Corned Beef and Cabbage

First of all, let me state I am not a corned beef fan. I decided to embrace my 12.5 % Irish blood in me on a whim this morning and make something in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Stumbled upon this recipe with such rave reviews that I dashed out to the market in search of a 3 lb corned beef and some soda bread...got Guinness as an impulse item to authenticate the meal while I was at it, and glad I did since I used the reviewers suggestions and gave up two of the bottles for the pot. I warned my husband of almost 25 years that if we didn't like the meat, there were plenty of veggies to sustain us. All I can say is I can no longer say I'm not a corned beef fan...though so far I only like my own recipe (see how quickly something I learn becomes my own--it's a Greek thing)! I added one whole onion, 3 cloves of garlic (I love garlic and next time I'll add more), 1 TBSP Allspice and doubled the carrots and cabbage. Not big into potatoes, but the family is, and potatoes are just so Irish. Simmered 3 hours, then added potatoes for 15 min, then the carrots for another 15 and then cabbage for the last 15. I heated up purchased Irish Soda Bread while the cabbage simmered. I served the meal on a large platter with the meat against one side of the platter, with the veggies surrounding the meat--I put the potatoes on one side of the meat, the carrots on the other side and the cabbage between, surrounding the meat for a colorful presentation. The adults were given Guinness Bottles a