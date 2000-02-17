Adobo Sirloin
Juicy top sirloin marinated in a spicy chipotle chile sauce. This meat is great by itself, but could also make great fajitas!
Juicy top sirloin marinated in a spicy chipotle chile sauce. This meat is great by itself, but could also make great fajitas!
Delicious! I catered a grilled fajita lunch for 50 people today using this recipe...it was a hit! Several asked for me to share this recipe. Wish I could take the credit for it. The chipotle peppers are what give it that great taste! Served it with grilled multicolored bell peppers and grilled onions. Also guacamole, salsa fresca, refried beans, limes, chopped cilantro, sour cream and cheese. My mouth is watering as I write this!Read More
It was good, but I will add more chile next time!Read More
Delicious! I catered a grilled fajita lunch for 50 people today using this recipe...it was a hit! Several asked for me to share this recipe. Wish I could take the credit for it. The chipotle peppers are what give it that great taste! Served it with grilled multicolored bell peppers and grilled onions. Also guacamole, salsa fresca, refried beans, limes, chopped cilantro, sour cream and cheese. My mouth is watering as I write this!
This is great-but try using one small package of Sazon instead of the 2 tablespoons finely chopped canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and adobo sauce. It results in a much milder taste with a great color. You can find the Sazon on the Ethnic food isle near the adobo sauce. Also, add a little dried Adobo (Goya, of course).
Amazing marinade. I have used this recipe with sirloin steak; pork chops; shrimp and chicken breasts--all with excellent results. Have my daughter hooked on it & am sending to my son. I always make up the entire can of marinade & keep in refrigerator for the "entree of the day". Equally delicious on the grill or inside on the grill pan! Thanks Tracie--this a keeper.
For juicy fajitas, I use a flank steak, marinating it overnight before grilling. It may not look or smell pretty, but the flavor is fantastic and the meat comes out incredibly tender.
What a wonderful surprise. The marinate didn't smell very good when i mixed it. I didn't add quite as many chiles as called for. After marinading it still didn't smell very apetizing. But wow, after the steak was grilled it was wonderful. It will be one of our favorites from now on. It must be tried!!!
Yummy! I will usually make this with london broil, as we have a family of 5. I use 2-3 chopped chipotles and 3 Tbs of adobo sauce (the kids aren't crazy about spicy, hubby and I are), and marinate overnight. The best part of this recipe is the leftovers for lunch the next day wrapped in warm tortillas with cheese and sour cream!
OMG! This was SO good!!! I generally don't follow the directions exactly, but last night I did. Only thing I would change for next time would be to add more chipotles (we like it hot) and let it marinate longer than 1.5 hours (all the time I had). I bet it would be delicious on a pork tenderloin as well! Served with a black bean salad and grilled corn. Light meal, didn't have to turn on the stove, and left the grilling to my husband!
This recipe was fantastic. Easily put together and very unique flavor. Not too spicy and definitely not dull. The lime adds a lot of flavor, don't leave it out. Adobo sauce is not hard to find if your grocery store has ethnic foods.
I made fajitas from this. I cut it into strip and cooked it with peppers and onion. My husband said that it was the best fajitas that he had ever eaten.
I did this as a slow beef roast! Nice change from the ordinary! Smoky hot flavor to start then mellowed out to a nice flavorful chipotle dish. Served with Jasmine rice and steamed brocolli.
This is delicious! I have made it twice, once for fajitas, and once for kebabs. The 2nd time I marinated it overnight, and it was even better than the first time. This one is a keeper!
Good recipe but I prefer it on chicken to make fajitas!
This recipe makes resturant quality fajitas. In fact, they are better than my favorite Mexican resturant.
I expected this to be REALLY spicy. I actually used a bit more chipotle than called for and it was a nice tingle on the lips when you were done eating. I added some olive oil, cumin and onion powder to the marinade. I also left it in the refrigerator for almost 24 hours. Awesome recipe, thank you!
I used this marinade for my fajitas...this is my second time using this recipe because it was THAT GOOD! Initially I didn't like the smell of the chipotle, but once it was cooked into the meat it was totally different. I used skirt steak instead of sirloin, cut into fajita strips, and only marinated at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Also, I sauteed it at high heat instead of grilling. I just sauteed up some bell peppers and onions separately and made some guacamole and voila!
I halfed the chiles and adobo sauce, and doubled the amount of lime juice. With some grilled onions, bell peppers, and some avacado this did make some good fajitas.
A real winner. Simple prep. Used tri-tip marinated for about 5 hours. It was great.
Wonderful recipe, really enjoyed the favor and the lime makes the meat really tender!! 5 Stars!!!
this was WONDERFUL. would be great on any cut of beef. Too spicy for the 5 year old but 15 year old loved it.
This is so moist and delicious! I try to not marinate for more than a day (morning to night) otherwise, the chipotle makes the meat a little funky. I used it with Costco Flank Steak. This is great with the Black Bean Couscous Salad! I tend to cook for at least one or two of my batchlor neighbors, and they both agreed this would also make great fajitas the next day.I would definately make this again.
This is a very good steak recipe. The adobo sauce has a great barbeque taste. Very easy to make.
This is good. Remember that chipotle in adobo sauce is HOT, so taste it for yourself before you get all willy-nilly on your marinade. I used the full amount and was fine with it (but, yow!). I agree with another reviwer about the lime getting lost a bit, so I would likely add more lime next time. Still great steaks, great idea. Thanks!
I've tried this on several different cuts of meat and its great. No changes. Five stars.
Fabulous. Made as directed in recipe. Just enough heat from the chipolte sauce to enjoy grilled on a warm summer day. Served with Calabacitas Con Queso (Zucchini with Cheese) and a tossed salad.
This truly is awesome in fajitas. My family and I were sold with the first bite. Great Job!
I tried this recipe twice. Once as written & I loved it but I agree it was too much for a steak. I used the marinade with skirt steak for fajitas the second time around & I decided to follow Bobby Flays rule of thumb at times is to add a little honey to balance everything out. I loved it even better with the honey added - about 1- heaping tablespoon. YUM-O! I also marinated it for about 4-5 hrs.
It was good, but I will add more chile next time!
Yikes! This was too spicy for us to eat. My husband did not even like it. The next day I felt like I had to eat the leftovers so I smothered it with sour cream. It went from yikes to yum but probably not to healthy.
Made this recipe for an impromptu grilling party. It was delicious and everyone has requested it again!
This was great! Tasted like something you'd find in a nice southwestern resturant.
This was pretty good. We used the whole can of peppers, so it was especially spicy. It would be perfect for fajitas, maybe with a little cilantro added. We'll be making this again. Thanks!
Deliciously spicy, easy to cook. Good recipe for when the guests come over.
I rarely comment on recipes but I had to for this one: Tracie - Thank you for this recipe! This is the first recipe I have found that produces fajita-style flavor & it is EXCELLENT! Tried it on sirloin & round steaks & was very pleased. Trying it tonight on chicken that I intend to use in quesadillas. YUMMMMMMMM
Yum.
Sounds great and easy!! Thanks!!
Excellent. No further comment needed.
Absolutley delicious and could be used in so many ways: steak sandwich, steak salad, tacos, etc. Amazing!
My husband loved this recipe. I don't know that it's the best, but I would agree that it's at least a must try. Very flavorful with the cumin, even if you forget the salt and pepper like I did.
Nice recipe. I doubled the sauce since I had nearly four pounds of sirloin and added a bunch of extra adobo sauce. Marinated for 6 to 7 hours. It wasn't hot enough. This was my husband's only complaint and why it didn't get a 5* rating. After grilling, I sliced each sirloin into small pieces, top with fresh cilantro and sour cream (try this). Also served with Mexican rice, Miss Betties Zesty Corn (from this site) and warm tortillas. Today we have tons of leftovers we will have fajitas.
I prepared this with boneless pork chops & it was excellent. As pork can sometimes be dry, I made "Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce" from allrecipes.com to accompany this & it was a great comibination of flavors.
Spicy, but tasty. Especially good when used to season flank steak cut into thin strips and served in tacos.
I thought this was really good but a little too spicy for me. I will tone it down from now on. Very nice though.
Tasty! We had it as steaks but I can't wait to try it as fajitas! My only beef is that the amount of chipotle peppers in the ingredient list is different than what is actually used in the instructions so, be wary! Especially if you are not used to things being too spicy!!The next time I will marinade over night.
This was really, really good. I let it sit overnght and did the steak under the broiler. It would have made great fajitas as has been suggested but the leftovers I was planning on having did not exist-we ate every bite. Even the kids liked this steak. I served it with homemade spanish rice and a mexican style pasta salad and it was a terrific meal.
I've made this recipe twice now, once with sirloin and once with fajitas. Both times it was a hit, although I didn't feel like it made enough. I more than doubled it for the fajita and we enjoyed it thoroghly on Mother's Day. The juice from the can of chipotle peppers is the key, especially if you like it spicy. The more you put the better!
fantastic! made this last night using flat iron steaks for fajitas/tacos and it was SO GOOD. no leftovers at all. will be making this again, soon!
This was very good. I made this recipe with flank steak and grilled it outside. I didn't plan far enough in advance to get to marinate it for very long, but it didn't matter. It was still very flavorful after only a half hour or so in the marinade. As I grilled it I basted it with a little of the extra marinade. I added some extra chipotles and adobo sauce since we love spicy food. My husband thought it was fabulous. He's a big red meat eater. I can see why people say it would be great for fajitas. Yum!
WOW! This is an excellent recipe! Thanks. I tried something similar in the "Chili's" cookbook, and it didn't come out near as good... it was also much more complicated to put together. This recipe was so simple and I had everything I needed on hand. This will definately become a regular at our house!
Excellent marinade! I added a tablespoon of oil, since that enhances absorbtion, but otherwise followed the marinade recipe exactly. Like one of the previous reviewers, I used this on flank steak, marinated the steak overnight and grilled the next day to make the best fajitas ever! Served with an avocado relish, black beans and spanish rice. Thanks for a great recipe.
Marinade was pretty good and would be good on fajitas for sure. The only knock is that there wasn't enough marinade sauce to cover all of the steaks.
This was great! My husband loved it. It wasn't too hot. I thought it would be but evidentally the heat cooks out a little or is cut by the lime juice. Never the less, it was fantastic!!! I'm fixing it again tonight!!!
Good... but not great. I let it marinate over night, but i've had better marinaded steaks.
This really had the right mexican spice kick to it. That chipotle adobo is the way to go. Thank you for not using the typical overrated soy sauce for a marinade. I also switched regular sirloin to tri tip which tastes great.
Loved this recipe! Used 2 limes instead of 1. There is quite a kick to it upon swallowing. Don't let the smell of the Adobo sauce turn you off. It is yummy!
I was a bit disappointed that this wasn't a stronger flavour. It was okay, but I marinaded half our steaks in this and half in a bbq sauce and couldn't tell the difference between the two once they were cooked.
I used this marinade over chicken and grilled it, then put it in a quesadilla and it was awesome!
I made this several weeks ago but forgot to write a review. Guess that tells you how much...I did not care for it. As the others...I marinated overnight. I wish that I hadn't! It was way too overpowering and too too hot. Even my husband that loves spicy things said that it was way too hot. Maybe if I only marinated it for a few hours it would have been better but overall....we still did not care for the taste.
It wasn't my favorite. I made these as fajitas. Fried it in 2 tablespoons of corn oil. The texture was great, though. I only used a little bit of adobo sauce and it was still overpowering. Next time I think I'll just use my own mix of marinade. Cut out the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.
I had bought a can of chipotle peppers and was looking for a way to use the rest of them when I found this recipe. It is REALLY good on pork chops! I had half the meat the recipe calls for, so I halved the recipe. The only change I made was to use dried oregano leaves rather than ground, and I doubled the amount. I also used freshly ground cumin from seeds. I noticed that a few of the past reviewers have said the flavour was bland - I wonder if they were using old spices. When you use freshly ground spices it makes a HUGE difference in flavour. At first I was worried I wouldn't have enough marinade, but once you spread it around with a fork, and turn the meat a few times, it spreads out nicely. Keep in mind that it comes out more of a paste then a pourable liquid. I let the pork marinate for about 3 hours, then grilled it on a George Foreman grill. If you do not like things really spicy, than you may not like this recipe for meat as a main dish, however if you slice it up and eat it on tortillas with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, or some other spice absorbing condiment, then I'm sure you'll enjoy the flavour.
Really good! Used the marinade on chicken breasts for fajitas. Marinated for approx 24 hours. I added about 3 tbs of olive oil to the marinade to help with sticking on the grill. I also a mix of fresh & dry oregeno & extra cumin. It is a do-over. :)
I made this for my boyfriend and he really liked it - said it had great flavor and just the right amount of spiciness. It was very easy - I will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
I really liked this. Added double the garlic and threw it all into the food processor. My son says its a little too hot but I really liked it. We had it on baked chicken.
I used three small peppers and it was very hot, but we like it that way. We used this marinade for fajitas. After cooking the sirloin steaks in the frying pan, we added julienned onions and red and green bells and a little water. Perfect with charred tortillas, cilantro, tomato, avocado and for my hubbie, cheese. My husband said these were the best fajitas he has ever put in his mouth and I agree!
My husband and I really liked this one. Easy to make (just takes a little thinking ahead), easy to eat! My first time using chipotle peppers and adobo sauce and I have to say the flavors were just fantastic. We made fajitas with this and served with a side of home made guacamole. Definitely one we'll be making again.
I added about 4 tablespoons of EV olive oil and used this to marinade shrimp. I cooked them in a large skillet on the stove and made fajitas with them. YUM!! They were a little spicy for me, but everyone else loved it. I'll leave out the sauce from the chipotle peppers next time to make it not quite so hot. Really good on shrimp!
4 of 5 because my husband liked it a lot. I liked it ,but personally thought it tasted too much like fajita meat. I will definitely try it as a marinade for fajitas. Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe, could have been hotter, but will just add more chipotle next time. Made fajitas with it and it was a hit.
This was pretty good. I wanted more of a marinade, so I added some chicken broth I had on hand and added one more pepper and a spoonful more of adobo sauce. Marinated for 6/7 hours, great flavor, not too spicy.
the spices and the sauce go great with lime. I tried putting dried oregano for extra flavor
Very good, but a little salty for some reason. I used pork, but would be very very good on chicken, or maybe as a chicken wing marinade. Will definiately try again! Would be excellent for fajitas!! Dice and sautee a few of the leftover chiptoles with rice for a great side dish!
very good. marinated it for about 1 1/2 hours. used the whole can of chipoltes and was alitte spicy but had a great taste. 10yr loved it. Was very good and will be making again.
what awesome flavor!! great marinade, thanks!!
DELICIOUS! Next time I will add more chipotle peppers and sauce. My husband and I both love the heat!
Thank you so much, this is definetelly way to seasone beef, appreciated..
Yummy
This was amazing; the best fajitas I ever had.
Yummy! I added a bit more lime juice and probably tripled the amount of chipotles I used. I also used mexican oregano. Using fresh spices in this one is a must as old spices will get lost in the other flavors. It does make a great steak with a nice spicy smokey flavor. I will def be using this one again!!
Great sauce, but use better steak.
We loved it, the complexity yet simple flair with a kick was just what we were looking for. And, I don't rate marinades, I've never been convinced of the effects they have - I wanna taste and feel the impact to the texture. This may be great for any type of steak - we used skirt steak labeled in the grocers fridge as "marinate." We love it, and will use it again and again.
The seasoning is outstanding. I did the recipe exact with cook time of 7 mins per side on 350 degrees. I can't wait to try this on different types of steaks.
Made this tonight and served as fajitas. Didn't change a thing and it was a hit. Great flavor for fajita!
This had some of my favorite ingredients, but just didn't produce the flavor I was looking for. Could have been I didn't marinate it long enough. Anyway, thanks for submitting the recipe!
Did not like the flavor at all and was too spicy. Ruined a good sirloin. Will not make again.
This was very good. I marinated tenderized skirt steak for two hours. Not enough time (maybe because of the cut that I used). I think the folks that don't like this receipe probably don't like the flavors in here to begin with. I will definitely make this again.
the flavors did not go together well. The oregano was to overpowering along with the adobo sauce. Will not make again.
love the spicy/smokey flavor - thanks for sharing!
I marinated our steaks in the whole can of chipotle chilies with adobo sauce. It was excellent!! The next day, I made more sauce and marinated some thick pork chops, then grilled them. They were good to. Will try next on chicken and ribs. This is a keeper. Husband and kids both loved. Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe. Will use it often.
This came out pretty good. When I make it again, though, it will have to marinate longer. I marinated it for about 8 hours and it wasn't spicy enough. (Even after adding more of the chipotle than it called for). Thanks for the recipe, though - it will be something to "play" with!
This was a different recipe, not something I would use on a regular basis. It would be better to use for steak fajitas maybe?
WOW! Excellent flavor with a little zip to it. Will use again!
Tasty, spicy and full of flavor. Plus it tenderized the sirloin beautifully. The only ingredient that I had to pick up were the chipotle peppers in adobo. This received rave reviews from the guys who love spice but appreciate good flavor. Delicous!
This is OK, but nobody raved about it. Have lots left over to try in fajitas tomorrow. P.S. Made awesome fajitas with red, yellow and orange peppers sautee'd with onions with some of the Adobo sauce. Served with grated Cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Yummy! Spicy! Easy! Versatile! What more could you ask for. Made it with chicken breasts that marinated for a couple of hours. Just delicious as a sandwich, on a plate as an entree or sliced up and put on a salad the next day.
HOT, but tasty. We grilled the steak after marinating, but made the mistake of "tasting the sauce" & so it was hard to get the real flavor from the meat when it was time to eat. We'll use 1/2 the chipotle peppers next time, but would make again. The meat would be good in chili & the sauce would be interesting in enchilada possibly.
This is one of the easiest and tastiest marinades I've ever had. Sometimes I add a little oil with the adobo sauce, just to stretch the marinade a little. That also makes it stick to the meat a little better. Let me tell you...this is awesome as fajitas, and it's way cheaper to buy a plain skirt steak and dress it up than it is to buy the bag of premarinated stuff. In additons, you end up with less sodium and processed gunk. Thanks Tracie for a great recipe!
Very hot, and quite honestly, not that great. I like spicey stuff but this wasnt that flavorful.
I made this tonight. I doubled the recipe, probably added more lime than called for, I added more of the chipotle than called for as well. I marinated sirloin steaks and chicken tenders. They both turned out awesome! Excellent flavor and so easy to achieve. I like things hot as does my family, so this was fine. I can see some people might have problems with the hotness though, so be careful when first making it.
We grilled this and served fajita style with sauteed peppers and onions. It was fantastic and has gone into our permanent recipe collection!
My Husband loved this, it was very tasty.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections