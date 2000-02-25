Oatmeal Cakes

I was looking for a savory bread that would use the last of my oatmeal and accompany curried vegetable soup. This recipe looked like a good start. I use whole grains for health reasons and risked using whole wheat in this recipe. I also had to cut it in half as it is just my husband and me. I don't know how to cut an egg in half so I used a whole large one, the extra moisture worked well with the whole wheat. Then I eliminated the applesauce and substituted water; added 1/2 tsp. sweet basil (although thyme may have stood up better to the whole wheat), 1/2 tsp. salt (that was just a little too much), and 10 cranks on the pepper mill (would add more next time). I will also try olive oil instead of butter in the next batch. In order to obtain a dough consistency I had to throw it into my food processor, which worked well although the dough is sticky--probably my whole wheat addition. Preparing the dough was really quick. We liked the little cakes. This savory version is very dense and rustic which we like. If you're looking for something more delicate and elegant, my version is not it. I would make this again with the mentioned revisions. Thanks for the heart healthy recipe.