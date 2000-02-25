Oatmeal Cakes
A moist and delicious bread cooked on the griddle. My mother enjoys this for dinner too!
A moist and delicious bread cooked on the griddle. My mother enjoys this for dinner too!
I was looking for a healthy, no bake shortcake with oatmeal for my homegrown strawberries. This recipe was perfect. Too hot to bake, and needing oatmeal to counterbalance a very cheesy macaroni and cheese dinner, this recipe fit the bill. I did add 1 tsp each of sugar, vanilla and maple syrup after reading reviews. I also didn't have any applesauce so used canola oil instead. I only got 7 cakes out of mix, tho. Thank you Sal.Read More
I added 2 table spoons apple pie spice, and 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla. It was still rather bland. We dipped them in maple syrup. It seems most recipes with oatmeal in them require more seasoning than recipes with out it to make them taste good. Also, not very filling but good to use in a meal with other things or as a snack.Read More
I added 2 table spoons apple pie spice, and 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla. It was still rather bland. We dipped them in maple syrup. It seems most recipes with oatmeal in them require more seasoning than recipes with out it to make them taste good. Also, not very filling but good to use in a meal with other things or as a snack.
I was looking for a savory bread that would use the last of my oatmeal and accompany curried vegetable soup. This recipe looked like a good start. I use whole grains for health reasons and risked using whole wheat in this recipe. I also had to cut it in half as it is just my husband and me. I don't know how to cut an egg in half so I used a whole large one, the extra moisture worked well with the whole wheat. Then I eliminated the applesauce and substituted water; added 1/2 tsp. sweet basil (although thyme may have stood up better to the whole wheat), 1/2 tsp. salt (that was just a little too much), and 10 cranks on the pepper mill (would add more next time). I will also try olive oil instead of butter in the next batch. In order to obtain a dough consistency I had to throw it into my food processor, which worked well although the dough is sticky--probably my whole wheat addition. Preparing the dough was really quick. We liked the little cakes. This savory version is very dense and rustic which we like. If you're looking for something more delicate and elegant, my version is not it. I would make this again with the mentioned revisions. Thanks for the heart healthy recipe.
These were not good at all! They had no flavor. Maybe a little sugar would help, but I'm not even willing to give them another try.
I was looking for a healthy, no bake shortcake with oatmeal for my homegrown strawberries. This recipe was perfect. Too hot to bake, and needing oatmeal to counterbalance a very cheesy macaroni and cheese dinner, this recipe fit the bill. I did add 1 tsp each of sugar, vanilla and maple syrup after reading reviews. I also didn't have any applesauce so used canola oil instead. I only got 7 cakes out of mix, tho. Thank you Sal.
I can not speak for the recipe contributor, but I wonder if the amount of milk was copied correctly. I found that 1 cup worked much better than one half. I made one cake with the amount called for, but added about half a cup more for the remaining cakes. I did not have applesauce, so I used olive oil. I think these would be perfect with 1 T. olive oil and 1 T. applesauce, but that might be a preference. I also cooked these in a little bacon grease and salted one side as they were cooking to add to the savory flavor. I will probably make again, but continue to tweak it a bit. I find it's always helpful to do a test run and then tweak the recipe to your own taste. I am breastfeeding, so I'm always looking for new recipes with oatmeal. This has a lot of potential for a great savory way to eat it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections