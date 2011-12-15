Sesame Lemon Crisps

Wow, what a pleasant surprise! A truly delightful little cookie that makes me wish I had a daughter to play tea party with. Somehow tea party with my four boys doesn't really seem quite the same. It at least makes me wish I liked tea, which I don't very much, unless it's the iced variety. I was out of brown sugar and used sucanat, used the zest of two lemons, it was all I had, and I was 1-2 T short on flour. But none of this really mattered. I may or may not have eaten almost the entire first cookie sheet full. I really didn't keep count. For anyone else looking at the minuscule 1/2 t. size dough balls on their cookie sheet and wondering if that could possibly be the right size, not to worry, they do spread out into lovely little mini-cookies (and then you don't feel bad for eating 2-3. Or 7. They're so tiny!) Try 'em, you won't be sorry. Even my boys loved them.