Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers with ground beef and rice are topped with a seasoned tomato sauce.
Stuffed peppers with ground beef and rice are topped with a seasoned tomato sauce.
I followed suit with the reviewer who dirtied only one skillet to cook the rice and beef. I sauteed 1/2 onion, and a few cloves of garlic for 10 min. I removed and browned meat(used the beef, pork, veal mix for better flavor) draining all the gross grease and returned the tasty onion mixture back again. I then added the 2 cans of tomato sauce, worcestershire sauce, rice, salt, pepper, italian seasoning, and a dash of paprika, and 1 cup water like the other reviewer suggested(dont think it really needed all that water-maybe half) and let it simmer for 20 minutes. Toward the end I added in some shredded cheddar cheese(love cheese). I stuffed red, orange, and yellow peppers and placed in a casserole dish on top of tomato sauce and baked as directed. They were good but I tend to like a little more rice in my stuffed peppers so next time I will add a tad more rice..otherwise these were very enjoyable.Read More
This recipe needed alot of doctoring up! I added in the diced up discarded tops of the bell peppers and real onions to the browned meat, a clove of minced garlic, a can of rotel tomatoes to the sauce, and mozarella and parm cheese in the mixture. stuff the peppers, then poor the rest of the sauce on top of each one and then top with a little sprinkle of cheese! oh yeah, and some fresh basil in with the stuffingRead More
I followed suit with the reviewer who dirtied only one skillet to cook the rice and beef. I sauteed 1/2 onion, and a few cloves of garlic for 10 min. I removed and browned meat(used the beef, pork, veal mix for better flavor) draining all the gross grease and returned the tasty onion mixture back again. I then added the 2 cans of tomato sauce, worcestershire sauce, rice, salt, pepper, italian seasoning, and a dash of paprika, and 1 cup water like the other reviewer suggested(dont think it really needed all that water-maybe half) and let it simmer for 20 minutes. Toward the end I added in some shredded cheddar cheese(love cheese). I stuffed red, orange, and yellow peppers and placed in a casserole dish on top of tomato sauce and baked as directed. They were good but I tend to like a little more rice in my stuffed peppers so next time I will add a tad more rice..otherwise these were very enjoyable.
These turned out DELICIOUS and flavorful! Even with a few substitutions: Used ground turkey vs. ground beef, added a can of diced tomatoes with roasted garlic (omitted garlic powder) to ground turkey before stuffing, used 2 tsp. of italian dressing (fat-free) vs. 1 tsp., omitted the worchestershire sauce, covered it with foil so no basting needed. This recipe did yield enough filling for only 4 large bell peppers like the other reviewers stated, which made 1 bell pepper too much for one person. Next time, I'll try and make it for 6 small bell peppers (so there will be enough room for side dishes!). Thanks for the great recipe!
I actually used this recipe with the fresh garlic and onion(I also used one cup of minute rice...all that I had). I stuffed the peppers with an uncooked meat and rice mixture and put it all in my crockpot. I also put more tomato sauce over everything. Let it cook on low for 8-10 hours. Easy and it kept the house cooler on a hot summer day!
Very good, I added onion & garlic as well, YUM! I "microwave steam" the pepper (in my Pampered Chef micro steamer...I love it) for mine, but my hubby likes them cooked per the recipe (a little crisp) he loves them! Sometimes I mix 1/2 beef & 1/2 pork. Thanks Bonnie!!
Very easy to prepare. I think one can of tomato sause isn't enough though, to be able to add to the mixture and baste the peppers. Also, I only get about 3 peppers stuffed. Maybe the ones I use are larger or I fill them more. Anyway, they taste good!
Because I dislike it when someone alters a recipe then rates it, I made this recipe exactly as directed. It was great! Even my kids enjoyed it. Next time I will make more sauce for the topping, but other than that, it was great as is.
I made this as written the first time. The taste is excellent and everyone enjoyed them. I gave it 4 stars because the peppers came out too "tough" to be easily cut and eaten. The second time I made them, I did not change anything except I parboiled the peppers for 2 minutes, then dunked them in ice water to stop the cooking. I also cut them in half length-wise. They are easier to stuff this way and allow serving 1/2 pepper for smaller appetites. Also, if you use different colored peppers, you can mix the colors on each plate for a more interesting presentation.
This is the perfect time of year for this recipe. Peppers are still plentiful and affordable locally and meanwhile the temps are cool enough to have the oven on. This is very nice, basic stuffed peppers recipe. I didn't stick to the preparation method as I don't precook the beef or the rice. It requires much longer baking that way but I believe the flavor is so much better. The rice cooks fine with the longer cooking time and I think has a better texture then using precooked rice (which can fall apart and disintegrate after being cooked again in the mix). I bake for an hour and a half covered and then remove the cover for another half hour. Meat, rice and peppers are all done just right for me. Yes, it can be more greasy not precooking and draining the meat but it depends on the ground beef you choose, and I would pick that any day over dry meat. The Worcestershire is a great addition! Used fresh garlic and onion instead of powders. Added a can of diced tomatoes to the 2nd can of tomato sauce before pouring over the filled peppers. Happy tummy and lots of leftovers for the fridge and freezer.
Great recipe !! I also used arborio rice as another reviewer did. Works very well for this recipe. Instead of par boiling the peppers, I gave them a light coat of EVOO and roasted them under the broiler, turning them every so often so as not to burn them, just until they began to soften. Then added the rice and beef mixture and baked for about 15 min. Then topped them with fresh grated Parm. cheese. Very good ! My husband and I both agreed the roasted peppers were a great added flavor. This is a keeper for sure !
I have tried other stuffed peppers recipes but I like having the rice and meat cooked first - otherwise the rice can be undercooked and crunchy. Reducing the recipe for 3 people made enough for 4 peppers. I did blanch the peppers first and drained off liquid after browning the meat. Replace the pepper tops because it helps steam the insides and you'll know when its done because the tops will brown. Instead of measuring out the Italian seasoning, I just put the tomato sauce on and then topped each with the dressing - no need to measure it. I've even used spaghetti sauce once. Four peppers fit in my 8x8 glass pan. I put some water on the bottom of the pan without basting and covered all with foil. Remove the foil after 1/2 an hour. Mine only took 45 minutes. Using green, yellow and red peppers makes a nice presentation. I've made this numerous times, great for company.
We certainly loved this dish. I read all the reviews and made some "quick" changes. I did blanche my peppers first for 10 minutes and then put them into cold water. What a difference this made! I browned my beef with some onions and then drained. I used a spanish rice mix (follow the package directions) and added a can of mushrooms, black olives and 2 tsp of red pepper. I also added an Italian blend of cheeses to the mix. For more flavor I used Spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. Baked as directed with this recipie and everything was done in a hour. I had plenty of mix left over to freeze for another quick meal. I served this dinner with Rosemary Roasted Potatoes, Spring Mix Salad with homemade Italian Dressing and crusty garlic cheese bread. Awesome!
I just made this recipe (modified) last night and both my hubby and I really enjoyed it. I used two small onions (chopped) and 4 garlic cloves (minced) instead of the dried onion/garlic powder. I almost tripled the W. sauce and added lots of parsley/thyme/tarragon - came out with full of flavor.... also used a veggie spag. sauce instead of the regular tomato sauce and added some bay leaves to the sauce. I pre-steamed the peppers so I only had to put the dish in the oven for about 30 minutes...nearing the end of the 30 minutes, I added parmesan cheese to the tops of the peppers and broiled away... Yummy!!! This recipe is a good starting point - but I think that if I had followed the recipe it would have ended up being a tad bland...
This is a variation of a recipe my wife found in an old Hunt's cook book right after we got married. We've been enjoying this dish for years. Excellent! Serve with shredded cheddar melted on top. I like to have corn as a side with this dish.
We love this one at our house and I have made it 5 or 6 times. Here is what I do. I use 2 peppers and cut them in half. There is extra filling (probably enough for one more pepper) which I just scoop on the outside of the peppers. (6 Peppers are too expensive for our budget) I poor an extra can of tomato sauce over the top of everything and use lots of italian seasoning. I like to use spanish rice if I have it on hand, white rice works great too. I "blanched" the peppers as someone else suggested this last time and it made a HUGE difference. Apparently blanching means boiling them in water for 2 minutes and then putting them in ice cold water before you stuff the peppers. Enjoy
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I made it last night for the first time! It was delicious. I made the following modifications for fun: I used 1/2 beef and 1/2 Italian sausage (which gave it an extra kick). I also used fresh, chopped mushrooms and real onion and garlic instead of powder. 5 minutes before it was done I sprinkled the tops with colby jack cheese. Yummy...
My first time making these, and they turned out great! I followed the recipe to the letter except that I covered with foil for the first half hour and added some sharp cheddar in the last few minutes. I thought the texture of the peppers was really good - cooked, but crisp. They weren't mushy or overdone at all.
I used red bell peppers and green peppers. The red give it a wonderful slightly sweet flavor. I will use all red next time. Also, to cut fat and carbs, I used extra lean turkey and reduced the amount of rice in half. In addition to 1 can of tomato sauce, I used 1 cup of Pace chunky salsa. I put all the liquid and the uncooked rice in with the browned beef and let it cook 20 min until rice was cooked, then put it in the parboiled peppers for 20 min. No need to baste. Very moist and juicy.
i omitted the garlic and onion powders, and instead added one yellow onion chopped and about 2 teaspoons of crushed garlic. i baked mine at 400 for 40 minutes, cut them in half, sprinkled with mozerella and baked for 20 more. i didn't baste them every 15 minutes or cover them with foil, and they came out just fine. next time, i'll add in more tomato sauce and mix in mozerella before stuffing. these are really good and make a full meal alone. they remind me of a pizza without the crust! versatile and great recipe!!
These were delicious! I made them for my first time and they were super easy. We went as far as adding 2.5 times more beef, tomato sauce, and rice. It was still cutting it really close. What made them even better was fresh provolone on top! Mmmmmmm............. We also did the thing where you boil the peppers for 2 minutes first then let them soak in ice cold water. If we didn't, they would have fell apart. We also didn't baste them. We just added half of the sauce first and the rest with 15 minutes to go (when we added the provolone) You all should try it..... delicious!!!!!
This recipe needed alot of doctoring up! I added in the diced up discarded tops of the bell peppers and real onions to the browned meat, a clove of minced garlic, a can of rotel tomatoes to the sauce, and mozarella and parm cheese in the mixture. stuff the peppers, then poor the rest of the sauce on top of each one and then top with a little sprinkle of cheese! oh yeah, and some fresh basil in with the stuffing
I made a few changes to this recipe, based on others' reviews. I added cheese to the mixture and add some chopped onion when I was browning the hamburger. I also covered the baking dish, instead of basting, and cooked for the amount of time specified in the instructions. It turned out incredibly tender. During the last 10 minutes of cooking I took the tinfoil off of the baking dish and added cheese to the top of each pepper. The dish turned out amazing! I had large peppers and filled up five, 3 green and 2 red. We ate 2 for dinner that night, and my husband took the leftovers to work for several days in a row. This is definitely a keeper!
We enjoyed these so much. The flavor was fantastic. I did ended up making quite a few changes based on what was in the fridge - used ground turkey breast, orange peppers, added diced sauted onion, cayanne and red pepper to the filling and topped each one with a slice of sharp cheddar in the last 10 minutes of bake time. I will make these often.
Very simple to make, tastey and everyone ate their dinner! That's what counts in my house. I did soften the peppers the day before in a pot of boiling water as well as pre-cook the rice at the same time. I also heated the assembled peppers in tomatoe sauce. covered with aluminum foil. Dinner was ready to eat in 20 minutes.
I think this was a great recipe and I followed it exactly as it is. Only reason for three starts is that it was bland. This is a great base recipe, so next time I will make with my own blend of spices.
This recipe turned out great, with a few twists. I used chopped onion and minced garlic in place of the powders. I also boiled the peppers about 4-5 minutes before stuffing them as other reviews suggested. I think they would have still been too crunchy and undercooked if I hadn't. Also they need a whole 15 oz of tomato sauce, maybe more, just for pouring over the peppers in the pan. I will definitely be making this again.
Yummy! Better than Stouffers. I followed the recipe almost exactly... except I substituted some left-over Rice-a-Roni for the rice... and added some garlic powder, salt, pepper, and Worsteshire sauce (which I can't spell) to the Italian seasoning used on the can of tomato sauce for the baking dish. I also boiled the peppers for 10 or so minutes after seeding them to precook. Like others, I covered with foil to avoid basting. Really good, comforting food. Great way to use up left over rice.
Yummy!!! My whole family loved it!
Lovely way to serve all the bell peppers popping up in the garden in the summer! But they definitely need to be blanched in boiling water 1st. Brown beef w/ minced garlic and some diced onion. Instead of 2X tom. sauce, I used 1 can tom. soup. Also whilst they're baking, they need a generous sprinkling of shredded cheese! A little bit of work goes into these, but they're well worth it b/c they look so pretty all lined up like delicious meaty, cheesy, pepper soldiers.
This is good basic recipe. I changed it up by using hot & mild Italian sausage instead of hamburger. I also used an onion & tomato paste with oregano & basil instead of plain tomato sauce to mix with the sausage & rice to fill the peppers. This created enough filling for 8 small peppers and to fill in around them in a 9 x 13 pan. I topped with a 16 oz can of flavored diced tomato. I added mozzarella cheese the last 10 minutes of cook time. It turned out fantastic. I'll have to make this once a month, since my family liked it so much.
My family loved this recipe...even my picky 10 year old! I simplified it a bit, and used jarred marinara sauce instead of the tomato sauce. I also steamed the green peppers for 10 minutes, then cooled in an ice water bath until stuffing. After stuffing the peppers, I topped each one with a bit of shredded mozzarella. I baked them uncovered for 30 minutes, and did not need to baste them at all.
Didn't have italian seasoning, but found a recipe online: equal parts oregano, basil, marjoram, thyme and rosemary. Fabulous! Also, I had a rice snafu (it didn't cook and was crunchy) so I made it with orzo istead and it was really, really, really good. Added cheese like some of the others to top it off too!
I really liked the "bones" of this recipe. A couple of things I would like to mention: I must have used very generously sized peppers, because I didn't have enough filling for 6 peppers. 4 would have been perfect. I also took the advice of other reviewers and added fresh chopped onion (1/2 of a large) and fresh garlic. As far as the sauce, I didn't think there was enough to provide any basting sauce, so add more sauce if you need it. However, if you parboil the peppers as one person suggested, you won't need extra sauce. This is just such a good basic recipe. I had been looking for one that I could use as a basic and then "tweak" depending on what our mood is, or what's in season. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This recipe was pretty good. I prefer ones that have you put the meat in raw so it forms a little meat loaf and sticks to the pepper.
Very good recipe for traditional stuffed peppers. I added a can of diced tomatoes to mixture and also cumin for flavor and sliced green onions instead of onion salt. Par-boiling the peppers reduces the baking time by at least a third. Mixture made enough for 4 peppers. The red peppers are sweeter and at least as desirable as green.
This is similar to how I've always cooked my peppers, but I cover them, so I don't have to baste or blanch the peppers during cooking. Use a muffin tin to stand peppers up in - then you don't have to cut the bottoms!
I made these as written the first time and we thought they were good, but just a little bland. The second time I made them I used brown rice and ground turkey, doubled the Worcestershire, made my garlic and onion powder measurements just a bit "rounded", added about 6-7 drops of tobasco sauce to the mixture, and used mostly red peppers instead of green (personal flavor preference.) I baked them covered in a dutch oven and don't bother basting. With the extra seasoning (especially the tobasco) we really liked them!!
Made this for my Dad because I don't eat meat. I made a couple of changes, but basic ones. Used real onion and garlic which I browned with the meat. Used yellow and orange peppers for a lighter pepper flavor. Also used spaghetti sauce for a little more flavor. For myself I followed another reviewer's advice. Grilled garlic and mushrooms and added ricotta, parmesan and cheddar. Added the rice and layered this mixture between layers of spaghetti sauce. My pepper was 4 stars, but my Dad only gave his 3. He said even with spicing it up a bit it was a little bland. I would make this again but might make some changes to add more flavor. BTW if you cut the peppers in half lengthwise, you can fit more filling in, and they stay upright more easily. Thanks for posting!
Love stuffed peppers. I cook ours in a muffin tin, keeps them upright.
This was my first time making stuffed peppers. Instead of onion powder, I sauteed about a 1/2 cup chopped onion in a little olive oil, drained the oil, then added the beef. I also added about 2 tbs of grated parmesan cheese to the rice/beef mixture. I didn't have worcestershire sauce so I thought the saltiness from the cheese would help. I sprinkled some cheese & bread crumbs with some sauce on top before baking. I guess I am used to my mom's stuffed peppers...the mixture was flavorful and moist but I like the "juice" at the bottom of the pan. These didn't have that. Maybe I did something wrong? I will add more pureed tomato next time. Otherwise these were so good!
This is a really good recipe. Because I like fresh vegitables, I subsituted the onion powder and garlic powder with one small onion finely chopped and two small minced garlics.
I made this dish according to the recipe. As there wasn't enough tomato sauce for basting, I added more; so, be sure to have extra available. The texture of the peppers was "just right" and the whole dish was very flavorful. I will never pre cook my peppers again!
I made these for a couple guests and they just loved it! I used Basmati rice (what I had on hand) and halved the peppers instead of standing them up. I used a little bit of water in the bottom of the pan and covered with foil so there was no need to precook or baste the peppers. About 10 minutes before they came out I took the top off and sprinkled Parmesan cheese on top. Very simple and tasty! I should also mention I only filled 4 peppers this way. I was able to "stuff" more stuff into them as they were halved.
This was a hit at my house. I used ground turkey breast instead of beef. I also added chopped onion and a can of diced tomoatoes.
This was a hit at dinner last night. I did a few things different just to suit my family's taste: used turkey instead of beef, brown rice, and one can of diced tomatoes and one 8 oz can of tomato sauce in the stuffing mix. Then I used 2 cans tomato sauce and the italian seasoning for the topping. I covered and cooked for 1 hour at 375* and then added cheese and cooked another 10 minutes uncovered. The peppers were perfect with out having to steam them first. I added a little more seasoning then called for and you can add in your favorites to make it your own. This is one of those dishes that leaves room for you to season how you want. I will keep this one handy!
A hit with my family. The only changes I made were to par-boil the peppers and added onion when I browned the meat. Will make often!
These were very good, my husband loves them. I made them for a Mother's Day get together and they were a hit. They even freeze well. I made so many for my get together that I froze a couple, defrosted them and made them tonight and they were still very good.
I never brown my meat- do it all in the oven. Mix ground turkey, chop pepers, onion, a fresh tomato, spinach and quinoa and brown rice. Season to taste and sprinkle a little olive oil. Cut tops and bottoms or multi colored peppers and bake in ductch oven at 400 degress for an hour with a little beef broth in bottom of pan. Out of this world good.
I'm not a stuffed pepper fan at all, so I let my bf rate this one. And he gives it 5 stars. He had two for dinner. Guess I'll be making again sometime for him.
These were excellent! I used ground turkey and brown rice instead because that's what I had on hand. My husband really liked them, as did my 2 year old. About 10 minutes before they were done, I added some shredded cheddar cheese to the tops. Yummm!!
the entire family loves this recipe, except my step mom doesnt like the pepper she just eats the inside, but shes supposed to be ordering me a stuffed pepper pan so the peppers dont fall over in the oven! delicious food!
I used ground turkey and brown rice, and I put the peppers covered in the oven while I was browning the turkey & cooking the rice. Then, I only had to bake for 30 minutes and the peppers were nice and tender. I skipped the basting, and I added fresh chopped onion and garlic to the mix.
These stuffed peppers were amazing. Next time I will try pre-cooking the beef. Or, I will bake for 45 min., remove, cut in half and bake for 30 min. then broil for 5 min. with cheese and sauce on top. I will defenitely make this again!!
My boyfriend said these were very good. I blanched the peppers (per another reviewers recommendation). I didn't have long grain rice, so I substituted traditional white rice. I added a diced onion to the ground beef. For the tomato topping I used one can of tomato sauce, added a splash of lemon juice and Worcestershire and red wine, and then Italian seasonings. Topped with Parmesan cheese. I would make again.
Will try to make again... Peppers have to be blanched before stuffing as one reviewer suggested (unless you like al dente) and I also used 14 oz can of tom sauce and 14 oz can of italian diced toms for sauce... still could have used a little more....
The only thing I did differently was to add a bit of cheddar cheese to the meat, and I didn't have Worchestershire so I used steak sauce. I may use more tomato sauce next time. This is your basic stuffed pepper recipe, delicious!
This was my first time making stuffed peppers and my family loved them! My sister wished I added cheese to the stuffing though. I guess it all depends on your personal preference. I also made 3/4 of a cup of rice instead of 1/2 a cup, and it still only filled 4 peppers. I was using large green peppers though and wanted them to be really full.
great flavor -- one key instruction is to COVER the peppers while baking. Otherwise they don't get tender. I didn't have anything but Minute Rice, and it was still excellent.
This was really good. I changed a couple things. 1. I added some diced onions to my ground beef when I browned it. 2. I substituted spaghetti sauce for the tomato sauce for a little more flavor. I also covered it with tin foil to cook so that the steam could cook the peppers and eliminate the basting.
Amazing! I added extra italian seasoning and did not baste the peppers, just through the tomato sauce in with the meat and all. Added diced onion. Only needed 30 minutes in the oven.
Very good. I used jarred spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato sauce and it added a little more flavor. I would make it again!
This is a great recipe, very versatile. I've made it 3-4 times now, making my own changes each time. Vegetarian style is very tasty, and healthier... I omit the ground beef, and instead saute 1 onion and 5-6 small mushrooms in oil, then add the rice, tomatoes, etc. (I find the Worcestershire sauce is indispensable -- adds a nice tangy kick that is necessary.) While the rice mixture cooks, I clean the peppers and boil them (don't have a steamer) for about 15 mins. Then I combine both, bake for 15-20 minuntes, and add some cheese on top at the very end. The whole process takes only about 40 minutes. Easy, fast, a little bit fancy and very delicious. (Even my one-year-old loves the rice mixture.) I find a nice substitute for the tomato sauce is a can of chopped tomatoes. hope this helps somebody.
Very Good! I also used fresh onion and garlic and blanched the peppers for 2 minutes. I used a can of diced tomatoes that were seasoned with garlic and oregano in the mixture instead of the tomato sauce. I added italian seasoning to the mixture. Instead of tomato sauce on the top I used a jar of prego roasted garlic and parmesan spagetti sauce mixed with more italian seasoning. Great way to use the peppers growing in my back yard.
This recipe was excellent! I admit that I did make changes as I do like to "play" in the kitchen. I used a packet on Lipton Onion Soup mix in the cooked ground TURKEY and rice mixture. I also used the wostershire sauce, italian seasoning, black pepper, and garlic salt to taste. Prior to stuffing I added about 1/2 cup of sour cream to the stuffing mixture and 2 eggs to make it more firm like meatloaf on the inside as it baked. After stuffing the (homegrown!) peppers, I topped them each with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese. I made a homemade sauce (like my mom ised to do =P can of tomato paste, 2 cans diced tomatoes, can tomato soup, garlic, salt, pepper, italian seasoning, capers--all to taste) and topped each pepper with the sauce. I baked in the oven COVERED at 350 for about 55 minutes. In the last 5 minutes I removed the foil and covered with shredded mozzerella and baked for another 5 minutes. This turned out AMAZING! Great recipe and awesome for modifications to make it your own.
Green peppers really should be used. The tanginess of the green pepper is needed. This recipe is solid. It has plenty of spice & flavor. It's nothing special though.
These were good. I did them a little differently, i used lean ground turkey and brown rice. The mixture was only enough for about 5 medium size bell peppers. I felt like they needed more seasoning, i browned the meat with fresh chopped onions, minced garlic, salt and pepper and some ground cayenne pepper. Still felt this was missing something so i will play around with the recipe, great base to start with.
This was very good, but like many others, I changed things up a bit. I used lean ground turkey instead of beef and cooked it with a diced onion. I also added a can of corn and zucchini to the stuffing mixture as well. Instead of tomato sauce I used tomato soup in the filling mixture and on top of the peppers. Instead of cooking the peppers in additional tomato sauce I anchored them in a can of chicken stock and covered them to bake, so the broth kept them moist and steamed without having to baste at all. Very yummy, balanced, and filling; a hit with my family.
Love it! Few changes: I added cheese in the filling mixture and some on top (shredded Italian 5 cheese blend), I also loved it with red bell peppers. I threw in some tiny diced yellow squash from the garden with the ground beef. I seasoned everything as I went with italian seasoning and s&p. Also, I followed the tip of another member by blanching peppers first. Picky 4 year old ate the filling all gone! Winner!
This was my first time making stuffed peppers. I used red peppers instead of green. It was very good!! Will definitely make again.
This recipe turned out really well for us. We scaled the recipe down for just the two of us. But I added more spices than the recipe calls for. I added more rice and shredded mozzarella into the meat mixture (I let the meat mixture cool a bit while I waited for the rice to cook before I added the cheese) I also put cheese on top while baking. I used more tomato sauce than was called for as well when I was basting them. I personally did not pre boil my peppers, I think its a matter of taste. But I think since I added the extra tomato sauce and had a ton to baste the peppers with it really helped.
I really enjoyed these, the peppers were cooked perfectly and I did not baste, just covered. I added shredded chedder on the bottom before I filled the peppers and topped them off with it too. I did season the meat first and cooked with real onions and garlic. I also used 1 15oz can and 1 8oz can of tomato sauce. I also used more rice, one cup uncooked. enough to fill 3 large and 3 medium peppers.
My husband and I loved the flavor of these stuffed peppers. I made a few changes to the original recipe. I used 3/4 lb of sweet italian sausage instead of ground beef. I chopped the sausage after I cooked it so it was ground up - then I added it to the sauce/rice mixture. We loved it!
Very Yummy!!The only thing I did different was I used real onion and real garlic. Next time I am thinking about mixing some shredded cheese in with the meat mixture before cooking! I also steamed the peppers before cooking (10-15 each), that way I didn't have to tend to them after I put them in the oven - and it reduced the cook time to 40 mins.
I love this recipe. It is requested often in my home and that's saying a lot considering there are 3 finicky children to please. I don't even measure out the sauce anymore, I have used this enough to eyeball it. We like them topped with provel cheese added during the last 1 minutes of cooking so that it gets brown and bubbly. Sometimes we mix ground beef and sage pork sausage for extra flavor in the meat. Can't go wrong with this one!
Good! I think 1 lb of meat divided between 6 peppers is a little stingy though. And I don't think my peppers are any sort of mutant size; 4 might be a better number. I used wild rice which took about 35 minutes to cook and blanched the peppers first for about 15. In the meantime, I browned the meat, drained off the oil, and then let the beef simmer in one 28 oz jar of barilla sauce with one can of diced tomatoes and a load of extra spices. I baked them for about 1/2 hour because we were hungry; they could have been cooked a little longer. But overall it was quite tasty! Oh! And I didn't do any of that basting...too lazy. I just used a covered casserole so that the moisture stayed inside. Thanks!
Great recipe! However, I made the following changes: Added 14.5 oz. of diced & peeled roasted garlic tomatoes,I blanched the peppers and then I sprinkled shredded cheese over the top 15 minutes before the peppers were done.
MMMM!!! Delicious! I used a crock pot. I didn't cook the beef, I mixed with onions, rice, and a little tomato sauce, stuffed the peppers, put into crock pot on low, poured the rest of the tomato sauce and a can of diced tomato's, Cook for about 5-6 hours. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Delicious recipe! I gave it a twist and replaced the rice with quinoa.
(typos) I took the rice and did that as it says, then I browned the meat and drained it. (I used canned stewed tomatoes since that is what we had) Then I finely chopped the green peppers and added the peppers and the rest of the mix as they said to make it all at the same time to the meat. I added a bit of water, eyeballed, and simmered. The length of time I simmered for is as follows: I made some corn and foiled it and put it on the grill. I made the corn first in foil wraps then when the dish hit the simmer stage I put the corn on the grill. when the corn was done I turned off the peppers and served it all piping hot. Was perfect. Thank you for the recipe.
havent had stuffed peppers in forever and now that i have a recipe that was hit with even my kids im sure to have them more often!
My husband made these and followed the recipe to the T. Perfect! Not full of cheese or stuffing thank goodness! He stuffed yellow peppers and these were absolutely perfect - thank you!
My mothers recipe is much better. You don't have to pre-cook the meat or the rice. You mix 1 lb. of ground chuck with 1 can of stewed tomatoes, chopped onions, one envelope of dry onion soup, and a large handful of Minute Rice. Combine all ingredients and place in hollowed out peppers. Cover top of peppers with either ketchup or tomatoe sauce. Cook covered at 350 for 2 hours. Best stuffed peppers ever!!!!!
Yummy, tasty, and easy. I always need more of the sauce than what it calls for. I have people ask for the recipe every time I serve these.
My husband really enjoyed them, but I added 2 shallots, some mushrooms, a can of diced tomatoes to the mixture of beef, & 2 cloves of garlic. I also sprinkled parmesan cheese on the top after they came out of the oven.
These were way too bland for us! There definitely wasn't enough sauce to soften the peppers.
Love, love, love this recipe! The only thing I did differently is I used half ground beef and half Italian sausage and I used a traditional Sphagetti sauce instead of adding the Italian spice to tomato sauce. I also covered it with foil while baking instead of having to continually having to bast it and the last 10 minutes I uncovered and topped it with mozzarella. It turned out great and everyone loved it!
Yummy recipe, and super easy to make! Thank you for sharing!!
I've made this several times now. I followed the recipe with only a few modifications. I used brown rice instead of white and added fresh garlic and minced onions instead of onion and garlic powder. It's very easy to make and the taste is excellent. Thanks.
Well this was a big hit. My oh so fussy children actually like these!! I did change it a bit from the recipe as given. I used fresh onion and garlic instead of powder and I used tomato puree instead of a can of tomatoes as my kids don't like things with a sauce. I then poached the stuffed peppers in the oven. Turned out well and I will definitely be making them again.
This is a pretty decent version of stuffed peppers. Just to be different, I substituted salsa for the tomato sauce. Also, cooking the rice with chicken broth added a depth of flavor. I've made this twice, and both times it was a hit.
Pretty yummy. I did make some changes. I seasoned the filling as the recipe states except I added red chili flakes, I also used canned tomatoes instead of canned sauce and blended it. As for the sauce over the peppers again I blended some canned tomatoes and added basil, oregano, red chili flakes, onion & garlic, salt and pepper and just let it simmer a bit. It was pretty flavourful and I served it with a salad.
This is a really good recipe! I have made them twice, once with ground beef and once with ground turkey and both worked well for me. I have also used every color BUT green for the peppers (I really just don't like green peppers) and it works in anything! I also don't use the extra sauce on top, I just mixed it all in. I've also never covered these while baking them and I think they turned out just fine. I wouldn't eat stuffed peppers as a kid when my mom would make them for herself and now I know what I've been missing!
I absolutely loved this recipe!! The only thing I did different was increase the amount of rice to about 1 1/2 because just a 1/2 seemed too small.. also when I tasted the rice/beef mix it seemed bland so I added a couple dashed of cayenne pepper and chili powder. The whole thing melded fabulously and it warms up well.
Love this recipe. I use half ground beef and half hot turkey suasage and added some crushed red pepper flakes for a "zip".
It tastes delicious!! However, I would use 2 cans of the tomato sauce instead of one (at least). Regarding to the baking time I would suggest 30 minutes more or until the bell peppers get brown on the top. My husband is very picky but I was amazed how he really enjoy them alot.
We make these peppers all the time and really enjoy them. We have started using grtound turkey instead of beef to keep it healthier and it still tastes great.
Great recipe! I suggest blanching the peppers before cooking, that way you don't need to keep pouring sauce over the peppers and they don't take as long to cook in the oven (half hour instead of an hour). I also added shredded parmesan cheese and sautéed mushrooms to the ground beef mix, which made it even tastier. I skipped mixing the Italian seasonings into the tomato sauce to add on top of the peppers because I don’t like all the flavors. I just poured tomato sauce over the top and added a little more cheese before putting the peppers into the oven.
Delicious!! Thanks for the recipe. We be making again.
I had never made stuffed peppers before but these were easy and delicious!! After reading a few existing reviews I was concerned the peppers wouldn't be tender enough. I cooked them on 450 for about 25 minutes and they were perfect! I also put mozzarella cheese on top because my family LOVES cheese..
I actually used leftover wild rice because that's what I had on hand and it worked very well. I prefer red bell peppers so that's what I used. For more flavour I used spaghetti sauce as other reviewers suggested. My husband (who usually hates stuffed peppers) loved these. I will make them again. Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections