Spinach Tortellini Soup

4.2
295 Ratings
  • 5 144
  • 4 102
  • 3 38
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

This is a recipe I got from a friend who's in culinary school. It's real simple and tastes even better the next day.

Recipe by Nicole

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the spinach and chicken broth. Heat to boiling, then reduce heat to low. Stir in tortellini, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the tortellini is cooked to desired tenderness. Season with basil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 6g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 293.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022