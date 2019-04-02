Roasted Portobello, Red Pepper, and Arugula Salad for One
This is my super easy version of a salad I had at a restaurant in Chicago. I usually only cook for one, but this would be easy to make in a larger batch for more people.
This recipe is great. I did it slightly different though. It was my main course last night, so I made two mushrooms instead of one. I also added goat cheese to the salad, as the peppery taste of arugula really compliments the cheese well. I used good balsamic vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar. Instead of greek dressing, I just used a simple balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper dressing. Fantastic!Read More
This was delicious and very easy to prepare. I roasted my own peppers and made the Greek dressing (olive oil, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, garlic, and fresh oregano and basil). Once it was baked, I chopped the mushroom and tossed everything with the arugula to wilt the greens slightly. I didn't use the cheese, and it didn't seem to be lacking. I think feta would be a great complement, along with some pine nuts.
A little more creative than most salads and certainly a lot more sophisticated and elegant. Actually, it was kind of a culinary conversation piece! I made my own Lemon-Dijon Vinaigrette but beyond that I stuck to the recipe just as written. Great Mediterranean feel, the perfect accompaniment to the Spanish Meatballs I served this with.
I made this last night for my boyfriend and I. It was AMAZING! Baby bellas were on sale, so we used those, and instead of wrapping everything up in the oven, I left it open to brown up the mushrooms a bit. We used arugula out of the garden mixed with a bit of spinach from the store. Oh, and I added a bit of feta cheese. What an amazing combination! We will definitely be having this again!
This is a five star salad~~ I served it for 10 recently. A Hit! Used the arugula and spinach salad mix from Costco, chopped the garlic, onion and red peppers finely and sprinkled them over the gill side of m/r~~ made up my own favorite vinegrete, added feta instead of romano to greens, poured a bit of melted butter onto the gill side of the mushrooms and brushed OO on the outside, Another variation for flavor is to render down 1/2 cup of balsamic and use that in place of the red wine vinegar! Yum! Thanks for this wonderful salad suggestion
I made this recipe as an appetizer. I used baby bella mushrom caps, garnished with the lettuce, and served them on bagel chips. Everyone loved them! It looks impressive, and tastes even better!
This was a great salad. I used arugula from the garden, which made it very fresh. I halved medium-sized button mushrooms as I didn't have portobellas. Upsized the recipe for 4.
We aren't salad eaters but are trying to eat healthier. Husband took one bite and was in love with this salad! It really is great. Used a large package of baby bellas instead of the large portobello and made my own greek dressing from this site which is wonderful: Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing. This recipe is so yummy I have to make it again soon. Update: Warmed leftover mushroom/red pepper mix on the stove for salad the following night. The leftover sauce from roasting the mushrooms/red pepper is absolutely divine for dipping bread into.
I balanced the Romano cheese and arugula with red seedless grapes as a garnish and sprinkled on a few pieces of broken walnuts for a little crunch.
I'm not a fan of mushrooms, but my husband is and I love to try to recipes for him. He absolutely LOVED it!! I only made the mushroom as a side dish sliced without the salad, he practically licked the plate! This will definitely be a regular at our dinner table. Thank You!
1) I didn't have red wine vinegar, so used balsamic--great! 2) I wished I had taken the advice of one reviewer who said to leave it open in the oven, so it could brown a little. 3) Serve with goat cheese, like one of the reviewers said... WOW!!! :)
I used button mushrooms, green pepper, balsamic vinegar and added squash and zucchini. I just poured and sprinkled the ingredients instead of measuring. It wasn't sealed in foil, just left open in the oven. 15 minutes in the oven was fine, any longer it would have been mushy.
Great! I did a couple of things differently, some per pinkypink's recommendations. 1. I did a mix of half arugula and half spinach, and the mushrooms I was using were small, so I did three per entree-salad 2. I did a simple balsamic for the dressing; just vinegar, EVOO, salt, pepper, and a little honey 3. I used chèvre instead of romano 4. I used balsamic instead of red wine vinegar on the mushrooms. Thanks for the great recipe!
Absolutely delicious even though I substituted mostly green leaf lettuce because I didn't have that much arugula and used parmesan instead of romano cheese. Thank you for sharing!