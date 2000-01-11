Simple Beef Stroganoff
This is a very simple and quick beef stroganoff that can be made after a busy day at work. It uses ground beef and mushroom soup!
This is good, but wanted to pass along this hint: try adding a package of DRY HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH dressing mix to it... oh my gosh - it is SO GOOD!Read More
This ended up being awesome, I served it with warm dinner rolls. I looked around at the other reviews and this is what I did: I used a full can of Beef Broth, just 1 can of Cream of Mushroom soup, 2 full jars of sliced mushrooms (the little glass ones), I added a generous sprinkle of Paprika, A Tablespoon of Worshechire, Half of a small white onion finely chopped, 1 Beef Boullion Cube, I used only 1/2 a cup of Sour Cream, I dropped the garlic powder from a Tablespoon to only a Teaspoon - It needed to simmer about 20 minutes - not ten minutes and then put it over broad egg noodles, It was SOOOOO good. I had to tweak the recipe a lot to get the flavor I wanted though.Read More
This is a great starter recipe. I changed it up a bit, I added fresh garlic , onion, mushrooms, and garlic salt to the ground beef while frying it. Then I added 1 can of beef broth, 1 can of cream of mushroom and one beef boulion cube. I served it over egg noodles with warm rolls and it was delicious.
This recipe was really quick and easy to make, but tasted great...after reading other's suggestions, and catering to my family's taste, these are the modifications I made: - chop up and onion and throw it in with the beef while it's cooking (next time I will use two for more onion) - after draining beef, double the mushroom soup, add two cans of slice mushrooms, and add one soup can of milk - i added about a cup of sour cream, don't worry if people don't like it, my sister hates it, and mixed in with the other ingredients, it tasted great The extra soup and milk really made a nice sauce so when I served it over egg noodles, everything was coated perfectly. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
YUMMY! I altered the recipe a bit after looking at the other reviews. Cook the ground beef and drain off the fat. To the beef, add 1 cup of water, 2 beef boullion cubes, 1 Tbsp. dried minced onion, 1 Tbsp. Worstershire sauce, 1 tsp. crushd garlic, and a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup. Simmer for 10-20 minutes while cooking the pasta. Add 1/2 cup of sour cream to the beef and serve it over the cooked pasta.
Been making this for years it is quick & easy what I do different is use a can of cr. of Mushroom & cream of celery, use garlic salt, onion and 2 tablespoons of cooking sherry and a cup or so of sour cream. I think the sherry gives it that something some are looking for.
This recipe turned out excellent... after I made some changes (as the other reviewers suggested). I added an onion and 1 clove minced garlic to the burger while browning. Then I drained and added 1 "teaspoon" garlic powder and 1 tablespoon black pepper. I added 2 cans cream of mushroom soup and 1 cup water with a beef bouillon dissolved in it. I added 1 cup of sour cream and brought to a boil. I then added 1 tablespoon Worcestershire stirred then turned down and simmered for about 20 minutes while I prepared the egg noodles. When the noodles were done I drained and added the beef mixture in with the noodles. I mixed thoroughly and simmered for about 10 more minutes.(The beef mixture seemed soupy at first until you add it to the noodles.) Be prepared to be impressed!!!
If you saute fresh mushrooms, onion, and garlic (skip the garlic powder) to add, and add some Worcestershire sauce this comes out so much better for not much more work.
My husband and I are in love with this recipe. It's the absolute best comfort food and I love how easy this recipe makes it. I did make a couple changes based on reviews that made it AMAAZING. First, I sautéed 1/2 of an onion and 1 teaspoon of minced garlic for a few minutes. Then I added in the ground beef, browned it, and drained the fat. I added the can of cream of mushroom, 1 cup of beef broth, 1/2 cup of sour cream, and a lot of Worchestire sauce (probably 3 tablespoons). A little salt and pepper and it was done! Next time I may cut back a little on the sour cream, but it was still wonderful! My husband raved about it and ate two bowls. Definitely a go-to!
This dish is tasty, simple, and easy, but I wouldn't say it's a recipe for authentic beef stroganoff. This is more like a Hamburger Helper Beef Stroganoff in taste, appearance, and texture. So if that's what you're looking for, try this recipe, but if you're looking for the real thing, keep looking.
This is a good quick dinner. I have a better recipe for stroganoff, but some nights I don't have time to mess with it and this is much faster. I added extra mushrooms, garlic rather than garlic powder, milk to thin it out and a little ketchup to give it color. My one year old loves this.
I grew up on this recipe and learned it from my mom. Being from the south, we also add onion, bell pepper, celery, (or frozen "Season Blend") with a little "Slap ya Mama Cajun Seasoning". We ate it on cooked rice or toasted bread.
This gets 4 stars for what it is... a simple stick-to-your-ribs meal-especially over mashed potatoes(yes, throw in a veg side). I've been making it for years. Substantial improvement is made by taking the time to brown the meat and onions (some garlic is nice too). If you have real mushrooms it helps as well. I've used cream cheese at times to sub for the sour cream and tomato soup is a nice change for the canned 'cream of whatever' generally used. This is a starter-recipe to be varied with 'what have I got in the cupboards/fridge'. I don't think mine has ever been the same twice, and I can't recall anyone throwing it away. No, it is NOT steak and you wouldn't take it to the company pot-luck, but it is a keeper due to it's ease and flexibility, low-cost, and widespread appeal.ymmv
I too changed this a little bit. I used a Golden Mushroom soup instead of cream of mushroom.. it's a more complex flavored (richer) soup, it too is creamy tho.. but negates the need for beef broth! I also used the new whipped cream cheese instead of sour cream... and we LOVED it. I browned 1.5 lbs of beef stew meat (actually chopped up eye of round steaks, much cheaper!), and then threw it all in my crockpot on low for 3 hours... the last 10 minutes I added the cream cheese.. and served over hot egg noodles! Fantastic....make it all the time!
The taste of the beef was OK, but when added to the noodles, it became extremely bland. Seems like something should be done to bump of the flavor of the noodles as well.
I made a few changes which really enhanced the flavor! 1) Added chopped garlic, a chopped onion, and fresh sliced mushrooms to the ground beef while cooking 2) Added about a cup of beef broth while simmering 3) Added a nice splash of white wine while simmering. I also used a whole pound of egg noodles. Adding the extra liquid stretched the mixture and made plenty to go with all the pasta.
This was great! I modified slightly. Used 1.5 lbs ground beef, browned and removed from pan. Added 1/2 cup chopped onion to some olive oil then added 4 oz sliced mushrooms (for me stroganoff needs shrooms) and fried for a few minutes then added 1T pre-minced garlic for 1 min then returned beef to pan. Added 1 can each cream of mushroom & chicken soup and 1 soup can of water. Seasoned to taste with a bit of garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. Simmered for 20-30 min to blend flavors. Removed from heat and stirred in the sour cream. Served over egg noodles. My DH loved it! Will make again!
Great, easy meal my family loved. I did make some changes and added about 2/3 cup beef broth and I used bow tie pasta. Yum-o!
Easy to follow however I added worcheshire sauce, minced garlic, and beef broth. The best part is I had all the ingredients on hand. With a salad and garlic toast.....done in less than an hour!
I agree with others when they said this was a good base. Someone else pretty much nailed a great try (in the reviews). I browned beef with onions, drained then added 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tbsp worcestershire sauce, cream of mushroom soup, pepper, 1 tsp beef bouillon, 1 cup sour cream, and enough milk to get desired thickness. Picky husband , and kids, loved it! Thank you!
This recipe was fairly decent. I did use real garlic instead of powdered and I sauteed onions with the ground beef. I also added about a Tablespoon of worcestershire, 3/4 cup water, & a beef bouillon cube. It was an easy, quick meal
My husband liked it and gave it 3 stars. I thought the sauce was too thick, I think next time I would put the sour cream in at the start of the simmer time rather than the end. VERY QUICK & EASY TO MAKE! I only had a half bag of egg noodles, but it ended up being plenty. I also added some corn midway through the simmer time. I didn't add the pepper until I dished it out at the table. I didn't add any salt. With the added corn, I think this makes 6 servings. When I reheat the leftovers tomorrow, I'll probably add a splash of milk so that it's not so dry.
This was the exact recipe I was looking for tonight, I added a can of mushrooms and extra spices plus a little milk (I used 1 1/2 lbs of burger)I only had macaroni noodles and it worked just fine. My kids (ages 3 and 6) are eating it as I type this. It is very good! I will make it again, it was super fast! Thank you! Jessica
The main thing about Stroganoff is your want that beefy flavor and sour cream to come out. Add cracked pepper if you want a kick...and a little milk if your want to make it more gravy like. GOOD FLAVOR!
I made this using left over roast beef and fresh garlic. It was good and I'll be making it again in the future.
Use the reviews from others about adding mushrooms and extra sour cream and some beef broth. Makes it extra yummy.
Need a large meal on a budget? With 3 teenage sons (eating machines), who are active in sports, I am always looking for filling meals that I can make extras of for the “I’m hungry mom” times that come so often in our house. To make my life easier, I make a lot and put into containers in the fridge for my boys. I use 3 pounds of ground chuck, 1 large onion- cook and drain. Add fresh garlic, onion salt (about 1 tsp), worstershire (1 tbl) 1 large can cream of mushroom soup (about 26oz), beef broth (about 2-3 cups depending on what pot I cook in), 2 cans mushroom pieces and simmer for about 10 min. while the egg noodles are cooking. Just before serving, I add about 1 cup sour cream to make it creamy and pour over egg noodles. I don’t care for pepper, but my boys always add pepper to it. They ask for this about every two weeks, so it’s a keeper! This makes about 12 meals – good size too! Works on our budget and fills my boys up!! Thanks for posting!
I like to review AS WRITTEN; I have to say I liked it a lot - I, next time will double the mushroom soup b/c I like it soupier, but overall it was good!
I really like this recipe, we make it all the time. My husband and kids love it. The only reason I give it four out of five is simply because I tend to change the spices a bit for better flavor... still working on the perfect taste :)
I made this with the addition of sauteing a whole package of fresh, chopped mushrooms and a whole, coarsely chopped yellow onion with the ground beef before adding the "wet" ingredients. Thanks for this simple, quick recipe!
Sub. Cream of chicken for mushroom. Added in portabela mushrooms and a 1/8 milk
For a quick dinner, this was excellent. Probably as written I'd have given it a 3 star. Hubby said it's about a 4 1/2 star - he reserves 5 stars for unforgettable meals. That said, I used a cup of beef broth, a cup of sliced canned mushrooms - fresh would have been even better, 1 T. roasted garlic, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 T. worcesershire sauce and 1 T. dry Ranch mix. I served it over noodles with a side of green beans. I know, I hate it when someone rates a recipe after making changes but I didn't make it according to the original recipe which looked pretty dull. The changes gave it a meaty taste it would have lacked.
We are a big famialy of 6 and everyone just loved this recipe, even our finikey eater!!! I added milk to make the sauce not as thick and added some paprika, salt and pepper. I also sauted some muchroom's and onion's and added them also. I will defenitly be making this again.It was a fast and easy recipe,and it was a cheap meal for such a big famialy. A++++
I was looking for something quick and warm and this hit the spot. I cooked the beef with some onion and minced garlic and it was delicous! Even my 5 year old ate it! I also added 3/4 can of milk to the dish, it was a little too thick for us. Thank you so much for posting this recipe, we'll be making it again!
This isn't going to win any awards for looks - but when you're hungry and low on cash, it's great to have around. My husband and I ate a very similar recipe all the time in college, served over rice and with about 1/3 c milk instead of sour cream. A teaspoon of garlic salt&pepper was our key ingredient. I still make this when I don't want to hassle with "real" stroganoff or need something on the table quick.
My fiancé loves this stroganoff. He says it's better than grandma's. I don't understand why anyone makes stroganoff out of the box. This is so unbelievably easy! Its also so cheap to make.
I thought this was a GREAT recipe! I took the advice of one of the other reviewers and added garlic, onion, and mushrooms while cooking the ground beef (I also added beef stock) and it was fantastic. I'm only giving it 4 stars though because although I LOVED it, my husband didn't rave about it. **I'll still make it again though...he'll learn to love it. :-)**
This is a good recipe for a fast dinner. I omit the sour cream because it makes the sauce a little too thick for me. Instead, I add enough milk to compliment the cream of mushroom soup. I also like to add a few fresh cut mushrooms if I have any on hand. This makes great leftovers!
YUM!I took the advice of other reviews and used 2 cloves of fresh garlic added 3/4 c milk, 1/2 t ground mustard and 1 T worcheshire sauce---It was awesome!
This is a very good, easy meal! Perfect for a week night!
This was very good. I used beef for stew instead of ground beef and sauteed onion and garlic with the meat. I also used Campbell's Golden Mushroom soup instead of cream of mushroom soup. Used 1/4 cup of beef broth which made it creamier and added a touch of Worschestsher sauce. My kids really enjoyed this dish. Thanks for the post!
Great recipe. I did tweak it but who doesn't take a recipe and make it their own? I added minced onion and garlic and season salt to taste to the ground beef. Then added half a soup can of water and half a can of milk. My six year old and husband really like it. I will absolutely use this again. Great for a busy weeknight. Like the night before Thanksgiving.
GREAT! Just had this for dinner. Everyone loved it. I omitted the sour cream and filled the soup can halfway with milk. I added just a small amount of mozzarella cheese. I also took the advice of another rating and added a little bit of ketchup and parsley. I added frozen carrots,broccoli, and cauliflower. My kids and husband LOVED it!!
I really liked this recipe. I substituted cream of onion soup for cream of mushroom, but it was a great evening meal for my husband and I.
So I searched for a recipe that had ingredients I already had in the house and I decided on this one. After scanning through the most helpful reviews, I browned the beef while rehydrating some minced onions. Drained, then added a few sprinkles of Worchestershire sauce, Cream of Mushroom with Garlic Soup, the onions, some garlic powder, some orgegano, salt, pepper and some frozen peas and let that simmer while the egg noodles cooked. I added a 'lil bit of milk too, because it wasn't saucy enough. Added the noodles and combined and then added in some sour cream with chives ('cuz that was in the fridge). It had some nice flavor and really, the only thing I'd change would be to add fresh mushrooms next time.
This is a great simple meal. I change it up a bit to make it even faster. I buy a large bag of frozen meatballs at our grocery store- They have Italian seasoned, home style, and turkey. Saute onion, mushrooms, green pepper, and season a bit then add the meatballs and continue to cook stovetop or cook meatballs on a pan in the oven and add them to the skillet when they are done. Then add your cream of mushroom soup, a can of milk, and a package of lipton soup mix. It is very fast, tasty and a salad goes great on the side! Great meal for moms who work or have kids with after school activities. I also like to have toasted bread with it. *TIP- Budget friendly too because I cut the meatballs into pieces which makes it stretch farther.
Hubby like it, I added some beef broth and extra mushroom, also a little white wine, Yummy.
This is my youngest son's most favorite dish, this particular recipe is easy to cook up real quick. I do add chopped onion and extra can of mushrooms when making it. So simple my son can make it when we're out of town.
This turned out pretty good the first time I made it. I pretty much followed the recipe except I added chopped onion to the meat while it was cooking. The second time I made it, it turned out even better. I didn't do the onions (my dad doesn't like them), I added onion and garlic powder, and a jar of mushrooms. Super good!!
this was really good. i cooked my beef in 1/2 an onion & a clove of garlic. added a can of water and some beef bullion. served over buttered egg noodles.
Very good! I did add fresh garlic while browning the ground beef. Simple and filling. Thanks! :)
Me and my family enjoyed this very much. I did read alot of the reviews before deciding on this one. I did listen to one that said to add a extra can of soup and mushroom. I also did add a can of milk to make more gravy. I think I would rather serve it over rice though. Overall it was very delicious.
deliciois!! quick & easy for so much taste & flavor
Loved it! Super easy to make. I did make a few changes after reading the reviews. I sauteed onions in a little bit of butter along with fresh garlic. I removed this from the pan and added the brown meat. as the meat was browning, I added paprika, seaon salt and worchestire sauce. Simmerd for 10 minutes and poured over pasta. YUMMY!
Very tasty BUT way too much garlic. We made enough for 4 servings and if I had to make it again I would us a 1/2 tablespoon instead of 1 tbsn.
Made this with sauted onions and garlic powder with the ground beef, and used golden mushroom soup with 1/2 can of water. Over linguine and it's pretty good and very easy and quick
It was delicious and so easy to make! Thank you for making my life easy. :)
I love this recipe it is quick and easy! I always have the ingredients on hand and the WHOLE family likes it even the picky ones!! THANK YOU!!
Excellent! So easy and my husband and kids loved it! Definitely add 1Tbsp of garlic powder.
Very good! The only thing that I changed was I added 3 ounces of cream cheese to it.
This is one of those recipes that I've had for years and pull out when I'm in a real hurry or lacking much in the cupboard, and everyone is happy to see it again. The recipe I have adds a small (6 oz.) can of tomato juice to the mushroom soup. I can't imagine this without tomatoes, and have added a small can of stewed tomatoes when we had not juice in the house. It was still good.
This is simple. And it's good! Not the best stroganoff I've had but when you're short on time and ingredients, it's a great throw together meal.
A basic idea----but try fresh garlic ,fine diced, sliced onions, 2 Tab. of ketchup, 2 Tab of worcestershire sauce, plus the cr. of mushroom soup, 1/4 cup or so of red wine and 1 cup of sour cream...DO NOT boil after you add the sour cream++s&p..now it's yummie
This was a great base recipe. Thanks Brenda! I did however add a few things. I cooked 1 onion and some freshly minced garlic with the beef. I also added some worchestershire sauce, 1 tsp oregano, 1/4 cup beef broth, and some mushrooms to the mix. I did not stir the sauce and noodles together. That way I can use the leftover sauce on rice or potatoes, to change it up a bit. It was absolutely tasty ... very good! I will definately be making this recipe again.
My family liked this one. It was a little too runny for my taste, so next time I'm going to add a little more sour cream and add about 1/2 block of cream cheese.
Very simple and easy to make. I added a touch of oregano, oninon powder, and parsley just to add some extra flavor and it was delicious! I will definitely make this again!
Very yummy semi-homemade Stroganoff! One can of cream of mushroom soup wasn't nearly enough and I didn't have another, so I added a can of French Onion condensed and it worked perfectly. I also added 1/2 onion, diced and sauteed, and a small can of sliced mushrooms. I used minced garlic instead of powder. Very good!
As others say, a great starter recipe. It is thick, but I like it that way. Someone suggested bacon, which turned out to be a FANTASTIC choice. I added onion, garlic, mushrooms, and milk. Next time I'll try beef broth.
It is, what it is... SIMPLE :) Its a great recipe for a last minute meal idea.
This was a great quick meal. It took a short amount of time, and my husband really liked it. We'll be having this one again...maybe tonight!
A little bland... not much flavor to it.
Made by using the suggestions of "pizzafreak", which is the first commenter on the main page. Everyone thought it was good except they picked out the canned mushrooms.
Not a bad recipe. We liked it, and I'll probably make it again. Only next time I'll probably add a little extra sour cream. The dish did turn out a little dryer than I expected.
This was a very good receipe and also a very easy one. It was even better when I added broccoli florets to it.
This is a very easy recipe, even my husband can make it! I added about half a onion to the ground beef and some sauted mushrooms....turned out great!
this was bland, no beef flavor. nothing like a stroganoff, with the exception that it had beef, noodles, and sour cream. Maybe a decent base to build on but it was so unappealing that I didn't care to doctor the results.
Good base for a stroganoff, but definitely not enough flavor... needs the onion, garlic, etc. suggested by other reviewers. Use this recipe to start, but you have to play with it a little. We didn't have enough milk on hand to thin it out and it was way too thick.
This needed a little more flavor and body. It was super simple to make to lacked in other areas.
This was ok. It was very quick and easy but VERY BLAH!! like others say...it is a great starter recipe!! i will probably make it again but i will for sure read more reviews and make some changes!! it definitely needs something!!
I make this a lot, but my recipe calls for worchestershire sauce...add as much as you'd like. Also I add 1 cup of sour cream. It is one of my sons favorites!
This was good, quick and really easy. I used Cream of Mushroom with Roasted Garlic instead of the garlic powder. Even my picky husband liked it.
Not bad, it was very easy and quick to make. My husband and I both liked it. I did add some extra salt and parmesan cheese to give it a tad more flavor, as it was just a little bland without it, but overall pretty good when you're in a hurry!
This was good and quick. i didn't use the sour cream even though it was said it can't be tasted but you don't know my husband. Will make again.
This is comfort food from my childhood! I would give it a 5 star rating, but it really is not an appetizing looking dish! I always add an extra can of sliced button mushrooms and a sprinkle of paprika on the top for color. Yum yum... I may have to make this for dinner tonight now!
Love this cuz it's soo quick and easy I've made at least once a week. I've added worsteshire sauce, onion, garlic and mushrooms. I've also tried the golden mushroom soup with a little milk and that is good too. My husband doesn't like the sour cream so I leave that out, but with all the other cream in it you can hardly tell.
i used ground turkey and added fresh garlic and a half of a white onion. After browned up the meat and added the cream of mushroom, it was a bit thick so I added a bit of milk to thin it out a bit. I used light sour cream and regular cream of mushroom and the dish turned out better than expected. It was quick and easy, I will totally make it again.
I love how easy this recipes is!! Threw it together for dinner and the family loved it! Thought that it called for too much garlic powder but I went for the whole tablespoon and husband said it tastes "perfect". Also, I didn't have cream of mushroom on hand so I used cream of celery and added some canned chopped mushrooms. This is a keeper!
GREAT! and really adaptable. I scaled it for 2. I ended up after a week of graduation, wedding, baby parties with a this and that in the fridge. Leftover burger patties (1/4 lb each) 8 mushrooms - had to sacrifice 1/2 can of mushroom soup i got on sale for 50 cents -no wait - saving the other half for whatever - tossed in a tablespoon per person of catsup (My to die for recipe for stroganoff came out of the ORIGINAL joy of Cooking and called for tomato paste) then some broth (don't do water or bouiliion unless you have no broth) and then noodles. heaven on a budget and when you saved the right things
This was pretty good, especially when considering how easy it was to make. I added some milk and a tiny bit of red wine.
super starter! i also added 1 cup beef broth. added xtra garlic, sauted onion, paprika. just add to yur taste. great recipe
My mom raised me on this stuff! Then taught me how to make it - simple, quick, tasty and sticks to your ribs. It turns out well with cut-up stew beef too. But you do have to put some milk in there - half the soup can worth. Plus you need some onions, and I go with real garlic.
I pretty much made this as written because this was all I had on hand. The only changes I made was to season the meat while cooking (season salt, onion powder, garlic powder) and I mixed in a little bit of milk so my can of soup would mix better. Served over linguine and it was delicious...would definitely make again.
I always add some bacon to this recipe and of course an onion. But it's one of my favorites. :)
The entire family loved it. I especially loved it because it was so easy and took so little time.
Mom rates it a 4. Kids & hubbie loved it! I thought it was bland and I had to add about 1/2 cup of milk to thin & make the sauce go further. Lots more garlic (fresh & granulated) & pepper. Easy, simple dinner that the rest of the family loved.
it was good, and very easy to make in a time crunch.
For a quick stroganoff this was easy and good. I only used about 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder, and added about the same amount of onion powder. Since I had some leftover rice to use up, I used rice instead of noodles. Very good!
Great recipe! Turned out wonderful without any changes. Thanks for a great recipe!
Made this for dinner, it was awesome. The only thing I did different was used real garlic and fresh mushrooms, I used one can of cream of mushroom soup and used chicken broth instead of beef broth. I also used a cup of sour cream. It was great!!!!!
