Fall-Apart Pork Stew

This did take quite a bit of effort. I think it will be better when I try it again with a few changes. First of all, following the recipe produces a VERY spicy stew, so when you are adding the spices to the pork to sit overnight, next time I'd try using only 1 T of pepper, and a bit more salt (the pork was extremely peppery that it overpowered any other flavor). Also, if you don't like fat, make sure you TRIM the fat off the cubes of pork (I used a boneless pork shoulder roast and cut it up). I skipped the 3 hours in the oven thing and just put the pork in a crockpot (minus the spinach, which I don't see what its purpose is) on LOW for 3 hours (check to see if it's tender before adding the rest). Then put in olive oil/flour/onion, celery/mushroom mixture. Add the beef broth etc. like it says, and put it on HIGH for 3 more hours (I added the zucchini at this point as well, or it won't cook completely). Add the beans and spinach at the end (30 min on HIGH or 1 hr on LOW). I'd also consider having a separate dish for the kids to eat as this was pretty spicy. I cut back on the crushed red pepper flakes to about 1/4 t. and it was still extremely spicy. And watch that extra pepper you add at the end as it says. Serve with fresh hot bread and it will be a complete meal. I'd make again, like I said, but with those changes.