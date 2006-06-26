Stuffed Peppers

1916 Ratings
  • 5 1007
  • 4 683
  • 3 177
  • 2 33
  • 1 16

Stuffed peppers with ground beef and rice are topped with a seasoned tomato sauce.

By BDEGER

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
400 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 stuffed peppers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring water and rice to a boil in a covered saucepan. Reduce heat to low and simmer until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef and cook until evenly browned and crumbly, 7 to 9 minutes.

  • Hollow out bell peppers by removing and discarding the tops, seeds, and membranes. Slice the bottoms of the peppers if necessary to make sure they stand up straight.

  • Arrange peppers in a baking dish with the hollowed sides facing upward.

  • Prepare filling by mixing cooked beef, cooked rice, 1/2 of the tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Spoon an equal amount of filling into each hollowed pepper.

  • Mix remaining tomato sauce and Italian seasoning in a bowl, and pour over the stuffed peppers.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, basting with sauce every 15 minutes, until peppers are tender, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 45.9mg; sodium 563.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022