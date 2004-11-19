I learned to cook many things from my grandmother. One of the family favorites was noodles, however Grandma taught by handfuls and pinches of this and that. I since have tried to convert to US measurements. My grandmother would be 102 if still living.
In my home section of Indiana, homemade egg noodles are about as common as fresh-baked bread! Noodle dinners are popular community events and there is some small amount of competition as to who's are best. The recipe passed down to me through at least 4 generations can be found in "Betty Crocker's Cookbook". My family has slightly altered that recipe by using half-and-half in place of water, which creates a richer-tasting noodle. If the dough is dry and crumbly before rolling, adding egg yolks or more half-and-half will easily fix the problem. We often fix them with beef or chicken for a family dinner, and Thanksgiving without noodles in turkey broth would be unthinkable! Also, if you are a real Hoosier, you eat your noodles on top of mashed potatoes!
I have to agree with JORDANBENE because I'm a Hoosier too. After many moves I've lost my Betty Crocker cookbook so I had to improvise the day before Thanksgiving. I used the recipe given and added 1/2 cup of half and half. There was still some trouble with dryness so I added about 1 tablespoon of egg white. They are drying now so I can't comment on how they will actually taste but hoping for the best. Tips are always good: If you don't own a noodle cutter, try using a pizza slicer---works fantastic. A knife is too time consuming and harder to control the noodle size. Always use your turkey broth for cooking and scrape the pan to get the good bits and pieces off----it adds loads of flavor. Happy Thanksgiving! Upate: Don't roll these out TOO thin......I did and ended up with a globby mess that barely resembeled noodles!
This was the first time I ever made homemade noodles, and I had so much fun! Instead of mixing the ingredients by hand, I used a food processor. I processed the flour, salt, and egg yolks (omitted the baking powder) until mixture formed fine crumbs. Then with the processor running, I slowly added about 1/3 cup of water through the feed tube just until the dough forms a ball. (Without the water, the dough was too dry and would not form into a ball.) I let the dough ball rest for 10 minutes before dividing it into quarters and proceeding with recipe. After rolling, I let the four sheets of 12" square dough rest uncovered for 20 minutes. Then I loosely rolled up dough jelly-roll style and cut into 1/4" wide strips. Lastly, I let the strips dry on cooling racks for a couple of hours. The noodles are then cooked in canned chicken broth for about 2 to 3 minutes with baby bok choy, Vietnamese beef balls and sliced fish cakes. What a delicious meal!
Like the other reviewers, I also had to add 1/4 cup water to this recipe to get the dough to bind. I used my bread machine to mix the dough. Put the ingredients in the machine, selected "dough" setting, and let the machine mix it for 10 minutes, then removed the dough. It was perfect and easy to roll out. Noodles turned out delicious in our chicken soup!
Great recipe, just like my grandmothers. People must realize flour isn't always the same.In low humidity flour is dryer and will need more liquid, when humid less. This is true for all recipies, such as pie dough and bread. Either adding flour a little at a time or adding a very small of water at a time will work.
Very easy recipe. I added 3 egg yolk and one whole egg. It was easy dough to work with. We really enjoyed this boiled in chicken broth with shredded chicken, fresh carrots, and a few cubed potatoes. I thickened the broth after cooking with a little corn starch. Very yummy, hearty comfort food.
There is definitely something missing in this recipe - liquid. Four egg yolks is not enough to bring together 2 cups of flour (unless they're ostrich eggs). I had to add back two whites and a splash of milk for my dough to be workable. Another key here is letting the dough rest. I'd suggest wrapping it in plastic wrap and walking away for a good 15 minutes. I rolled out 3/4 of my dough and was called away before the 4th. When I returned to roll it out, it was much easier and I was able to roll it much thinner. I dried my noodles on cookie racks near the oven for about an hour. The recipe doesn't mention it, but homemade noodles take MUCH longer to cook than store bought. I boiled these in chicken broth for about half an hour or more before they were tender. Then I thickened the broth with a flour/water slurry for serving (important to let this boil for several minutes.) The result was well worth the effort. I will definitely make this again WITH my changes.
This recipe was not very specific... I have never made home-made noodles before, and messed up the recipe the first time. When I re did it, it was allot better, but also had to add water... Not one of my favorite recipes!!!!
This recipe has the classic ingredients of "grandma's" egg noodles, but forgot the water! I had to add about 1/3 cup, then the dough formed into a ball like it's supposed to. Here's another tip: After rolling out the dough, roll it up, jelly-roll style, then you can easily cut the noodle strips. (That's how MY grandma did it!) Unroll them to dry, then boil.
Like many, I learned how to cook from my mom and her mom and her mom, but never have I made noodles and not used water, I am constantly trying new recipes to see how they compare to my own, but this one is probaby not one I will be repeating. I think I will stick my own. Thanks anyway, always worth a shot!!
I rated this as one star because if I followed this recipe exactly, it would not work. I agree with other comments that this recipe is missing liquid--no matter the humidity of the location! I added water to my noodles to make it functional and then it was tasty. Sorry, not a good recipe unless altered!
I have never made my own noodles before. Mine came out really tough. I added some water but I wasn't sure how much to add (added about 1/3 cup). Looks like maybe I should have added more. This seems like a recipe that you have to experiment with a few times before you get a good result.
As I was making these I was singing the praises of boxed noodles. I hate to make noodles. No patience. But, sometimes you have to have homemade for the recipe. A reminder to those who are reading some of the other review, you HAVE to adjust homemade noodle recipes. Every home has different humidity, so be prepared and don't blame the recipe. Thanks for posting this one, it was nice to not have to call mom...again...to ask her for her recipe.
Just like my granadma use to make, they are from Indiana and so this recipes makes sence now. They sell something similar in the stores called Grandma's Old Fashioned Egg Noodles but they have discontinued them. I had to revert back to the real thing. Better from scratch by far! Try using a pasta cutter and roller it make the cutting go by SUPER quick!
this recipie was a great start to a fabulous noodle. I had 12 leftover egg yolks from an angel food cake, so I tripled the recipie. It was not moist at all, so I added 6 tablespoons of half and half and 1 cup of milk. I am going to keep this recipie and use it again.
My grandmother used an eggshell of water. That was the way to measure. The instructions needed to also say that you roll out the dough very thin then roll up. Cut across the roll into strips. It has the neatest sound when you cut them. Then let the noodles dry.
This is the first time I ever made homemade egg noodles. I used 2 eggs instead of 4 yolks and my noodles were too dry. I added a little water but should have added more. I found this out when reading through the reviews. Which I have discovered is a best way to learn about a recipe! I cooked these in my homemade chicken noodle soup but the noodles were too stiff. I think I needed to add more liquid. Also I made these by hand. I don't have a mixer w/dough hook. I can't wait to make them again and incorporate all the suggestions I found here. BTW my soup turned out fabulous even with stiff noodles!
My mother and i tried this recipe the dough wouldnt come together its like this recipe review "As I followed the recipe, the dough never came together. I am a novice at cooking, so when I use a recipe, I expect that all the ingredients would be listed. They weren't. After adding two more egg yolks for a total of six the two cups of flour was just that. I had to scramble for other recipes to find out what I could use to save my egg noodles. I added 1 tbls of olive oil, water, and some egg whites. Only after adding these added ingredients the dough come together. My noodles are now in the drying stage. I only hope they turn out for my small get together to night! Very disatisfied, the beginner! "
This is a very easy recipe, but I am not an experienced noodle-maker and managed to mess it up. Does anyone have advice as to how you know when your noodles are dry enough? A word of caution to fellow inexperienced noodle-makers who want to try this recipe: really think about how thick or thin you want your noodles to be. After reading a note warning not to make the noodles too thin, I went too far in the other direction and made really fat ones that were tasty, but enormous when cooked and not very pliable. All in all, still a great recipe that will get easier with practice.
I should have read the comments before making this. It didn't work at all. I ended up using 6 egg yolks and about 4 Tbsp. water before I finally gave up. It was a crumbly mess and like leather by the time I got it into a ball. But I may try this again with the suggestions from the other users. It seems like the bones are there for this to work.
I'm giving this recipe 2 stars (which I have NEVER done on this site before), even though I haven't even rolled the noodles out yet, because of the incomplete instructions. I have never made homemade noodles, nor seen anyone do it, so I have no idea how thin to roll the dough or how long to dry the noodles or cook them. I'm searching around reviews from different recipes and everyone has something different to say. Argh! My family's expecting dinner in an hour or so, but it may be a pizza night! My fault for craving egg noodles that I can't find at the grocery store anymore. Very frustrating!
Like the other ratings I two had to moisten up the recipe to have it ball together. I used half the recipe in my chicken in noodles and it turned out great. The other half I froze for future use. I have used homemade noodles frozen before and my husband said he couldn't tell the difference. Probable because I don't freeze them for more than 2 or 3 months. I made a second batch while the mess was still out and froze it too. Now I have saved time for 3 more meals!!! Looking forward to purchasing a noodle cutter for future use. For now the pizza cutter will have to do.
As I followed the recipe, the dough never came together. I am a novice at cooking, so when I use a recipe, I expect that all the ingredients would be listed. They weren't. After adding two more egg yolks for a total of six the two cups of flour was just that. I had to scramble for other recipes to find out what I could use to save my egg noodles. I added 1 tbls of olive oil, water, and some egg whites. Only after adding these added ingredients the dough come together. My noodles are now in the drying stage. I only hope they turn out for my small get together to night! Very disatisfied, the beginner!
First time I've ever made noodles and they were great! Used the leftover roast duck from Thanksgiving to make a big pot of soup -- tasty, but it wasn't very hearty until we added these. No mixer, so I did it by hand. Perhaps that's why I had to add 1/4-1/3 c. milk to get it all to bind. It didn't look too promising, but it rolled out OK. Rested it about 20 minutes then cut and air dried noodles for a few hours. Cooked them in the broth at a really low boil and they were tender but with substance to them. From now on leave the spaghetti noodles to spaghetti sauce -- this can't be beat for soups!
I had to add a half cup of milk and a tablespoon of butter to this recipe. Great intent, but a recipe shouldn't need to be altered so much. I can understand a slight alteration due to elevation and/or humidity, but not by this much.
I made these dried them somewhat but didnt have time to try them all the way so I boiled them when still a bit soft then I tossed them into a pan of pork gravey and onions and served with porkchops.. Hubby went wild for them He loved the thickness said dont change a thing... I did add some yellow food color but other than that I followed the recipe. I would roll thinner if was serving them as more than a side dish. I dried then on a rack i use too organize my dishes (as shown) . It worked well.
Sadly this was the first time I tried making a homemade noodle. It would've been nice to have the water in the actual ingredients or even in the instructions! I had to go to other recipes to figure out what to do.
FOR ONE... 1 egg, 1/2 cp flour, sprinkle of salt. Make it the same way : ) I personally do not care for the baking powder, but that's just me, I can taste it (no matter how little is used) When I make noodles for family, I do use the baking powder though as daughter likes "plumpier" (lol) noodles.
I somehow lost my mom's noodle recipe. So I looked this one up & gave it a try. I ended up having to add about 2 tbsp of water as the dough was too dry. But that might have been because of the weather which can change dough recipe textures. I was able to roll it out real thin which is the way I like noodles. They turned out great! I then made a delicious homemade chicken noodle soup!
Maybe it's the low altitude here in Florida lol...But I had to add back the egg whites and a bit of water to get this to even form a dough. that being said once that was done, worked great and they tasted just like grandma's!!!
If you make according to the recipe, you will be sadly disappointed. I added 1 whole egg and an additional egg yolk plus 1/4 cup whole milk to moisten it enough to roll together. After all that, the noodles were awesome.
11.6.20 The reviews are all over the place on this recipe, but one thing that everybody agreed on was that it needed some liquid. I’ve made a number of recipes for noodles, I’ve never seen baking powder added, and I’m not quite sure what it does, but I included it. I have a KA stand mixer and pasta attachment, so I did use that for this recipe which makes homemade noodles easy-peasy. I’ve always used whole eggs instead of just yolks, and that did add a little more moisture…but not enough. Added a small amount of water, and it all just came together for the perfect pasta dough consistency using the dough hook to knead. Used the noodles today in homemade chicken noodle soup. They took a little longer to soften, but they were delicious, as was the soup! My rating is based on the modifications I made (not many) which resulted in a very tasty homemade noodle.
