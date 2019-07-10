Cosmo-Style Pomegranate Martini
This pomegranate martini is similar to a cosmopolitan but uses pomegranate juice.
Yummy!!! I'm enjoying one right now and it's awesome. I do like my Cosmo's a bit more sour so the pomegranate and lemon combo is just perfect. I used just plain top shelf vodka, otherwise followed recipe exactly. I will definitely be making this one again!Read More
It tasted too strongly of Cointreau and the pomegranate juice was a hassle to squeeze. The juice was also to tart, so this was not a good recipe for me.Read More
Very tart and tasty - made an oversized batch to take to a Halloween party (I was dressed as a martini, and drank this out of a huge martini glass) - certainly did the trick! I used triple sec in place of cointreau.
Fun Twist - Try with some Hansen's Pomegranate Soda!
Amazing. Didn't change a thing. It is the first martini I've ever made. I've made them 3 times in 2 weeks.I know, I know, 3 times? I feel like it's good for me with the pom juice! I add a sugar rim. I always love a sugar rim, but that's just my preference. It's not too sweet or too strong, and it goes down pretty easy, so be cautious. It's a beautiful color and would be great at Christmas or Valentines Day.
This is the BEST! I really enjoy this one! It is not too sweet like some of them can be!! I stick mine in the freezer and have a slushy in my glass!! MMMMMMM! So good on a hot summer night!! Thank you!!!!
Excellent! I've tried this with plain pomegranate juice and with pomegranate-blueberry juice, which is now my favorite drink.
Made this for a holiday party and they were a HIT! A lil potent but so yummy! I used a liquor called Bauchant...cheaper and as a mixer you cannot tell the difference! I also dipped our rims in lemon juice and then in a pomegranate sugar that I found at my large liquor store. Thanks for sharing this great cocktail!
loved this will def make it again, even my husband who likes beer loved this.
I was pleasantly surprised by this martini, delicious! I don't enjoy sweet or fruity drinks much so I was a bit skeptical of this one, but it is fresh and tart. Oh, it's quite potent too! I'll be making these often, thanks Kim!
I placed this martini in my recipe box, some time ago. I just tried it today with some guests. It was a hit. The mixture of the Cointreau and pomegranate juice are excellent.
Used POM brand and Triple Sec subed for Orange Liq. These are great in a nice frozen martini glass.
Yum! I made these for a dinner party and added a wedge of lime on the lip of the glass. Pretty and delicious!
Used this recipe over new Years and was a big hit. Although I did alter it a little. I only used 1 oz. of vodka. I think it would have been to strong for us with two ounces. I also added fresh pomegranite to the bottom of the glass and rimmed the glassed with sugar. YUM! I can't wait to make these again.
Loved it! Easy and delicious!
A nice twist to the usual cosmo, and so yummy! Will definitely make again.
Perfect martini!
A fantasy in a glass...
I used Pom Wonderful Pomegranate blueberry juice and Ketel One Vodka,,,perfect!
Very strong. Will increase juice and decrease the alcohol
THIS IS THE BEST RECIPE FOR POMEGRANATE!!! We've made this a number of times recently, and its the best pomegranate cosmo recipe I've found yet... this is now a regular in our house. And it needs NO changes!!!
I hesitated because of the lemon juice but this was awesome and very easy, love 5 ingredients or less!! I think this is the perfect Christmas cocktail!!! I can not handle a martini that is all alcohol so this was great because you can have 2 without feeling like you are overdoing it!
Wow. Had to try out my new martini glasses and stumbled across this recipe. LOVE it! Don't like super sweet drinks - this is delicious
Citrus ends up being the predominant flavor if you follow the recipe exactly. For the second round, we added more pomegranate and less Cointreau, and some fresh pomegranate seeds.
Fantastic! Made once with Pom juice once with monin Pom syrup (ran out of power on juice every juice) both were equally delicious!
Yum yum yummy! Didn't have lemon juice so substituted with sour mix. Will definitely make again and again and again.
this is elegant and very good for a nice cocktail hour you can float pomegranate seeds on top if you wish I served this to my neighbor on a Friday evening and there were smiles all around
A bit bitter from the pom juice. I may add a little more Grand Marnier and a splash of Seltzer next time.
Great drink not sweet
First things first...Not a Martini...The martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth, and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist (Wikipedia definition), don't get me started on the various libation's that are referred to as "Martini's". Now that I got that out of the way, this is a very good mixed drink, my friend and I both agreed that a little less orange liqueur would be better other wise very tasty and will make again!
Easy, beautiful and delicious- great start to a fun evening.
I really struggle to make a decent drink but this is it! I used watermelon vodka because that is what I had and it is excellent!
I personally like a lighter cocktail and this has a kick to it. not bad though. I'd suggest it to some of my friends who like the taste of alcohol more.
