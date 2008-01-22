Cranberry Meatballs

This is a great recipe for people who would like to try something different for Thanksgiving. It makes a delicious side to any kind of turkey dish, and is very simple to make.

Recipe by Sarah

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together the hamburger, bread crumbs, eggs, soy sauce, pepper, garlic powder and ketchup. Form into small balls and bake for 30 minutes.

  • In a saucepan over low heat, combine the cranberry sauce, barbecue sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice. Simmer and stir until smooth. Add meat balls and simmer for I hour. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
718 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 69.6g; fat 37g; cholesterol 163.4mg; sodium 1431.6mg. Full Nutrition
