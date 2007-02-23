Guy Approved Meatloaf

Outstanding! When I mentioned the word "meatloaf", my whole family wrinkled their noses in unison. One bite of this dish changed their tune, though! I've made this dish three times now, each with pretty substantial variations from the original recipe. There's tremendous latitude for experiments and substitutions here. I ditch the liquid smoke and onions due to family preferences. Twice, I've skipped the bacon (we're dieting, alas!) and increased the spices to compensate. The last go-round, I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. I've added basil, used fresh garlic instead of powder, threw in a few pinches of cayenne pepper, and I've used BBQ chips throughout. Every time, the results have been awesome and the family has pounced on their dinner like starving lions! I strongly recommend making extra, because you will want seconds. If any meatloaf survives the initial feeding frenzy, leftovers are great on sandwiches -- and they'll be gone the next day. Yum! A quick note: meatloaf is a greasy affair. Take a disposable tinfoil baking tray, punch a few holes in the bottom, and place another tray on the rack below to catch the drained grease. It's important to let the 'loaf sit for a few minutes after cooking; if you cut into it right away it will be a little too moist and will tend to fall apart. Letting it rest for a moment will give you firmer, more appealing slices.