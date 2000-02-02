Winter Solstice Soup

A golden colored, nourishing soup created on a cold northeastern winter night. Perfect to warm you from the inside! Serve with biscuits and a fruit salad.

Recipe by Sara Mayes

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter or margarine and saute the onions for 5 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Add the carrots, potatoes, water, salt, parsley, thyme and bay leaf.

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the bay leaf.

  • Puree the soup in a blender or food processor in small batches and return to the pot. Stir in the milk, mixing well, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 8g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 728.5mg. Full Nutrition
