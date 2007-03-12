Pumpkin Custard Pie II

Candied ginger and cognac make this pumpkin pie unique.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place baked pie shell on a baking sheet. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs lightly. Add cream, salt, sugar, cinnamon, allspice, and pumpkin. Mix well, then stir in candied ginger and cognac, rum, or bourbon (see Cook's Note). Carefully pour mixture into baked pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue to bake until a knife point inserted in the center of the pie comes out clean. Custard will still jiggle. Serve pie warm or at room temperature. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

Cook's Notes:

I pre-bake the pie shell to ensure the bottom crust stays crisp.

You may substitute rum or bourbon for the cognac, if you prefer.

The pie can be served warm, but I prefer to serve it at room temperature. Since the center often cracks as it cools, you can use that as an excuse to pipe on rosettes of whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 122.5mg; sodium 253mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
MADAMEMCM
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
This is the best pumpkin pie I ever made. The ginger and boubon give it such a zing! It was such a big hit at Thanksgiving, I have been asked to make it again for Christmas! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Cynthia LaFourcade
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2015
This is a simple pie to make that has good body and texture. It could use a little more oomph of flavor, possibly by adding a bit more sugar and spice. Added rum as a suggested alternative and it gave it a nice punch with the ginger. Hubs absolutely loved it, so I'll be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
mpiralla
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2016
I followed the recipe as written , but I used brandy instead because that's what I had . It's the best pumpkin pie I have eaten, and it's even better the next day. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Soopnatzi
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2019
Amazing flavor, especially with the crystallized ginger. I use baharat instead of allspice just to give my baked goods a little different spin, and it goes perfectly here too. If you parbake your crust, even for just 5 mins at 450, it will stay crisp under this custard. No other reviews seem to mention how long this needs to bake, so I will. 15 mins at 425, and then up to 1 hr 15 mins at 350 (no fan). It takes quite a while for the custard to rise all over, then you know it’s cooked through. Agreed with others, don’t use a deep dish. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2012
Made this pie according to the recipe. I wouldn't change a thing. It is delicious &easy to make. Ginger & bourbon gave it just the right amount of zip. Read More
Helpful
(2)
kim
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2018
Love the filling. But took another reviewer's advice and used deep dish...DONT DO THAT. Not sure what she did maybe used a gigantic can of pumpkin, more than called for but I went by directions for filling to a tee, and used bourbon (my preference), and now have a giant gap which i will fill in with homemade whipped topping but not everyone likes that and really wanted a plain pumpkin pie that people could top however they wanted. Lesson learned, not every reviewer knows what they are talking about when it comes to alterations. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Alice Carey
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2017
I made this pie yesterday and ate some with whipped cream this morning and WOW, best pumpkin pie I ever tasted. I didn't have any crystal ginger so I had to substitute and put a teaspoon of powdered ginger in the filling. I usually do anyhow when I make pumpkin pie. I also used a Pet-Ritz crust that I baked in advance. This crust is just as delicious as homemade lard crust. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Candy95409
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2017
Love this! The crystallized ginger is a must! It softens in the baked custard and becomes these delicious chewy little nuggets. I subbed a decent brandy for the cognac and could taste it’s subtle flavor—wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(1)
