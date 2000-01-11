Simple Beef Stroganoff

This is a very simple and quick beef stroganoff that can be made after a busy day at work. It uses ground beef and mushroom soup!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the egg noodles according to package directions and set aside.

  • In a separate large skillet over medium heat, saute the ground beef over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned. Drain the fat and add the soup and garlic powder. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove from heat and combine the meat mixture with the egg noodles. Add the sour cream, stirring well, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
679 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 40.5g; cholesterol 159.2mg; sodium 659.8mg. Full Nutrition
