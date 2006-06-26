This is the perfect time of year for this recipe. Peppers are still plentiful and affordable locally and meanwhile the temps are cool enough to have the oven on. This is very nice, basic stuffed peppers recipe. I didn't stick to the preparation method as I don't precook the beef or the rice. It requires much longer baking that way but I believe the flavor is so much better. The rice cooks fine with the longer cooking time and I think has a better texture then using precooked rice (which can fall apart and disintegrate after being cooked again in the mix). I bake for an hour and a half covered and then remove the cover for another half hour. Meat, rice and peppers are all done just right for me. Yes, it can be more greasy not precooking and draining the meat but it depends on the ground beef you choose, and I would pick that any day over dry meat. The Worcestershire is a great addition! Used fresh garlic and onion instead of powders. Added a can of diced tomatoes to the 2nd can of tomato sauce before pouring over the filled peppers. Happy tummy and lots of leftovers for the fridge and freezer.