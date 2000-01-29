Spinach Tortellini Soup
This is a recipe I got from a friend who's in culinary school. It's real simple and tastes even better the next day.
This soup was very tasty. I am currently a senior culinary school student and needed a quick soup to make for a party and this is the one a chose. I did make a few changes and additions though. First of all, the tortellini shouldn't be cooked IN the soup. The starch from the tortellinis only causes the soup to thicken like a stew and they end up being overcooked and mushy. I cooked them seperately and added them to the bowls at service time. This soup was also lacking color, so I added some shredded carrots to the simmering broth to add both flavor and color. With all this being done, the soup was wonderful.Read More
This was a nice simple soup, and the spinach was surprisingly delicious. Doubling the recipe, I used a bag of cut frozen spinach, and color wasn't an issue with my tri-colored dry cheese tortellini. I was skeptical of the basil and garlic powder, but it was fine. However, I'd suggest low-sodium broth, as it got salty at the end (the tortellini?), as well as adding more broth. Still, something seemed to be needed, so I brought to the table hot sauce, lemon, parmesan, cream...trying to discover the missing ingredient. Parmesan was great, as was the TJoe's hot sauce and lemon, but the real winner, surprisingly, was my 10-year-old's addition of lemon pepper! To my amazement, it really worked (Lawry's brand anyway...)!Read More
I love this soup, but I do make some modifications -- I use fresh spinach and basil, add in fresh vegs (carrots, celery, onion, peas...) and add in some white wine and garlic for good measure. Yum!
Easy and excellent. Picking up on others' suggestions, I sauteed onion and garlic, added dried basil, then the broth (1 qt.), some shredded carrot and zucchini, along with a lot of fresh spinach, 1/4 tsp. lemon pepper. Then the tortellini, to simmer just 'til al dente. Grated parmesan on each serving. Is this a great country, or what!!
I just served this to my Bridge group and they all wanted the recipe. I cook 2 cups of sliced mushrooms and a very large chopped onion in a little olive oil with some minced garlic...then add the chicken broth ad when hot I enough to cook the tortellini I used the brand that is tri-colored.....so it was as pretty as it was flavorful....low fat, low cal and good for you.
I didn't bother with the original recipe. I followed some suggestions of others. I sauteed a whole chopped onion, 3 cloves of garlic, and 1 whole carrot, cut into matchsticks. I ended up using 3 cans of stock and 3 addtl cups of chicken boullion. Once the broth boiled, I reduced the heat and added 2 chopped tomatoes and almost a whole bag of chopped frozen spinach. I only simmered it for about 5 minutes, so the spinach would not overcook. I boiled the tortellini seperately and added it once the soup was off the heat. This is a fabulous meal! I got veggies into my husband!! I forsee this becoming a leftovers soup, where I will add leftover chicken or veggies or whatever.
This is a great recipe to make in the evenings after work or when you don't have a lot of time. Very good - although a little too much spinach for my liking. My changes: 1. I added a can of corn drained. 2. Used Italian flavored diced tomatoes and eliminated the other spices. 3. Cooked chicken in a skillet, shredded, and then added to pot. 4. Only cooked the tortellini for 3 to 5 mins. My suggestion would be to make the soup and keep the tortellini separate - especially if you're anticipating leftovers. Simply add the pasta you're going to eat immediately for a few minutes before storing. Allows the rest of the soup to keep better for eating leftovers. The pasta starts to fall apart after being in the fridge for a day.
This soup is so delicious and easy! I also add 2 cans of stewed tomatoes and used fresh garlic instead of powder. I also add chicken broth or extra water when the soup gets too thick and it will! This soup is great with a sandwich or all by itself. I have also doubled/tripled the recipe for parties. I made it for my son's first birthday and it was a huge success. Don't forget to add parmesan cheese when serving. Enjoy!
I made this soup yesterday, and even though I don't like to change the recipes, I followed some of the changes others did...I sauteed onions and garlics, added the chicken broth, chopped tomatoes, then the spinach (I had fresh, so I used it), boiled the tortellini separately, but I left them almost done, and when I served them, I added them to the broth to let them finish cooking in it so they could get the flavors of everything, I also added some shredded parmesan cheese, and it turned out great! Hubby and I loved it!
This was very easy to make and I just happened to have everything here which made it very easy! I used onion powder because that's all I had on hand instead of fresh onions, but it tasted great! I also used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth because i'm a vegetarian and I thought it was delicious and made more sense to have veggie broth instead of a meat one considering there is no other meat ingredient in this recipe. I give this an A+++++
I hate it when people do this - but here I am . It's 5 stars BUT I added a can of fire roasted tomatoes, slivered carrots and sweet Italian sausage. Plus I sauteed onions in garlic and olive oil. I destroyed the original recipe - but ohmygoodness - THE BEST SOUP EVER! Cook the pasta separately!
I'm all for easy and quick! I usually a "add a little bit of this and that" kind of cook. It's rare that I don't switch stuff up with a recipe, but honestly -- this recipe is perfect as is! (I'm SERIOUS!) My kids even love it!
This was a good basic recipe. You can do a lot to change the flavor by adding different veggies and spices. Cooking the tortellini before adding them to the pot definitely keeps them from getting too mushy, as others have suggested. Also, I think the parmesan cheese at the end helps boost the flavor as well.
This is the first recipe I ever made off this website. I'm not sure what took me so long to review it, because this has become a household favorite! A very quick and simple soup, that is hearty and filling. Perfect for a chilly fall day or a snowy night. I've made some minor adjustments over the years that I think really add to existing flavors of the soup. Firstly I add some chunky veggies to the soup, as that is how I like it (usually carrots, onion, celery, and zucchini), then I crush 2-4 cloves of garlic into it (depending on amount I am making). I add the spinach in the last few minutes of cooking, otherwise the spinach gets soggy and slimy, this way it comes out perfectly blanched and tender. I use the rainbow (cheese) tortellini to add some color to the dish, and then sprinkle grated parm over it and top it with red pepper. The melted cheese and pepper really kick up the broth a notch! I wish it was possible to give this recipe more stars!
A quick, simple delicious lunch for a cold day. I've made it as written and with vegetable broth and it's super both ways. Cheese/garlic tortellini adds some flavor. BTW, I don't bother defrosting the spinach. It thaws and cooks in the pot.
Great recipe, new family favorite! I sauteed chopped onion, garlic, and shredded carrot together beore adding broth (used 1 can reduced sodium and one can regular), used fresh spinach, practically eliminated the garlic powder, and topped with a few sprinkles of grated parmesan. Fantastic!! Thank you!
Great soup. I used fresh spinach and added some chopped carrots, onions and some sauteed mushrooms I had in the fridge. A real hearty soup and quick to make, which I just love. Quick, easy and soooo good. Thanks, Nicole for anotherkeeper.
Very good! My family enjoyed this. I am adding more tortellini, a little less spinach and more broth next time because my kids ate all the pasta :)
I sauteed 1/2 chopped onion and 2 tsp minced garlic in 1 Tbsp. butter. Next, I added about 7-8 cups chicken broth, 1 can of diced tomatoes (drained) and 1 package of frozen spinach. I also added a (frozen) cube of fresh basil. I brought that to a boil and then added a 19 oz. package of frozen cheese tortellini. I let it boil for about 5 minutes, until the tortellini was ready. Served with garlic bread. Hubby and I both LOVED it!
good recipe, I added a can of petite diced tomatoes with the juice, gave the chicken broth a new flavor.
I sauteed sweet onion, fresh grated garlic in olive oil, added a whole bag of fresh spinach and sauteed until tender. Then I added 3 cans of chicken broth, 1 14 1/2 oz can of diced tom,sliced carrots, celery, splash of white wine, squeeze of fresh lemon juice and the basil, then brought to boil then simmered for 15-20 minutes (I ended up adding 2 cups of water and 3tsp of chicken bouillon as it was too thick for my taste.). I cooked some four cheese tortellini and spinach tortellini separate and added right before eating. Fantastic flavor!!!!
Excellent soup and easy to make. I've served this to my small kids and they love it. I've used fresh spinach and frozen (both work). I've added a little oregano and nutmeg, giving it a little zing. All in all, makes a great lunch.
One word here! YUM! I did add another can of chicken broth and minced garlic instead of garlic powder. I also used a can of diced Italian tomatoes, omitting the need for the basil. This was a great week night supper. Including cooking time for a crusty loaf of baguette bread, it was ready and on the table in 30 minutes! Perfect for kids because the healthy spinach in this soup takes on an italian flavor.
I made the soup with fresh spinach and cooked it for a shorter period of time. I also did not add salt due to the amount of salt in the broth. It was really good!
So easy and excellent! I added sausage because it was not "man enough" for my husband and son. Great way to get spinach into the diet! Also used 3 cans of broth.
quick and easy i followed afvice of other reviewers and added garlic, carrots and onions, turned great, I like this for a quick and fast dinner, nextime I might add garbonzo beans
I like this a lot. (A great base for cleaning out the refrigerator of leftover vegis too.) Very satisfying.. don't forget the parm at the end. :)
This soup was quick and delicious! I used fresh garlic instead of powder, and cooked the tortellini seperatly. I think this will become a common dish in my household!
Very tasty and very easy. Highly recommended.
good, easy and lots of options to use what you have in the fridge. thanks :)
I made this recipe and my husband and I loved it! I also used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. Also instead of garlic powder, I substituted minced garlic. This makes great leftovers.
I made this soup over the weekend, and it was delicious! I tweaked it a little - I added maybe half the spinach (which was plenty), 4 cans of broth, twice the tortellini, some onion powder, sliced carrots (which I boiled separately as they tend to overpower with flavor) and cooked, sliced sweet Italian sausage. I'll be making this one often!
As written, not superb. I also added two carrots and three stalks of celery along with garlic, all of which I sauteed prior to adding the other ingredients. I then added the chicken broth, waited a bit, then added the spinach. I used frozen spinach straight from the package. I cooked the tortellini separately. The soup looked like really wet veggies and didn't taste like much so I decided to add a cube of chicken bouillon. That made the difference! It turned out to be a nice broth-soup. I would recommend, as many others have, to add the tortellini just before serving (after cooking separately). Also, I would add more broth/less spinach the next time and maybe just one carrot. Quite good with the changes.
I think this is a very quick, easy, and delicious soup. It was a hit with my spouse, as well as our teenage daugther!
Well this soup turned out good AFTER I made some additions. I added some real bacon bits & some dried onion (dried only because the soup was already done cooking) & some minced garlic as others had suggested. Also LISA0208 made a great suggestion (had I only read it earlier, because the next day it was gross & mushy) of NOT cooking the tortellini in the broth, it did give it a "starchy" taste. I topped it with Italian blend shredded cheese. I'm not sure I would make it again (thanks Lisa), and thanks anyway Nicole :)
I thought this was an EXCELLENT soup...with all the recommended adjustments. I added carrots, chopped fresh tomatoes, parsley, basil, minced onion, and fresh garlic. I added 2 chicken boulion cubes and about a cup and a half of water so that the spinach wasnt too overpowering. I also cooked the macaroni separately. I will most DEFINATELY make this again. It is delicious!
After reading other reviews, i was pretty skeptical ... but i thought it was very good and flavorful too. Filling, but also a good light dinner. I did use 32oz.'s of broth, added in some grated carrott (not too much, but enough to give it that sweetness that carrott has when cooked), used twice as much tortellini(18 oz.'s) to stretch it farther, and used garlic and mozzerella stuffed tortellini. Word to the wise...with this recipe they say serves 4 and that is definetly all it serves if you follow the recipe to a tee.
I made this recipe using garlic flavored chicken broth. I also used a bit of garlic salt (not to much) garlic powder, onion powder and some cheese. It was a great quick meal. Delicious!!!! (I also used fresh garlic ) we love garlic!!
This was definitely one of the easiest soups I've ever made and one of ~ if not THE~ best I've ever had. My family rated this a definte "do again". The only changes I made were to use some roasted garlic I had and I added some low fat sausage. This is the best!
Excellent! I did make a few changes, based on the reviews: I used 2 cans of water, 4 t. chicken bouillon, 2/3 (rather than 1/4) T. basil, 2/3 (rather than 1/4) T. garlic (I used dried minced garlic). Very tasty...wish I had more!
Delicious! I added fresh spinach instead of frozen and added carrots, celery, can of diced tomatoes, and diced cooked chicken. I also recommend cooking the tortellini separate. My fiance and I loved it! Definite repeat recipe!
Awesome soup! Used boxed tortellini and kept adding water and chicken boullion to desired consistency. Next time I am going to try adding browned crumbled sausage for a different take on "wedding soup". My 18 month-old loved it - nutritious.
This is five stars with the changes I made to it. Like others I sautéed onion and garlic and omit the garlic powder. I also add two cans of Italian flavor canned diced tomatoes for color and for taste. Everyone loves this and it is so easy to make!
This soup was amazing, and my fussy family never eats soup, well they did this time! It is delicious.
Excellent Soup! I use fresh spinach and put carrots, celery, onions, a little garlic, parsley, and a little poached chicken with some cayenne pepper and it's AMAZING! I omit basil if I'm out ant it's still just as great!
This recipe is indeed easy to make, but is mediocre in flavor.
This recipe was not a all time favorite of mine or my husband, but When I made it for the first time it was my & my husband!!!
I have made this soup several times and love it. So far everyone who has sampled it agrees it is very tasty. I use frozen tortellini instead of fresh and add another can of stock sometimes to stretch it or to be sure the leftovers are still soupy - otherwise it turns into more of a stew which is still equally delich! Try it - you'll like it.
We enjoyed this very much. I followed previous suggestions and cooked the tortellini ahead of time. I used just one box of spinach.I also added 2 cans of diced italian tomatoes. It gave this soup a beautiful flavor. Will definately make again.
With modifications, I thought this was a fabulous recipe. I'm not sure it's similar to the original as the reviews didn't make the original worth my time. Sauted 3-4 cloves of garlic, fresh basil, 1 chopped onion in olive oil. Added 1 lb. mild Italian sausage, sliced zucchini, and 1 bunch of fresh spinich. Then added 2 cans each of chicken broth, diced tomatoes, and water. Added juice of 3 key limes and salt to taste. Lastly, I cooked the tortellini seperately and added it when served. Ganish with grated parmesan. Full of flavor, easy to prepare, and my young kids are enjoying spinich and zucchini!
I took the advice of some of the others and used fresh garlic along w/the garlic powder as well as fresh parsley and chicken boullion cubes. I also used pesto tortellini. Overall not bad, definitely worth trying. I felt using the whole box of spinach was a bit much. Next time I may use just a little more than half the box. I also boiled the tortellini seperately.
I made this with a 12 oz bag of spinach tortellini and a 3rd can of low-sodium chicken broth and used fresh spinach that i had on hand (not nearly as much as the recipe called for). I squeezed the juice from several lemon slices after reading a review which stated lemon pepper was 'the missing ingredient'. I sprinkled some minced dried onion instead of using fresh onion like some suggested. This was a huge hit with my hubby, but my 2 year-old wasn't that thrilled. I will most likely be making this again as I often keep tortellini on hand!
This soup was the hit of a dinner for company last night!!! I used 2 large cloves of garlic sliced thin instead of the powder and added a small handful of shredded carrots. It was very thick and I thought it could have used another can of broth, but my company loved it just as it was. Can't wait to try it with fresh spinach and fresh basil. Thanks VERY much for a first class recipe!!!
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe to a T. Wayyyyyy to bland! I would have given that three stars. What made me give this recipe four stars is the fact that it has potential and because it is a good base recipe. The second time I made this, I used beef broth (I was out of chicken broth at the time), 1/2 T. garlic powder, 1 T. dried basil,, 1/2 T. oregano, a 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes, 1/2 t. ground black pepper, 1/2 t. salt, a package of tortellini, shredded carrots and zucchini, and lots of spinach (could barely taste it the first time). That tasted really good, but it was still missing that special spark that makes a recipe unforgettable. If I was in a rush to make dinner, I would make this. Otherwise, I'd follow another recipe. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention, I would advise NOT putting the tortellini in the soup. I would cook it separately, then add it to the individual bowls. Otherwise, they soak up all of the soup.
This was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!!! It is a rare occassion when I can get my son to eat all of his dinner! Especially when there is something green added to the mix! He loved it! I changed very little from the original recipe. I used fresh Kale (which I love!) instead of spinach. I already had it. I added cooked onion and celery and an extra can of chicken stock... a little bit of white wine (not sure how much I just know I was about out and I used what was left). Added the garlic powder and basil like it said. I did add some garlic salt too. I cooked some bacon and sprinkled it on the top at the end with parmasan cheese and it was fantastic! LOVE THIS! I am cooking it again tomorrow night for a big Christmas get together with my husbands family!
A very easy soup to make and most ingredients are already in your kitchen! Perfect for a cold weeknight. Although, I did feel like there was something missing. Maybe next time I will try a different type of tortellini (i.e. chicken, etc.) to give it a litte more flavor.
This recipe is not good. You have to make a lot of adjustments. The second time I made it I added a 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and a can of chopped tomatoes undrained along with fresh basil, and you definitely should cook the pasta separately al dente. My version was good anyway and I will make it my way again.
This was really good! But helpful hint, only cook the amount of tortellini you are going to eat right away. I put leftovers in the fridge and the pasta soaked up all the liquid and got really mushy. Next time I will just cook one serving of pasta, and then put the broth on the fridge and just cook the next serving in it when I heat it up again.
This was very good but a little less spinach and little more broth would have been better. I will definitely make again and take Lisa0208's suggestion at cooking the tortellini separately, perhaps that is why it seemed so thick. Cut-up carrots will be a nice addition, too. We sprinkled a little romano cheese on top.
Quick, simple, health, and tasty! What more can you want?! I followed the suggestions of others and added fresh onion and garlic and a can of seasoned stewed tomatoes.
This is a very good meal BUT we used fresh spinach instead and the dry tortellini....which was much more delicious!!
I made this for my daughter who is a vegetarian; she loved it ! The rest of us thought it was good.
Really good. The only thing I would change is the amount of Spinach. Next time I make this I would cut the Spinach amount in half.
I make this recipe a lot. I always add tomatoes to mine though and lots of Parmesan cheese for flavor and color.
I can see that this recipe would be a quick meal, but for me it's just as quick using my own broth (Brown Chicken Stock, from this site) and healthier. I simmered some chicken pieces (for protein and a balanced meal) and carrots untill tender & cooked it in the broth, added some fresh garlic instead of powder and for the spinach, (I used fresh not frozen -it's better and just as quick as frozen) I added it to the last minute prior to serving and grated some fresh parmesan cheese on top! great this way! THX
We didn't really like this. Thought is was bland and had way too much spinach.
We liked it, but it was a little bland. Definately better the next day.
like the others i sauteed onion and garlic. added mushrooms and carrots and since i didn't have chicken stock in the house used beef stock. i think the beef stock aided the mushrooms because it was FULL of flavor. really delicious recipe!
Delicious! I feel a little guilty not making this exactly as advertised...but I cooked the tortellini separate, baked up some chicken breasts (later diced prior to adding to the soup, and added a few diced carrots and mushrooms. I did not have any frozen spinach on hand, so I chopped up some fresh leaves. A few readers mentioned adding lemon pepper, but I thought the lemon was a little too strong. Overall, a nice soup with lots of add-ins possible (as evidenced by all of us that can't follow the original recipe on try one!) :P
Just added half a sauted onion to the recipe and it was great!
Like many other reviewers, and many other cooks for that matter I made do with what I have, and made some adjustments. I sauteed fresh spinach and garlic in a little olive oil instead of using frozen. The kids loved it!
This is really easy to make and I make it quite often, sometimes adding some leftover veggies besides the spinach.
This was a quick and easy soup to make- I love tortellini and used a mushroom tortellini although I think you could try it with a cheese tortellini and it would be just as good. Great flavor-- would be good with some grilled sandwiches, says my husband!
When my pre-teen boys ask for this soup repeatedly, you know somebody really likes it! Quick and surprisingly hearty.
I didn't care for this at all. Not much flavor. We will not make again.
I added shredded turkey leftover from Christmas, and carrots, plus I took another's advice and added some real garlic. My family really liked it and it was very easy and yummy. A definite saver!
I used fresh garlic and added garlic with a touch of cayenne pepper. It was beyond fantastic and incredibly easy. Definitely a keeper.
Instead of garlic powder, I used 4 cloves of garlic, minced and sauteed it with 1/2 a small onion. I added salt and pepper while the onions were softening up. Instead of frozen spinach, I used 3 giant handfuls of fresh spinach, chopped up, plus one can of diced tomatoes and a pinch of crushed red pepper. I cooked the tortellini separately and added them to the bowls as I was ready to serve. So good! There are a lot of spinach tortellini soup recipes out there and they all follow about the same outline. Definitely add tomatoes. Thanks for the great base!
Very good! I added a can of white beans and used half the amount of tortellini. Very simple and quick recipe.
I liked this soup but made some modifications. The original recipe is lacking in spice or flavor. I added fresh garlic two teaspoons minced. I used fresh spinach because I had it on hand. I also used tortellini filled with cheese, mushroom and prosciutto. I really liked it with the additions and will make it again for a light broth soup.
I used vegan tortellini, vegetable broth, I also added a ton of fresh veggies.. mmmm soooo good..
very good and easy to make
I LOVE THIS SOUP!!! The only modification was the addition of meat. For me, I add 1 lb. cooked & cubed chicken breast. For my husband, I add 1 lb. ground & browned sausage. It is a great recipe & I seldom have leftovers - unless I double it!!
This soup is awesome. But in my opinoin no salt is needed.
This was very good. We cooked the tortellini separate, as some had suggested, and added it about 5-10 minutes before serving. We also used fresh spinach vs. frozen, and added some thinly sliced carrot for color and flavor. Very tasty and filling.
Not sure why this recipe had such good reviews. I added extra broth and cut down on the spinach like the other reviewers advised. I thought the soup had an awful texture and wasn't at all tasty.
I'm a spinach and pasta freak so this was a great soup for me. The only exchange I made was fresh spinach for the frozen. It provided about 4 meals for me over 2 days and I still wanted more.
This is EASY, I followed some of the suggestions, sauteed onions and garlic before adding the liquid and other ingredients, and cooked the tortellini seperately to keep it from getting soggy. Simple, but good. I would use fresh spinach if it's on hand, as I've never really liked the texture of frozen spinach--that's why it gets 4 stars. I chopped up some tomatoes and added them for a nice extra texture. I bet a can of tomatoes would have added a nice tanginess. Served with generous parmesan cheese. Comfort food!
Yum
This is the essential quick and tasty soup! I put in a can of diced golden tomatoes instead of spinach. This soup with a turkey sandwich makes a great quick dinner!
My girlfriends and I loved this one! I also cooked the tortellini separate ,added the julienne carrots, 2 cloves thinly sliced garlic, 5 thinly sliced mushrooms and about a 1/4 cup white wine to the broth. Sprinkled the top of each bowl with parmesan cheese and served with a crusty bread YUM!!!
So I did this recipe and added carrots and a onion like someone mentioned. Problem was that my store bought stock wasnt very flavorful. This posed a real problem. I ended up adding salt but nothing helped, until I added a dash of soy sauce and the ahhhh...much better. Anyway, I did not add too much soy sauce until it tasted like soy sauce I just added a little and it really livened up the stock. I would do this recipe again but this time with the changes I suggested and a different brand of tortellini
Won't make again. Too much spinach and not much flavor.
Based on other reviewers comments, I decided to make this with some "upgrades" off the bat. I added celery, onions, shredded carrots, fresh garlic and Italian seasoning. I also used chicken bouillon for the base. Even with those additions, I still found this somewhat bland. I also found that this needed more liquid (the tortellini soaked up some of the broth after I combined everything). I will probably make this again, but I still need to refine it a bit more.
Nice basic meal to come home to... put the broth in the crock pot with several cloves of garlic, a few shakes of dried Italian seasoning, and matchstick carrots and left it on low all day, then popped in the tortellini straight from the freezer, then added a few handfuls of fresh spinach leaves just before we ate. Kids ate it all up, and I enjoyed it as well.
This recipe was a flop. I added to much frozen chopped spinach and I thought it lacked flavor. I added white wine, sauted onion, carrots and garlic. If I ever made this again, which I doubt, I would add fresh chopped baby spinach.
I probably doubled the amount of broth this was supposed to have but otherwise I made it as written. I used fresh basil instead. It was fantastic!
This was amazingly simple and good. I did follow others' advice and kept the tortellini separate until serving, and also sauteed some onion & garlic and added it into the broth. We devoured this and mmmmmm'd through every spoonful. Thanks so much!!
Just okay. A good basic recipe. Next time, I think I'd add some herbs/spices and half the spinach. just a bit too much spinach and not quite enough flavor. A good start though.
