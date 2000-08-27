Polish Stuffed Cabbage

Stuffed cabbage rolls. I am 100 percent Polish, and this is my mom's recipe. Use regular rice, not instant.

Recipe by Christa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the head of cabbage in a large pot over high heat and add water to cover. Boil cabbage for 15 minutes, or until it is pliable and soft. Drain and allow to cool completely. Remove the hard outer vein from the leaves.

  • In a separate large bowl, combine the beef, rice, garlic powder and the egg, mixing well. Place a small amount, about the size of your palm, into the center of a cabbage leaf and fold leaf over, tucking in the sides of the leaf to keep meat mixture inside.

  • Pile up the filled leaves in a large pot, putting the larger leaves on the bottom. Add the tomato juice, vinegar and sugar and enough water to cover. Simmer over medium low heat for about 60 minutes. (Note: Keep an eye on them, making sure the bottom of leaves do not burn.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 95.3mg; sodium 253.2mg. Full Nutrition
