Poertzelki

This not-too-sweet treat is traditionally served only on New Year's Day.

Recipe by Marc

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water; add sugar and 2 cups flour. Mix to combine, cover bowl with plastic, and let rise about 1 hour.

  • Mix in remaining flour, eggs, butter, salt, milk, and raisins until fully combined. Cover bowl and let rise again for 1 hour.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drop dough by tablespoonfuls in hot fat and cook until brown on both sides. Cookie usually flips over when done on the first side. Be sure fat isn't too hot or your cookie may be raw inside when dark on the outside. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with granulated or powdered sugar, if desired.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 24.3mg; sodium 181.8mg. Full Nutrition
