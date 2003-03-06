Husband's Delight
Being a farm wife, I'm always looking for recipes that can go out to the field. I got this one a number of years ago from my friend who is also a farm wife. It's rich, creamy and filling.
I had to change a lot of things with this recipe, but it was worth it! All of the revisions came from other reviewer suggestions :) I made taco seasoned ground beef, then added the tomatoes and since the meat was seasoned I added no salt and just a pinch of sugar. I changed the layers, as suggested, and put the noodles on the bottom,hamburger next, cream mixture next (an ounce more cream cheese, 1/2 c more sour cream), then cheddar cheese. I covered with foil for first half the cooking time and removed it for the second half. It was truly DELICIOUS once it was made with the CHANGES. I have a picky husband & 4 year old and they both gobbled it up and had seconds! It was just as good rewarmed the next day!Read More
Pretty good recipe. This has made it to my recipe box, but I added notes. I put in some oregano and never make this recipe without corn. Something about the cream and the corn coming together make this even more appetizing. Thanks for giving me ideas with this one.Read More
After reading the reviews, the best things are to; 1) Add 1oz more cream cheese& 1/2 cup more sour cream 2) Add 1/2 of the onions to beef while frying 3) Season beef well 4) Cover with foil Layer like recipe calls for and it is a excellent dish. My family (who are picky eaters) wanted me to make it again the next week! It is also very easy to make. Send us more recipes like it!!!
I have been cooking this recipe for years. I remember it being one of the first things I ever made that didn't come out of a box and it's been a family favorite ever since. I will say that my recipe varies slightly. I use 3 green onions instead of regular and mix it with 2 cups sour cream and 8 oz cream cheese in a separate bowl. I also use 16 oz of tomato sauce instead of the diced tomatoes and mix with ground beef, a can of corn, 1 tsp sugar and salt, and 1/2 tsp pepper and Worcestershire sauce. I then layer (repeatedly and in this order) the cooked noodles, beef mixture, and the cream cheese mixture. I then top with a lot of cheddar cheese and bake until it bubbles (about 30 minutes).
This is wonderful! Have made this several times already. Our children are the ones asking me to make it again. This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
This is an all over good meal. I made it the way it was written the first time and we rated it an 7. The second time I made it I added chopped garlic with the onion mix and tabasco sauce as well. I also seasoned the meat before cooking. I mixed the meat with the cheese mixture and the noodles as well then topped with twice the amount of cheese. That way the we werent just getting a hunk of noodles with cheese melted on. It turned out good. The second time we rated it a 10!
My husband loved it! I went by other reviews adding tomato sauce. I think I will add some more tomato sauce next time. I also added the onions to the meat mixture. I covered with foil and added cheese to the top (on top of cream cheese mixture). Will make again!
I've made this recipe twice and its been great both! The first time based on other reviews, I made it mexican. I mixed the onions in with the meat and added some taco seasoning and salsa. I did use 8 oz of cream cheese and sour cream and 16 oz of noodles so I had to make a 9x9 pan too, but my husband pulled that out of the freezer for lunch 2 days later. I did almost the same thing the second time but I made it Italian. I used Spaghetti sauce and topped with Mozzeralla cheese. The noodles on the top of this one were crunchy so next time I'll layer them on the bottom only. My family and I loved this recipe and I look forward to playing with it more. /(6/17 addition) Okay This recipe has been a staple in our house for 2 years now. I have enjoyed it so much that I don't have to look at the recipe anymore, not that I follow the recipe exactly either. I mixed black beans in with the meat the last time I made this because I didn't have enough meat and it was probably the best yet. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe is great. I have made it numerous times (the hubby insists I make it at least once a month!) and have made a few minor changes. Firstly, I use 2 lbs. of meat, 1 1/2 lbs. of ground beef and 1/2 lb. locally homemade hot sausage. I saute the onions with the meat mixture instead of adding it to the cream cheese mixture and use double the amount of diced tomatoes. I also use a whole 16 oz. container of sour cream and the whole 8 oz. container of cream cheese. I also use about 1/2 cup more of the cheddar on top. The best and most flavorful change I made, however, was adding a package of dried onion soup mix to the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. I did this the very first time I made it and it turned out great. I tried it once without it because I didn't have any on hand and the dish just wasn't the same. In all, a great recipe. The hubby's buddies now flock to my house when they find out I'm making it, so I have to make 2 batches every time. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was too dry, it has a great flavor - just needs more sauce. I would also put all pasta in the bottom rather than more on top (the top layer dries out and becomes crunchy/chewy while baking). I still have leftovers left! Must revise this one before making it again!
This recipe was really good, an interesting combination of ingredients that works well together. I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and put all the noodles at the bottom. Also, right before I put the topping on top of the casserole I mixed in the cream cheese and sour cream blend. It helped the consistency and also helped break up the cream cheese as it is hard to stir in evenly. One thing I will change next time is to saute the onions in with the ground beef. Otherwise they stay crunchy and taste more like a raw onion.
This recipe could be a whole lot better. It needed some "kick". Shame on me for not reading the reviews before making it last time. This time I put 1 pkg of taco mix to the meat mixture before simmering it. I also added about 1 cup of shredded cheddar and some onion to the meat mixture. It seemed to help considerably.
This was an easy recipe to make. I utilized other reviews and used sausage and beef. I added garlic and onion while the meat was browning and with the tomatoes added worchestersire and a bit of beer. I also used 8oz of cream cheese and only 8oz of sour cream. I would not layer the ingredients, but mix it casserole style. Boyfriend liked it so I'll make it again.
I followed the recipe exactly and didn't much care for it. My husband doesn't like spicey so thought I would try this. Something about the cream cheese/sourcream layer just put me off. Funcky flavor combo, I won't make this again.
We had no leftovers!!!! Great comfort food and we loved it.
I followed the reviewers' suggestions and put the pasta at the bottom and cooked the onions with the beef and added more tomato sauce. The casserole came out just fine - the taste was okay. I really didn't like how much cream cheese there was - a little too strong for me. Next time, I'll try reducing the cream cheese and adding even more tomato sauce to the beef.
Though I hesitate to say it was my husband's "delight," we did both think this was pretty good. However, our almost-4-year-old was not at all impressed and didn't finish even half her small portion. We think perhaps it was the sour cream/cream cheese layer that put her off; it has nearly the same consistency and taste as ricotta cheese when cooked, so if you're not a ricotta fan, this is probably not the dish for you. Perhaps we'll try this again when our daughter's palate is a little more sophisticated. (For the record, I prepared it exactly as the recipe directs, with no modifications.)
This is a decent basic recipe, however, I would NOT suggest making it as is, or you'll just have an unseasoned pile of slop! It is also rather time consuming for what it is and thus, though when I severely doctored it up my husband liked it...when I told him it took me as long a nice lasagna would take, he asked me to "in the future, stick with the lasagna." I think that should say it all for this review. Not bad, not great...mediocre if unseasoned, but good if properly modified.
This recipe was excellent. My husband and my kids loved it. I added 1 can of condensed cheddar cheese soup to the sour cream & cream cheese mixture, as well as 1 cup of milk. I used elbow noodles, and I used two cans of Rotel tomatoes for extra zip rather than plain tomatoes. I will definately make it again. Thanks!
My family loved this casserole. I will make it again. I also covered it with foil while baking and it came out just right.
This was a hit with my entire family! Not an easy task with 5 kids. My DH asked what it was called, and heartily agreed. I did make a few changes, though, both in recipe size and ingredients. I used 2 lbs of ground beef & 2 boxes of whole grain rotini (about 27 oz). I always season my ground beef while browning, usually with salt, pepper, onion, and garlic, to taste. After draining the fat, I added 1/2 chopped green bell pepper, 1 can diced tomatoes, and 1 8oz can tomato sauce. I also added 1/2 bag frozen, chopped spinach, which I do to a lot of dishes. I used a 16oz container of light sour cream and 4oz of low-fat cream cheese. I also chopped up a few green onions, since I had them on hand, and threw them in. I mixed everything together, including pasta, then put it in 2 pans and topped with 2 cups of fiesta blend cheese. I have made it in layers before and mixing it all together seems to work better for us.
Wonderful recipe. I used low-fat sour cream, and never missed a thing. I also added crushed garlic & butter croutons on the top, and drizzled melted butter on top. Additionally, I took the advice of another reviewer and put all the noodles on the bottom of the casserole, then layered accordingly on top of them. Thanks for posting this recipe!
We liked this recipe! I think next time I will add some corn to the taco seasoned ground beef. Thanks!
Instead of using tomatoes, I used pizza sauce and yellow onions. I topped it with half cup fancy shredded cheddar cheese and half cup of fancy shredded mozzerella. THis was a very great recipe for a quick meal.
yummy yummy!! I took some of the others suggestions, I use taco seasoning in the meat, and I also cook the onion.Instead of canned tomato, I throw a can of Rotella in there. I have also added half a can of Cheddar soup. I am asked to make this every week.
My husband really enjoyed this dish, I did find my noodles got a bit dry and hard on top, so I may reduce baking time when i make it again. Thank you for the recipe.
Very good! My hubby (former farmboy) commented that he liked this dish! However, he suggested cutting back on the cream cheese which I agree with.
Very good meal, I have made this several times and this last time I just cooked it all in one pot, was too hot for the oven. Was still very yummy! Thanks Cathy
Really good. Will make again. The hubby suggested making it without the noodles and eat as a dip. He's a big dip person! I also used a bag spicy shredded cheese on the top. I think it would have been a bit bland for our family had I used regular cheddar.
This is a good, easy meal. I cooked the onion along with the ground beef and also added a tablespoon of minced garlic. Other reviews had suggested adding a small can of tomato sauce, I only had a 15oz can on hand, for fear that it may be too much and end up runny, I drained the juice form the tomatoes, this ended up being a very good amount. I also added oregano, thyme and black pepper to the tomato mixture. I put 1/3 of the tomato mixture on the bottom of the pan, then all the noodles and then the rest of the tomato mixture. I also used marble jack cheese instead of cheddar.
I've been making this for years and it is SUCH good comfort food - just make sure the cream cheese is super soft so it will combine well with the sour cream. Also I use green onion (tops and bottoms) instead of regular onion. I have layered it as the recipe suggests and I have also used a smaller oval dish and used more layers - no matter what it always turns out great. Thanks for the recipe!
This was pretty good, not a favorite of mine, but my boyfriend and dad loved it, and they are very picky eaters.. For some reason the sour cream and cream cheese ended up a little dry after baking it, I will use an extra can of stewed tomatos next time. Overall though, it was pretty good. :)
I've been cooking this casserole for years and I haven't had a complaint yet. Put a little of the meat mixture (I use spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato sauce)on the bottom of the pan before adding the noodles. For the cream mixture I use cream cheese, sour cream, and cream of mushroom. It mixes easier and is creamier. And don't put anymore noodles on top.
Good stuff! I'd bump it up to 2lbs of ground beef, though. It needs a little more to balance out all the rest of the ingredients.
I have made this a few times and my children who are 7 and under plus my husband absoutely love it and ask for it often!
All I can say is WOW! This was AMAZING!! I was supper excited to try this out because my fiancee is a farm boy. I'm not a huge fan of ground beef, but the hint of sugar really topped it! I did my own twist and layered with: beef, shredded cheese, noodles, cream cheese mixture, then repeat, finishing with shredded cheese on top, and sprinkles some basil on top as an added touch! I will definitely include this in our weekly meal plans!
I rate this 5 starts because my husband loves it so much. Seriously, I cook a lot of awesome stuff, but this is the one my husband remembers..maybe bc it has a name.. anyway, i use diced tomates w/chilies, don't use the cream cheese (just more sour cream) I don't layer the sour cream in, I mix it with my cooked noodles. then layer the noodles, beef/tomato mixture, cheese & repeat. i like to chop up green onions to spread over the top and throw in a bit of garlic powder. it's not the best recipe I have by far, but for how much my husband loves it and how easy it is..you can't go wrong oh i cook the reg onion in with the ground beef once it's about half done..this helps when your onions aren't quite as sweet
Upon closer inspection I discovered that my cream cheese was a science experiment gone awry. lol so I adjusted the recipe and made it anyway. I added a clove of minced garlic to the meat with the onions to cook. I mixed oregano, garlic salt and about a 1/4c mozzerella cheese with the sour cream. I sprinkled a litle garlic salt and another 1/4 cup of mozzerella on top of the noodles themselves. I layered everything as suggested and topped it with sharp cheddar cheese. Everyone loved it. I suspect it would be great with the cream cheese also! I WILL make this again.
I wasn't fond of this right out of the oven. But I enjoy left-overs and each day in the microwave, it was more flavorful and then, an empty dish. My teen son didn't like it all. I think it would be a good recipe to add to and make it a more personal creation, a mexican flavor came to mind for me. I thought some taco seasoning, diced tomatoes and chiles instead and some black olives would be a good variation. I have already passed it on to others. Thank you for sharing!
I really love this dish. The cream cheese adds a different flavor then most dishes I make. Very much a comfort dish. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks to the reviewers! I added the small can of tomato sauce to the meat mixture (definitely glad I did), and layered 1/2 the noodles, the meat mixture, the other 1/2 noodles, then cream mixture to avoid dry noodles on top. Doubled the cheese, and also cooked onions with meat (microwaved the ground beef & onions, then nuked with the tomatoes and sauce for 4 minutes to save a little effort). Great, easy combination! Husband wasn't delighted, but was definitely satisfied. Will make again!
I thought it was really good. It's like a homemade version of hamburger helper. A few suggestions to make it even better would be: saute the onions in the ground beef instead of just adding them to the cream mixture(I followed the recipe and the onion was crunchy and very strong tasting because they didn't have enough time to cook)also make sure the can of diced tomato that you buy does have alot of juice or it will be a little dry and add more cheese on top than called for in original recipe. My family liked it and I will make it again with my own changes.
This is a very yummy recipe. My family really likes it. The only problem was that my family thought it had too much onion, so the next time I cut back on the onion. I usually make two dishes of this at the same time. I'll prepare them both up to the last step of cooking and take one to a friend or freeze it for later. The last time I made this I was short about 1/2 cup sour cream so I mixed in 1/4 cup milk with my sour cream and it made it creamier. It was very yummy. I hope my review helps someone else.
Used spaghetti instead of egg noodles, 2 lbs of ground beef, spaghetti sauce instead of diced tomatoes, added garlic and creole seasoning to the meat, and omitted the onion. This is fantastic! It is a rich and creamy spaghetti dish. This dish will be made again and again.
I tried this recipe today and I left the onions out because my friend doesnt like onions, but I have to say this is an easy and great tasting dish. Everyone should try this. I will definetly make this again!!!
Pretty good. I would cut the cream cheese down, add more tomato sauce with seasoning, mix it all together, top with cheese then bake.
I read the reviews before making this dish, and wasn't sure if we were going to like it. It turned out great. I like the taste of the onions, it does give it a little kick. This is a recipe that we will use over and over. Thanks!
Excellent recipe except I tweaked it a bit from reading other reviews... I used 2 cans of Rotel for the tomatoes to spice it up, sauteed the onions with the hamburger, used a can of Cream of Mushroom soup with 1/2 cup sour cream and 3 ounces of cream cheese. I put a little bit of the meat mixture on the bottom of the pan, all the noodles, all the creamy mixture then topped it off with some sharp cheddar and VIOLA, it was fantastic. My husband couldn't stop eating it!
kind of like high tech hamburger helper. they liked it i thought it was ok. i might make it again with a few small changes. overall a good one.
This was a bit more complicated to make than I had anticipated, and I couldn't convince my 6 year-old to taste it, but -I- thought it was delicious and will definitely be making it again!
Awesome!! I made a few changes based on what I had available: I used 8 oz of sour cream and 8 oz of cream cheese instead of the amounts called for. Also, I sauted the onions before mixing into the cream mixture. Finally, all I had left was 1/2 of a 16 oz. bag of egg noodles, so I used that (8 oz) instead of 10 oz. This is definitely a keeper!
my family liked this recipe. But my kids weren't to fawn of the cream cheese.
Tasted great!!! My husband said it's a "do again!"
My family really didn't find this dish to be that "Delightful"....I spiced up the ground beef with Italian spices, garlic, and salt and pepper which definitely helped the dish. And layered all the noodles on the bottom, as others suggested, but overall it was still just OK, I probably won't make it again.
my husband is real hard to please he won't hardly try any thing new but he liked this dish.
LOVE THIS RECIPE!! I double the cream cheese and sour cream and layer it differently (noodles on bottom, beef mixture, cream cheese mixture, then cheese) YUMMY!!
I took several reviewers advice and loved this recipe. My whole family loved it. I used macaroni noodles instead of egg noodles. I added a can of tomato sauce and I added garlic powder, italian seasoning, and a little extra cream cheese. I also mixed it all together and sauted the onions and I have to say it was delicious. I will make it again for sure.
This is an intresting recipe...next time I will add some jar sauce to the diced tomates, mine came out a little dry. Other than that, a nice change from the same old same old! KIDS LOVED IT!
This is a very easy recipe to prepare. It is great comfort food. Thanks!
This just wasn't very good. I tried all of the suggestions, and they didn't help. My husband thought it was ok. Thanks for at least something different one night. Won't make again, sorry.
We've been making this excellent recipe for years. I just came across it again and felt I should finally review it! We've served this meal to everyone we know and they all love it. The only change I made is that I don't put any noodles on top -- they tend to dry out a bit when they aren't covered completely. I put them all on the bottom. The cream cheese mixture is SO good because of the onion crunch. Even with 2 or 3 of us, we barely have leftovers!
Excellent with some few changes like others did: I sauteed the onions with only 1 lb ground beef, added 1/2 a package (2 Tbsp) taco seasoning and about 2/3 cup water. I added 8 oz can tomato sauce also. I layered noodles on bottom, then cream cheese/sour cream mixture, then ground beef mixture, then cheese. After I baked it covered for 15 minutes and then uncovered for 15 minutes, I also put the oven on broil and melted the cheese even more.
Delicious! Just like Ingram's makes!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. He's diabetic, so we used Dreamfields penne pasta (it's pasta that has no impact on blood sugar) and lowfat cream cheese, sour cream and cheddar cheese. I also sauteed the onions with the beef. Even with these lowfat ingredients, it was very tasty.
Not a fan and I tried some of the suggestions. My boys ate it but it definitely wasn't a favorite. Probably won't make again.
Hamburger helper is better than this... Maybe a different type of pasta and some spices would make it better?
Very Good! I did make a lot of changes because i didn't have everything. I used the leftover taco meat from the night before and added spaghetti(?) sauce, about 1/2 cup sour cream, onion and lots of cheese. After reading the reviews i could not decide about the onions so I cooked half and left the other half raw. I mixed everything together adding milk until i got the mixture looking the way i wanted it to. I wrapped it in foil. the last 10 min. i took the foil off and added more cheese on top. WOW! Very Good!
Husbands Delight is Wonderful! I took some to work for a friend and she loved it. It is easy to make and tastes delicious! This recipe is a "delight" for everyone!
Have made this about 8X now, just the way Cathy wrote it and it's great. No reason to make any changes. (unless you're out of cheddar, any kind of cheese is fine) While I'm not a fan of this kind of meal (American chop suey, shepards pie ie.1 pan of thrown together stuff) I love this!
This recipe was well liked by the entire family. It's great for a potluck gathering since it makes a good amount and it will definately be a hit. I also covered this dish while baking and didnt have any trouble with the top layer being dry or tough... it even LOOKS appealing when it comes out of the oven! Yummy!
This was really good. I did it a little differant I lightly buttered my noodles and added garlic and Italian seasoning to the meat mixture with the onions. Instead of plain cream cheese i added 6oz. of cream cheese with onion and chives the ones you buy for bagels. and doubled the cheese because we love cheese in this house.. it was a fast and great meal. thanks
Love this, it is so quick easy and good
my kids are hearty eaters and loved this. they loved it so much they wanted it two nights in a row!!!
my dad is really had to please with new recipes and he and the rest of my family loved it. they fought over who was going to eat the leftovers
This is a perfect name for this casserole. I know my husband was delighted with it! I did add minced garlic but otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
Very yummy! I like that you add the onions to the sour cream mixture instead of while you are browning the beef....they hold up better and are more flavorful. This is even better as left-overs!
This recipe was a big hit in our house! I added a package of Taco Seasoning to the hamburger and and 8 ounce can of tomato sauce. I also, mixed the noodles and hamburger together. Turned out great! Thanks!
This is a simple, good recipe.
We really liked this dish! Will definitely make again. Took other viewer's advice and doubled tomatoes for a moister result, put some meat mixture on bottom of pan, then noodles then creamy mixture, then rest of meat. This kept noodles soft. Husband says this recipe is well-named! Thanks!
I only gave this recipe a 4 because of the changes. I have been making a similar recipe for years. I mix the sour cream and cream cheese with chopped green onions. Then I cook small elbow macaroni (seems to mix in better) and stir it into the cream cheese mixture and put in the bottom of a greased casserole. I then brown the ground beef and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Drain and add tomato sauce and sugar. Pour that mixture over the noodles and top with cheddar cheese and cook in oven until heated and cheese is slightly brown. (YUMMY)
Yuck! We all ate one bite and I threw the rest in the garbage. This is the first time I have ever given a 1 star rating and the first time I have actually gotten up from the dinner table and thrown away the food. We ate leftovers instead.
I'm only giving 4 stars because I changed some things. Good basic recipe. I added 1 can rotel and 1 can tomato paste. Used macaroni noodles instead of egg noodles. Sauteed onion with hamburger and added minced garlic. Also used pepper and worcestshire. Added season-all to sour cream/cream cheese mixture. Instead of layering I just mixed it all together and put it in casserole dish then topped with cheese. Next time I make this I think I'll also add some diced chili peppers.
My husband loved this!!!! As did the kids and I! A great recipe that is quick and easy! Will definately keep making this!
I made this as written except for adding chopped garlic and a splash of worcestshire sauce to the beef...it was bland. I won't be making this again.
I think this recipe is really easy and tasty. My family really enjoyed it, and it was very filling. Next time I make it I am going to try more tomatoes in the beef, and I am going to mix the beef into the cream cheese sour cream mixture. Overall a great recipe!
This recipe is DELICOUS *but* it's also extremely high calorie, because of this I've only made it twice and both time it was gone in an instant. If you can afford the extra calories then go for it!
I found this to be really good for quick lunch on the weekend when everyone is home. Cetan
I love this! It's the perfect comfort food, and the leftovers are even more wonderful.
I made this for the first time as a newlywed in 2002. It was probably the first real dish I made that was not just pasta and sauce or shake and bake. I still make this today, now for my husband and son. It has become a staple in my recipe collection. I usually only do the bottom layer of egg noodles though. Delicious.
This was really awful.This combo does not go together.I ended up throwing alot of it away.Two of my kids forced themselves to eat it so they could get their dessert,but my 7 year old said it was so bad he didn't care if he got dessert.My husband and I also hated it.
All I can say is yummy and everbody loved it! thanks
This is great for a quick, simple meal that a family can enjoy. Not a good one for impressing guests. Perfect for nights you don't have a lot of time to cook but want something tasty.
Good and filling. Next time, though, I think I'll add some tomato sauce along with the canned diced tomatoes. I'd like more of a saucy consistency.
This has quickly become a family favorite. This tastes even better the next day. I do cook the onions with the ground beef, as someone else suggested....but otherwise, no changes. Thanks so much for such an easy, inexpensive, and delicious recipe!
I made this exactly as directed and I loved it. I would never have thought to put those ingredients together but it was very good. Sweet and tangy but hearty too. I served it and kept asking FH if he liked it and he kept saying, I don’t know. He eventually went back for seconds and said he liked it. It was nice to get out of the same old thing for dinner rut. Very different and delicious. I think cooking the onions would cause them to lose flavor and texture. In my opinion, keep them raw when you put them in the sour cream mixture. They get cooked in the oven anyway but still turn out somewhat crunchy. It needs no other spices IMHO. I did not find it dry or bland at all, contrary to other reviews. Very zippy and yummy!
this turned out so well! i'm a vegetarian and i used fake meat in mine, and yummy!
My husband and I loved this recipe. Thank you so much for sharing it with us!
I thought this sounded pretty good and looked so easy, but we found it to be extremely bland and unfortunately ate less than half of it.
