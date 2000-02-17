Adobo Sirloin

Juicy top sirloin marinated in a spicy chipotle chile sauce. This meat is great by itself, but could also make great fajitas!

By Tracie Commins

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
2 hrs 3 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix the lime juice, garlic, oregano, and cumin. Stir in chipotle peppers, and season to taste with adobo sauce.

  • Pierce the meat on both sides with a sharp knife, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and place in a glass dish. Pour lime and chipotle sauce over meat, and turn to coat. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly brush grill grate with oil. Place steaks on the grill, and discard marinade. Grill steaks for 6 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 119.5mg; sodium 428.6mg. Full Nutrition
