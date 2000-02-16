Slow Cooker Beef Stew III

I cooked this one last weekend just after I got home from working nights. I only had lamb stew meat instead of beef so I chucked that in and used salt reduced vegetable stock instead of water for more flavour. I also added a beef stock cube (I forgot that I put in lamb not beef but the end result was still good). Added a decent amount of garlic and italian herb mix (the Gourmet Garden stuff in tubes is great - no chopping!). I also added some parsnips just for the heck of it. I think it cooked for around six hours and it was done to our satisfaction. I think my slow cooker must cook faster than US brands because if I had put this brew on overnight and the next day I think it would have been a bit overcooked. As it was, after six hours on low, it was great. This was my first attempt at a home made soup and I was pretty happy with it. It was a quick and easy meal to prepare and the best thing was it cooked while I was asleep so I didn't have to do anything when I got up. Except for some toast!