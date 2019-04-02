Roasted Portobello, Red Pepper, and Arugula Salad for One

19 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my super easy version of a salad I had at a restaurant in Chicago. I usually only cook for one, but this would be easy to make in a larger batch for more people.

By mgoblue1

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 salad
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a piece of aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Brush the mushroom on both sides with olive oil and place gill-side up onto the baking sheet. Drizzle with any remaining olive oil, and the red wine vinegar. Sprinkle with sliced garlic and shallot; season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with the piece of roasted red pepper, and wrap the foil tightly around the mushroom.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the mushroom is tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Toss the arugula with Romano cheese and salad dressing. Place onto a plate and top with the hot mushroom and pepper. Dig in!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 29.5mg; sodium 644.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/28/2022