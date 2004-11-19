Homemade Egg Noodles

3.5
64 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 18
  • 3 8
  • 2 7
  • 1 9

I learned to cook many things from my grandmother. One of the family favorites was noodles, however Grandma taught by handfuls and pinches of this and that. I since have tried to convert to US measurements. My grandmother would be 102 if still living.

Recipe by Beverly Myers

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder. Add egg yolks and mix until dry ingredients are moistened.

    Advertisement

  • Press into a ball and cut in quarters. Roll out on floured surface 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick; cut to desired width and length. Lay on linen dish towel or wooden dowel to dry.

  • Add to broth such as chicken or turkey and cook until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 5g; cholesterol 204.8mg; sodium 185mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022