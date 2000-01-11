Simple Beef Stroganoff

This gets 4 stars for what it is... a simple stick-to-your-ribs meal-especially over mashed potatoes(yes, throw in a veg side). I've been making it for years. Substantial improvement is made by taking the time to brown the meat and onions (some garlic is nice too). If you have real mushrooms it helps as well. I've used cream cheese at times to sub for the sour cream and tomato soup is a nice change for the canned 'cream of whatever' generally used. This is a starter-recipe to be varied with 'what have I got in the cupboards/fridge'. I don't think mine has ever been the same twice, and I can't recall anyone throwing it away. No, it is NOT steak and you wouldn't take it to the company pot-luck, but it is a keeper due to it's ease and flexibility, low-cost, and widespread appeal.ymmv