Cosmo-Style Pomegranate Martini

4.6
44 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This pomegranate martini is similar to a cosmopolitan but uses pomegranate juice.

Recipe by Kim

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

  • Pour vodka, pomegranate juice, Cointreau, and lemon juice over ice in the cocktail shaker. Cover and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted.

  • Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
