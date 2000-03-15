I cook the cabbage at the end. Cut it in wedges and cooked seperately from the meat. I use 1/2 cooking liquid from the meat and 1/2 chicken broth with butter added to the liquid. Cooked until just crisp tender. Gives the cabbage a lovely flavor, it stays green and doesn't get all mushy.
This recipe is very good as written and is very easy to make. I always like to read the reviews and make the recipe the original way and then again and tweek to reviews as needed, I like helpful constructive reviews. The only frustrating thing is when people change the whole recipe. They should send in their own. Tracey did not even comment on this recipe,(not sure if she tried it) put hers in the reviews and said her family will only eat hers. That is great but I feel it is a disrespectful to the persons recipe. Please send in slight changes to help us, do not rewrite. Thank you
Absolutely delicious. I started out by cooking this on the stove top as the recipe states (for about 45 minutes) but due to a family emergency, I had to leave the house. Before leaving, I put the meat and liquid into my crock pot. By the time I got home, the meat was perfectly cooked (45 minutes on stove, then 7 hours in crock pot for an almost 3 lb. roast). I took the advice of some other reviewers and added 1/2 stick of butter to the liquid as the meat cooked and I also used beef broth instead of water. The next day on the stovetop I cooked the cabbage, carrots and potatoes in the liquid the meat cooked in the night before. When the vegetalbes were done, I added the meat back into the liquid just to warm it. It was SOOOOOO good!! I will definitely make this again!!
Fantastic! I have always kind of "winged" it with corned beef and cabbage, with varying degrees of success. I read many of the reviews and added a bottle of beer to the water to simmer the meat in. WOW! This is it! From now on, no more winging it! For spices, I used the packet seasonings, some minced garlic. Added unpeeled red potatoes, onion slices, baby carrots and of course cabbage wedges.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2005
this is my first time making corned beef and cabbage, and my fiance and i thought it was terrfic, the meat was very tender and juicy while the vegetables was absolutley superb & tasty. The corned beef was 3.75 lbs that came along with the spice packet, instead of water i used beef broth, added 6 large cloves of garlic, 1 large white onion cut up into wedges, 2 bay leaves, 12 whole peppercorns, 10 small red potatoes/carrots, 3 tbls of butter to bring out the richness of taste ... all in a crockpot -- it took me 8 hours to cook this dinner and it was worth every minute of it.
I did not have to cook this recipe, this is the same as my grandpa always made it. To the people out the writing reviews adding beef broth and what not . . THIS IS NOT BEEF STEW! IT IS NOT SUPPOSED TO TASTE LIKE IT. If you change the recipe then you are making something else. This is exactly how you make Irish corned beef and cabbage. If you change it, then you are making something else.
This will be the fouth time using this recipe and it is simple and yummy. The minor changes I do is cut up the potatoes and use small carrots that I don't have to cut or peel. I don't understand why the most helpful review on here does not follow this recipe at ALL! Please post your own recipe and let people review it. I find it NOT helpful to me when reading reviews. If you add Beef broth, brown sugar, mushrooms, onions, even beer. I can understand one or two changes but all that is something different then Corned beef and cabbage.
Thanks again for a wonderful recipe but thanks also to all who write these great reviews. It is so nice to read what cooks think of the dish they make. Yesterday I made this Corned Beef & Cabbage & in my 45 years married to wonderful Irish husband he tells his Italian wife that it was the best yet. WOW! What is funny to me about Allrecipes.com is that now whenever I come up with a new dish, friends or family will say: Allrecipe.com?? They know me by now. The reviews helped so much on these recipes. The problem I had with this is that there were no spice packets in the pkg. so I just did my own thing…4 garlic cloves, crushed, pepper corns, mustard corns, 2 bay leaves, pepper, dry mustard & the only change I made was adding bottle of beer. When the beef was done I put it in a dish, covered with foil. Then cooked my veggies in those wonderful juices till not quite done. When they were done I put them in a dish with broth, covered with foil & put in a warm oven till I was ready to serve. Sliced my cooled down beef, put in a 13 X 9 dish covered with foil put in oven till ready to serve. I did make the Horseradish sauce and it was very good as well, but I found that it was cold next to the nice hot corned beef. I’m sticking to Grey Poupon….Also a little sprinkle of white vinegar on cabbage is great. Also helps with any problem that may occur after!! ? Outstanding!! Wow…great recipe. Thanks Laria and thank you all with the great reviews. Nana Happy St. Patrick’s D
I executed the recipe as is (can't truly rate it otherwise can you?) and was thoroughly pleased with the results. Timing is very subjective of course, depending on the the kind of pot you use (enamelled iron, steel...), your stovetop (gas, electric, halogen...) or oven (regular, convection...), but the times given in the original recipe are a very good gauge - just remember that tenderness is what you aim for. My only addition was a generous swirl of sweet butter in the strained broth before serving; it adds a lovely richness to the sauce. Eight thumbs up (there were four of us)!
I've been doing it this way for over 30 years. In the last half hour I'll pull the brisket from the pot, put it in a roaster and cover it with 1/4 cup of brown sugar and place covered in the oven with just a small amt of juice in the bottom. The brown sugar will melt and create a wonderful glaze for the corned beef. While the beef is in the oven I'll use the liquid in the pot for the veges and then I'll also add a layer of dumplings to the top after the veges begin to boil. Luv it so much that I do it more than just Patty's Day
This is the way it's done. We always told my mother to make extra veggie's because we knew what was coming the next day and that was the best part. The next day was cold sliced corned beef and my mother's vegetable fry. She would chop up all the leftover potatoes,carrots and cabbage and fry up in a well seasoned iron skillet.. what she used as base, butter I think, she would let cook until it got crispy, then turn and do again. To this day, I can not duplicate but keep trying. Try it you will love it. A medley of flavor..
The perfect simple Corned Beef recipe. There's plenty of ways to prepare this meat, but if you want simple and delicious just follow along and you won't be disappointed. I am usually a recipe "modder" I seem to always be adjusting quantities and adding things. However lately I have been just trying recipes as they are written to find out how the author likes it. This one was fantastic! I was very skeptical of the simplicity, but wow it just was great! Thanks alot!
Great recipe. added tracey hint: I take the corned beef out and while the cabbage carrots and pot's are cooking in the liquid, I put the brisket in the oven for 30 minutes with this sauce that I combine on the stove until smooth. 1/3 cup of brown sugar,2 tblsp of butter tlbs. of prepared mustard, 1/3 cup of ketchup, and 3 tblsp of apple cider vinegar. I combine these ingredients till smooth, then pour over the brisket while the veggies are cooking. 30 to 40 mins. at 350 will do it. Hope you like it, all of my friends who hate corned beef will only eat mine!
Lovely people, This recipe is wonderful written 'as is' - but I'd like to speak to those of you who are aggravated about people changing up the recipe and then rating it, since 'changing it up' really doesn't give you an accurate review of the recipe as written. I have this to offer: Some of us use what's on-hand rather than going out and buying ingredients specific to the recipe. I find this very helpful on occasion because 1) you might not have to go shopping if you use the substitutes or 2) you can learn a different way to use a spice or other ingredient - which only makes you a better cook. Also - I've found a few recipe reviewers who have taken allergies into consideration. Sometimes those 'change ups' can be invaluable and save time when you don't have to scour the Internet trying to find a way to omit a certain ingredient but still get the full effect of the dish. I, too, am sometimes frustrated with the review system - but if you try to understand where the reviewer is coming from, sometimes you can make a 'just okay' dish into something completely out of your original realm of thinking. Tolerance, folks ... just by the mere fact that people take the time to review dishes, even if they do change them a bit, shows they care enough to share their information with you. Happy cooking!
I add one more step (delicious) after you remove the corned beef from the liquid, brush the top with regular prepared mustard and then add a thin layer of light brown suger on top of the mustard, put into a 350 oven for about 30 min.
I fixed this 4 times in March. I do believe that it is the best Corned beef and Cabbage recipe. I have a very good Irish friend of 75 yrs old and she told me it was the best she ever had...and preceded to tell it to the owners of a 100 yr old Irish deli and store. I cooked it in only guiness beer and beef broth. Added peppercorns, bay leaf and onions. When the meat was tender I removed it from the pot and glazed it with a tart Orange marmalade, brown mustard and brown sugar glaze and wrapped in foil and put it in the oven. Then I strained the broth, then added the potatoes and carrots and a stick of butter. I cooked the cabbage (I used savoy cabbage) in a separate skillet, braising it in the broth with butter until cooked but still crispy. Made a Horseradish sauce of 3/4 sour cream, 1/4 horseradish, 1 tlbs dried chives and the juice of 1/2 lemon. This recipe will impress anyone you serve it to.
I agree with others...skip the crock pot...the old fashioned way works best. I like to cook the corned beef, remove from water and wrap in aluminum foil to keep hot. Then I strain the water to get out the peppercorns and re-use to cook potatoes, carrots and cabbage. This way you don't bite into a big peppercorn hiding in the cabbage.
This has been my standard recipe for years. I have found one thing that takes it to the top. After the corned beef is done cooking I remove it from the pot or crock pot and top it with a glaze of mustard and brown sugar. You can mix it to your liking. I make a lot and let it drip down all the sides. I then put it in the oven until it is heated through and the brown sugar is dissolved. Then slice and enjoy.
As per some of the suggestions, I used 2 cans of beer & 2 cans of beef broth instead of water and cooked it for 7 hours in the crockpot. I also added 3 cloves of garlic and an onion to the crockpot. I should have given the potatoes and carrots 90 minutes. I only allowed for 30 and dinner was quite late. Even my husband liked it who swore he hates corned beef and has never liked cabbage - but he ate it all!
this was fabulous, first I boiled the corned beef on top of stove in water, one guinness, one bay leaf, the spice packet, and one shot of Jameson whiskey, I followed the advice of another review which said to glaze the corned beef for the last 40 minutes with the 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2tbsp melted butter, 1 tbsp prepared mustard, 1/3 cup of ketchup, and 3 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, bake 40 minutes at 350degrees while the vegetables are cooking, cut the corned beef across the grain. Serve with soda bread. It is soooo good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
Traditional corned beef for St. Patrick's Day.. or any other time of the year when you can't stand to have it only once! ***UPDATE: I made this again this year and it was absolutely delicious, but with these alterations: I used 1 can of Guiness, beef broth, and a water to boil the meat. In addition to the spice packet, I added 2-3 tbsp. mustard seeds, whole black peppercorns, and 3 bayleaves. The cabbage took about 20 minutes to cook even when I turned up the temp (I took out the meat). I would recommend 2 heads of cabbage b/c I like the cabbage. I used about an entire (save the few I snacked on while cooking) 1 lb. bag of baby carrots and 12 baby red potatoes. I wouldn't omit the potatoes b/c they absorb a lot of the salt and you can end up with a really salty roast. Anyway, this recipe is a great starting point, but with additions it can be awesome... and it was! Everybody gobbled it up on St. Patty's. Thanks!
This was very good! The only change I made was to add 3 large cloves of chopped garlic. I also made a sauce for the brisket as mentioned by a member named Tracey. This is what she said... "I take the corned beef out and while the cabbage carrots and pot's are cooking in the liquid, I put the brisket in the oven for 30 minutes with this sauce that I combine on the stove until smooth. 1/3 cup of brown sugar,2 tblsp of butter tlbs. of prepared mustard, 1/3 cup of ketchup, and 3 tblsp of apple cider vinegar. I combine these ingredients till smooth, then pour over the brisket while the veggies are cooking. 30 to 40 mins. at 350 will do it. Hope you like it, all of my friends who hate corned beef will only eat mine!"... Tracey's sauce recipe was PERFECT!!! I'll make my corned beef like this from now on!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2013
Good, basic and functional - what I'd call a reference recipe. I did mine in the slow cooker and added a bottle of Guiness Draught with enough water to cover. I cooked the cabbage separately in some of the cooking liquid. Reliable, but more instructional than a unique recipe.
Cut off the big fat then cover the corn beef with beef broth Add peppercorns, bay leaf and onions to spice packet. Before adding the spice packet, you first bring the meat to a boil and skim the foamy stuff off the top of the water.. cook meat @ 50 min. per lb Take the corned beef out and while the cabbage carrots and pot's are cooking in the liquid, Add some Caraway seeds when you add the cabbage. Glaze for brisket Put the brisket in the oven for 30 minutes with this sauce that I combine on the stove until smooth. 1/3 cup of brown sugar,2 tblsp of butter tlbs. of prepared mustard, 1/3 cup of ketchup, and 3 tblsp of apple cider vinegar. I combine these ingredients till smooth, then pour over the brisket while the veggies are cooking. 30 to 40 mins. at 350 will do it.
I'm Irish. VERY Irish. And this is my GO TO recipe for corned beef and cabbage. I only gave it 3 stars, so why is it my Go To?? I gave it 3 stars based on how it tastes as-is. It's my Go To because it keeps the recipe simple. Here's the thing - you don't have to do anything fancy to make amazing, over-the-top corned beef and cabbage. People think it needs to be complicated. It doesn't!! The ONLY thing I added and it makes a HUGE difference - 1/2 jar of McCormick Pickling Spice. I forgot this ingredient once and never will again.
Oh my gosh! Wonderful. I prepared it right by the recipe. My family of five gobbled up a 2.7 pound corned beef brisket in no time. There wasn't much conversation at this meal, except that they were begging me to cook this again even before we were done eating. Will definately cook again!
My husband and I enjoyed this very much. Our kids had never eaten Corn beef, so they were on the fence, however for them. They loved the veggies very very much. I placed this in the crock pot/slow cooker all day. I used a 6qt on high. My pot was really full so the cabbage I placed in 1 1/2 hours out from serving dinner. All the veggies were soo good. The meat was very tender, flavored well and soo easy to carve up for slices. Will make this again for hubby and I.
Wonderful recipe! I would definately make this again. However, I would change a couple of things. First, if the corned beef you buy has an excessive amount of fat on the underside as many of them do, trim the fat. Also, do as one reviewer suggested, add beef broth instaed of water. I also added an onion. Loved this easy to make recipe. Try it.
I made this one last week and it was really good. I rinsed off the beef when I took it out of the package, then proceeded as directed. I used regular potatoes, peeled and cut in half instead of the red potatoes and they worked fine. I cooked the potatoes and carrots about 30 minutes before adding the cabbage. The meat was very tender and the veggies cooked just right.
I wait all year for this meal but I had never made it myself until this year. A friend gave me the advice to pull the beef out of the pot when you put the veggies in, sprinkle brown sugar on top and bake it at 350' until the veggies and cabbage are done. It was SO good! Please try this!!!
saungey
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2014
Followed exactly and it was fantastic. Husband wants more!
I don't even like corned beef and cabbage and this was a hit! For the most part, I stuck to the recipe. Just added one bottle of Harp beer, a Tbs. of minced garlic and a dash of celery salt. I did not include the potatoes with the meat because we were having another potato sidedish, but I think they would've been good cooked in the pot. I cooked a 3 1/4lb. piece of meat for about four hours and it shredded beautifully. Great recipe!
Xclnt, easy dish! made this a few times. I use a VERY large pot. I added one can of light beer, and about 2 cups of apple juice. Then filled the rest with water to cover meat. 45mins before brisket should be done, I add carrots and potatoes. 20mins before everything is done, I added the cabbage. YUM-O!
OH MY! So much for following the recipe. While my beef was simmering in 8 cups of water for 2.5 hrs, I took a siesta. The water all evaporated and the beef burned. Time to start again. A glass of wine for me, or maybe two, a fresh brisket, and half again as much water.
I have been making this for years. I also add a bottle of beer. I also use new potatos and celery, carrots, onion, fresh snap peas, fresh garlic,black pepper corns, mustard seed, dill seed, and lemon juice. Red pepper and bell pepper. I can eat this for days. I don't trim the fat. The fat is one of my favorite parts. This is one of the very few recipes I make that I am not fat conscious about. This and steaks. I can eat this soup for days 6 times a day!
This is the classic preparation. I follow this procedure with a few changes: Cut the cabbage into large chunks and steam it separately until tender. Add as much butter as your diet will allow :) and season with salt and pepper. When the corned beef is fully cooked, remove it and put it in a baking dish. Mix mustard and brown sugar to make a very thick paste. Spread the paste on top of the corned beef. Put the meat under the broiler until it bubbles and crisps. By cooking the cabbage separately and adding the brown sugar paste you'll enjoy more variety of flavors and you'll get a little crunch for texture.
This was my first time making Corned Beef and Cabbage and this recipe is definitely a keeper. I will be making this again! I used the red flat corned beef, turnip, peeled potatoes (both red and Russet - couldn't tell the difference in taste), carrots, cabbage, white onion. My corned beef did not come w/ a spice packet, but when the meal is complete, the taste is still to die for. I added a little salt and pepper and a bit of garlic, but there is really no need to.
I'm a rookie when it comes to cooking. In fact, I have never cooked a complete meal before attempting this recipe. On St. Patrick's day, my wife was working and I wanted to surprise her with a corn beef and cabbage dinner when she got home. The directions were easy to follow and the finished product was outstanding! I also made corn bread (my first attempt at baking bread). I used chicken broth instead of just water as some others had recommended. The carrots and potatoes were really good as well!! I was really surprised how delecious the meal turn out and so was my wife!!
Love this recipe! Other reviewers suggest adding beef broth, peppercorns, etc., but I think this comfort food is best made simply, just like good 'ol mashed potatoes. Speaking of potatoes, if you decide not to use them, expect the broth to be pretty salty since the potatoes absorb a good amount of salt during the cooking process. Also, for those with kids, mash the potatoes and carrots together (or separately) with a fork, add a little butter, and they'll probably love it! Mine did (age 6 and 7).
OMG This is so tasty it's to die for! You don't need ANY other seasoning other than the little packet that comes with the beef, not even salt. The meat itself does all the seasoning and flavoring for you. Don't be scared about how your cabbage will taste! Another little tip - ADD SOME ONIONS. I love onions and it makes everything that much better!! :) My family devoured this pot!
I love this recipe as it is, but I found making two minor modifications makes it even better (at least in my family's opinion). First, add a half-cup or so of cooking sherry to the pot before starting. Second, replace the cabbage with 1-1.5 pounds of Brussels sprouts. It makes for a nice twist on an old favorite.
FABULOUS! Like a another reviewer, I had always winged it when it came to corned beef & cabbage. I followed this recipe to a tee and absolutely everything came our PERFECT! Corned Beef tender and starting to fall apart - which I love - and the potatoes, carrots and cabbage were perfectly soft but not soggy. From here on out, this will be THE recipe to use!
This is amazing! I used another reviewers tip and used one can of beer and 3 large cloves garlic pressed through my garlic press (then enough water to cover beef and adding the spices from the packet) and added 1 whole stick of butter at the same time I added the cabbage. I also cut my potatoes because they were fairly large red potatoes and that worked well. Great Great Great Recipe!!!!
Actually, real Irish don't even eat this. It's an American Irish immigrant tradition from when this cut of meat was about the cheapest available. the poorer they were, the less that went into it. They also didn't have the nice little spice packet either. Anyway, add the carrots, garlic, and if you feeling sassy, add broccoli tips. boil with a guinnes
This recipe is perfect. I had never made corned beef before because I did not like it as a child, but my husband is Irish and really missed it. I tried this skeptically -- We all loved it! Now my kids request it all the time. The best part about it is that the cabbage just cooks through, so it is not mushy and tasteless. It has a wonderful, fresh flavor and is very easy to make.
Perfect and easy! I tried corned beef last year in a pressure cooker, it tasted nothing like this. This is easy. I made it exact to instructions with a 3 lb corned beef. Even my family liked the carrots, and no one in my family likes cooked carrots. We just voted to have this on a normal rotation for dinner instead of just new years day and St. Patrick's day.
made as written. It was good. The second time I added a little red wine and water, 3 bay leaves, 3 whole cloves of garlic, 2 stalks celery,3 carrots,1/2 onion, and spice packet. Left the potatoes out. Added cabbage last hr of cooking. Turned out perfect!
Amazing. The pot I used was a little small, so it was a tight fit, but I made it work. Delicious carrots, potatoes, cabbage, and such tender corned beef. A fantastic recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2003
This is a great recipe. Very easy, which is important. Using beef broth was a good suggestion, however the meat that I used could have cooked a little longer and the cabbage was a little under done, probably 25 min would be better than 15. But overall it was very tasty and the whole family loved it!
We cook this recipe every year at our St. Patty's Day party (sans the potatoes, add more cabbage), and our party grows every year due to word of mouth about the corned beef. Last year we hosted over 100 people and went through 6 large crockpots of corned beef and cabbage.
Great recipe! I used a giant roaster for this meal since we like a lot cabbage. This recipe is fool proof and always comes out perfect. I do put my carrots in with the meat cooking process since my family likes softer carrots and I add the potatos and cabbage together so you get no tough cabbage in the end. Thanks for the recipe!
I have tried many recipes like this and they are all good. I'm directing my comments to all the negative people out there. Leave it alone, everyone knows it is not an Irish dish It is a wonderful one pot meal Stay positive and enjoy. Have a wonderful family day enjoying this meal.
"What's more Irish than a traditional recipe for corned beef and cabbage?" The answer is - lots of things! Corned beef and cabbage is not a traditional Irish dish. Born and bred in Ireland, I was in my 50's when I spent some time in the US and was told that everyone eats corned beef and cabbage on St. Paddy's Day. I had never heard of it and I still have never tasted it. When I came home from that trip I did ask around, in case I somehow had missed this vital part of Irish tradition, but, no, I have yet to come across any Irish national who has actually eaten corned beef and cabbage. Further research has taught me that, in fact, Irish immigrants to America began eating corned beef, which they bought from Jewish butchers, because of their new-found affluence. At home, in Ireland, it was only the very wealthy who could afford to eat beef. So, eating corned beef on Paddy's Day is really an American-Irish-Jewish tradition.
Wow, I listened to the reviews. I added 10 pepper corns, three cloves of garlic, one bay leaf. I cooked a four pound trimmed cut for three hours then moved it to the oven with Tracey's (her review is highly rated) sauce while I cooked the veggies. The best corn beef I have ever had. My family mowed through it. This should not be reserved for St Pats day. This is a world class meal....
This is the first time I have made corned beef and cabbage this way. Normally I make it in the crock pot. I always worried about it not coming out tender if it was boiled. This recipe was perfect, the only thing I added was a can of beer for more flavor. I will be making it this way from now on. Bye bye crock pot recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2002
Good template for a superb classic dish. I highly recommend using a can or two low-sodium beef broth instead of water, which really enhances flavor without oversalting the recipe. If you're a garlichead like me try tossing in 5 or 6 cloves when you start the meat, and mash them into the stock after they cook to tender.
The best ever! I have tried everything from baking, steaming, to slow cooking. Nothing compares to this one. The only difference was, I added one peeled onion whole, a table spoon of alspice, and several bay leaves. Wow, this is the only one for us.
This is the way to do it! Comes out perfect. I only make 2 small changes. I actually only let the cabbage boil maybe 5 minutes. I like it to be much crispier. And, I really don't like the spice packet. Comes out just great without it.
First of all, let me state I am not a corned beef fan. I decided to embrace my 12.5 % Irish blood in me on a whim this morning and make something in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Stumbled upon this recipe with such rave reviews that I dashed out to the market in search of a 3 lb corned beef and some soda bread...got Guinness as an impulse item to authenticate the meal while I was at it, and glad I did since I used the reviewers suggestions and gave up two of the bottles for the pot. I warned my husband of almost 25 years that if we didn't like the meat, there were plenty of veggies to sustain us. All I can say is I can no longer say I'm not a corned beef fan...though so far I only like my own recipe (see how quickly something I learn becomes my own--it's a Greek thing)! I added one whole onion, 3 cloves of garlic (I love garlic and next time I'll add more), 1 TBSP Allspice and doubled the carrots and cabbage. Not big into potatoes, but the family is, and potatoes are just so Irish. Simmered 3 hours, then added potatoes for 15 min, then the carrots for another 15 and then cabbage for the last 15. I heated up purchased Irish Soda Bread while the cabbage simmered. I served the meal on a large platter with the meat against one side of the platter, with the veggies surrounding the meat--I put the potatoes on one side of the meat, the carrots on the other side and the cabbage between, surrounding the meat for a colorful presentation. The adults were given Guinness Bottles a
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2005
My Aunt (born in Ireland) makes the best corned beef and cabbage... the trick is beer alot of mustard seeds and peppercorns.
Delicious. We enjoyed this very much. I had no red potatoes, so I used 6 medium-sized russets I had already, peeled and quartered. I layered the potatoes and carrots on the bottom of my crock pot and put the meat on top. My cabbage did not fit in my crock, so I laid it on top of the meat. I filled it halfway with water, threw in a few beef bullion cubes and let it cook. As the crock filled with juice I pushed the cabbage down a bit. I cooked it on high for 5 hours or so and everything was great. Loved it. I don't think it needed the beef bullion. Very flavorful broth!
This was my first time making corned beef, and I will definitely be making it again! The process is so easy, if somewhat lengthy, but the results are well worth it. I used half of the seasoning packet included in the package with the meat, and also took the recommended advice of using beef broth as the cooking liquid. When it was done cooking, I found the meat to be too salty, so I took the advice of another user and made a simple glaze out of brown sugar, mustard, butter, ketchup, and apple cider vinegar, then put the beef in a small baking pan and baked it at 350 for half an hour while the veggies cooked in the on the stove. I was a little skeptical,but the result was an extremely tender, salty-sweet brisket that went perfectly with the vegetables.
I prepare this dish quite often as my family loves it! I just add, during the last 1/2 hour, the potatoes and carrots around the beef then place cabbage wedges on top of everything to steam, cover and finish cooking. Also, to serve DO please try a generous amount of French's Mustard on the sliced corn beef and butter on the veggies ...it's just heavenly!
It got my 6 year old daughter to eat cabbage. My wife and 2 year old son are not too keen on corned beef, but the kid and I love corned beef (especially cold leftovers). This recipe was simple and perfect. I haven't added cabbage since my daughter was born, but I thought I would give it a shot. I did add onions, fresh garlic, extra mustard seed, and celery, but on the whole it would have been easy and delicious regardless. I also cut up the red potatoes and carrots and boiled them off 10 min before adding the cabbage, then boiled off the cabbage for 10 min, then returned the rested beef to the pot for another 10-15 min on simmer. Anyway you do it, it's easy and delicious. Will add mushrooms next time, I think. If you cut your potatoes don't overcook. I also serve with Southern style cornbread.
This recipe worked well. I did cook my brisket in water and the veggies turned out just a bit bland. Next time I will try using beef broth as suggested by other reviewers. All in all a good recipe that I will use again.
