Sweet and Sour Meatballs II

424 Ratings
  • 5 264
  • 4 116
  • 3 26
  • 2 13
  • 1 5

This sweet and sour meatball recipe came from my mother-in-law. I got it shortly after I was married and now it is a favorite of our kids. I like to serve it over rice.

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix beef, bread crumbs, onion, egg, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl until well combined; shape into balls, about 1 1/2-inches in size.

    Advertisement

  • Cook the meatballs in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until evenly browned and cooked through.

  • Mix sugar, water, ketchup, vinegar, soy sauce, and cornstarch together in a medium bowl until smooth; pour over meatballs, reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is thick, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 70.5g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 114.4mg; sodium 878.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022