Slow Cooker Beef Stew III
Start this hearty stew the night before. The longer it cooks, the better it is! Tender stew meat with lots of mixed veggies! You'll have a great dinner all ready when you come home from work. Serve with Italian bread.
I wasn't able to start this the night before, so I cooked it for 6 hours on high and it came out perfect! I used beef broth instead of the water, added a few more carrots and potatoes than the recipe called for, and I only added 1/2 an onion (and a small one at that), as I thought it might be a little too "oniony" with a whole onion AND the onion soup mix too. I also added some chopped parsley and a little bit of black pepper. The gravy was kind of thin, so an hour before it was done I added 2 tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with a little bit of the gravy, stirred it back into the pot and let it cook (on high) the last hour with the lid off. This thickened it up just beautifully! I served it with crusty rolls for sopping up all the gravy. I thought this was really good! When my husband took his first bite of the stew all he said was "Mmmmmmmmmm!", so I guess it was a winner with him too! :)Read More
There is no need to begin cooking this recipe the night before. I have started this recipe in the morning & it has turned out just as good. Just make certain you have it in the crock pot early enough so it will cook for a minimum of 9 hrs. Pat McKayRead More
This is one of the best stews my family and I have ever eaten! I made a few changes to this recipe - I used 2 1/4 lbs. of stew meat, and 5 carrots, 4 red potatoes (med. size, w/ skin on), and 4 stalks of celery. I also made a roux of 5 tbsp. flour/5tbsp. butter to thicken the stew, and added a variety of spices for flavoring.
Definately let this cook over night. I used sirlion tips instead of stew meat. I left out the mushrooms and celery since my famliy does not like them. I also thinkened it up by taking about a 1/2 cup of the stock out an hour before eating. I let it cool, added two tablespoons cornstarch to that and mixed well and then added back to the stew. It was delicous!
Great stew!! I began cooking in the morning and cooked 5 hours on high and 4 hours on low. It was ready and delicious! No need to start the night before. The only change I made was using beef broth instead of water for extra flavor! Highly recommend. There is barely any left over!
Very good. I'm not much of a meat eater, but my husband is, so I cut the meat down to 1.5lbs and increased the vegetables to compensate. Like a lot of other reviewers, I added fresh garlic and black pepper, used beef stock (low sodium) in place of water, and added some cornstarch in the last 30 minutes of cooking. I cooked it on high for 4 hours and then low for another 6 hours. The veggies were cooked perfectly and my husband said that the beef was juicy and tender. I'd definitely use this recipe again!
Loved it! Floured and browned the meat prior to cooking. Added parsnip and turnip for additional flavor. The second time I made it I added about a cup of red wine -- more flavor. Absolutely delish and the company loved it.
So good and so easy. I used vegetable broth in place of the water, added extra carrots, a couple of cloves of crushed garlic, and a splash of red wine. I thickened the gravy with flour. I cooked this all day, about 5 hours on high and the last 5 hours on low.
I want to thank everyone who tried this recipe of mine.. I've gotten some great indeas from some of your suggestions.. like using beef broth and bay leaves.. I think this is a good basic recipe that you can alter to your own tastes. You can probably start this in the morning, but starting it the night before made life easier for me in the morning, trying to get off to work... especially on a cold winter day... this is our all time favorite comfort meal. Thank you everyone!
This stew is great on a cold winter day! I didn't use fresh mushroom because my family does not like them. I also dredged the meat in flour and browned in olive oil before cooking in the crockpot. I also added a splash of steak sauce.
This is an awesome base recipe for beef stew. I wouldn't suggest making it with just the ingredients listed in this recipe alone; cause it really didn't have that old fashioned grandma beef stew taste. Instead of using 1 can of Golden Onion Soup, I used about 1 3/4 cans (of the small cans). Instead of using water I used beef broth made from beef bullion cubes. Instead of using regular Onion Soup Mix I used the Golden Onion soup mix. I also added some worcestershire sauce (not sure of the amount just poured some in), adobo (not sure of amount just sprinkled some in). I also added a package of McCormicks Beef Stew seasoning, which I think that is what the stew need to give it the flavor I was looking for. I also added more pepper. I didn't cook the stew overnight, I cooked it on high for about 6 hours and the stew came out fantastic. Like others I added some corn starch at the end to thicken up the sauce alittle bit as well. Both my husband and I loved it. I served with some biscuits on the side. OMG to die for... We are having left overs tonight. Definitely will make it again, and again.
I made this with some spices that came from a "beef stew packet" and left out the soup, so mine came out more like a soup than a stew, but it was delicious none the less. I may try this one again sometime with a closer follow to the recipe.
This was super good! Perfect for this cold weather. It was even better the next day! It was a hit at our house!
Took into account all the reviews and my rating is based on the following changes: Used 1/2 an onion instead of a whole onion, added more carrots and celery. Added 1/2 cup of red wine. I browned the flour meat first, then poured the onion soup/broth/mushroom soup mixture over it. Cooked WITHOUT vegetables for 3 hours on low, then added vegetables in for the last 5 hours. The carrots came out just right - putting all the veggies in in the beginning will cause them to be soggy and overcooked. Just before I put the veggies in, I tasted the gravy and it tasted bland. So I added a packet of slow cooker beef stew seasoning - this is what added the kick the stew was missing. Was very skeptical at first but the stew came out beautifully. I also boiled the potatoes separately and threw them in cooked at the end, so they wouldn't absorb too much of the wine/spice flavoring.
This was perhaps the best crockpot recipe I've tried. However, I used 1-1/3# buffalo stew meat instead of 3# beef stew and it was excellent! The meat has less fat and less cholesterol. I found that it was done in about 18 hours so we ate early today. I originally liked the idea of having one cook all day so I wouldn't have to get up so early to get it started. I also used beef broth in place of the water. Will definitely make it again.
This was so yum! I made a few alterations based on what others said. I used 3 cups of water, 1 can of beef broth, a pckge of Mccormick seasoning (instead of onion mix) and 1 can reg mush soup since I didn't have golden. I also added a couple dashes of worceshire sauce. The veggies I added were red potatos, peas, carrots, onion and celery. I made this the reg way last time and it was a little bland. Much better with the alterations!
This was a great recipe to start out with. I would have given it five stars but I did some tweeking and it needed to be thickened up.
pretty good!! Used 1 can of beef broth instead of the water. I don't know why you need to cook this overnight, I put it on at 9am, added the carrots & potatoes about noon, added the onions, celery & garlic about 2 hours later. We were eating about 6pm. Served with some nice sour dough bread!
YUMMY! I made this twice in one week it was so good. Both times, it was ready by about 14 hours. The second time, I decided to make it a little spicy and put in about 1 Tablespoon sriracha, and it added a great kick! Like others, I also added parsnips and used beef bouillon cubes. Will definitely make again!
delicious! i have tried making stew at least 3 or 4 different times, and each time i felt like it was missing something...well, i think this is the recipe for me :) i added some zucchini (because my garden is overflowing with it) and garlic (because, everything should have garlic) :) and i used vegetable broth instead of water. Because of all the vegetables, the meat sat rather high up from the juice (which it says to add till it hits the bottom of the meat....so i added extra vegetable broth (probably a little too much), so when it was done cooking, i took the lid off for an hour to let it cook down some and added a little flour to thicken it too. Yummy!
Pretty good! would give it 4.5 stars if I could. I, too, was unable to start this the night before and honestly glad I didn't. Even on low I would think the veggies would be complete mush after all that time. I started mine on high at 10 am, turned it down to low after 4 hours and the meat was spoon tender by 7pm. With 1 hour to go I added 2 Tbs of corn starch to the stew and let it cook the last hour with the lid off and it thickened up PERFECTLY. I used vegetable broth instead of water and added about 2/3 cup of red wine (cab merlot blend) and 2 cloves of garlic to the mix. I was also a little heavy handed with the other veggies as I had stuff to use up. All in all this is a tasty recipe I will definitely make again although I think I may wait to put the veggies in at the half way point next time so they are not sooooooo soft.
I cooked this recipe exactly as the directions say and it was pretty awful. It was really bland, but salty. I started to cook on low the night before as instructed and the vegetables were mush and the meat was still tough. Definitely will not be making this again.
I have a 3 qt slow cooker and this filled it up. Used low sodium beef broth instead of water. No mushrooms 'cuz others in family don't like them but I did add one parsnip. Ya gotsta have a parsnip in beef stew...mandatory. Cooked on low 10 hrs during the day which is the same as overnight...duh! Added about 1 cup of instant potatoes during last 1.5 hours to thicken. Also added half cup frozen peas at same time. Beef was nice and tender and veggies not overcooked. Servings left over were put in freezer. This will be a standard at our house. Can't give it 5. Seldom give anything 5.
SO tasty over rice! We like to add 3/4 cup of heavy cream after it's done and stir it in, it makes it creamier!
This was a great starter for stew. It needed more flavor though. I had to thicken at the end. About an 45 minutes before serving I melted 4 TBLS of butter and slowly added 1/4 cup of flour. Once that was all mixed I slowly added juice from the stew until it was nice and creamy. I slowly added back to the stew. It gave it a great consistency, just like Mom used to make. Thanks for sharing.
I browned the meat and used beef broth instead of water. Cooked this all day and it came out great. I got wonderful reviews from everyone that tried it.
This stew was superb! So easy and the flavors came together just right to make one of the best stew recipes I have ever made. I added beef broth in place of the water to add additional flavor. I did not start cooking until the morning of, but the meat was still tender. Next time I will cook overnight as directed because the meat would have probably been even more tender. I will definitely make this again and again.
Please do not make this receipe as it is I made it the way it was shown and the beef was so done it broke all apart in the crock pot and tasted like it was a Dinty Moore stew awful flavor celery was to stong and I tossed it all out. Very sorry I listen to so many reviews that it was so good. Never Again Lm
It was fine, but nothing special. Everyone ate a bowl, but the leftovers are still in my fridge.
This was delicious and the meat oooo so tender. I took others advice and used beef broth instead of water and also added a can of corn. Will definately make this again!
So easy! I added 3 cloves of garlic, and next time will add a little something else for more flavor, but the recipe couldn't be easier. I couldn't fit the 3rd lb. of meat in cooker though. Wonderful aroma to come home to on a chilly day.
This was delicious. I floured & browned the meat until golden brown first. The only thing different I did was use Lipton Savory Herb & garlic soup with 2 cups beef broth. I didn't have mushroom soup, but it still came out fine. I will be making this again.
I followed a little what other's had suggested. I took out mushrooms, and mushroom soup. Added about 7 - 10 table spoons of flour (enough to make it more of a stew and less of a soup) replaced the water with beef broth. And, added a couple of garlic cloves for flavor. Overall it tasted amazing. Also, didn't cook it over night, but for 12 hours. Hope I helped!
First stew I've made & turned out great! I didn't cook over night after reading other reviews & the veges turned out perfect. I also marinated the meat jn some of the can of beef broth & steak rub over night in baggy. I used the rest of beef broth in crock instead of water. I used 2lbs meat instead of 3, was plenty. I made Italian bread too. Everyone loved it! Will definately make again.
GREAT STEW!!!!!! My husband (who won't come near anything cooked in a crock pot) LOVED IT!!!! I thought we would have left-overs but we didn't...it was THAT GOOD!! The only thing I added was garlic and I did brown the meat first and since I didn't want it cooking overnight, I cooked it on low for 8hrs. Wonderful stew! Will cook a lot in the cold December nights!
My husband said it was the best I have ever prepared. The only change was tenderized stew meat to replace the regular chunks.
I had my doubts about cooking overnight, and was right, it was overcooked. It probably would have been fine if started in the morning.
Delicious flavor! Served this to my husband and some friends, and they all raved about it. Just be sure to add plenty of beef broth/water (whichever you decide to use). Also, I cooked the meat in the mushroom soup, onion soup and beef broth for 24 hours but didn't add the vegetables until the last 4 hours per another reviewer's suggestions, and that worked out perfectly.
Fantastic - we couldn't stop eating it. Everything blended together beautiful
This was an easy stew to put together. I didn't do it overnight, though. I let it cook on LOW for about 9 hours. My only mistake was to add too much water. It was still very good, but the end was more like a soup. Will do this again.
Very good. I added some H1 sauce to zest it up a little
Novice cooker, used exact ingredients and cooked for 9 hours on low. Came out great, would definitely make again!
I made this minus the mushrooms and used beef broth instead of water and only cooked for 4 hours. It was fantastic best recipe Ive found yet
Yum! I began it about 10:30 pm last night and we ate at 5:30 today. Delish! I added some Worcestershire sauce and also added vegetable broth instead of the water. The only problem was, I couldn't sleep much since the wonderful aroma kept me up! lol
Oh my goodness, this is The Best and is SO easy. I used only 1 lb. of meat and we found it was Just the right amount of meat for the 2 of us. I also added a little more veggies then it called for & left the mushrooms out.I cooked for 2Hr's on high & low for less then an hr. It was tender & YUMMY.
This turned out great! Didn't change too much,used 2 packets of dry onion soup mix instead of one, used 1 can of beef broth instead of water, and used baby bella mushrooms (personal preference). Also only used 2 pounds of meat instead of 3 (three pounds just seemed like alot to me!). And there was no need to thicken it, turned out perfect! Will make again and again!
We loved this recipe. I only added half the meat and increased the potatoes and carrots. Also used cream of celery instead of mushroom, beef broth instead of water, and added fresh garlic. I also thickened it a bit with flour. I started it at 7:00 AM and we ate at 8 PM. Meat was perfect. Wonderful comfort food. I can't wait for lunch as I brought leftovers!
great and SUPER easy.
Good and tasty. Didn't change a thing.
This stew was very good. It is hard to rate, because my slow cooker decided to stop working, so I had to finish cooking it in a pot on the stove. This stew had a great flavor. Some of my family appreciated the fact that there were no tomatoes. I didn't have any cream soup, so I used a homemade cream sauce instead. Thanks for a good recipe!
I cooked it on low for 10 hours and it came out perfect. I didn't do any mushrooms, but added extra potatoes. It was great! The sauce thickened up at the end and make excellent gravy.
This is so easy! The longer it cooks the better it tastes.
My husband said this was "The Best Stew EVER!" - have made it again and again!!
I was looking for a lighter crock pot beef stew (without the flour thickened gravy) and this one was really good. I browned the meat first and could not find Golden Onion soup so I used French Onion soup and left out the chopped onions. I left it on low for a full day. It was delicious. Veggies were cooked just right (I was really surprised) and beef was very tender. I'm going to try to find the low sodium version of the canned soup, it was a little saltier than I would usually like but I'll definitely make this again.
The whole family loved this stew! I used beef the first time, then tried it with chicken and it turned out just as well. I added some minced garlic for additional flavor and thickened it up a bit with cornstarch toward the end.
The Golden Mushroom soup is key. It's totally different than using plain chicken broth as another user mentioned. I used beef broth instead of water and only half of the dry onion soup mix. Added some extra spices. Added mushrooms in the last 2 hours. Cooked about 8 hours on low. Wonderful!
Followed recipe ingredients exactly. Did not cook overnight. Cooked on low 9 hours. Just average stew. Good but nothing special.
It was ok. Like many other recipes.
This recipe was Awesome. Like a few others I used beef broth instead of water and used cornstarch to thicken up the stew. I also added a few more carrots and potato's..(large family).I also added an extra package of onion soup mix for flavor,due to the extra vegetables .This was very easy and very very tasty.I will be making this many more times.
I loved this stew and my family enjoyed it as well. I did add about a heaping Tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken it also I added one large parsnip cut into small pieces. Frozen peas were added about a 1/2 hour before serving (about 1 cup) I cooked this in a lg. crock pot. It was delicious! I served it with homemade biscuits.
It was an excellent idea to add wine as previously suggested. I also used portobella mushrooms and threw in some parsnips. YUM!
This was very good and easy. Followed the recipe exactly except the mushrooms because of allergies.
This was EXCELLENT!! I followed the recipe ingredients to the T and it was perfect - great flavor, perfect consistency (nice and thick) and all around delicious. HOWEVER, I only had this in the crockpot for 11 hours and it was perfect! The meat fell apart, the veggies were really tender (onions nearly dissolved so don't worry about it seeming too oniony!) I am not sure I would have liked it cooked longer - I think it might be too mushy. I will definitely stick with this beef stew recipe - its fantastic.
I made this for my husband & he LOVED it! I am looking forward to making it the exact same way except, using venison for the guys @ hunt camp! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good stew but it definately doesn't need to cook as long as it says. I started mine at 10am and we at at 5:30 and it could have cooked a little less than that. But very good.
YUM! So good! I followed the recipe exactly and was very pleased with the result. Probably wouldn't cook it so long next time, all day would probably do the trick instead of overnight. My husband wasn't too thrilled with it (thought it was a tad overcooked) so I only gave the recipe 4 stars but I thought it was worth 5!
Excellent! We just cooked it overnight -then refrigerated during the next day and reheated on the stove after work (we don't like to leave the slow cooker on when we aren't home). It still turned out great!
This recipe turns out delicious!It's so easy too..I pretty much just brown the meat first, then put in 1 packet of onion soup, 1 can golden mushroom soup, and then the vegetables I want (usually only carrots and potoates). The amount of water I put varies based on how much room is left in the crock pot. Usually I just fill the soup can up with water and pour it in. I keep in on high or low (depending on when I want dinner to be ready) and just check it by the potatoes. As long as I can cut through them easy with a fork, I know it will come out perfect. This is great plain or over noodles (if more people end up showing up for dinner). Thanks for the great recipe!
This was very good. I omitted the mushrooms(picky kids)and also used half the beef and added more potatoes and carrots. The sauce which I didn't change at all was delicious. We will be having this again... often.
I am not a beef stew fan, but my husband is and I make a slow cooker meal at least once a week, so I figured why not give it a try. This was delicious! I cooked for 12 hrs instead of overnight, but otherwise followed the recipe as written.
OK, pretty typical stew...nothing special! '08
I skipped the mushrooms and added peas. It was fantastic! It couldn't have been any easier to make.
Great stew recipe, but added 1/2 cup dry red wine and it was fabulous!
I put less water and cooked about 8 hours (1 hour on high, rest on low) and it turned out great.
It was great - followed other reviewers tips though. Started beef only the night before in the soup mix, canned soup and broth (instead of water). Added potatoes, onions, mushrooms and carrots in the morning and turned to high. An hour before it was done, added a can of peas - no stew is complete without peas!. LEFTOVER IDEA: If you have lots of leftovers, turn it into a potpie the night after with a frozen double crust!
Excellent! I halved the meat and doubled the potatoes and veggies. There is no reason to cook this for as long as the recipe calls for... I cooked on low for 9-10 hours and it was perfect. Much longer and the potatoes and carrots would have been nothing but mush. Thanks!
This stew is so easy to make, and delicious. My family loved it!! I love how simple, yet hearty, it is. Made it just as stated in recipe the first time, but just for a change, added a can of peas just before serving the second time I made it. It was very good. Will definately keep this one!
Omitted the onion soup mix and seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Added a really big scoop of minced garlic. Didn't have the mushrooms so I omitted them. Used the water, plus some bullion AND some red wine for depth. Started it at 7am and was fall apart tender at 5:45. Perfect with homemade wheat bread. Thanks!
I cooked this one last weekend just after I got home from working nights. I only had lamb stew meat instead of beef so I chucked that in and used salt reduced vegetable stock instead of water for more flavour. I also added a beef stock cube (I forgot that I put in lamb not beef but the end result was still good). Added a decent amount of garlic and italian herb mix (the Gourmet Garden stuff in tubes is great - no chopping!). I also added some parsnips just for the heck of it. I think it cooked for around six hours and it was done to our satisfaction. I think my slow cooker must cook faster than US brands because if I had put this brew on overnight and the next day I think it would have been a bit overcooked. As it was, after six hours on low, it was great. This was my first attempt at a home made soup and I was pretty happy with it. It was a quick and easy meal to prepare and the best thing was it cooked while I was asleep so I didn't have to do anything when I got up. Except for some toast!
This is a good stew but the gravy definitely needs thickened before eating. I didn't have the onion soup mix so made my own concoction with beef bouillon, garlic & onion powders.
yum... 5 stars!!!
This seemed really strange - but it works! I did the full 24 hours, and added a few things (just spices). However, next time, I'm going to cook the beef for 24 hours and the veggies for more like 4-7 hours since as is, everything was the color of beef. (Also, I got sick of the smell, but hubby enjoyed it.)
Wow! This was awesome. I used 1 1/2 pounds of stew meat and cooked it for nine hours. I added the vegetables after three. I left out the onion and used beefy onion soup mix. I also used cream of mushroom soup. I substituted one cup of beef broth and half a cup of red wine for the water. I added a little cornstarch in the last half hour. The meat incredibly tender and delicious. Thanks!
This was very good... I omitted the mushrooms (hubby doesn't like 'em) and used the beef broth in place of the water. Still found it to be on the bland side, but being as I've never made a stew in my life, it was very good! (salt and pepper helped) (oh, and I cooked it for 10hrs on low, meat was VERY tender!!)
I can only give this recipe 4 stars because I changed it. I give my modifications 5 stars! I omitted the onion soup mix, only because I've used it in other meals and was told by my husband never ever use it again. (I would love to try it with the soup mix because I do like it.) Also, my slow cooker was way to small to make such a quantity, so I ended up transfering everything to my dutch oven and simmered on the stove. I simmered it for 6 hours on medium heat. Also, I substitued 2 cups of water with 2 cups of Wyler's beef broth(cubed). The next time I make it, I will use 4 cups of broth as the stew needed lots of water. Absolutely delicious. I am a novice cook, just barely scratching the surface of possibilities... My husband said it was better than his Mom's stew and better than his Grandma's stew!! What a hit!!
Quick and easy and best of all, very tasty! My family loves it!
We all enjoyed this receipe very much. I was hard keeping my family out of the crock pot for 24 hours though......it smelled so good! I made a few alterations.....just to spice it up a bit: 1 - 2 Tsps of Season All 1/4 Tsp of dried Rosemary 1/2 - 1 Tsp of Cheyenne I mixed together a can of beef broth and a tbs of flour and added it the next morning to thicken it up a bit Great Receipe.....we loved it!
This was sooo good great gravy and very tasty!! I added a cup of frozen peas the last 15 mins. to thicken it up. This is a keeper better than my moms beef stew sorry to say.
This recipe is exactly what I was looking for... it was delicious. I followed the directions exactly. Only thing I changed was I browned the meat on the stove in some olive oil prior to putting into the slow cooker. Everything else I did the same and I LOVE this recipe.
My husband thought it was fantastic. I thought it was so easy! The meat melts in your mouth.
This was very good stew. A little watery so I would do like another reviewer said if you want thick stew add a little cornstarch. I left out the onions because with the soup mix I didnt want it to be overpowering, and it came out great. if you like mushrooms use a lot of them because they shrink!
I do not eat stew however my boyfriend was very inpressed with this recipe. This was the 1st time Ive made stew and it turned out delicious. A nice easy recipe. This also made the house smell great
Very good! I did brown the meat before putting it in the crockpot, but otherwise followed the recipe. Wasn't sure about cooking it overnight, but it turned out wonderful. Great flavor!
Easy! The meat was very tender. I slow cooked on low for about 10 hours.
Excellent, tasted just like mom's!! I did not add onion because my husband does not like it. The onion soup mix was fine. Used beef broth and a bit of water. Thickened it up at the end with a bit of cornstarch. Next time I may add peas just at the end like mom used to. I added turnip as well as I like it in my stew. This was very easy to make and very comforting on a cold winter day!! I cooked it on high for six hours. Yum yum, I will make it again!!
I thought this was excellent and easy. I might use a little less water next time.
Super Good! I didn't use the crock pot b/c it wasn't big enough for the crowd I had to feed. So I just browned the meat a little in some olive oil, then threw all the ingredients into two big pots on the stove. I brought it to a boil then backed the heat down and left it at a low simmer for a couple of hours. I did use extra on the veggies and beef broth in with the water. It was a big hit!
The flavors in this stew were excellent. I didn't cook it overnight. I accidentally put it on high for 4 hours, then found my error and kept it on low for 4 hours. Perfect! DH raved about it, so it should be 10 star. Thank you!
