Spinach Tortellini Soup

This is the first recipe I ever made off this website. I'm not sure what took me so long to review it, because this has become a household favorite! A very quick and simple soup, that is hearty and filling. Perfect for a chilly fall day or a snowy night. I've made some minor adjustments over the years that I think really add to existing flavors of the soup. Firstly I add some chunky veggies to the soup, as that is how I like it (usually carrots, onion, celery, and zucchini), then I crush 2-4 cloves of garlic into it (depending on amount I am making). I add the spinach in the last few minutes of cooking, otherwise the spinach gets soggy and slimy, this way it comes out perfectly blanched and tender. I use the rainbow (cheese) tortellini to add some color to the dish, and then sprinkle grated parm over it and top it with red pepper. The melted cheese and pepper really kick up the broth a notch! I wish it was possible to give this recipe more stars!