Slow Cooker Beef Stew III

Start this hearty stew the night before. The longer it cooks, the better it is! Tender stew meat with lots of mixed veggies! You'll have a great dinner all ready when you come home from work. Serve with Italian bread.

Recipe by Mary

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 day
total:
1 day 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, onion and celery in the slow cooker. Place the stew meat over the vegetables.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the soup mix with the can of soup. Add the water and mix together well. Pour this in the slow cooker over the meat and vegetables.

  • Add water as needed so that the liquid comes just to the bottom of the meat.

  • Cook on low setting overnight, adding more water as necessary in the morning. Allow to cook all day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 47.1g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 32.1g; cholesterol 149.4mg; sodium 681.6mg. Full Nutrition
