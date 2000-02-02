Winter Solstice Soup
A golden colored, nourishing soup created on a cold northeastern winter night. Perfect to warm you from the inside! Serve with biscuits and a fruit salad.
A golden colored, nourishing soup created on a cold northeastern winter night. Perfect to warm you from the inside! Serve with biscuits and a fruit salad.
This may be the perfect soup. The ingredients are usually on hand, it's quick and easy to make, and it's got really great flavor. I have only two suggestions about making this soup: At least for the first time, resist the temptation to add other vegetables, especially greens, to the soup, because the golden color of this soup is really beautiful, and, leave some of the vegetables unpureed to add a little texture. Thank you, Sara, for maybe the best soup recipe I've ever had the pleasure to use!Read More
I made a few changes. Added 2T curry powder & some chopped celery. Used butter instead of margarine. Will make next time w/ half of the milk. It was a little too creamy for my taste.Read More
This may be the perfect soup. The ingredients are usually on hand, it's quick and easy to make, and it's got really great flavor. I have only two suggestions about making this soup: At least for the first time, resist the temptation to add other vegetables, especially greens, to the soup, because the golden color of this soup is really beautiful, and, leave some of the vegetables unpureed to add a little texture. Thank you, Sara, for maybe the best soup recipe I've ever had the pleasure to use!
Fantastic!! But better than just that..it was just so SIMPLE! Have to say that it was at first a bit watery. My guess is my potatos were too small! But the fix was easy. Just added some instant potato flakes which thickened it up nicely. I also used my hand mixer instead of pureeing which still gave the soup a nice creamy base, but also had hearty chunks of veggies as well.
Very good recipe. I used one sweet potato peeled and one white potato unpeeled, fresh parsley, skim milk and 1 can of chicken broth for some of the water. Next time, I will use less liquid in the cooking and add milk as I puree teh soup to get the consistency I want. Will definitely make again, good flavor.
I made this the first day it snowed. It was a wonderfully warm, creamy and filling soup. The next time I make it however, I think I'm not going to blend all of it so there will be some chunks of veggies to add texture.
Great soup! After reading the reviews I made the following changes: 1 white, 1 sweet potato; 3 cups vegetable broth instead of water; added some frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed and pureed only half.
I made this for a Cookie Enchange I hosted on December 21st. I was plesantly surprised at the ease it was to prepare. I added a little garlic powder to add a kick. It was a nice soup. This would be a delicious first course for a formal dinner. It didn't have a lot of substance to be able to be a main course, however.
This recipe is simply "TOP NOTCH"! I wanted to surprise my wife before she came home and I had our 2 year old with me. He helped me with getting all the ingrediants from the fridge and even helped me with the peeling the potatoes. I would have to rate this recipe a five star! Great choice for all then men out there to surprise their wives on a cold winter day.
This soup is fantastic and so so simple! I only gave a 4 because I make a few additions, but the base soup is quite good. I usually add more carrots and potatoes (double given quantities), so there are more chunks after it is pureed; and I use broth (veggie or chicken depending on what I have) for at least half if not all the water. Also, I sometimes add in white beans to add a little bit of protein to make the soup last a little longer in our bellies. It is perfect on a cold winter night, just add some crusty bread to sop up those last drops of broth!
This recipes is easy to make and yummy. I used slim milk and added green beans and it turned out very good! This is a recipe for people trying to lose a few lbs and want to eat something with flavor! I will make this again.
I made a few changes. Added 2T curry powder & some chopped celery. Used butter instead of margarine. Will make next time w/ half of the milk. It was a little too creamy for my taste.
I really liked this recipe. I used World's Greatest Vegetable Broth (from this website) in place of the water, 1 russet and 1 sweet potato and 1 teaspoon of garlic powder. Definitely a keeper!
"Soup-er" tasty! I did make one change in the recipe - I used nonfat milk instead of whole or 2%. This decreased the calories per serving to 194, which isn't too shabby for a cream + potato soup. One change to use non-fat milk takes the nutritional stats to this: Calories 194 (down 36) Fat 3.5 (half) Carbs 33 Protein 7 Hey - some people care about this stuff - and I was able to offer a lower-fat food to the kiddos :)
Just realized that I had never reviewed this soup. Have been making it for several years now and find it very easy to make and the flavor is wonderful. This is my favorite comfort food.
I didn't care for this and neither did my husband. It wasn't bad, just not exciting at all. I'm giving it 3 stars because I think it can be tweaked into something yummy.
This recipe was wonderful. I only pureed half of it so that it would still have some chunks. My husband isn't a big soup lover but with some homemade italian bread this made a wonderful nutritious dinner. enjoy.
This is a pretty basic but tasty soup. Lacks texture, like almost all pureed soups. Definitely use butter instead of margarine.
Was looking around for a simple soup to go along with lunch today and found this. Very simple, especially if you like the taste of carrots and potatoes. Didn't have parsley and thyme on hand, used fresh coriander instead. My mother didn't particularly care for this soup, but my sister and I really enjoyed it. Added a healthy pinch of chili to suit our tastes. Will make again using the reccomended herbs, and then again following a suggestion of one of the reviewers to add curry. Oh, didn't read the exact instructions before making, and I tossed in the onions, potatoes and carrots all at the same time. Used a mixture of butter and olive oil, and reduced the quantity too. Lovely golden color.
Great idea, but it just didn't suite my tastes. The soup is sweet, not savory. Perhaps adjusting the spice would help.
This came out alright, but didn't knock my socks off. I'll keep trying other recipes, but might make this again.
yuck!!!
Oh my goodness, what a wonderful soup! Served it before a family Christmas outing and it was a hit. A delicious soup to chase away the chill of winter. I plan on making this a staple in my house.
A delicious and comforting soup. So simple to make, too.
Quite delicious and even better, quick and easy. I had all the ingredients on hand and whipped it up in less than an hour while having tea with a friend. I added one boullion cube when adding the water, but didn't change anything else. Excellent. I'll definitely be making this again!
This was great easy to cook and looked lovely a definite keeper. Thanks.
I thought this was bland...It was ok to eat, but I won't be making it again
This soup was delicious and the leftovers were even better. My friends and I loved it!
I made this exactly as the recipe read tonight for my family and everyone found it bland. I'm going to try to doctor it up tomorrow because it seems like it may be a good base for something.
yummy! so simple so good...filled the house with a great scent too. took the advice of one reviewer and added 2 stalks of celery. i cut the thyme in half and added 1/4 ts of curry and a sprinkling of ginger. delish! i should have made double. was surprisingly filling when served with biscuits--next time i'll throw in some soft tofu for protein.
I loved this soup. I used everything except for the bay leaf as there was none. Everyone loved it. Great soup! So yummy hehe.
I used homemade mushroom broth for the liquid
I thought it was very bland.
Was a bit bland, needed more herbs and spices but not a bad soup.
I Loved The Soup!! The soup is overall fantastic, except I added about ½ tsp of garlic powder and ½ a tablespoon of Beef base and cooked some sausage too. And then I let it boil as directed and I put it in the blender I blended the sausage as well. And It Turned Out Amazing! My mom and my brother absolutely loves it!
make it every so offten and everyones loves it
This was a great recipe but I modified it because I didn't enjoy the spices. I cut them down by half and added 2 cubes of chicken bouillon for flavour.
Delicious and guests kept coming back for “just one more cup,” and another! Try coconut milk for creamy yummy goodness.
This was only ok. I ate my bowl full, but no one else in my family ate more than a taste. For some reason it didn't strike me as one I want to make again. Maybe it had too many onions or I didn't like the thyme. But it is a very inexpesive soup and probably very adaptable.
Delicious but a little thin. I added a parsnip
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections