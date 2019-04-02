Fall-Apart Pork Stew
A tomato and vegetable pork stew that is sure to please any crowd! It is a long cooking process, good for a day when you are staying at/working at home, but WELL worth the invested time.
I didn't have the time or exactly all the ingredients to do this so I customized it like this: I cubed two large pork chops and tossed them in a bag with the flour and all the spices. Then, I cooked them over medium heat till brown. I removed them from the pan and sauteed in butter the onion, when the onion was translucent I added the squash and then the spinach and cooked them through. Then, I added the meat back in and added the beef broth, tomatoes, red pepper flakes and a can of mushrooms. I also added 2 cans of great northern beans because that is what I had. Then, I let it all simmer in the pot over low heat for about 40 minutes. I served with various cheeses and some crusty bread. Delicious! The whole family, four year old included, loved it!Read More
Good. Surprised at how spicy it is. Had to whip up a quick meal for the kids due to this. Husband asked me not to make this again and I will gladly accommodate that request.Read More
Excellent. The only change I made was to add the fresh parsley and spinach near the end, with the other veggies - the 3-hour oven method with the spinach freaked me out a little... The recipe is a bit long and involved, but it is soooo good. I also tossed some of the pork with bowtie pasta, parsley and green onion for a couple of pickies. ;) Thanks, Michelle - its a keeper!
This did take quite a bit of effort. I think it will be better when I try it again with a few changes. First of all, following the recipe produces a VERY spicy stew, so when you are adding the spices to the pork to sit overnight, next time I'd try using only 1 T of pepper, and a bit more salt (the pork was extremely peppery that it overpowered any other flavor). Also, if you don't like fat, make sure you TRIM the fat off the cubes of pork (I used a boneless pork shoulder roast and cut it up). I skipped the 3 hours in the oven thing and just put the pork in a crockpot (minus the spinach, which I don't see what its purpose is) on LOW for 3 hours (check to see if it's tender before adding the rest). Then put in olive oil/flour/onion, celery/mushroom mixture. Add the beef broth etc. like it says, and put it on HIGH for 3 more hours (I added the zucchini at this point as well, or it won't cook completely). Add the beans and spinach at the end (30 min on HIGH or 1 hr on LOW). I'd also consider having a separate dish for the kids to eat as this was pretty spicy. I cut back on the crushed red pepper flakes to about 1/4 t. and it was still extremely spicy. And watch that extra pepper you add at the end as it says. Serve with fresh hot bread and it will be a complete meal. I'd make again, like I said, but with those changes.
I mixed everything up in the crock pot & added cooked beef stew meat. Did not use oil, butter, butter beans, squash or zucchini and didn't have bay leaves. Loved the flavour, it simmered all day 8hrs! Was absolutely delicious!
Great! Even better the next day. Followed the recipe exactly except for I used navy beans because that's what I had and I used homemade beef stock. I also used boneless pork ribs instead of a roast. They were very very tender. The stew was quite spicy. My red pepper flakes were very fresh. My husband liked it's somewhat unusual flavor very much and wants me to make it again. (I think it was the cinnamon and nutmeg that he noted were unusual flavors in the stew.)
Wonderful flavor, but a little too time consuming! I ran out of time after toasting the flour, so I threw everything in the crock pot for 5 hours on high.
I made this over the weekend and WOW it was one of the best stews I have ever, ever had. My only regret? There were no leftovers. I'll definitely be doubling next time (it did feed two adults, a teenage boy, and 3 little kids and no one was left hungry although some of us would have liked more).
This was GREAT. Even for the non-zuchinni fan in the house, we loved it. I used cannellini as this was my on hand bean...this is a keeper. Thanks!
This is by far my favorite winter stew. I have made this numerous times over the past two years and wouldn't change a thing. It is such a fabulous stew that I have used it in a "soup buffet baby shower" last February.
This was a great dish. I had to change it up a bit because i didnt have some of the ingredients. i added potatoes and carrots instead of zucchini and butter beans also i had to make my own tomato stew to put in and it still tasted GREAT! I will be making this recipe again.
I made this as written, and although I LOVED the combination of ingredients, it was WAY TOO PEPPERY! My boyfriend and I both love pepper, and eat a lot of peppery foods, but 1.5 TABLESPOONS of pepper way overdid it in this recipe. I wonder if it was a typo? It was also quite salty, to my taste. I'll be making this again with quite a bit less salt and pepper. I do wonder if the original recipe owner meant teaspoons instead of tablespoons?
Would have been great if not so spicy. 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper was too much for us.
This was really good! Next time, I will 1) tear large spinach leaves in half, 2) maybe add just a little more of the spices, and 3) feel free to leave out the squash. I think a variety vegetables would work well in this stew. the chunks of pork were so good, so tender.
I cut back the red pepper slightly for the rest of the bland eating heathens in this house. It was still delicious! I also simplified the directions to this. No marinating or pre-baking the meat. The meat was still fall apart tender. I also didn't add the spinach. I love spinach I just wasn't feeling it. I thought it might still be too spicy for this household :( so I added some brown rice. Good addition! This got better as it sat in the fridge. Day three it peaked! I gobbled the rest up. Yummy.
My family loved this dish and would like me to make it again. I did have to make some small modifications, having ran out of onion powder and concern with the amount of salt and pepper I used a tablespoon of onion salt and about 2 teaspoons of pepper. I had to leave the mushrooms out but I did saute them separately in butter, olive oil and white cooking wine for those of us who wanted them added to our bowls which worked out nicely.
I was pleasantly surprised at how well this recipe turned out. Husband said it was very good. It was a little on the spicy side for me, but cutting back on the amount of pepper helped. It makes a large quantity too. I served it over basmati rice. Very tasty but also very time consuming. I may try it again but in the crockpot!!!
I have followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great. I mean really good!! Time consuming yes but I do feel its worth it. I love the hint of cinnamon and nutmeg that brings the pork to whole new level
This is awesome! My husband and I loved it, kids liked it. I pretty much followed the recipe exactly, except cut down a BIT on the pepper and crushed red pepper due to other reviewers comments of the spiciness. It was still super-spicy, but I love spice, so it was all good. My only critique would be that it's a bit too salty, so I might actually omit some of the garlic salt next time. This was my first time "toasting" flour in oil -- very interesting, I didn't do more than 8 min or so bc I felt like it was going to burn. Don't scrape it out with a rubber spatula- it will melt. Stupid on my part. I had to start that part over. I think this was so fantastic that it was worth the effort, but I bet some short-cut crock pot methods would give excellent results as well. I toasted up some thick slices of French bread in the broiler, without any butter or anything on them, and this was perfect for dunking. I highly recommend making this, I will certainly make again.
This was pretty good, a little spicer than I usually like, and very time consuming. I'd definitely recommend reducing the red pepper by half, and make sure that you have a full day planned for this one.
It was a pretty good meal... the only thing I didn't like was the use of cinnamon was a bit heavy handed.
