! I took the suggestions left by others and used seasoned bread crumbs and slathered the top with barbecue sauce. Also doubled the recipe and added peeled, sliced in half russet potatoes along the side of the meatloaf (cooked in a big lasagna pan). I think we've found our family recipe for meatloaf with this one!
It was a little too sweet for me, but a good alternative when we want a different kind of meatloaf.
This is the best meatloaf recipe I have tried. Everyone really liked it. I followed the recipe exactly as written but only cooked it for an hour.
OMG............ To die for !!
This was the first meatloaf I ever made. My opinionated mom and husband loooved it! I would just recommend not putting in the smoke flavor b/c you taste it in your mouth the whole next day:(
Very tasty meatloaf! Will definately make this one again!
This was good, but I expected more after reading all of the rave reviews.
We stepped up the ingredients a bit since dealing with 2 lbs of meat. The biggest suggestion is to use a wax paper lined loaf pan and pack the ingredients into it. Turn it out on the baking sheet (with a rim) otherwise the juices will run off into the oven. I used mesquite BBQ and mesquite liquid smoke. To contrast the mesquite I used maple flavored bacon slices. The only drawback was the mess it made on the pan. I will use leaner meat on the next try.
every person who has tasted this meatloaf wants the recipe. My husband does not like meatloaf but he loves this one.
I love this recipe though I left out the extra salt and crushed crackers, I felt the chips gave it enough salt but of course I try to maintain a low salt diet for my husband and I. He loved it!
My Man love this recipe!!! Our best friends dropped by that we all cook out and eat togeather all the time!! He tried to hide it didnt want to share. Wanted to make sure he had meat loaf sandwiches for his lunch. They found it loved it too but they did save him enough for his lunch!!!
Would have had 5 if it weren't for the saltiness...and I like salty. Because of the potato chips and the crackers, not to mention whatever is in the BBQ sauce AND the bacon, there's PLENTY of salt. Saltiness aside, it was delicious. It had my boyfriend's eyes rolling to the back of his head in pure mouth pleasure. =)
Yum! Everyone liked this at my house, but only used 1/4 of an onion. Also, more BBQ sauce wouldn't hurt...just drizzle some on top
This was really good! I didn't have any onions, only onion powder, nor did I have liquid smoke, used Worcestershire sauce in place. I was a little short on Lay's chips too. So I have to do this recipe again. I only had Kraft honey barbecue sauce. I will definitely make this recipe again with the ingredients listed here, since I enjoyed it, even though I was missing some key ingredients! Thanks a lot Angie!
Sorry, WAY too salty. With 1 cup of potato chips, 1 teaspoon of salt and bacon on top, that's all I could taste was the salt. I even used bread crumbs instead of crushed crackers. If I had used saltines, I'd probably be in the e-room.
meh.
Hubby ate two plates and he is not too fond of BBQ sauce. Even my toddler picked at it which is a miracle. I loved it also!
This was my first time making meatloaf and figured this would be great since my boyfriend LOVES barbecue sauce. I made it almost exactly as the recipe states only I exchanged the crushed crackers for seasoned bread crumbs. I was a little disappointed because I had lined the tray with tin foil and the bottom ended up burning and sticking to the foil. Despite that, it was DELISH and I will definitely be making this again. :)
Not as good as expected, but still good.
This was both the easiest and hardest meatloaf recipe for me, considering that I have never before made meatloaf. In all seriousness, this stuff is awesome! The only things I did differently were to "start" the bacon and then put it on with about 15-20 minutes left. I also added some shredded sharp cheddar on top with about 5 minutes left. WOW, that is about the only word I can think of right now. Thanks for the great recipe.
