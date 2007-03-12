Pumpkin Custard Pie II

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars I baked two different kinds of pumpkin pies to compare...one was this recipe, and another recipe used Eagle's condenced milk. As a result, my boyfrind and I BOTH liked the pumpkin pie with this recipe! Using bourbon and crystalized ginger makes this pie very unique, and it remain moist, creamy and flavorful for days. This is our favorite pumpkin pie recipe now. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best pumpkin pie I ever made. The ginger and boubon give it such a zing! It was such a big hit at Thanksgiving, I have been asked to make it again for Christmas! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is a simple pie to make that has good body and texture. It could use a little more oomph of flavor, possibly by adding a bit more sugar and spice. Added rum as a suggested alternative and it gave it a nice punch with the ginger. Hubs absolutely loved it, so I'll be making it again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe as written , but I used brandy instead because that's what I had . It's the best pumpkin pie I have eaten, and it's even better the next day. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing flavor, especially with the crystallized ginger. I use baharat instead of allspice just to give my baked goods a little different spin, and it goes perfectly here too. If you parbake your crust, even for just 5 mins at 450, it will stay crisp under this custard. No other reviews seem to mention how long this needs to bake, so I will. 15 mins at 425, and then up to 1 hr 15 mins at 350 (no fan). It takes quite a while for the custard to rise all over, then you know it’s cooked through. Agreed with others, don’t use a deep dish. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Made this pie according to the recipe. I wouldn't change a thing. It is delicious &easy to make. Ginger & bourbon gave it just the right amount of zip. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Love the filling. But took another reviewer's advice and used deep dish...DONT DO THAT. Not sure what she did maybe used a gigantic can of pumpkin, more than called for but I went by directions for filling to a tee, and used bourbon (my preference), and now have a giant gap which i will fill in with homemade whipped topping but not everyone likes that and really wanted a plain pumpkin pie that people could top however they wanted. Lesson learned, not every reviewer knows what they are talking about when it comes to alterations. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie yesterday and ate some with whipped cream this morning and WOW, best pumpkin pie I ever tasted. I didn't have any crystal ginger so I had to substitute and put a teaspoon of powdered ginger in the filling. I usually do anyhow when I make pumpkin pie. I also used a Pet-Ritz crust that I baked in advance. This crust is just as delicious as homemade lard crust. Helpful (1)