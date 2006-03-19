Kid's Favorite Meatballs

37 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Very easy - perfect for young cooks. So delicious, even the kids will love it! This dish goes very well with garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable side dish. For a shortcut, I use frozen pre-cut peppers and onions.

By Jen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute green pepper and onion for 5 minutes, or until tender. Stir in the tomato soup, chicken & rice soup and the water and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and allow to simmer.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, combine the ground beef, egg and milk. Break the bread into very small pieces and add to the bowl. Mix together well. (Note: The kids love to use their hands to mix this. Be sure they wash them well before AND afterward to avoid any contamination.)

  • Shape the meat mixture into meatballs and drop them into the soup mixture. Continue to simmer over low heat, uncovered, for 45 to 60 minutes. Stir occasionally, but be very careful not to break the meatballs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 103.3mg; sodium 748.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022