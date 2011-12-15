Sesame Lemon Crisps

These delicate cookies are elegant and lovely for any holiday gathering. They also would be suitable for an afternoon tea. The lemon and sesame seeds make this cookie perfect for an international spread for a buffet. Impress your friends with these easy to make cookies!
Wow! So delicious, and a great way to stretch ingredients! (Admittedly I chose this recipe mostly because I only had 1/2 c of sesame seeds on hand.) Amazing wafer thin, crisp cookies, and adding the lemon gives it a great aroma and flavor. One modification -- mine only took 5-7 minutes in the oven. I found it best to remove them 1-2 minutes after the edges just turn slightly brown, even though it is still soft in the middle, otherwise they can burn easily. They finished browning while cooling on the pan. Also I may try rolling in more sesame before placing on the pan next time, to make them look a little prettier.
I love sesame cookies, and my husband and I absolutely enjoyed these cookies (with a cup of peach tea!). Lemon flavor added a great change in these crisp sesame cookies. Although I expected these cookies to be more shortbread texture, they were great served when still warm and crispy.
Everything about this cookie was wonderful! Very quick and easy and very tasty! Not all children may like them, but very elegant on a tray for company and great for serving with tea.
We love sesame seeds and lemon, and these are tasty little cookies. My toddler loved helping me stir everything together, and they were so easy! Thanks for a family-friendly recipe that's beyond a typical cookie! Oh, and the nutritional information is way off--this makes approximately 5 dozen cookies, not 5 servings.
Great recipe. Not mixed in the 'orthodox' method of making cookies, but turned out great! I added more lemon zest as lemon is one of our favourite flavours, and on my 2nd time making the recipe I added some toasted flaked coconut - not much - just a bit, as lemon and coconut compliment each other well. All in all - delicious and very easy and fast cookie recipe.....Thanks for sharing
Not only are these absolutely delicous, but they are incredible easy to make. As per one comment from a Reviewer, I baked also baked these delicous morsels for 7 minutes so they had a chewy center. The only change to the ingredients I made (only because my husband is not a huge lemon fan) is that I substituted 3 teaspoons of vanilla for lemon rind. Next time I make these, I will double the recipe as they do not last long!!!! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
Wow, I never eat cookies, but I saw these and I thought I would give it a try, well I must congratulate the Camellia as I now do these all the time, because it's lovely taste, and easy to make. Well done Camellia.
Wow, what a pleasant surprise! A truly delightful little cookie that makes me wish I had a daughter to play tea party with. Somehow tea party with my four boys doesn't really seem quite the same. It at least makes me wish I liked tea, which I don't very much, unless it's the iced variety. I was out of brown sugar and used sucanat, used the zest of two lemons, it was all I had, and I was 1-2 T short on flour. But none of this really mattered. I may or may not have eaten almost the entire first cookie sheet full. I really didn't keep count. For anyone else looking at the minuscule 1/2 t. size dough balls on their cookie sheet and wondering if that could possibly be the right size, not to worry, they do spread out into lovely little mini-cookies (and then you don't feel bad for eating 2-3. Or 7. They're so tiny!) Try 'em, you won't be sorry. Even my boys loved them.
Batter was gooey but that's what made it so easy and rounded. I will add more lemon zest and a half tsp of lemon extract next time for more to my lemon taste and yes, these are delicate so they make nice tea cookies.
Have been making these cookies for at least six years. Family and friends love them. They are small and delicious. This year putting them in goody bags for grandchildren (all adults). Will double the recipe. They burn easily, so usually take them out of oven a couple of minutes early. Good with tea or coffee.
These cookies are yummy!! I just made these to have for Thanksgiving and I can't stop eating them. I hope there will be some left! I made them exactly as the recipe said. Although I used a teaspoon of dough so that the cookies would be a little bit bigger.
I made these cookies today substituting the all purpose flour with Trader Joes Gluten Free Flour. The lemon and sesame flavors compliment each other well. This is another welcome recipe to add to my recent Gluten Free collection.
