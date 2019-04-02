Creamed Cabbage
This is yummy for St. Paddy's Day!
very good! I only used half a head of cabbage & kept the other ingredients the same, It turns out more creamy that way! I also carmelized a small chopped onion & added it to the mix. Lastly, I transfered it to a baking dish, topped with panko bread crumbs and baked @350 for about 10 min.Read More
This recipe just isn't good. I used fresh cabbage from my garden, and followed the recipe exactly. The leaves are so greasy that the cream sauce isn't even sticking to them. The flavor isn't that great, either. I prefer Beth's Scalloped Cabbage.Read More
This was really, really good! It's the middle of summer and cabbage is chep but hubby doesn't like coleslaw and corned beef and cabbage doesn't seem right in July so I tried this recipe and between 2 adults, 1 teen and 2 toddlers we polished off the whole big bowl! Now I did add an extra strip of bacon cause c'mon, it's bacon! but aside from that I followed the recipe exactly and sooo good, everyone loved it!
Loved this dish. I live on my own and in the Netherlands where we grow a lot of cabbage. This dish was a great one pot dish with plenty of leftovers to play with. I didnt use bacon but used finely diced ham instead, adding a little oil to replace the loss of bacon fat. Heated some up the next day for lunch and threw in a handfull of leftover rice. Yummy!!
My family loved this recipe, even my 6yr old who doesnt like to eat his veggies. I didnt have any sour cream so I substituted with 1 cup of evaporated milk mixed with 1 tbsp vinegar. Came out perfect!
Sauce is delicious. Proves anything is good when coated in three kinds of fat ;)
This is, without doubt, the best cooked cabbage recipe I've ever tried. I made it exactly as written. The few leftovers went into some home fries the next morning and we loved it!
This is great! Followed the recipe exactly. We're going to serve this for Thanksgiving and Christmas! YUM!!
Yummy! I put in a little extra bacon (because you can never have enough bacon) and used it to fill a pita. Made a great little pita sandwich.
Awesome! I used turkey bacon and fat free sour cream. So easy, yummy, healthy and economical.
This is an excellent recipe that I really enjoyed. However, a little tip, take the cabbage off the heat and let it cool slightly before adding the sour cream or the sour cream may curdle a little if the pan is too hot. Otherwise very tasty.
This was just delicious! I'll be making this again and again. My family loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic!! This is incredibly simple and will be the dish that follows me to all family get together. Absolutly wonderful!!!
This was very good! I would make this again anytime!
Cooked as written, used 1 lb bag of shredded cabbage. First bite was kind of weird because I didn't know what to expect. Then I couldn't stop shoveling it in, really good
I followed the recipe except I only used 1/2 a head of cabbage but followed everything else exact..... WOW! This is impressive! I was looking for something different and I'm GLAD I chose this. It's def a keeper!! Thanks jessann5!!
Quick and Easy! That's the most important thing about this recipe. My wife likes just a little more sauce so like some of the other folks here I added a little milk (1/4 - 1/2 cup) to the white sauce. And again like others I used only a half a head of cabbage to keep it as creamy as possible. Prefect side dish when you're trying to maintain a good table for a high fiber yet low meat content menu.
I looked at this recipe for a few days before I finally decided to try it. I was so sure I wouldn't like it with of all the fat but I was so wrong! It was so good and very easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and decided as long as I save it for special occasions I should be okay. This is a keeper!
Very Good, The only thing I changed was only half a head of cabbage and added onions. Yummy. Thanks for sharing
Smooth and creamy with just the slightest bit of tang from the sour cream. I really enjoyed this, but then I guess you have to like cabbage in the first place to like this because it didn't make a convert out of Hubs. If it wasn't for him and his durned pickiness I wouldn't hesitate to make this again. Pan browned brats and AR's Garlic Dill New Potatoes completed the meal.
This is like my ideal recipe. Its SO tasty. And I don't even really like cabbage. Ingredients I already have lying around. Few ingredients. Not very time-consuming. Possibly not that healthy though... ;)
Happy St. Paddy's Day! This is the yummiest cabbage I've ever eaten on this day!
This cabbage dish was AWESOME! I wish I could give it more than 5 stars. It was my favorite part of last nights St. Patrick's Day dinner (and I loved everything!). Thank you for sharing it. I did the same thing someone else did - only use half a head of cabbage and keep all the other ingredient measurements the same. I may try it next time with a whole head just to compare but it came out wonderful as it was. I can't wait to bring it to my next potluck or family gathering!
I love this!!! I've made this many times and the only thing I've changed..for my own personal tastes after the initial 2 times following exactly, is I add smoked sweet paprika and smoked sea salt at the very end of the cooking time...and I sprinkle some of the paprika on top..makes a nice presentation...thanks for a keeper of a recipe!!
Good but one suggestion - The sour cream curdles so turn off the heat before stirring in the sour cream - Otherwise ... very good
Made as side dish for Christmas and was a big, big hit. Added touch more sour cream to empty out the container, then once assembled I put into oven at 350 for about 30 minutes because I thought it might be better that way plus I needed to keep it warm. My husband finished off leftovers that night and was looking for more. Will become a staple in our house. EXCELLENT!!!
This dish was way better than I thought it would be. I was suppried by the flavor of the cabbage. I will absolutley be making this dish again.
This was really good and addicting. Added some red pepper that I had frozen and garlic and onions. Used bacon grease I had in the fridge and cooked ham instead of bacon. Will definitely make again and again.
If you like bacon, you will probably like this dish regardless of how you feel about cabbage. I love red cabbage, but I am not very fond of cooked green cabbage. I really like this dish and could probably eat it all day. The only change I made was to substitute plain greek yogurt for the sour cream because I didn't have any sour cream on hand. This is one I will definitely make again.
This recipe was awesome...a definite keeper. I was looking for different ways to utilize some cabbage and I'm so glad I stumbled upon this one. This was delicious & I will definitely make it again. Thank you so much for sharing :)
Love this! What a surprise! My CSA loaded me down with a huge cabbage at the beginning of November. There are just two of us & my husband only likes coleslaw, which isn't my idea of a cold weather dish! This creamed cabbage turned out so good I almost ate half as soon as it was cooked. I didn't have any sour cream on hand so I just used a little half & half with a drop of vinegar. I think it would've been just fine without it, too. Yummmee! I feel compelled to comment on Michael Jackson's negative critique. although he says he followed the recipe exactly, I suspect he didn't give the flour enough time to absorb the grease & cook. My cabbage was anything BUT GREASY,
Great and easy to make!
Wow! Yum!! My 5 yr old gave it a 16/10! I think I agree. Next time I will try to make it a "tad" healthier by cutting back some butter and using plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. Defiantly a keeper!
Only did a half a head of cabbage because that is what I had and it was so delicious. I also added a rainbow carrot to the mix during the pan frying and it added some nice flavorful crunch. This made cabbage a new favorite.
Pretty good.
Excellent recipe. I tasted when done and needed something so added a couple sprinkles of Cayenne pepper. Also added some onion and garlic. Next time I may cook about a half cup of egg noodles and add to it. Am sharing recipe with all my children as I know they will like it too.
I followed this recipe exactly as written. It is absolute deliciousness on a plate. I would not tweak it in anyway, it's perfect !!!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with us.
I did not care for this recipe.
I wanted something different for a large family dinner over the holidays, so this was a good use of the almost whole head of cabbage that had been purchased for a stir fry. I did add some whole milk since I was looking for more sauce. Cabbage is not that populer, but several people liked it, including a couple requests for the recipe.
This is a keeper!!! Didn't have a whole head of cabbage but still good and added onions with the butter, flour, and salt. Also added a bit of some spicy seasoning with the cabbage...everyone loved it!
Very tasty! I did add a couple extra slices of bacon and sauteed an onion before adding the cabbage. Everyone loved it. I will definitely make this again!
Seriously, heaven in a bowl. I did throw in one small sliced sweet onion and a mess of minced garlic. It's not diet food but once and a while, it's just WONDERFUL to indulge. This would be over the top slopped over a bowl of mashed potatoes. Kind of like a white-trash colcannon. NOTE: I did not add the full amount of salt. Just a pinch. I also added fresh ground pepper.
This was so easy, but so DELICIOUS!!!!! My family just loved it. I didn't change a thing, it was perfect just the way it was....Thanks!!!
I added onion and extra bacon. The family loved it!! We will be having this one again!
Tasty side! Easily serves 10-12.
Just fed the family. They loved it and so did I
I was surprised at just how yummy this tasted. My husband, who doesn't much care for cabbage had THREE helpings. very tasty and we will definitely have this again.
yum! I added a little garlic salt. Did not have bacon.. but had some bacon drippings left over from last time in the fridge and it worked just as well. So good.....
Made this for the first time tonight and my husband raved over it! Love the bacon taste!
We liked that it mellowed the strong cabbage taste....but found it to be a little on the watery side...
Five stars from Hubs on this one, but only 3 stars from me. I made half this recipe, but used the entire 1/2 cup of sour cream. It looked like it needed it. I’m not sure what the purpose of the flour was. It seemed to sort of stick to the bottom of the pan while I was cooking the cabbage. Once cooked, I transferred this to a small casserole, let it cool and then covered and refrigerated it until dinner. I topped the cabbage with some buttered panko and baked it uncovered at 350 for about 20-25 minutes.
Wow. This was really good but way too rich.No counting calories with this dish on the menu. Worth the extra workout tomorrow though.
Yum! This is delicious! I too pre-steamed my cabbage because I like it cooked a little longer but other than that, no changes.
Did not have bacon, used 1 lb smoke sausage and added extra sauteed onions. It was great.Will try it again with bacon.
Just made this and it sooo good!!! Except I used only half head of cabbage add one diced sweet onionand a diced seeded jalapeno pepper. My daughter and husband like spicy food. Its not overpowering.
Yum.... I added extra bacon and less sour cream. My husband isn't a fan of sour cream so i gotta sneak it in here and there.. 6 bacon slices and 1/3 sc
Very, very good. Am making it for New Years Day for company.
I exactly followed the instructions and it was awesome! Everyone love it! At fist so thought that it was going to be a lot of cabbage but when it is cooked it goes small. It is a great side dish.
I prepared exactly as stated on the recipe except I added a couple more slices of bacon. This recipe is artery clogged, but worth it. Delicious.
Very delicious!
Didn't like at all
This was very good, and I got a lot of compliments on it. Everyone really liked it. It's not "health food" though. While it's good, it's also very, very rich. One reviewer commented that s/he halved the cabbage, which I can't imagine. I actually doubled the cabbage. So, it's very, very tasty. Make and enjoy as long as you're not too concerned about your waistline.
Yummy!!
This is my favorite creamed cabbage recipe I've ever tried. To lower the fat a bit, just substitute the sour cream with plain greek yogurt and a good brand of turkey bacon. This is a tasty, tasty recipe!
Very good. I used chopped ham instead of the bacon and this was delicious. We served over mashed potatoes. I'll make this one again.
SCRUMPTIOUS! I got cabbage for ten cents a pound today, so it's Cabbage Week. This recipe is SO GOOD that I wouldn't mind eating it for dinner tomorrow too! Didn't have bacon on hand so used sausage. I also put in a sprinkle of dill seed. How can such a humble veggie be so delicious? I made a huge stockpot full and between two people (and one lunch reserved for tomorrow) it is gone! I like reviewer allisony's comment: "Proves anything is good when coated in three kinds of fat ;)" Ha! Bonus: is guilt-free, because...........it's cabbage! Thank you, jessann5!
We wanted something different for our cabbage dish on new year's day. I chose this one because it sounded interesting, easy to make and I had all the ingredients. I am so happy I did! This dish was a huge hit on my dinner table. For the first time ever, I had no leftover cabbage! I made it exactly as the recipe reads. I cant think of anything I could do to improve it. This is a keeper. Try it!
Yummy!! My whole family loved this Creamed Cabbage. I can't believe how easy it is to prepare. I will add this to my favorite recipes.
More bacon
This was very good. It is a little greasy, which might put some people off. Hubby & I and daughter loved it, but the 8-year old veggie hater did not.
Awesome, Awesome, Awesome! Don't oversalt
Delicious. I made this exactly as written except added caramelized onions as suggested by another viewer. My picky teenager even liked it. Definitely will make again as pass on to my friends.
This was excellent! I didn't have flour, so I used bisquick and it was still delicious.
Loved it! Didn't have bacon so I substituted for prosciutto and a bit of oil. So yummy! Looking forward to trying with bacon as written.
This was very good and easy to make. Not healthy at all but when bacon is involved, what is. I will make this again.
The whole family enjoyed this easy and delicious recipe. My shortcut was to use pre-cooked bacon bits (from Costco) sautéed with some butter. Everything else was as written. Just be sure not to over-cook the cabbage.
I didn't have sour cream so I used Feta instead. Excellent!
i liked this cabbage but i think it needed more salt of course and i added onion powder, garlic powder, a lil accent and pepper. I used seasoned salt instead of regular salt and i love it. Without the extra salt and other seasonings that i put i dont think it would of tasted the same. Oh and last i cut up a white onion very thin and cooked with cabbage.
Yes I made this creamed cabbage was concerned about using sour cream but it was very creamy & delish
Amazing and slightly healthier! I had already made bacon on the weekend so I didn't have the drippings to cook with as well I am eating healthier so I changed it slightly. I added 1/3 cup water, only cut up 1/2 the head of cabbage with all the rest of the same ingredients as well as a tablespoon of vinegar. My whole family loved it and they wanted more. I would make this again in a heart beat.
Ok, even my 13 yr old boy couldn't get enough of this! Super good. Here is a tip: use the precooked bagged bacon if you are short on time. Tastes great.
Easy to make. Even my 6 year old LOVED it!
This was great.
This was delicious. - crisp-tender cabbage, savory,creamy sauce and BACON - yumm! I will definitely make this again. The amount was huge. Next time, I'll probably half the recipe.
Doesn’t look pretty, but it’s delicious and very simple to make.
What a find. Our neighbor gave us a huge head of cabbage, found this recipe and it will be my first choice from here on in. Hope there'll be some left over to share with others next time.
easy enough to make with processor. Jazzed it up with an onion, some sausage and rather than sour cream, chipotle ranch dressing. yum!
Really yummy.
Very nice. Sour cream dominated, but that's still a good flavor.
This really is a five star concoction! I had 1/2 of a sweet onion that I needed to use so I did add an ingredient but I don't think it changed the overall recipe that much... I was a little skeptical about the sour cream but, WOW! that really added to the overall taste and made it extra special.. Thanks Jessica for a great way to fix cabbage!
Family absolutely loved it! I added fresh onion
i have made this recipe time and time again its super easy and so delicious... all my family love it!!! great recipe
Never used sour cream in a hot cabbage dish, was a nice difference. No bacon but found about a third of a good hard salami stick, I made salami crisps in place of the bacon. Also added a few tablespoons of chopped red onion, a dash of garlic salt, and about 2 cups of roasted baby yellow potatoes....hard to get the rest of the family to eat cabbage.
I thought great flavor... others in the family don't care for cabbage so not much of a hit.
Excellent flavor with minimum work. My skillet wasn't deep enough so I didn't use all of the cabbage I'd planned. This recipe was a bit rich for my blood. When I make it next, I will experiment with less butter, less salt and just a bit of the bacon drippings for flavor. Thanks!
Delicious and definitely creamy. Disagree with the timings - this is a 10 minute job including the prep. Had no sour cream so used double cream and lemon juice. Plenty of butter, plenty of seasoning. Added cream to the consistency I liked and added a handful of parmesan to finish which was delicious.
I love it! I did add a little garlic and onion. But it is fantastic.
