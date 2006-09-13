Stuffed Flank Steak

95 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 43
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is a delicious flank steak. The stuffing makes it much more filling, but there's never any left over! Can also be cooked in the microwave. Just cover and cook at medium setting (50 per cent) in a microwave-safe dish for 30 minutes, rotating dish halfway through cooking. Serve with sauce from the pan.

By BarbiAnn

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the stuffing mix, water and butter or margarine. Mix well and let stand for 5 minutes. Spoon the stuffing onto the steak, leaving a 1 inch border. Add the green onions and the red bell pepper.

  • Roll from the long edge of the steak and secure with wooden toothpicks. Place steak seam side down in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the gravy, wine OR apple juice, garlic and cheese. Mix well and pour over the steak.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, remove from oven and let stand before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 71.1mg; sodium 1102mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022