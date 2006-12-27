Sweet and Sour Meatballs II
This sweet and sour meatball recipe came from my mother-in-law. I got it shortly after I was married and now it is a favorite of our kids. I like to serve it over rice.
If you are making these, here's a tip. Do not use apple cider vinegar - it's not the same thing as cider vinegar! It'll completely ruin your sauce. I found that out the hard way, had to throw out the sauce plus my house stunk for days. I tried it again with regular vinegar and it was great - I'm sure cider vinegar would be even better.Read More
I found the sauce to bit over-sweet, but my husband requested that I make them again!Read More
Good recipe. The meatballs are too plain, though, with only salt and pepper. One should either use seasoned bread crumbs or add some seasoning spices (dried parsley, sage, etc.). I added three more dashes of soy sauce to mellow the sweetness of the sauce.
These sweet and sour meatballs are absolutley great. The sweet and sour sauce is great on chicken wings also. I have made this recipe at least a billion times now and it's a hit with everyone. Absolutley great!!!!!! Believe me you will love this recipe and it's simple. Sometimes instead of making my own meatballs. I just buy the already made meatballs (like Armour meatballs). You just have to put the meatballs in the oven for 30-40 minutes (frozen). Make the sauce while you wait for the meatballs. Then just put the meatballs in the sauce. This is also great with mashed potates. Just sit the meatballs right on top of the mashed potatoes and it'll give your mashed potatoes a great taste.
Yummmmmmmm!!! These were sooooooooo good!!! The only kind of vinegar I had on hand was white wine and I only used about 1/4 cup instead of 1/2 cup and the sauce turned out perfect! I think I'll even be making the sauce alone to pour on chicken. Thanks for a great recipe!
It is impossible for an average cook like myself to look at this simple ingredients list and determine that it could be converted into the wild, delicious taste extravaganza that resulted! I have 4 children, from 10-17, with a wide array of likes and dislikes. This one was a unanimous 5-star Eat Like A Viking contest. I knew I would have to double the batch, but it still disappeared. Great recipe and so easy, no fuss.
I-LOVED-THIS! We had this recipe yesterday for dinner and I feel like having it today too. I did everything as written EXCEPT for the cider vinegar. I did not have any, so I used white vinegar instead, ONLY 1 TBS. That's all you need trust me, if you put more, ur recipe will be ruined just like other reviewers have said.
FANTASTIC recipe! I took advice of other reviewers and halved the vinegar-I also only had white vinegar, so I used that. The only other change I made was add a small can of pineapple tidbits w/the juice. This was fast, easy and so delicious!
Really wanted to like these...ease of prep but the meatballs were bland and the sauce was way too sweet. Sorry, will keep looking.
This recipe is also a off version of my moms. A sweet fav of mine. I like altering recipes to my taste and this one is great and easy to do that with. I first used more spice like other readers said(montreal steak spice,ground pepper,garlic salt) I mixed the ground beef 1/2 and 1/2 with pork. I've always found it a bit sweet with that much brown sugar so I cut it in half. I also used white vinegar, doubled or tripled the soy sauce, cut the ketchup in half(not because of the taste, but because of the color..I prefer a darker/richer sauce) I also added a touch of dark molasses(about 1 tbsp)To add to the richness of color. I doubled the recipe and by the time I was ready to eat there was only two meatballs left...Wow..an amazing recipe for sure! It's a great start to any great meal...playing with any recipe can be fun and adds a bit zest to everyday menus. Thanks for sharing it was nice to see a different version than my moms..got my creative thoughts going! Just goes to show...Moms and great mother in laws are a blessing to us when we are newbies to cooking!!!
These were amazing. I brought them to 3 potlucks and got rave reviews each time. I cut the vinegar and brown sugar in half. I also added about 2 tbsp of pure Canadian Maple syrup as well as a few cloves of garlic to the sauce. Great recipe. Thank you
These were good, but not 5 star quality. The sauce does seems starchy and I used only 1 tblspoon. Also it does seem to be a bit too much vinegar. I used apple cider vin and it was fine. All in all it worked for our dinner, but not sure if I'd make it again.
Wow! This is my new favorite recipe for when company comes over. I doubled the recipe the first time out and it is totally awesome, I wanted to eat the entire pot all by myself. The sweet and sour sauce is absolutely perfect, so simple but so delicious, and the meatballs cooked up great. I had my doubts as the meat mixture was pretty wet, but those doubts were proven unfounded as they came out wonderfully. The only change I made is that I sauteed the onions before adding them to the meat mixture as I'm not a raw onion fan. I would definitely do that again though I would dice them really finely for 1 to 1-1/2 inch meatballs. Still, the flavor is phenomenal and I am so thrilled with the results!
This is sooooo good!!! I added a little pineapple juice and reduced the brown sugar....just did it by taste. Didn't have cornstarch so I used flour. Also added onions, red and green peppers, and pineapple. Love it!
This is a great recipe. I used ground turkey and regular vinegar. I did not have ground beef or cider vinegar on hand. Everything turn out great. I will be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Fantastic recipe! After reading some of the reviews with opinions on vinegar & how sweet it was, I cut back the amount of sugar to two tbsp and used white vinegar. It was fabulous! This really is a 5-star recipe- it's fast, easy, and had rave reviews from my husband and 4yo daughter. I think at one point they were described as "nuggets of deliciousness"... yes, it was that good. Cathy, props to you MIL for this recipe! For a little added heat, my husband and I added a little sriracha sauce.
Just found this recipe and had all the ingredients so I thought I would try it. Delicious!! We had the meatballs as our meat for dinner and also had baked potatoes and put the sauce over them. Very easy.
I don't like the sauce. I trow the rest in the garbage. Sorry...
OMG this was so good. I used half of the vinegar, used apple cider vinegar taste great, not sure what prev reviewer was referring to. Made a few changes, used 2 eggs instead of the one. With the whole cup of bread crumbs more was needed for the meatballs to roll better and not fall apart. I used Italian bread crumbs, added garlic powder , pepper , salt. dash of ginger. Used 1/2 onion diced small. Onion needs to be diced really small or else meatballs will have hard time rolling and staying together. I browned the meatballs then baked while i made the sauce in the bowl. I sauteed green pepper, then added the sauce, then added pineapple chunks, added the meat back and let simmer. Severed over while bastmati rice. Was awesome. The hubbie was like "wow this is great" I will keep this is rotation now and make again with my changes.
I'm sorry to say we did not enjoy these at all. I even followed the recipe exactly. The meatballs were hard (could be my fault, although I never have a problem with meatballs), and the sauce was overly sweet.
Love them! I can't get cider vinegar here so I used regular vin and it was great!
I really liked this recipe for two reasons. It was easy to make and most people will have these ingredients right in their pantry. I read other reviews and did make a few changes. I used 1 1/2 lb. of ground beef, 1/2 an onion, chopped, which was plenty. I used 2 eggs since I had extra ground beef. I also only used 1/2 cup of italian bread crumbs as that was all I had. I then baked at 350 degrees for 45 mins, turning once, as another viewer suggested and it was nice and moist. The only thing with baking it is that all the fat sits in the pan after baking. I guess I could've tried to drain it or scrape it out but I didn't have time and it wasn't too much fat. I guess the amount of fat would depend on how lean your ground beef is. I then added the sauce(I only had white vinegar so used 1/4 cup)on top of the meatballs and baked for 30 mins more. When first made, the sauce is quite watery, but does thicken after baking and sitting a bit. It wasn't too sweet for my taste like others said. I even made some itty bitty balls for my 21 month old daughter who's not a great eater and she loved them!! They were just the right size for her to hold and munch on. Will definitely make again!
This wasn't terrible, but it wasn't a hit either. The vinegar overpowered the dish for us. I made it as it's written, maybe I should have used some advice of others.
I made these after reading all of the reviews and I was so disappointed. My 13 yr old son who eats anything and everything didn't even like them! Too sweet, too sour, too many bread crumbs. I was hoping this would be a good option for me because I like sweet and sour but I don't like chunks of fruit with my meat as most recipes call for. Oh well, on to the next. . .
The sweet and sour sauce is fantastic and would also be great on chicken.
I baked my meatballs for 40 mins in the oven. While they were cooking, I made my sauce. I had checked out a few other recipes and saw one that used bottled chili sauce. I decided to add 1/2 cup of that too. It gave the sauce a nice tangy kick. I only used 3 tablespoons of regular old white vinegar because that's all I had. I think that was plenty. I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and added garlic and onion salt to my meatballs. Salt and pepper didn't seem like enough. When my meatballs were done, I sprayed my crock pot with Pam for easy clean up, dumped my meatballs in and poured the sauce over top. I left them in there for about 2 hours and served them over rice. I think they came out great and will try again.
Oh my gosh, these were the best ever!! I made these last night for my new years party and they were excellent!! Thank you Kathy for sharing this recipe! I will definately try these over rice also!
This recipe was really good but the best that I have had. I used frozen meatballs for easier preparation but I think the next time I am going to try the handmade ones. I did add some frozen peas and carrots (suggested by another reviewer) to add some vegetables and served over white rice. Will definitely be added to my recipe box!
My family loves these meatballs, even my 1 year old is crazy about them! I omit the onion and add a mix of onion powder, garlic powder and a bit of salt and pepper to the meat. I also use distilled white vinegar and about 1/3 cup of brown sugar instead of a cup.
This recipe is so excellent. It's is really easy to make. I just added a little more cornstarch the thicken the sauce a little more. It was delicious. Also I didn't use a whole onion maybe a half of one and I also added chopped green pepper.
Excellent! My whole family loved it. The second time I made this recipe it came out much better, changing to 5 stars!
This was very delicious! The sweet and sour sauce is the best I've had and will use it for other recipes as well. I chopped the onion very fine and still had a little crumbling problem but I found making the meatballs by hand helped them stay together better. Very yummy and I have already made several times. Served over eggnoodles. Thank you!
I just made this sauce as I already had pre-thawed my frozen meatballs. I followed some of the advice of others. I used 4 TBS of Basalmic Vinegar, used 1/2 cup packed brown sugar and added some pineapple tidbits. We needed something to take to my 8 y.o. granddaughter's Christmas party. My granddaughter loved them and said she was going to tell everyone that her "mommaw is an awesome cook and she made them." They were a hit and all that was left was the empty pan. i will definitely be making more.
Love this recipe! Have made it many times for various occasions, it always goes over well. Rarely do we have leftovers. Much better than the kind made with jelly. Easy to prepare...although I do save time and use frozen meatballs. (just put the meatballs frozen in the mix, put the slower cooker on and stir occasionally). Turns out great everytime
This was ok for me. I made as directed but found the ketchup a little too overpowering in the sauce. However, I liked the meat balls. I made with some white rice and steamed veggies
loved this recipe! the only changes i made were to add 1/2 tsp of ginger powder to the meatballs and 1/2 tsp to the sauce. because i wanted to cook the meatballs in the afternoon but not eat it for a couple of hours later when my husband came home, i browned the meatballs and put the sauce ingredients in the slow cooker. once the meat was browned, i dumped them in the slow cooker and put it on high for a couple of hours. perfect! when we were ready to eat i made some brown minute rice, and opened a bag of salad :) easy and so yummy!
This sauce was amazing! I only made the sauce part of this recipe because I wanted to use it on pre-packaged meatballs, chicken wings and ribs. It was very easy to make and was a total hit. I froze the extra for a quick dressing on a future dinner.
yum, yum....really great recipe.
I used my usual "concoction" when making my meatballs and used the sauce from this recipe. The next time I make this I will use less vinegar, as I found it a little tart. UPDATE: Made this again last week for seven of us and used half the vinegar. It was delicious, and is the recipe my mom says she wants to use from now on.
really easy and delicious! I added red pepper flakes for more spice!
Loved this recipe, but too much cornstarch-- I cooked the meatballs in the oven at 350 degrees so that they would brown all over and cooked the sauce separately in a skillet with half the cornstarch and it thickened just fine. Added the meatballs and tossed them around a bit (3-5 minutes or so) and laid them atop a bed of brown rice--yummy!!
Unfortunately this recipe was very disappointing to me. First of all- you do NOT need a whole onion. WAY too much! And I agree with other reviewers that the sauce had way too much vinegar. Also, the meatballs had a very strange chewy texture... overall this was edible. But I won't be making it again
I love this recipe! I make it weekly now. I substitute ground turkey for the beef and use half the amount of onion. I also bake my meatballs in the oven. Even my VERY picky 4 year old gobbles this up :)
I was very disappointed w/ these meatballs. I reduced the amount of onion to 1/4 of a cup and I used seasoned Panko breadcrumbs. The real issue was with the sauce, it was way too sweet -- no one in my (usually not picky) family liked it.
Too much onion! The meatballs didn't stay formed in the skillet, so I ended up with a pot full of sweet and sour ground beef! The appearance of it scared away all my family members, and we're not that picky! Not likely to try this again.
The sauce makes this recipe ..... the meatballs are dull. Next time I will add some herbs to the meatball recipe. I am disappointed with the high calorie content but sometimes we just have to SPLURGE!! I used ground turkey and Gluten Free bread crumbs. I buy a lot of ground turkey when it goes on sale ..... it's great to have a REAL NICE 'change of pace' recipe.
YUM! I only gave 4 stars because I made some changes, but this is a GREAT starting recipe. I've never made sweet and sour meatballs before, but I had an idea of the flavor I was going for, and this recipe was a super starting point. After reading the reviews, I used seasoned bread crumbs, and on personal preference, used onion powder instead of chopped onion. Next time, I would use some onion powder in the sauce as well, and maybe add a little bit of salt to it as well.
Sweet and sour sauce was OK..had to jazz it up just a tad with a squirt of yellow mustard and about 2tbs of brown sugar. It was delish. Thank you for sharing :)
These were ok. Thought they needed a little something, but I'm not sure what that something was!
Don't let the 5 star rating fool you! After reading the reviews, I gave it a try. I decided to decrease the amount of onion to about 1/4 cup. Glad I did because the entire onion would have been WAY too much (and I love onions). I also decreased the amount of cider vinegar to 1/4 cup. Again, glad I did. Everyone in my house commented on the strong vinegar smell and my 3 year old refused to eat it because of the smell. As for the rest of us, we agreed that it's merely edible and by no means a 5 star recipe.
This was great! I made them small for a holiday party and the guests loved them. The meatballs were great plain and the sauce made it even better. I read the other reviews and also made some adjustments...1st I doubled the recipe, but didn't double the vinegar, didn't quite double the seasoned bread crumbs, and didn't double the minced onion. I used apple cider vinegar which is all I could find. I also baked the meatballs. When I made the sauce, I added it all to a large pan on the stove and transferred to a crockpot for serving. I will make them again for sure :) Thanks for the recipe!
These are really nummy! I did add garlic powder and italian seasoning to the meat mix and instead of chopped onion I used onion powder. I wanted a soft texture. I prefer these meatballs over store bought anyday. It takes a little time to prepare and individually roll, but I think it's worth it. The sauce was great too and really completes this dish. I think the flavor of these is even better reheated the next day. I will be making these again and again.
Delicious is all I can say... I will never make another sweet ans sour meatball recipe again. I did add garlic and Italian seasoning to the meatballs.
** sauce only** Made own meatballs!!- mmmmmmm..... changes per others- only 1 tablespoon of white vinegar- 1 tbls. soy- 1 tbls worchestershire(sp.?) sauce.- very tastey!!! very easy with prepared meatballs! throw in crock pot and the party is ready!!
I made the sweet and sour sauce it was really good, i did use white vinegar instead of cider, i had enough meat balls so i sauted chicken breast with no salt seasoning litely coated the chicken with flour fully cook chicken, then add chopped green onions add sauce and let simmer, just before serving add mandirane oranges with juice and server with rice....very tastey
With a couple changes, these were excellent!! For the sauce I used 3/4c water, 1/4c vinegar, 1/3 cup sugar and a little more soya sauce. Fast and easy! yummy this recipe is a keeper!
I like this recipe but I use it strictly for the sauce ... I make my own meatballs with seasoned breadcrumbs and oregano and also grated parmesan cheese with no salt) or in a pinch I use store bought pork or chicken meatballs ... at my grocery store they have some real nice ones that the kids like almost as much as my homemade ones
YUMMMMMMM!! I made the sauce from this recipe and it was a HUGE hit!! My meatball recipe was different and about twice the quantity but it was because of the sauce I am sure that we almost ran out of meatballs at dinner! Hurray for a new recipe to add to our family favourites - thank you!
These were good but needed some extra seasoning for flavor. A touch of Garlic and Adobo in the sauce did the trick.
I seasoned the meatballs with a little bit of cajun seasoning. I baked the meatballs at 350 for 20 minutes. Then I put them in a slow cooker and poured the sauce over top. I cooked it on low for a few hours to let the sauce permeate the meatballs.
I used only 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar, added a 14 oz can of drained tidbit pineapple 2 tbsp chile sauce and a tsp or so of lemon juice and it tastes fantastic. I will definately make this recipe again.
This was great..took it to a Halloween party last week and everyone raved. I did tweak it some though. I replaced half of the ketchup with our favorite bottled BBQ sauce to give it a little tang and also added a couple of pinches of cayenne to give it a kick. Also used my own meatball recipe which was similar but with kicked up flavors (onion, garlic, red pepper flakes). Delicious..this will become a party favorite!
This has been a family favorite of ours since I first discovered it here back in 2000. When available, I use the sauce with frozen pre-packaged meatballs and it becomes a quick and easy party snack or super quick dinner served over rice. When I need to make the meatballs by hand, I usually form meat patties instead, to save time. We cook them up like hamburger patties in a skillet or in the oven, and then pour the sauce over and simmer a bit. Microwave works, as does stove top, oven, and crock pot, once the meat is cooked. So versatile, and SO TASTY!!! My whole family loves this. Oh, also, sometimes, I'll double or triple the sauce. It can be kept indefinitely in the fridge. Makes those prepackaged meatballs super-easy!
This will now be my go to meatball recipe! I did bake the meatballs rather than fry them. Oven set at at 350* for approxinmately 30 minutes depending on size. As for the sauce, it received rave reviews from our guests. No changes needed here. Thanks Cathy! Fantastic!!
This was delicious; not sure what type of cider vinegar I used as it was no longer in the original container. I prepared it according to recipe but after the first serving, I added a tsp. of red pepper flakes to my personal tastes. Yum!
The first time I made this recipe as written, and it was too sweet. The second time, I substituted plain tomato sauce for the ketchup, and it was pretty close to perfect. Kids loved it.
Loved these! Kept to the ingredients listed but instead of using the method here, i made the meatballs up and put them in a 9x13 pan raw. I heated the sauce ingredients up and poured them over the meatballs and baked them in the oven at 325 for an hour and 15 minutes and they were scrumptious!!
Tangy!!!!! whoa yeah too much cider for sure! and bland meatballs, but salvageable spice the balls and cut back on the cider. 1st review ever...laid off driller with too much time on my hands. take care folks
This was fabulous!!! Even my four year old liked it and ate seconds, which never happens! I did omit the onions, used 3/4 cup white vinegar and used more soy sauce, probably around 2 1/2 tablespoons. Definitely making this again soon!
I was amazed at how easy this recipe is. The sauce is delicious. I made it for my family and had left overs. My cousins came over to visit and didn't leave a single one.
Awesome... the only thing I added was fresh cilantro. I loved it!! Thank you ~ :o)
I love this recipe in terms of simplicity...I do add more seasoning to meatballs including fresh minced garlic. My kids love this over steamed rice....sometimes i add veggies to sauce too!
I found the sauce was too sweet for my liking. I loved the simplicity of it though, especially since I did it in a slow cooker on high for 3 hours. Not much work, which I liked. I might try this again and reduce the sugar.
These were fantastic! I used turkey meat and less bread crumbs to save calories and fat and they came out simply spectacular. I love the sauce and have since used it with chicken and various other meals. It was so simple to make and all of my dinner guests loved it!! I will continue to make this over and over again.
This turned out pretty good. Some of the meatballs fell apart and I only used half of the onion. I think it would be good with Broccoli and Pineapple. I added a TBS of worcestershire sauce in place of TBS soy sauce.
This is truly a 5 star recipe! I actually love this flavor of sweet n sour more than the restraunt style. Healthier Tweek: 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup stevia and then I used turkey meatballs. The raves during dinner amongst hubby, a 5 yr old and a 12 yr old made me blush. Next time I'll decrease the brown sugar to 1/3 cup and 1/3 cup stevia and I bet it will still be a super 5 star recipe!!! Thanks for the recipe...a true staple to my collection.
I just made this. It is really good. Next time though I will leave out the breadcrumbs and the egg. Just a little less vinegar and they will be perfect! I did add some minced garlic to the meatballs. Excellent!
I followed the recipe exactly but the sauce seemed too 'vinegar-y' so I ended up adding additinal ketchup and soy to the sauce before cooking. The vinegar was STILL too strong... DH couldn't even eat it. I ate it and liked it, but I tend to like vinegar-y things. I won't make again, though, as I'm the only one in the family who did eat it.
delicious! I doubled the recipe but didn't double the breadcrumbs or the cornstarch. I ran out of brown sugar and had to use white sugar. But other than those issues, I will definitely make again!
I followed the instructions exactly, but the sauce had such an overpowering vinegar taste that we couldn't eat it. That's unusual because I love vinegar. If I ever tried this recipe again, I'd cut the vinegar at least in half.
my wife made these for me and she's not the cook, I loved them but found them a little too starchy, try substituting half the cornstarch with flour, you will still get the thickness
Excellent as written. Meatballs could be jazzed up a little if you like. I used a can of crushed pineapple in place of the water. Yum :)
These meatballs were great and the sauce was perfect. I used 1 1/2 lbs. of ground beef, 2 eggs and the other ingredients as listed in the recipe. I baked them at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, turning once. Then I added the sauce and baked them for another 30 minutes. They were tender and delicious.
Ok it is a good basic recipe but it needs a bit of veggies in it . So I added some green pepper chunks, some carrot strips and 1 small onion.Let it simmer in the sauce with the store bought italian meatballs for an hour and voila. That gave it some extra flavour and added veggies to your meal.
I used frozen meatballs when making this due to the fact that I planned it at the last minute and hadn't taken ground beef out of the freezer. Anyway, I think the flavor in this recipe is more in the sauce than the meat. The sauce was incredibly easy to assemble and tasted good as written, but I did make some changes to please my palate. I added about 1/4 cup of honey BBQ sauce and about 1/8 cup more of brown sugar. I thought it was terrific with these changes and plan to use this sauce with other meats - chicken, shrimp, kielbasa,...
I'm impressed....I usually don't care for meals with rice because they are so bland but this recipe rocks!
Great meatball recipe - best I've tried and I'm going to play around with it. The sauce was a bit sweet and tart my first time making this, but my husband LOVED it. I'm going to try some of the suggestions from the reviews about the sauce, but I'm sticking with this meatball recipe and may just try with barbeque or other sauces.
YUM!!!!! These are quick and soo good. I changed a few things though. I used a splenda/brown sugar mix, only a half of an onion, added crushed red pepper and Italian seasoning. The red pepper gave the sweet a spicy kick. These will be made again!!! Great recipe.
I made this last night. I used 1/4 C white vinegar and frozen meatballs. My husband loved it and told me to make sure I saved the recipe!
Used frozen meatballs which I cooked in the over at 350 degrees for 30 minutes then added it to the sauce which I mixed in a pot and brought to a boil. My 28 month old loved it. Will definitely make it again and again!
I thought these were really good. I baked the meatballs at 325 F convection for 15 minutes. When I made the sauce I only used 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar and 2 tsp cornstarch then brought it to a boil. I added the meatballs and then simmered for 20 minutes. Served with brown rice and green beans. Next time I might even use less cornstarch.
Delish! Substituted Chili sauce for the ketchup - added some zip!
Nice recipe. I used white vinegar after reading a comment that Apple Cider Vinegar was not suitable. I also used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and added a 1/2 tsp of Italian Seasoning to the meat mixture before cooking the meatballs. The sauce was not too strong in vinegar flavour and not too sweet either, all good comments from DH and DS tonight. I will make this again and again.
Was like thick slime..my kids hated it too! Consistency of a lemon pie filling. Not appitizing over rice thats for sure. Wasted good money on organic meat! Do not waste your time and money please!
This is very similar to the recipe my mom has made for ages. My adjustments: I chopped half an onion and added 6 cloves of garlic and seasoned bread crumbs to the magic bullet. It came out quite watery from the onion juice. I added it to a mixture of half ground pork and half ground beef. I added some extra breadcrumbs to make the mixture less runny. The meatballs came out really moist and delicious. For the sauce I added a bit less white vinegar like has been mentioned previously. I also replaced a bit of the ketchup with sirracha hot sauce. Delicious!
OMG! WAY to much vinegar!! The amount of vinegar called for completely ruined my sauce, had to dump it out and remake with half as much...sauce was good after this change. Really wanted to like this recipe since it got 4.5 stars, but found that the meatballs were very bland for our liking.
Made this tonight and it was a hit! Loved the sauce, perfect balance! Used Apple cider vinegar and it was great (one reviewer said it wasn't the same as cider vinegar). I used my own meatball recipe and baked them in the oven to make it easier. Will definitely make again!
Everyone liked it.
Excellent recipe! My kid loved it!
