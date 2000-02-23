Tex Mex Meatloaf
Here is a sure way to spice up a family classic. Meatloaf is a favorite in my family and now we have a new way to enjoy it.
My husband and 2 year old son loved this. I did too. I changed a couple things. I added diced onion and instead of onion powder I used taco seasoning. I also used garlic salt instead of regular salt. And I too, drained the tomatoes. I will be adding this to my favorites.
Except for the chile peppers in the tomatoes, I don't see how this recipe constituted Tex Mex without the seasonings so I added cumin and chili powder to the mix. I normally use bread crumbs in my meatloaf, however, in this case I used finely crushed tortilla chips. I made an enchilada sauce for the top of the loaf and instead of American cheese, I shredded cheddar cheese and used it as a filling rather than on top. With these few changes, it turned out really well.
I've never met a meatloaf I didn't like. This one is very good, although I needed to add a little more bread to thicken the consistency. I'll make it again.
good after a few additions. I added 1 Tbs of Tex Mex seasoning, fresh cilantro, a clove of garlic, and bread crumbs. I will use less pepper next time.
This was really good, had a kick too!
Greetings, I added sun-dried tomatoes, cilentro, and cornmeal (instead of bread) in and on top for a "crusty" topping. A little bit of quality hot sauce helps but use a hot sauce that has less vinegar in it's ingrediant's. The vinegar takes away from the flavor of the pepper sauce in the meat. Not much hot sauce for this recipe is about flavor, NOT heat!
my husband & 3 year old LOVED this meatloaf, it was the best ive ever made ... instead of ground beef i used ground sorloin , and i drained the rotel tomatoes becuz i was afriad it would be to mushy...it came out perfect!! next time instead of mild rotel i will be using hot rotel for a little more spice, other than that LOVED IT!!!! will be making it again.
This was yummy. I had less than 1.5 pounds of meat, but I used all the ingredients as listed. It looked soupy but came out tasty; just the right amount of spice. When I make it again, however, I would not add the cheese while baking. Instead, just put the slices on top once it's out of the oven. My cheese slices (that I put on before baking) all burnt so I peeled them off and replaced them once it was out of the oven. Definitely a keeper.
With the caveat that I'm a fairly new cook, I found this recipe to be both too watery, and too salty. If I made this again, I would drain the can of tomatoes/peppers. Perhaps this is implicit to experienced cooks, but I made the recipe as is. And I did put in only a teaspoon of salt, and not a tablespoon (which I know is a common mistake), and still the recipe was way too salty for me. Sorry to give this a 2-star rating, but I was disappointed with how this turned out.
The recipe calls for 1 TABLESPOON of black pepper, which my 10 year old and I found to be much to spicy. Was that the correct measurement?
This was a very tasty meatloaf. The recipe calls for 1 tbsp pepper. This was definitely too much pepper. Otherwise, I really enjoyed this and will definitely make it again.
Took the basic idea and ran with it, according to what I had on hand... 1 lb ground beef / 1 egg / 1 - 7 oz can Salsa Mexicana / 2 tbs Penzey's Taco Seasoning / handful of RITZ Crackers / handful of "Taco Blend" Cheese / A pour of mild enchilada sauce. Mixed all together, shaped and poured more enchilada sauce on top. Baked at 350 for just under an hour, and topped each serving with even more enchilada sauce.
We make this every other week. I use Rotel Tomatos, mild or spicy depending on how spicy I want it. I do add a Tablespoon of taco seasoning to make this more mexican style. I wait until the last 10 minutes to add shredded chedder cheese and I leave out the onion due to an allergy. It is super easy to make and delicious to eat.
I cut the pepper in half and it was still WAY too overpowering, 1 tablespoon has GOT to be a typo. Won't make this again.
This was pretty good, although my 12 year old daughter wasn't a big fan. I cut the pepper as recommended, but it was still pretty spicy. I probably won't try it again.
Definitely drain the can of tomatoes! It tastes better than it looks.... my husband, being a Texan, really liked it. I put the cheese on top after a 1/2 hour of baking. This is GREAT leftover food for breakfast, believe it or not.... I combined a scrambled egg with the leftover meatloaf and put it in a tortilla with sprinkled cheese....oh so good! Will make again......
This is extremely tasty and very easy to prepare. I substituted colby-jack cheese for the american and mixed it in with the loaf. I also added some crushed tortilla chips for extra southwest flavor. Very yummy and comforting.
Delicious! This one is a keeper. Everyone in the family ate it up and there were no leftovers. Served it with fried potatoes, salad and fruit.
