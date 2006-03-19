Kid's Favorite Meatballs
Very easy - perfect for young cooks. So delicious, even the kids will love it! This dish goes very well with garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable side dish. For a shortcut, I use frozen pre-cut peppers and onions.
Very easy - perfect for young cooks. So delicious, even the kids will love it! This dish goes very well with garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable side dish. For a shortcut, I use frozen pre-cut peppers and onions.
This is good, but... I used one can soup, and then one can low sodium broth to cut back a little on the salt.Read More
I THOUGHT THESE WERE JUST OKAY. THE PORCUPINE MEATBALLS ON THIS WEBSITE ARE SOOO MUCH BETTER.Read More
This is good, but... I used one can soup, and then one can low sodium broth to cut back a little on the salt.
Really good...two problems though. It seemed to stick to the bottom of the pan, and I wished I had more sauce so that it would have worked better with the rice I put it over. I omitted the onions and green peppers, as we do not like them, and this recipie still turned out great! The boys want me to make it again but turn it into a meatball sub. I think I just might! Excellent recipie.
I THOUGHT THESE WERE JUST OKAY. THE PORCUPINE MEATBALLS ON THIS WEBSITE ARE SOOO MUCH BETTER.
I had some meatballs in the freezer that I needed to use. I made the sauce as written and simmer the meatballa in it for about 30 minutes or so. I didn't have noodles so I used pasta shells. This was a very tasty dish. Husband liked it too. I will make this again.
Neither of my two kids liked this at all. My husband and I didn't find this all that great either. Needs something.
Very easy, fun recipe. My preschooler helped to make this and enjoyed helping mommy. I didn't have the chicken & rice soup so I used two cans of tomato soup and omitted the peppers (picky eaters at my house). A huge hit for the whole family!
This was really, really good. I run a small daycare and the kids really enjoyed something new and different. I enjoyed something so easy to make that tasted good enough for even ME to eat! : )
My husband and kids loved this meal! I put onions IN the meatballs, and didn't have the right soups, so I used cream of chicken and a little tomato sauce. Also, I went ahead and covered it for a little while. I feel like it cooks faster that way. I will make this again.
This was not what I expected. Not very good at all. It was very bland tasting. My husband asked me not to make it again.
Delish! Easy too. My 6 & 3 yr. olds helped. Will make again.
I did not like these at all.
I love these meatballs! I make them quite often. We serve them over rice. As leftovers we eat them as meatball sandwiches, messy, but Deliciouse!
Very Tasty! The bake time is long but worth it.
My husband loved these! And three of my four picky children loved it. I agree with the other reviews you should use lean meat. Mine was a little greasy. I also added salt, pepper and garlic to the meatball mixture. We ate them over spaghetti. Next time I plan on trying them in a sandwich.
I think it is very important to tell people who wish to make this recipe to buy extremely lean hamburger meat. The kids liked it, but I wished I would have bought leaner ground beef. You may want to add a little salt and pepper too. My husband said it was a little bland. But, that of course, is a matter of personal preference. Overall, it was a pretty good meal. Thanks for submitting.
Yum!
The meatballs turned out nice and soft. I thought they tasted okey. My family did'nt care for them too much. Not enough flavor to these meatballs. I will not make again :(
This recipe was okay! It didn't send me to the moon, but was still quite pleasant. AND it was very easy, which is always a plus! I used ground turkey and added some salt, pepper, and thyme, but next time I think I'll just stick to garlic powder! Also, I think it would have been better with more sauce because most of it evaporated and there wasn't enough to go around on the noodles, and it got burnt on the bottom :o( Just using half again (or twice as much) the amount of sauce would be good (I used Chicken and Stars instead of Chicken and Rice). Also, the onion and green pepper kinda disappeared... The next day I made a meat ball bagel sandwich with the meatballs, sauce, and cream cheese, and that was really wonderful!
This is just an old Betty Crocker recipe from her kids cookbook years ago.
Excellent easy & delicious recipe. I decided to try this last night since I didn't have much time to prepare anything & already had all the ingredients. The only thing I did differently since I try to stay away from red meat was use ground turkey instead. It was outstanding - kids & hubby loved it and we had no leftovers! Thanks for sharing Jen!!
Very tasty meatballs. I loved how easy this was to make. However it was extremly greasy. I agree with the other reviewer who said use only LEAN meat with this. It works well with chicken and stars soup as well, and my daughter thought it was fun having stars on her meatballs!!!
tastes great over rice.
our whole family enjoyed this dish...
moist meatballs....tastes great!
they are a family favorite now. and my daughter loves helping make the meatballs.
I am so excited to find this recipe. I used to make this as a child,I had an old recipe book,and I used this recipe so much that the page had fell out,long ago and I have been unable to recreate this childhood recipe. Thanks Again. Mona,Indiana
This could be a good go to recipe to make something quick. Way too much sodium as written so I used healthy choice tomato soup and low sodium chicken soup and added some more water. Omitted the green pepper thinking it will be too strong. Be sure to use lean ground beef as they are cooking in the soup or cook in another pan and drain. Some of my meatballs broke apart-I would only simmer 1/2 hour. next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections