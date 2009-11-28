Bourbon Whipped Cream
This goes great with Jefferson Davis pie, pecan pie, or pumpkin pie!
This goes great with Jefferson Davis pie, pecan pie, or pumpkin pie!
Wow!!! This stuff is way too good! Everyone wanted the recipe. I cut the bourbon down to 1 tablespoon and people were licking their spoons and seeing who could come up with the most uses for this little recipe.Read More
A little strong on the bourbonRead More
Wow!!! This stuff is way too good! Everyone wanted the recipe. I cut the bourbon down to 1 tablespoon and people were licking their spoons and seeing who could come up with the most uses for this little recipe.
amazing! Thank you!!!
A little strong on the bourbon
Great Recipe! I've made it with both Baily's Irish cream and chambord and it was wonderful! great addition to homemade sundaes with homemade icecream.
Yup, this is the recipe I was looking for...'cept I substituted Capt. Morgan's TATTOO Rum for that unique flavor to fill my cannoli's. The Tattoo Rum has the most INCREDIBLE spicy flavor, unlike Myers or any other dark rum. Give it a try!
This is pure heaven! I serve this with the New Orleans Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie by tracy918. A few people commented that it is a little strong on the bourbon. . . . but isn't that the point?!
So easy and delicous. Really good on pumpkin pie- it gives it that "something special" taste. Used 1 1/2 tablespoons as the recipe suggests and we did not think it was too strong at all.
Used it today to top a fabulous pumpkin cheesecake, Pecan Pie V (from this website) and a store bought Pumpkin Pie (a guest brought it - I always make from scratch). Everyone thought it added a little sophistication to the dessert plate. I'll use this one again. Thanks for a simple recipe - just what I was looking for!!
This was so delicious on top of the caramel cream baked apples I made. I used Honey Bourbon and only used a tablespoon and it turned out great! I wanted to eat it plain!
Made this for my mom to go with a bourbon pecan pie (actually use Crown Royal as that's her favorite). I used confectioner's sugar and doubled the amount (she said it needed to be sweeter). I didn't care for the flavor but it got lots of compliments!
Excellent. I used it to top Banana Cream Pie I.
This is a great simple way to liven up whipped cream. Also works to use Amaretto instead of Bourbon. Tried it with Peach Pie, Love it, thanks!
Pretty darn good. Probably best not to use it when kids are invited to eat LOL!!
I have found that that powdered sugar works better in this recipe. Amazing stuff this is!
Really good! But then, I love bourbon. And so do my friends and family. I used this to top baked pumpkin over the holidays. It was great! Thanks, Susan.
This was fantastic. I made it to serve with a fabulous pumpkin cheese cake recipe I often make. My guests went wild for this dessert.
Yum-- made with 1 T baileys as suggested, and topped dark chocolate brownies
everyone really enjoyed this
This was phenomenal! I used maple bourbon and will never try anything else...it was sooo good! I cut the bourbon back to 1T, but it still packed a punch. I put it on the pumpkin pie, but we found 100 other uses for it....on top of coffee, hot cocoa, apple pie, etc. It is truly awesome. Will be a staple at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Mmmmm I used Makers Mark and added some pure maple syrup (not that wannabe flavored stuff) soooooooooooo gooood!!
Fantastic! This is also great using 2 tblsp banana liquor over fresh strawberries.
This turned out fantastic! I used Bacardi light rum instead of the Bourbon though. Very good! I am adding it to jello and pudding shots!
when I tasted it on its own, I thought it was a little too strong. However, once paired with the rest of the dessert (a berry parfait), it was fabulous!
This is amazinggggg. I used heavy whipping cream and Jameson Whiskey. I could skip the "dessert" and just eat the bowl of whipped cream.
Love this! I dropped the bourbon down a tad to 1 Tbl as well, and the hint was just enough for my coconut cream pie!
I used cinnamon whiskey and used it on apple pie
I should have tried this prior to serving it to guests. My mistake/my lesson learned. This must just not work unless you use it immediately. I made this for a dinner partyand chilled it, as stated, for about an hour before I used it. Unfortunately, it became a sloppy soup for the cake I had prepared. I felt confident making this the day of the party due to the good reviews here. Even after I made it, the flavor was so subtle that I felt it was not worth the work. I don't understand the great ratings here. I only gave this one star because I had to give it something to rate it at all.
Too much bourbon.
The bourbon flavor is subtle but it's there. And so good on homemade pumpkin pie. Next, I'm going to spoon some into my coffee. Wouldn't you?
Was very good,but of course doesn't hold a whipped form due to the alcohol... So,I doubled the amount of bourbon and reduced it by about 1/2 to 2/3 in a small saucepan, allowed it to cool, then added that to the cream & sugar and whipped. It worked! Had the bourbon taste & my cream didn't fall.
DANGEROUS for a bourbon lover! I made this to go on a Run for the Roses pie for Derby day, and it did NOT disappoint.
No changes .. used Maker's Mark and it is absolutely FABULOUS!!!! OMG, I can't wait to share with my family & friends.
Great recipe! Super easy to make and taste great - I used about 1 tsp of Chambord instead of the bourbon and put it on top of a devonshire split! Yummy...
I made this to go with bourbon peach upside down cake and it was the perfect complement for it. It's delicious!
I made this yesterday to serve with Derby Pie (Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie recipe from this site). Amazing combination. Several requests for the recipes.
worked well, easy to make
perfect with a pumpkin pie or all recipes pumpkin casserole and garnished with a little bit of cinnamon for looks. a recipe to impress, and I was worried that there wasn't going to be enough bourbon but it is absolutely perfect
At the store the other day, I meant to just get heavy cream but had grabbed heavy whipping cream instead. Best mistake of my life!!
This is phenomenal! Sweet, but with the tangy kick of Bourbon! It's a hit!
Try this on your sweet potato pie!
This recipe is GREAT! Since I didn't have any bourbon on hand I had substituted Kahlua in its place equal amount. Quick and easy to make and serving it on Pumpkin Pie! Thank you!
I didn't have any bourbon on hand, so I used Irish Cream Liqueur. It turned out great and it was super relish on top of my. Warm peach cobbler.
I LOVE bourbon whipped cream! I wound up adding maybe a hair more bourbon (only serving adults tonight) and a splash of vanilla, and it was PERFECT. So easy to make, definitely making it again. :)
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and was underwhelmed by the flavor. I used confectioner's sugar as someone had previously recommended and went a little heavy, approximately 2 1/2 tablespoons. It blended nicely however over I thought the flavor was mediocre at best. While more experimenting with the bourbon and sugar would help, since we only consume whipped cream once a year, I doubt I will revisit this recipe.
What an easy way to put 2 wonderful things together! I also substitute other liquors depending on what I am making.
This whip cream turned out delicious!! Instead of using bourbon I used a tablespoon of vanilla. I definitely recommend making this recipe!!!!
I tried reducing the bourbon by cooking it on the stove top first. This way, the whip cream will hold its form better. It is difficult to do as it evaporates very quickly. It finally came together but I could not taste the bourbon When added to the whip cream. I made it again Without cooking the bourbon and added the bourbon to the whip cream. These two flavors do not exactly complement one another. It’s like dipping a chocolate bar into bourbon. To separate flavors. I will not make us again.
Delicious!!! Two of my favorites. Can't wait to put this on top of the Chocolate Truffle Cookies I made earlier. Thanks!
Will definitely make again. I used confectioners sugar instead of granulated and added a splash of vanilla. Added the bourbon while it was whipping. Delicious!
made half recipe, was great over pecan pie.
Definitely with everybody else, 1 tablespoon bourbon is good enough. Doubled this recipe, and used Vanilla Sugar. Brought it to accompany some peach pie somebody else was bringing at a weekly gathering. The bowl was nearly licked clean. SOO GOOD.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections