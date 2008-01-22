Cranberry Meatballs
This is a great recipe for people who would like to try something different for Thanksgiving. It makes a delicious side to any kind of turkey dish, and is very simple to make.
I made with the frozen meatballs. I mixed together the sauce in the crockpot, threw in the meatballs, and set on low all day. They were fantastic! We had baked potatoes and green beans with it and it was wonderful.Read More
These meatballs were really good! I changed the sauce just a bit, less bbq sauce more cranberry sauce and orange juice instead of lemon. I also browned the meatballs in a skillet before baking them. I'll be making these again as an appetizer for the holidays! Thanks!
I made this for a Christmas party a couple of years ago, and had numerous requests for the recipe! I am about to make it again for a potluck, and am going to take the recipe along with me, as I am sure I will have requests again! Easy to make, and you can substitute pre-made meatballs into the sauce for a quick fix! OK, so I tried using pre-made meatballs, and it was a failure... I needed a big batch, so used some pre-made and some homemade, and everyone fished around for the homemade!
My family had used this meatball sauce recipe for years, except we always use a jar of chili sauce instead of the BBQ sauce. It always turns out great and everyone loves it.
This was a good recipe, although I modified it slightly. I halved the recipe as 7 portions was too much food. In the meatball portion of the recipe, I didn't have soy sauce, so I used worcestershire sauce instead. The meatballs came out perfectly, nice and soft, and I cooked them in the oven as explained, but before I covered the meatballs with the sauce, I flipped them over, so they could be cooked evenly on both sides. Next time I would lower the temperature 25 degrees, as I used a pyrex pan. For the sauce, instead of cranberries, I used 3/4 cup of lingonberries and 1/4 cup of blueberry preserves. I used garlic BBQ sauce and prange juice instead of lemon juice. Once the sauce simmered and then cooked on the actual meatballs, the flavours blended perfectly. I would definitely make again and perhaps attempt a version in the crockpot :)
I made this for Christmas eve. What a hit. I made again for New Years doubling the cranberry sauce for a sweeter flavor. Yummy both times!
These have become a hit in my family! The little one loves these, and she normally refuses to eat cranberries! I put in about half the required barbeque sauce for added sweetness. I've had a few parties and serviced this, and everyone just loves them - throughout the year, not just the holidays! FABULOUS! **EDIT** Just wanted to add to this review... I now make these pretty often... in a pinch for time, i'll purchase pre-made meatballs and then cook those in the sauce... HUGE time saver and still completely delicious every time!! Great quick meal to make after work too!
We used a bit of a spicy BBQ sauce. Our kids weren't thrilled with that. Next time we will choose a milder sauce.
I'm only giving this 3 stars based on the version I made. I pretty much followed the recipe to a T but I used venison burger instead of ground beef. My BF loved it- he even ate leftovers which he never does. I on the other hand threw mine out. The sauce was too sweet for me & combined with the venison, it was just too much. I considered making this with ground beef but having the venison memory still fresh in my mind I don't think I will for a while. Anyway, I'm bummed because I thought this looked like a great recipe & I ruined it for myself! I even love venison & have never had a problem eating it before... maybe it was just the combination. Long story short- don't substitute ground venison.
These were really easy and everybody liked them! I used orange juice instead of lemon, and added minced garlic instead of powder. The kids ate them up!
Ok. At first, I thought they were pretty good when I tried them. But, as I ate them, they just smelled and tasted like BBQ sauce.
Very good and very easy. I can't say how the meatballs actually taste as I cheated and bought prepared frozen ones to save time. But the sauce is very good. Thanks for sharing!
I made this just for the heck of it and my son (10 year old) is kind of picky but he kept asking for this over and over! And I know it was a hit when my hubby (who hates cranberry sauce) says...I hate you! and laughs because he hates to admit that its good and he wants more! Would make it again for sure!
Really good! I added some onion soup mix & fresh parsley in the meatballs. I also did a little less BBQ sauce & a little ketchup.
i messed it up by not mixing separately, was still good....lookin forward to trying again and getting it right.
Great Recipe! Thanks!
I made this today and its so yummy! My husband loves it alot. However,I didn't follow the 1 hour simmering process because in 30 minutes it looks done and the sauce is thick enough for me. The best recipe ever. I will make this again this week.
Crowd Pleaser! I varied as follows: 1 lb grd beef, 1 lb grd turkey. Mince 1 sm onion in food processor, add the eggs, soy sauce, pepper, garlic powder, ketchup, blend well, add meats, blend well, slowly add bread crumbs (plain). Make meatballs and bake per recipe. Sauce: make as above but mix in 4 chopped green onions just prior to adding the meatballs to the sauce. Opt: sprinkle 2 T. toasted sesame seeds. YUM!
I used premade frozen turkey meatballs, and just made the sauce as recommended. It was delicious - a little twist on the usual cocktail meatball appetizer. Will definitely make again.
SO GOOD! I also cooked for only 30 min. instead of an hour, also I didn't use an entire bottle of bbq sauce I used about a cup or so (didn't measure)
These meatballs were good but instead of BBQ sauce I used the Heinz Chili sauce in the bottle and they turned out great. Did not cook them for 1 hour, this makes them dry and tough. I simmered them for 20 mins. and let set for 30 mins. They were great.
Very easy and a crowd pleaser. Used this for an appetizer for 15 and all really enjoyed the sweet taste. I have experminted with various flavors of barbecue sauce...find your favorite.
Good sauce... could be used for BBQ ribs and chicken. Thought sauce was a little sweet so I added another teaspoon lemon juice and diced onion to cut the some of the sweet taste. Great recipe overall.
I thought this recipe was great! I made these for my son's first birthday party. I pre-made the meatballs and sauce the night before. I baked the meatballs in the oven for approx 45-50 min the day of the party and then threw them in a crock pot with the sauce. The meatballs ended up so juicy and tender. I used ground turkey instead of beef. I will definitely be making these again! This was a huge hit!
Awesome! I dont follow measurments so I went my own way and just eyeballed things, but I also added in a couple handfulls of cranberries to the sauce and I chopped some up finely in my meatballs. Made this for a potluck....gone were my meatballs (and lots of people saying "these are so good") whereas the other crockpot of meatballs was half full! lol
I tasted more bbq sauce than cranberry, and I was hoping more cranberry flavor would stand out. They were still good, but very sweet.
Meatballs have little taste and the sauce was to sweet.
Didn't really care for these. Will stick to my own recipe, less ingredients but more flavor.
These really are something special. The only thinkg I changed was adding a few drops of Worcestershire sauce to the meat. Also, for some reason, out here in Russia you can't seem to get cranberry jam or sauce. There is, however, an abundance of "cowberry" jam, which worked wonderfully!
This is a delicious traditional appetizer that everyone loves. To make it less sweet, use chili sauce instead of barbecue sauce. Also works well with frozen homestyle meatballs if time is a problem.
These are my Husbands new fav meatballs. He makes them for every get together we go to. They are extra nice if you use homemade cranberry sauce and homemade bbq sauce. Very good with the store bought kind too.
I used frozen meatballs to make this an easy weeknight dinner. It was really good served with rice.
Fantastic!!! Made twice over the Christmas holidays and never any leftovers. I'm making them for super bowl today. The only change I made is using real cranberries vs canned.
I make these for every get together i have
These meatballs are very delicious! My husband loved them and he doesn't even like cranberries! I will definately be making these again!
This is a good recipe for a party but would not suggest it for a meal as the meatballs were way to sweet. Would use less cranberry sauce next time.
The kids really like these without the sauce. Allan Self really liked them too.
the recipe turned out good.Next time I will adjust with less bbq sauce and more cranberry sauce.
Very good appetizer for Thanksgiving. Made meatballs and sauce as is the day before. I then put the meat balls in my slow cooker container and poured the sauce over it, covered with plastic wrap, and heated the next morning before people arrived.
Sarah Thanks, I haven't made it yet, but I don't like BBQ sauce....think if I use about 1/3 bottle it would do it?? thanks so much for helping.
Making it for the second time tonight. Definitely, keeping it in the dinner rotation. Thanks for sharing!
Very tasty! I used a bag of frozen pre-made meatballs since I had one on hand, and I used turbadino sugar instead of brown sugar. Turned out divine! Even the 3 year old and the 15 month old screamed for more!
Too much bbq sauce. I most likely will not make this recipe again.
I liked these. I made them as cocktail meatballs for Christmas and they filled 3 cookie sheets. The recipe says it serves 7, but it makes a lot! I left them in the oven too long though (for the smaller size) and the bottoms got a little burnt. They still tasted fine in the sauce.
These are going to be part of our traditional Christmas from now on! The kids LOVED them. I used premade meatballs as a short cut. I boiled the meatballs and simmered the sauce separately. Then I put them together in a large pot to keep warm while waiting for other things to finish. Came out FANTASTIC! I laid them out on a platter with cocktail sticks to pick them up and the kids ate them all before the adults even got in the room.
used a cup of BBQ sauce. Wonderful flavor, must make these again very soon..
This recipe is awesome! I used turkey meatballs to lighten things up and the sauce worked great with them too, not to mention the sauce would be a great alternative when making little smokies. For sure worth trying!
This one went over really well at my work potluck, with half a dozen people asking for my recipe and no leftovers. And it was a great meal at home. It goes great on egg noodles, as there is plenty of tangy-sweet gravy to deal with. A big hit all around!
This is a pretty forgiving recipe. You can replace ingredients and adjust the recipe to your own taste and it'll be just fine. I made this for my son's preschool x-mas pot luck. But before I actually took it to the school I tried out the recipe to make sure I get it right for the actual party. I thought the sauce was just too much (too sweet and saucey). I cut bbq sauce and brown sugar to half and it was just right for me - not overrun with sauce & too sweet. I didn't have on hand of all things, ketchup. So I replaced it with some tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and red wine vinegar. End result: We had over 20 different dishes at the pot luck - and my boy ate my meatballs and kept on eating just that. FYI he was impartial b/c it's not the normal thing I cook at home and he had no idea who cooked what... As long as my picky son was happy, I think this dish is a success. Oh I made some extra for home. I made meatball sandwiches on a baguette and it's even better on sandwiches. Thank you for the recipe!
Perhaps the BBQ sauce my husband bought was too strong. But I couldn't tell there was any cranberry in it. So I dobuled the cranberry sauce and then there MIGHT have been a hint of the taste. However, it was gobbled up at our potluck. So cranberry or not, it tasted good.
Great tasting meatballs. I used frozen meatballs and made the sauce and put in slow cooker.
my boyfriend liked it. I gave it a lower score because it was really toooo sweet for my tastes. Tasted kinda like sweet and sour meatballs you'd get at a cocktail party :) It wasn't something I would normally make for a dinner.
TERRIFIC appetizer!!! This disappears pretty quickly every time I make it.... the cranberry flavor adds a nice change to the grape jelly version. I like to use a zesty bbq sauce to add extra zing... "Stubbs Spicy" is my current fave. Also, this works well with pre-made frozen meatballs if you want to save time.
this was great and easy to make (i put the pic down of them with the potatoes) i will make them again for sure :)
flavour was alright i guess. the combination in the sauce produced a smell throughout the house - not great for entertaining :(
Good, easy; used frozen meatballs
Great recipe, even my picky 5 year old daughter liked them. I served the meatballs over rice, they were yummy!
wow! very very tasty. i didn't have any cranberry i only had redcurrent jelly and i didn't quite use all the bbq sauce, and i added onion flakes, anyway everyone was v impressed they loved it!
Even the kids liked them - very quick and easy. I used the sauce with store-bought turkey meatballs. Yum!
I bought frozen meatballs both beef and turkey and they came out amazing! I was hesitant about the cranberry sauce because I don't usually like it but I changed my mind once I tasted it. I changed nothing about the recipe other than using frozen meatballs and letting them sit in a crock-pot on low for a few hours. Made these 4 times in a 2 week period!
Great combination, everyone loves them. They are even really good over rice as a main dish.
I was in a hurry (last-minute holiday party), so I used small, frozen meatballs, defrosted them, and threw them in a crock pot. I mixed the sauce ingredients in a saucepan, heated it and poured over the meatballs. I used 1 1/2 cans cranberry sauce and a bit less BBQ sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's) than the recipe called for, as I like a bit more of the cranberry flavor to come through. Took a box of toothpicks along to make them hors d'oeuvres for wandering partygoers and they were a hit. So yummy and easy. :)
This recipe was very 'meh' for us. The meatballs tasted like meatloaf, which is fine, but I wanted that 'meatball consistency'. The sauce was pretty good, and was great to mop up with some bread. My boyfriend suggested using the leftovers on sub rolls. Probably won't make this again, or I will use pre-made meatballs if I do. I'd also double the cranberry sauce so it's not so barbecue-y.
These were fantastic! I used frozen meatballs, put them in a crockpot and mixed the sauce ingredients together and poured it on top. They were gone in no time and I got many requests for the recipe. Yummy!
These were so yummy. My kids gobbled them up and asked for more! The sauce is fabulous!
This Sauce would be excellent to top a meatloaf with. This meatball recipe was served by my sister at a family Christmas gathering and I couldn't believe how addictive it is. I just had to have the recipe!
All you need for delicious meatballs is one can of the cranberries and a bottle of ketchup....that makes for a delicious sauce. No need for the BBQ sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice. The ketchup and cranberry combination tastes just like a BBQ sauce. I also make with sliced up hillshire farms kielbasa.....everyone loves!!
Made for our football party...they were really good!
These were the best! I served them at a Christmas party and people couldn't get enough of them. I followed exactly except added some chopped garlic and onion and no garlic powder. Will make again and again!
I didn't make meatballs, so my rating is just for the sauce, which I made to brush over broiled hamburgers. I only simmered it on the stove for about 30 minutes, and used a 50:50 mixture of cranberry sauce to barbecue sauce. It made a delicious sauce for my burgers, which I ate without adding any other condiment. Next time, I might just mix a few tablespoons of the sauce into the ground beef mixture when making the hamburgers. I also mixed a couple of dashes of smoke flavoring into the meat. I plan on trying this recipe again, as the intended meatballs. Enjoy life -- play with your food!
I really like this recipe. It was something different. Even my picky 9 year old autistic son loved them.
I subbed cranberry pepper jelly and it gave the meatballs a nice little kick.
This recipe made me the "Belle of the Ball" at my son's wedding! Everyone absolutely LOVED these meatballs at the reception. I used the recipe as is with Sweet Baby Ray's for the BBQ sauce and I've had so many requests for the recipe. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
I had to flip these meatballs mid way through the baking process or they will burn on the bottom. 350 degrees for 30 minuteswas too long in my oven. They have a meatloaf quality to them.
I pureed leftover Grand Marnier cranberries, added orange juice, added chopped onions, frozen meatballs, no brown sugar. Very good.
I have made these meatballs at least a dozen times. Everyone loves them. I follow the recipe as stated, except I dump all of the sauce ingredients into my crockpot, toss in the meatballs and leave them on low or warm for a couple of hours, stirring occasionally. Makes them easy to transport. These have become my stand-by dish for holidays and potlucks. They're so easy to make there are never any leftovers.
I never comment, but I had to this time. I made these meatballs twice now, the second time was yesterday and they were even better than the first time I made then. I actually just finished eating leftover meatballs, and they are amazing as left overs. I highly recommend!
Made for thanksgiving one year and everyone loved them so I turned it into a tradition! Would definitely recommend
These are awesome meatballs! Everybody raves on how good they are and beg for more. My husband can't get enough of them. I do use a small jar or grape jelly if I can't find cranberry sauce and it works just as well!!
Very good! A co-worker brought this to a pot luck and everyone was asking for the receipe including me. I'm going to make it tonight for dinner for the family to try.
I just made my regular meatball recipe, and used this sauce. DELICIOUS. I made more sauce than it called for, just because.
Reminds me of the old Campbell's soup jingle, mm good.
I only used the sauce recipe. I was too lazy and bought frozen meatball but the sauce was really good
I made these for a New Year's and they came out delicious! I used ground turkey and used the same spices. I did use sweet baby rays sweet spicy BBQ sauce. I cooked the meatballs in the oven and put them in the crock pot on low with the sauce mixture! Came out perfect!
It's absolutely delicious! My kids would not even touch them if there is cranberry in the sauce. Yet, I have been making them every week. Every time I make the meatballs, the kids love em'. They're always asking for more. Absolutely Delicious!!! This is a must eat!
Too sweet for my taste.
I reduced the orange juice to 1/4 cup, replaced the rest with water and only added 1/4 cup of sugar. The end result was a tangy, zesty cranberry sauce with a hint of sweetness and orange. Perfect!
These were fantastic! Made them with whole berry cranberry sauce because that's what I had on hand and they were delicious!
I'd either cut the sauce recipe by half or double the amount of sausages next time.
Best meatball sauce ever! It was a hit with my family.
Yes, I made it and it was a hit at the New Years get together!
This has become my go to meatball recipe. My husband loves it. Instead of baking the meatballs in the oven first I just put them in the pot directly and simmer for an hour once the sauce boils. (One less step and one less pot to clean.)
I also made this with frozen meatballs. I defrosted the meatballs ahead of time, made the sauce as directed,added the meatballs and the sauce in the crockpot to heat them. It was a big hit!
Excellent recipe! It turned out wonderfully
I used frozen meatballs, whole cranberry, cranberry sauce and mixed in lil' smokies too Everyone loved it!
SO easy to make! I put meatballs directly into sauce on the stove and brought to a boil and returned to a simmer for a few hours before testing them. Delicious and simple. I also used plastic gloves to mix the meat and form the meatballs- Saves a lot of cleanup hassle ;)
so amazing. the sauce (after the suggestions) 2 cans cranberry, one bottle BBQ. I'm going to try it on other meats BC I lived the sauce so much!!
These came out great. I used 2 (15 oz) boxes of organic whole berry cranberry sauce, less than half a bottle of bbq sauce, and only 1TBS of brown sugar, based on the reviews. I didn't have lemon or orange juice, so I used pineapple juice. Serving it tonight over rice.
This is a quick and tasty recipe. I followed some other reviewer's tips and added in more cranberry sauce than bbq sauce and it came out great. Next time I will add in orange juice instead of lemon juice and see how that works.
