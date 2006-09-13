Stuffed Flank Steak

This was a great recipe!! I had no intention of making this at first. I had defrosted a flank steak and was going to cook plain on the grill and then looked for a recipe containing flank steak. I already marinated it with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and steak seasoning for a few hours so wasnt sure how it would incorporate into this recipe but it did. Also instead of brown gravy I used a can of campbells brown gravy w/onions (i also didnt have wine but the seasoning from my marinade was enough) which gave it a fabulous taste. I pounded down the meat as much as I could beforehand and also did additional seasoning of salt throughout to make sure it had flavor which it definitely did. I had to do a bit of a butterfly cut on both sides of the meat to ensure that I had enough room to roll it with all of the stuffing. I tied it with string and put toothpicks at the ends to be sure everything stayed in. I also put a bit of mozzarella. I cooked an hour and it came out perfectly and pretty tender, even my two young kids liked this recipe which is surprising as not alot of children like steak. My family liked this recipe and I was pretty impressed with the results. Dont hesitate to make this. I now have something else to cook other than the normal boring things.