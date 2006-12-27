Sweet and Sour Meatballs II

I really liked this recipe for two reasons. It was easy to make and most people will have these ingredients right in their pantry. I read other reviews and did make a few changes. I used 1 1/2 lb. of ground beef, 1/2 an onion, chopped, which was plenty. I used 2 eggs since I had extra ground beef. I also only used 1/2 cup of italian bread crumbs as that was all I had. I then baked at 350 degrees for 45 mins, turning once, as another viewer suggested and it was nice and moist. The only thing with baking it is that all the fat sits in the pan after baking. I guess I could've tried to drain it or scrape it out but I didn't have time and it wasn't too much fat. I guess the amount of fat would depend on how lean your ground beef is. I then added the sauce(I only had white vinegar so used 1/4 cup)on top of the meatballs and baked for 30 mins more. When first made, the sauce is quite watery, but does thicken after baking and sitting a bit. It wasn't too sweet for my taste like others said. I even made some itty bitty balls for my 21 month old daughter who's not a great eater and she loved them!! They were just the right size for her to hold and munch on. Will definitely make again!