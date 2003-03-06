Husband's Delight

I've made this recipe twice and its been great both! The first time based on other reviews, I made it mexican. I mixed the onions in with the meat and added some taco seasoning and salsa. I did use 8 oz of cream cheese and sour cream and 16 oz of noodles so I had to make a 9x9 pan too, but my husband pulled that out of the freezer for lunch 2 days later. I did almost the same thing the second time but I made it Italian. I used Spaghetti sauce and topped with Mozzeralla cheese. The noodles on the top of this one were crunchy so next time I'll layer them on the bottom only. My family and I loved this recipe and I look forward to playing with it more. /(6/17 addition) Okay This recipe has been a staple in our house for 2 years now. I have enjoyed it so much that I don't have to look at the recipe anymore, not that I follow the recipe exactly either. I mixed black beans in with the meat the last time I made this because I didn't have enough meat and it was probably the best yet. Thanks for the great recipe!