Easy Bloody Marys

Rating: 3.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Bloody Marys are perfect for that Sunday morning brunch. This can also be served as a virgin bloody Mary (minus the vodka).

By dilaurat

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 bloody marys
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pitcher, stir together the Bloody Mary mix, horseradish, dill, hot pepper sauce, and dill pickle juice. Taste and adjust seasoning if desired.

    Advertisement

  • In a shallow dish, stir together the kosher salt, pepper and celery seed. Pour the lime juice onto a saucer. Dip each glass into the lime juice to coat the rim, then into the spice mixture. Fill each glass with ice. Pour one shot of vodka into each glass if using. Fill with the Bloody Mary mixture. Garnish each glass with a wedge of lime and a dill pickle spear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8306.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

schapstickies
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2008
I have had many a Bloody Mary, but had never tried pepper & celery seed with the rimmer salt. It was PRIMO !! Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Cha Stefan
Rating: 2 stars
05/14/2017
Forget the pre-made mix use a good quality tomato juice. Add your own worchestire lime juice too taste. FORGET THE HORSERADISH let people add their own. Adding it early to the mix ruins it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
schapstickies
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2008
I have had many a Bloody Mary, but had never tried pepper & celery seed with the rimmer salt. It was PRIMO !! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Georgia Miseyko Gutekunst
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2015
Left out the pickle juice because it just seemed wrong...lol. BUT I have another suggestion for the rim of the glass. Try Old Bay seasoning. It's AMAZING Read More
Helpful
(2)
Cha Stefan
Rating: 2 stars
05/14/2017
Forget the pre-made mix use a good quality tomato juice. Add your own worchestire lime juice too taste. FORGET THE HORSERADISH let people add their own. Adding it early to the mix ruins it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Cheryl Wolfe
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2017
Wow that's easy! Why didn't I think of using bottled Bloody Mary mix? Read More
Chrystine Warden Dimitry
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2017
It was tasty but not really that easy to make. I'll post my own recipe later. Read More
Tom
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2019
Awesome. I love it. It s a good drink. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022