Chow Mein Noodle Casserole

This is a very tasty dish that even my kids love! It can easily be cut in half. It uses soy sauce and chow mein noodles to give it an Asian flair.

Recipe by Cindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the ground beef for 5 minutes. Add the onion and celery and saute for 5 more minutes.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the almonds, rice, soup, water and soy sauce. Mix together well and add to the beef mixture. Place this into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with chow mein noodles.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 74.8mg; sodium 1513.8mg. Full Nutrition
