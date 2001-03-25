Round Steak Sauerbraten

4.3
331 Ratings
  • 5 186
  • 4 95
  • 3 32
  • 2 12
  • 1 6

This isn't traditional Sauerbraten, but a great, easy substitute using round steak. My mom made this dish when I was a kid. I started making it when my kids were young, and we all love it!! Try serving over buttered noodles. If your crew is really hungry, then double the recipe. The single recipe is never enough for my family of four.

Recipe by Kathy MacDonald

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the sliced meat and brown well. Remove meat. Add the gravy mix and water and bring to a boil, stirring constantly.

  • Stir in the onion powder, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, ginger, bay leaf and salt, and ground black pepper to taste. Return the meat to the pan, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for one hour, or until meat is tender. Remove bay leaf.

  • Note: You could also transfer to a casserole dish and bake covered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 114.1mg; sodium 654.8mg. Full Nutrition
