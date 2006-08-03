Exquisite Pie
I've had this recipe FOREVER and it's never failed. I've never had any leftovers.
This pie has a filling similar to a pecan pie, then you add the golden raisins, coconut, and pecans. I put the whole filling in a 9x9 square dish and baked at a lower temperature for longer, and loved the result. Also tried this in a deep pie dish and it turned out very well. When cooked to perfection, pie has a light golden-brown top to it. TIP: Watch closely in oven and check often. A normal depth pie dish will be done before the stated time window. Once the pie is set in the middle, pull out, because it burns quickly afterwards.Read More
One of my family's favorite pies! In the South where I grew up, I have heard this pie called Japanese Fruit Pie and Oh-So-Good Pie.It's basically a golden chess pie filling chockful of good things like raisins, pecans, and coconuts. Very toothsome, very satisfying.
This pie is delicious. I entered it into a dessert bake off and won!!
I added slivered almonds with the pecans and used almond extract instead of vanilla! Wow! tasted like a macaroon. Super easy and tasty!
Delicious. I added twice as many pecans as the recipe requested because the filling was a little skimpy to me. Also, the additional pecans made it less sweet which worked out perfect for us.
The recipe is very easy to put together. I had 2 9" pie shells ready, but there was only enough for one pie shell, so I had to make another recipe. I added 1 T orange juice concentrate in place of the lemon juice. Yum!
Don't change a thing. This is great.
VERY delicious, and seems to be adaptable. Tastes a bit like chess pie, but more complex. I cut down the vanilla to 2t instead of 1T and substituted regular raisins in lieu of golden and it was all good. Other tips: do NOT make this into two pies. I had two deep dish 9" pies and split the batter, then rolled the crust down to the edge of the batter. If you combined into one large pie the top would burn before the middle set, and it's such a rich pie that you wouldn't really want to have a super deep slice. This would go very well with vanilla ice cream. I thought the lemon juice ingredient would impart some lemon flavor - it didn't, and next time I make this I'll be adding some lemon zest and removing the raisins altogether.
This is a very good pie, and all the ladies at my potluck loved it.. I couldn't find golden raisins and used regular raisins and it was fine. I halved the ingredients and just made one pie which was plenty for a small group. No other changes to the recipe.
This pie is so delicious! Very sweet and satisfying! I left out the pecans though. Thanks for the great recipe!
Great as it is, no changes needed.
This pie is the consistency of a pecan pie which I love. I have never tasted this pie before and made it for a family gathering. Everyone liked it. My cousin said he liked the texture and the coconut in it. I followed the recipe as written but did add a little more pecans then listed only because I had extra and wanted to use them up. This is a sweet pie but I wouldn't change a thing.
