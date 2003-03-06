Husband's Delight

Being a farm wife, I'm always looking for recipes that can go out to the field. I got this one a number of years ago from my friend who is also a farm wife. It's rich, creamy and filling.

By Cathy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef. Add the tomatoes with juice, salt and sugar and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the sour cream, cream cheese and onion and mix well. In a 9x13 inch baking dish, place half of the egg noodles, then all of the meat mixture, then the cream mixture. Top with the remaining noodles and sprinkle with the cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
667 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 39.7g; cholesterol 172.1mg; sodium 778.5mg. Full Nutrition
