Sesame Lemon Crisps

These delicate cookies are elegant and lovely for any holiday gathering. They also would be suitable for an afternoon tea. The lemon and sesame seeds make this cookie perfect for an international spread for a buffet. Impress your friends with these easy to make cookies!

Recipe by Camellia

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) Grease cookie sheets. Set aside.

  • Spread sesame seeds in 9x9 inch baking pan. Toast in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Increase oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt butter and cool a bit. Stir in sugar, lemon rind, egg, sesame seeds, flour, and baking powder.

  • Drop by 1/2 teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets, leaving about 2 inches between each cookie. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 1 to 2 minutes before removing from cookie sheets. Cool cookies on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 65.9g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 86mg; sodium 183.6mg. Full Nutrition
