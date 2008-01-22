Cranberry Meatballs

This is a pretty forgiving recipe. You can replace ingredients and adjust the recipe to your own taste and it'll be just fine. I made this for my son's preschool x-mas pot luck. But before I actually took it to the school I tried out the recipe to make sure I get it right for the actual party. I thought the sauce was just too much (too sweet and saucey). I cut bbq sauce and brown sugar to half and it was just right for me - not overrun with sauce & too sweet. I didn't have on hand of all things, ketchup. So I replaced it with some tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and red wine vinegar. End result: We had over 20 different dishes at the pot luck - and my boy ate my meatballs and kept on eating just that. FYI he was impartial b/c it's not the normal thing I cook at home and he had no idea who cooked what... As long as my picky son was happy, I think this dish is a success. Oh I made some extra for home. I made meatball sandwiches on a baguette and it's even better on sandwiches. Thank you for the recipe!