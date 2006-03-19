Kid's Favorite Meatballs

This recipe was okay! It didn't send me to the moon, but was still quite pleasant. AND it was very easy, which is always a plus! I used ground turkey and added some salt, pepper, and thyme, but next time I think I'll just stick to garlic powder! Also, I think it would have been better with more sauce because most of it evaporated and there wasn't enough to go around on the noodles, and it got burnt on the bottom :o( Just using half again (or twice as much) the amount of sauce would be good (I used Chicken and Stars instead of Chicken and Rice). Also, the onion and green pepper kinda disappeared... The next day I made a meat ball bagel sandwich with the meatballs, sauce, and cream cheese, and that was really wonderful!