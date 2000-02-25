Oatmeal Cakes

A moist and delicious bread cooked on the griddle. My mother enjoys this for dinner too!

Recipe by Sara

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, sift together flour and baking powder. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each cake. Cook until bubbles form in the cakes. Flip and cook the other side. Serve warm with syrup or jam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 65.2mg. Full Nutrition
