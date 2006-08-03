Exquisite Pie

4.8
13 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I've had this recipe FOREVER and it's never failed. I've never had any leftovers.

Recipe by Adam

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl combine eggs, sugar, and butter. Beat until smooth. Add vinegar, vanilla, and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly. Fold in pecans, coconut, and raisins. Pour mixture into pie shells.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes or until completely set in center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 174.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022