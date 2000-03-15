Corned Beef and Cabbage

What's more Irish than a traditional recipe for corned beef and cabbage? Serve with mustard or horseradish if desired.

By Allrecipes Member

2 hrs 30 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
6
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place corned beef in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Add spice packet, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until corned beef is just about fork-tender, about 2 hours.

  • While the corned beef is simmering, cut potatoes in half. Peel carrots and cut into 3-inch pieces. Cut cabbage into small wedges.

  • When corned beef has cooked for 2 hours, add potatoes and carrots; cook until vegetables are almost tender and meat is fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Add cabbage and cook until tender, about 15 more minutes.

  • Remove meat and let rest for 15 minutes. Leave broth and vegetables in the Dutch oven.

  • Slice meat across the grain. Serve with vegetables and broth.

Editor's Note:

Total cook time for corned beef to be fork-tender should be between 45 and 50 minutes per pound. Please adjust if your corned beef is larger or smaller than 3 pounds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
839 calories; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 147mg; sodium 3377.5mg; carbohydrates 68.9g; protein 49.6g. Full Nutrition
