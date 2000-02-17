Adobo Sirloin

I had bought a can of chipotle peppers and was looking for a way to use the rest of them when I found this recipe. It is REALLY good on pork chops! I had half the meat the recipe calls for, so I halved the recipe. The only change I made was to use dried oregano leaves rather than ground, and I doubled the amount. I also used freshly ground cumin from seeds. I noticed that a few of the past reviewers have said the flavour was bland - I wonder if they were using old spices. When you use freshly ground spices it makes a HUGE difference in flavour. At first I was worried I wouldn't have enough marinade, but once you spread it around with a fork, and turn the meat a few times, it spreads out nicely. Keep in mind that it comes out more of a paste then a pourable liquid. I let the pork marinate for about 3 hours, then grilled it on a George Foreman grill. If you do not like things really spicy, than you may not like this recipe for meat as a main dish, however if you slice it up and eat it on tortillas with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, or some other spice absorbing condiment, then I'm sure you'll enjoy the flavour.