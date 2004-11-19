Homemade Egg Noodles

There is definitely something missing in this recipe - liquid. Four egg yolks is not enough to bring together 2 cups of flour (unless they're ostrich eggs). I had to add back two whites and a splash of milk for my dough to be workable. Another key here is letting the dough rest. I'd suggest wrapping it in plastic wrap and walking away for a good 15 minutes. I rolled out 3/4 of my dough and was called away before the 4th. When I returned to roll it out, it was much easier and I was able to roll it much thinner. I dried my noodles on cookie racks near the oven for about an hour. The recipe doesn't mention it, but homemade noodles take MUCH longer to cook than store bought. I boiled these in chicken broth for about half an hour or more before they were tender. Then I thickened the broth with a flour/water slurry for serving (important to let this boil for several minutes.) The result was well worth the effort. I will definitely make this again WITH my changes.