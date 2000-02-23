Tex Mex Meatloaf

Here is a sure way to spice up a family classic. Meatloaf is a favorite in my family and now we have a new way to enjoy it.

Recipe by kari

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, eggs, diced tomatoes and green chile peppers, onion powder, ground black pepper, salt and bread. Mix together well, place in a 5x9 inch loaf pan and top with the cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
711 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 56.9g; cholesterol 264.4mg; sodium 1605.4mg. Full Nutrition
