Easy Orange Cream Slush

81 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 27
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a simple and delicious recipe for a cool and creamy orange drink.

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the orange juice, milk, sugar, and ice cubes in a blender; blend until smooth.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 31.3mg. Full Nutrition
