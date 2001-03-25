Round Steak Sauerbraten

This isn't traditional Sauerbraten, but a great, easy substitute using round steak. My mom made this dish when I was a kid. I started making it when my kids were young, and we all love it!! Try serving over buttered noodles. If your crew is really hungry, then double the recipe. The single recipe is never enough for my family of four.
Delicious and easy to prepare. My wife and dinner guests raved about how good this dish was, and my wife made em promise to prepare it more often. I felt the original recipe was a bit on the bland side, so I suggest using 3 tablespoons of brown sugar, 4 to 6 tablespoons of red wine vinegar (depending on taste), 2 tablepsoons of Worcesteshire, and 2 bay leaves. The results are wonderful. Make sure to serve the meat au jaus, as the broth is where most of the flavor resides.
I did add more ginger as suggested, plus about 1/2 diced onion. I really wish I would have taken the advice to double the sauce, because there really wasn't enough there for the noodles. The sauce does need to be thickened at the end as well
Awesome recipe! Everyone in my family loved it. It is as close as you can get to Sauerbraten without using some kind of premade seasing package and having to soak the meat for 2-3 days. This saves a lot of time. One note however, I used my crockpot. The meat ended up being super tender!
Have used this recipe for years successfully. A few hints: use 2 T. dry minced onion instead of onion powder; increase ginger to 1 tsp. (or use fresh grated ginger for more bite); add button mushrooms. My family loves this served over buttered broad noodles.
This has been a family favorite for several years. I saute fresh onions for more flavor. I also use balsamic or cider vinegar for extra tartness. This recipe can be used with chicken tenders and boneless pork chops as well. Serve this dish with scalloped potatoes and red cabbage for a fun German theme meal. Nice to see this recipe is still around!
This is cooking as I type and I snuck a taste. Braised this in 1/2 red wine 1/2 water when I put in the gravy packet. Skipped the bay leaf, eyeballed the rest of the ingredients...it was GOOD!!!! Definitely add the wine, I think that was what was lacking in some reviewers complaints, plus I really loaded up on the cracked pepper - not too much salt though. The house smells heavenly. Serving with fresh green beans and egg noodles - hope they like it!!!! EDIT...ok this is done and it is ever so tender --- remember to cut it AGAINST the grain, that is key to tender steak...and the 1/2 wine 1/2 water was spot on for taste!!!! YUMMY!!!
I followed the suggestion of a few other people & put the whole thing in the crock pot. YUM! The meat came out so tender & it had just the right amount of tang to it. I will definitely be keeping this recipe in my recipe box, thanks!
This was very good! I did a few things differently though. I added one medium size onion to the beef when browning it as I didn't have onion powder. I added a bit extra W. sauce. I used 1/4 c. red wine and a 1 tsp. of white vinegar instead of red wine vinegar. The brown sugar and the red wine gave it a really nice flavor. I also added 1 cup of mushrooms near the end of cooking. Thanks for the great recipe!
Easy dinner and so glad to have had all the ingredients on hand! Will add some Sherry next time for a unique flavor addition. Used shallots, a little garlic and fresh ginger to make it "mine" and the whole fam loved! Will definitely double it next time!
This meat turned out so tasty and fork tender. I have a big family so I doubled the recipe and used the suggestion to use 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and 4 to 6 T of red wine vinegar and 2 T of Worchest. I doubled all this and the gravy and baked it at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours. It was excellent!
What an easy and delicious recipe. I didn't have any red wine vinegar, so I used regular red wine and vinegar. I doubled the amount of these. I also added a bit more sugar. I let the mixture marinade for a couple of hours before cooking it. I used a crockpot, and it was very convenient. I will certainly make this again.
Excellent recipe! Made this in the crock pot, set on low for 6 hours. As others suggested, I upped the vinegar to 6 TBSPs, the brown sugar to 3 TBSPs, 2 TBSPs of Worchestershire and 2 bay leaves. Served with Mashed potatoes and green beans...A big hit with the family.
My whole family enjoyed this meal. The meat was very tender and the gravy was tasty. Some reviewers comment they thought it was bland, but I didn't find it bland at all and I prefer dishes with lots of flavour. I prepared the recipe in my electric fry pan and actually cooked it for about 2 hours. I also had on hand a Lipton's Sidekicks package of Instant Mashed Potatoes with Beef Gravy mix, so I used the packet of gravy mix in the meat recipe and prepared the mashed potatoes as the side dish.
EXCELLENT RECIPE!! Very quick and easy to prepare. Changes made: fresh chopped onion instead of powder, and I didn't have a brown gravy mix on hand but I did have pork gravy mix and that actually might have been a bit better. Cooked covered in a sautuesse pan on the stovetop on a low simmer for about 1 1/2 hours. It fell apart. Delicious, will make again.
Having never had Sauerbraten before, I really didn't know what to expect from this recipe. I tried it simply because the recipe looked interesting. I followed exactly as written and was happy with the taste. If I make it again, the only change I would make would be to simmer uncovered, at least part of the time, so that the gravy would thicken up a bit more than it did covered.
Wonderful recipe! I omitted the onion powder and ground ginger, and seasoned with onion salt. I have two finicky toddlers (2 & 4) who loved this too! We had a great family meal with the whole family. My 4 year old loved this and she is still learning to eat meat. Great recipe for family dinners! Served with a side of peas and buttered noodles.
My husband loved it. I enjoyed it also. I doubled the brown sugar and vinegar and used 1 TBSP of worcester since I kept reading the work "bland". I didn't have onion powder so I used a tablespoon of onion flakes. My husband just ate the leftovers..it's all gone. It was a nice change of flavor. PS. I browned the meat and threw everything into the crock pot on low for about 8 hours and thickened the gravy, served over buttered noodles.
So good! I doubled the sauce and instead of 4 cups water I used 3-1/2 cups and 1/2 cup red wine. Other than that, I made exactly as is. It cooked a little longer just because I had to wait for my mother-in-law to arrive. Served it with Spaetzle. Everyone was licking their plates! Literally!
This is great. I browned it and then put it all in the crock pot. My goodness it was tender! One person in my family actually added cream cheese to his meat and loved it (not really sauerbraten but oh well). Great recipe.
this was quite good. I also threw everything into the slow cooker along with the meat and sautee`d onions. I didn`t have enough brown gravy mix or onion powder so I added some onion soup mix to compensate. I also used red wine and cider vinegar, which you could really taste. I served this with smashed potatoes, but it was best as leftovers sopped up with rye bread.
"Holy cow, that's good" - my husband. I made it almost exactly as written, with the addition of some sliced onion while browning the meat, and sour cream at the end. I did brown on the stovetop, and then finish it in the oven, just for convenience. Will definitely make this again!
I too put it in a crock pot. Cooked meat first then threw it all in the crock for four hours. It was sooo good! I related the taste to the taste of beef jerky. We ate it over rice. Very good! Thanks!!!
This is great, as directed! I served it with steamed carrots over rice and it was excellent. I see that others added onion and other additions, which I can see as being a great addition. I generally liked this dish and will make it again.
Originally made this because I just so happened to have all the ingredients on hand and expected this to be a one time meal. Everyone really liked it and the leftovers even were eaten today. This recipe has been added to the "do-again" recipes. Thanks for sharing!
Fantastic! The only changes I made were to double the gravy ingredients and use 1/2 a diced onion instead of the onion powder. I also put all the ingredients in the crockpot on low for 5 hours instead of cooking on the stovetop or baking. Everyone loved it and I will be making it again and again.
Perfect in the crockpot, I did add a splash of balsamic vinegar and extra worcestershire sauce, full tsp. of ginger per some of the prior reviews. Didn't bother browning the meat before putting in crockpot and it was still wonderful. Now on my favorite recipes list!
My whole family loved this. I doubled the recipe but tripled the sauce and thickened it a little bit when it was finished cooking. I don't like bay leaves so I left it out. I just browned the meat then set it aside, made the sauce then added the meat back in and stuck it in the oven for 90 minutes. I made homemade noodles to go with it. This is a definite keeper for us.
I had to double the brown sugar and vinegar and would have preferred regular white vinegar for my own taste plus next time I will use a whole diced onion not the powdered onion which almost ruined it in my opinion but the end result was very tasty. I used a blade steak which I browned on the top of the stove and then put it with the sauce in my cast iron casserole dish on 250 for the whole afternoon, it smelled great and the steak was soo tender, served with mashed potato and veg and it hubby thought it was like Sunday dinner on a weekday with very little effort, thanks for sharing your recipe.
I browned the meat first and then through everything in my crock pot on low and cooked it all day. I thickened the sauce with a little cornstarch and served it with wheat noodles and a side of corn. This was really good!
This was darn close to the real thing, my husband goes to Germany all the time and he should know. I followed the recipe to a "T", but you were right I should have made a double batch we finished it off and then we were looking for more! The kids loved it too! If I were to make it again I would probably put it in the oven to bake just to soften the meat a bit and to make the process easier. Thanks for a great addition to my recipe box!
This is very good! I used the cider vinegar because I prefer the taste. I also flavored with beef base and thickened with flour before serving instead of the gravy mix. The flour or gravy mix tends to stick while cooking. This is even better in the crock pot.
Easy and tasty recipe for round steak! I cooked the browned meat in my slow cooker for over 8 hours on low, increasing the seasoning amounts for more flavor. When the meat is done and tender enough, remove, and thicken the gravy by your chosen method. Serve with buttered pasta shapes of your choice. Very nice!
I had to make a few substitutions based on what I had on hand: added 1 tbsp of beef bouillion and 1 tbsp cornstarch to the water as I had no gravy mix, used onion flakes instead of onion powder. Also marinated round steak strips in olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic powder for 3 hours before browning. Then placed in crockpot with remaining ingredients (including more vinegar). This was a great way to make an inexpensive steak very tender. The sauce was not thick (as I didn't have the gravy mix), but still tasted good over brown rice. Next time I would try more vinegar for a more tangy flavor and also use the brown gravy mix to see if it adds more flavor. Overall, an easy different way to cook steak.
I upped the brown sugar to 3 T and vinegar to 6 T. I changed the onion powder to 1 lg diced onion, 2 bay leaves, 3 pcts brown gravy, up to 1 T worchetershire. It was an ok basic recipe, just too bland for my family without the adjustments. I might change the wine vinegar to cider vinegar for more pop!
We increased the Ginger to 1 teaspoon and increased the Black Pepper. We loved the light sweet taste. This has tenderness you can use a fork to cut it with! We will add this to our list of dinner choices!
I made this based on the reviews. Really didnt think the kids would like it but they actually did a lot. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer of using 3 tablespoons of brown sugar, 4 to 6 tablespoons of red wine vinegar (depending on taste), 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire, and 2 bay leaves. I served it with mashed potatoes It was a little sweet for me but the husband and kids said they would love it again.
I tried this on a whim since I had round steak to use up. I increased sugar, vinegar and Worc-sauce per suggestions, it smelled great and looked great, but it was too sweet/tangy. I ended up adding hot pepper sauce and black pepper to tone down the sweetness, so we could eat it.
Very good. Changed it up and cooked in my slow cooker for 4 hours on low. Used half red wine and half water instead of all water. Aldo didn't have brown gravy mix, so made my own substitute with beef boullion, corn starch and spices. Sauebraten without waiting days!
This is really good! I didn't have dry gravy mix so I did as a previous reviewer suggested and used an envelope of dry onion soup mix but everything else I added as the recipe was written. Just delicious. I didn't try to thicken up the gravy, and it was kind of runny but it was good over egg noodles. Definitely cook it for the hour that's suggested. The meat is "done" really after you brown it, but it only tenderizes after the hour that it simmers in the broth. Great recipe!
Very Tasty, without the basil (I almost forgot) it wasn't the same. Great with rice or some mashed red potatoes. Next time I'll get really authentic!
This was awesome! My husband loved it and even the finicky kids (7 & 2). The things that I did differently. I sauteed real ginger an onions with the the steak. And, I used the baking method. I used sirloin. The meat came out so tender. Not quite sure if it was because of the baking or the quality of meat (from OMAHASTEAKS.com) One thing i would do differently this time is add some flour to make the sauce thicker. Oh, and I also doubled the sauce ingredients to make lots (and it did!)
This was kind of "ho hum" for my family. We all ate it over rice and the males even went back for seconds (they are always hungry). I doubled the recipe and added a little more brown sugar, vinegar and worchestershire sauce, but I found it to be uninteresting. Thanks anyway
I used round tip steak and took others' recommendations of using 3 TBS. brown sugar, 5 TBS. of vinegar and 2 TBS. of worcestershire sauce. I also added mushrooms to the gravy and put everything in the crock pot to cook.
Great way to use round steak....so tender and juicy. just made this again tonight and served it with braised broccoli to make it south beach diet worthy. Totally awesome. I always put everything in the crock pot and just let it go for several hours until the round steak just falls apart.
Excellent. We let it simmer for 1.5 hours. For a side we had a sweet and sour cabbage recipe but substituted shredded kohlrabi for cabbage. We served it with an Indiana red rasberry table wine. Great meal!
Delicious and easy! My husband and teenager loved it! I used all the ingredients the recipe called for but I didn't have onion powder on hand so I used dried minced onions. My family isn't a fan of ginger but I still kept it in the recipe and they loved it. I cooked it in my Dutch oven for just over an hour and it came out tender. I made extra sauce as many reviewers recommended it. I'm so glad I did. I can't wait to make this again. Thanks Kathy!
This is the exact same recipe that my mother has made for years! Fantastic taste, quick and easy, great over egg noodles. The only difference is that my recipe calls for a tablespoon of chopped onion, otherwise, exactlyt the same. My husband loves it...
This dish was good and it was easy. It would never be confused with sauerbraten though. I did as some others suggested: I quickly browned the meat on the grill, then put it in the slow cooker and covered it with all of the other ingredients. I increased the brown sugar, ginger, and used dried onion and onion powder. You definitely do need to thicken the sauce at the end. Again, a nice, easy way to use up some round steak using ingredients already laying around. I will make again.
This was very good. Now I didn't have onion powder so I used half of a medium onion, diced it up and cooked it with the meat. My Grandmother (she is German) told me this was not Sauerbraten, when I told her that I was making it for supper. I told her I know that- this is suppose to be a quick fix. And it was! It impressed her! We served with red cabbage,and potato balls. Very nice. Thank you for sharing. It even passed the 4 year old, picky eater test! So thanks!
I've made this twice in 2 weeks. The family loves it. I used a full real onion and real grated ginger. Also didn't have gravy sauce mix so I used beef oxo and cornstarch mixed with the 2 c of water. I also added kale and mushrooms for the last 25 mins - just to get some more nutrition. served over rice noodles with steamed veggies. Great combination of flavours!
This was a delicious, quick sauerbraten. I carmelized fresh onions before I browned the meat. I also used 2 gravy packets. Added carrots to the meat just for ease of preparation. Served over red potato mashed potatoes. Because the gravy was a little thick on the meat, I used some of the potato water to thin it down. Delish! House smelled divine!
This was awesome! I found some $4.00 round steak and was looking for some way to cook it. I'm not a big egg noodle fan, so I didnt want a stroganoff... I'm glad I found this recipe! I stuck it in the crock pot (dont remember if it was supposed to be, but I did) Browned beef slices coated in flour then in oil, then transfered to the gravy, etc. combo in the crock pot. This was a cpl days ago, so I dont remember exactly. It was SOOO tender. I think I only kept it in about 3 hrs. Served over rice (which I screwed up.. crunchy cuz I opened it too soon) But it was still great! Thanks for the post. OH, I did add mushrooms too at the end.
I have very a household of very picky eaters and they all really enjoyed this recipe. I will make it again and again.
This is a wonderful, flavorful dish for a cool winter night. I can't believe how easily it went together and the smell while it cooks is devine! I think next time I will double the recipe for more leftovers. I'm sure this is the type of dish that will taste even better the second day. Thanks Kathy!
A wonderful taste that doesn't have to marinate for a long time. I used the crock pot and added 1 cup beef broth , 30 minutes before it was done I added a little corn starch to make a thick gravey.Cooked 7 hours on low, served with baked potatos. The family loved it.
Very rarely do I ad-lib to recipes the 1st time I make them, but I did this time...and I'm glad I did, because it turned out to be a keeper of a recipe. Used 1 lb of meat, 4 T of brown sugar, heaping 1/4 t of ginger, 2 bay leaves, peppercorns instead of ground, added garlic, whole cloves, whole allspice, & raisens, even DH loved it!!
I was very disappointed and will not be making this dish again. I read the reviews before preparing the recipe and increased the vinegar and brown sugar as many of the reviewers had suggested. It smelled absolutely wonderful while it was cooking in the crock pot but we did not find it very flavorful at all.
I tried this for a change of pace with my round steak, and wow! My husband couldn't stop raving about the sauce and what a great flavor it had. I served it over rice with honey-butter green beans on the side which made a very pretty meal as well as a well liked meal. I will definitely make this again!
Everyone liked it, husband refused the sauce at first becuase he doesn't like brown sauces and he liked this one. I started with a round steak that had been mechanically tenderized (like cube steak) so it wasn't quite the same but it was still good.
My family LOVES this recipe! I have three picky eaters and they all ask for seconds and beg me to make this meal. I took the advice of some other reviewers and add some fresh mushrooms and sour cream to the "sauce." Delicious! I also add more vinegar than recommended, but I eyeball it so it's never the same twice. This is now added to our regular meal menu! Thank you!
