Polish Stuffed Cabbage

Just a general FYI. After reading several comments I just wanted to make a remark or two. It's a Polish version, not Italian or something extra flavorful. Very simple because they had simple ingredients.

I use a medium onion and two or three cloves of garlic chopped then cooked golden brown in butter instead of the powders. You will be much happier with the flavor.



I don't add the sugar or vinegar. Instead, I do add a 1 tbs of parsley. Salt & pepper needs to be added to flavor. I say that because you may like i it saltier or less depending. Salt your rice when you cook it because if you don't the rolls will be bland. Don't completely cook the rice. You want it about half cooked. Rice to hard & it sucks up the juices, and your rolls will be dry. Completely cooked rice & when you bake or cook them in the pot, the rice will be mush and the inside doesn't hold together correctly.

There is no reason to pre-cook your meat before stuffing. It will cook over the hour, adding its juice to the rice and the tomato soup/sauce.

My sauce is a can of condensed tomato soup with just over 1/2 of the cabbage water added. Mixed with a pinch or two of salt, pepper, and the littlest bit of oregano, maybe 1/4 tsp.

I bake mine in a single layer like my grandmother did. Covered with the tomato soup mix. The can of soup is just enough to cover but not drown the rolls, and since the meat mixture adds it juice to the mix you will end up with more "sauce" then it originally looks like.

Cover tightly with aluminum foil & bake for 1 hour @ 375°F., and then take the foil off at the last 15 or 20 minutes to help the top brown. You can even brown under the broiler to get the tops crispy. Internal temp of the roll should be 160/165° F.

Enjoy!