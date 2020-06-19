Easy Orange Cream Slush
This is a simple and delicious recipe for a cool and creamy orange drink.
I haven't used my blender in years, not since my kids flew the nest - but I will make a point of it now! This was SO good, so creamy, orangey and refreshing! I used fresh squeezed orange juice, low-fat milk, Equal and a few less ice cubes than called for. A suggestion for others who found this not creamy or orangey enough might be to try what I did, and make this with fewer ice cubes. This was simply delicious!Read More
I decided to try this recipe, today. I thought it was okay. It's nice for a quick and easy smoothie-like drink. :) The drink tasted like a light Orange Cream Ice Cream Bar...very light flavor. Next time, I think I will add a little more orange juice and sugar to see if I can strengthen the flavor. Overall, it was fun to try!! :) Thanks!!Read More
Absolutely delicious! Just like an Orange Julius! :) I doubled all ingredients to make 2 drinks. But, I only use 12 ice cubes. My ice maker doesn't really make 'cubes' per say, they are a kinda half-oval shape (larger than traditional ice cubes). So...if you have similar ice - use 6 for one drink & 12 for two. Thanks for the recipe, it is much easier than similar recipes where you have to buy orange juice concentrate. I always have these ingredients on hand, so I'll be making it again & again! :)
This is a good base recipe. I added a bit of vanilla, a banana, and some lime juice. I topped it with whipped cream. I got my "ice cream" fix. If you are out of ice cream this is a good alternative :)
Ok I made this three times yesterday. (not all for me but I snuck in a sip of each) It was really good but as others said its just a good BASE recipe...it was really fun to tweak~! I made mine with a little more sugar,a little less ice and a little Cool Whip blended into it and and dollop of Cool Whip in it and it tasted like a it had icecream in it~! Yummy~! Have it your way applies to this. I will make this again and again
This was okay. Good in a fix when you want something sweet and a quick breakfast while you're tending to your family. I used low-fat milk and a packet of Equal.
the first time i made it, the taste was great, but it was not smooth and wouldnt come up my straw. so i made 8 ice cubes out of orange juice. i put the orange cubes, 1 teaspoon of sugar in the raw, and over a half cup of almond milk (i just kept pouring it in until the consistency was right in my bullet). delicious, and apparently my daughter thought so too!
It really does taste similar to Orange Julius. I did take a suggestion and used less ice cubes. It's a keeper. Update* Sub Mango Banana Yogurt for the milk, added a tad more oj. It was more runny, but pefect for the occasion. Used 5 ice cubes.
Simple, delish! My ice cubes are on the small side (used 8) and it's better with Simply Orange or similar type of juice.
Mmmmmmm! I love the taste of orange, I can't have enough. This drink satisfes my taste-buds!
I only had OceanSpray 100% juice Cranberry/Pomegranate juice. I used a packet of Stevia sweetener instead of sugar. Extra juice/milk - love it.
My kids didn't care for this but I don't know why - it was delicious! I used a fresh orange and put it through the blender first and then added the other ingredients. 1 medium size orange yielded just a bit under 1 cup. I just added water to bring it to the 1 cup mark (I doubled the recipe). I've made this twice so far and thought it was great both times. I'm on my way into the kitchen right now to make it again. I think fresh oranges are going to be a staple in my kitchen this summer. :) UPDATE: I now make this every day. This recipe is a great base for other smoothies. My kids LOVE this when I replace the ice cubes with frozen strawberries. Currently I am sipping this recipe with the addition of some fresh spinach. Delicious!
My very picky 6-year-old grandson says this is very good, worthy of 5 stars! I think it's pretty good too. I made it exactly as the recipe said. ***I used 4 packets of Splenda in place of sugar the 2nd time I made it.
Yummy, easy and refreshing on a cool day! I added just a touch of vanilla extract as well and less ice. My boys slurped it down and asked for more!!!
very light flavor, seemed a little watered down. reduced ice, increased oj, sat in freezer a few minutes before serving. it was delicious. my 4 yr old loves it!
This was alright. It wasn't anything outstanding, and it tasted a little watered down. I think if I make it again, I would eliminate the sugar, increase the OJ to 3/4 cup, add 1/4 cup vanilla yogurt, and use only 4-5 ice cubes.
This was nice and refreshing, can't wait to try it again this time with rum!!!
mmmmmmhhhh goood! i did 5 tbs of sugar though love it really sweet also i doubled the orange juice added some half and half and also heavy cream so it would be thicker very tasty
I really didn't follow the recipe too close... but this recipe gave me the idea to revise it to my own. Instead of sugar and 1/4 cup milk, I omitted the sugar, used approx 2 TBSP milk and added 1/2 C Blue Bunny Fat Free Vanilla Ice Cream AND 1/2 a navel orange. This actually brought the calories down to 160!!! And it was delicious! Taste like an Orange Julious! Can't wait to make again!!!
Delicious and refreshing! Everyone loved it. However, 8 icecubes is a bit much, I only used 5. A recipe that is perfect for a hot summer day.
Pretty good. Added a little vanilla and tastes great. Might use a 1/3cup of orange juice next time though.
very refreshing would be perfect on a hot summer day but use a little more oj
this was a pretty good drink. it was a bit too sweat, so I used a bit less sugar. i added whipped cream to give it a creamier taste. i also tried it with out ice and it was ok.
Great drink. I used 4 ice cubes, added peaches which I had on hand, replaced sugar with honey, added 2 tbs plain yogurt, 1 tb wheat germ and bit of vanilla. Would have added banana if I had one.
Just like an orange julius!
great drink and low cost most things you have in freezer good for summer fun
This tastes just like the Orange Smoothies from Dairy Queen/Orange Julius! Finally!!! I now live 200 miles from the nearest Dairy Queen, now I can have it at home! It was also a total hit with the 5 yr old and the 20mth old!
this was very good and similar to an orange julius other reviews said it was kinda plain but i thought it had a delicious simple orangy flavor!!
This was super simple and easy to make and it was absolutely delicious! I live in texas so this drink was perfect for our scorching weather. I also only used 5 ice cubes or 10 when I doubled the recipe to make it creamier. It was a HUGE hit with my large family. it's definitely something we will use alot more.
I thought the recipe was pretty good! I thought, though, that it could have been a bit more on the creamy tasting side and less on the citrus side, but it was overall, good.
This was kind of slushier form of an orange julius. I added all the ingredients except I used low-fat milk and subtituted a packet of Splenda for the sugar. It wasn't bad, but it seemed like it was missing some needed flavor. I will have to look at other orange julius inspired recipes, I have made on here, to see what that is.
That was the most yummiest drink ive had in a long time....
This was very refreshing and easy to make. It was not orangey enough for me so I added some orange juice concentrate and it did the trick. Thank you AMNDBRK1 for sharing.
It was good, quick and easy. Very light Orange Julius flavor. I used 2 packets of Splenda and 5 ice cubes.
This recipe was absolutely delicious! I used more ice than the recipe called for in order to get a thicker slush. I also used blood orange juice instead of regular orange juice for a different taste. Overall, great recipe.
Great on a hot day! Or even great as a summer party treat!!!
Just like an Orange Julius... and I love Orange Julius! Definitely will be using this recipe again.
This was really good! I made it for my family, and all you could hear was one big and simultaneous "Mmmmmmm!". This is a nice and refreshing drink, perfect for a really hot day (Or if the wood stove is burning a little too hot) that I would recommend to my friends! The only thing I would change is maybe add a little more milk, and one or two ice cubes less than 8 ice cubes. Great recipe - I will definitely have this again!
OMG I love this slush so much I drink it almost every morning.The first time I made it was good but the second time was thick,creamy,and perfect
I love the fact that you can play with this and come up with so many different variations! Our favorite is to add a couple of heaping T of yogurt and a splash more oj (smoothie type, I guess). I do scale sugar down by half and cut ice to about 2/3rds the amount called for. But that's just our personal preference. Tastes great as written. Thanks so much for recipe!
Wonderful refreshing drink! Yum!
i was ok i thought it had to much sugar for just one serving but it was still good
This is one of the easiest orange smoothies and the the best one!!
A very delicious drink! I haven't had my blender out of the cabinet for many years and had been wanting a cool refreshing drink. This is a keeper!! TN. Mary
nice cold and refreshing! it may need a little more orange juice in it though.
I didn’t have enough OJ so I used lemon, lime, and cranberry juice...it worked wonderfully! Definitely recommend it.
I like it best when you put only 1 tbsp of sugar, 3/4 cup of orange juice, and replace the ice cubes with frozen strawberries. It’s a great base recipe. I make this every day.
This is amazing! The consistency is just like and Orange Julius. I would personally add something to make thicker, but thats just me. Super delicious and guests loved it.
too much orange juice
I loved this although I did actually have to add ice as I used actual oranges instead of juice and I used heavy cream instead of milk. It was delicious, just not cold enough.
It was ok. I think it needs more ice to be colder because it wasn't that good when I only added 8 ice cubes ?? I don't think I'll make it again.
I modified this recipe a bit to make it more smoothie-ish instead of slushy. I used 1/2 cup of whipped cream (the spray-can kind) along with the milk to make it more creamy, and I used 6 ice cubes instead of 8. I also used 1 tablespoon of sugar instead of 2 (with 2 it was a little too sweet). So good! Reminds me of those orange creamsicle pops I had when I was younger. Super simple to make and delicious! I suppose you could also use 1/2 cup of frozen yogurt or vanilla ice cream to make it creamier if you didn't have any whipped cream.
I used freshly squeezed OJ and Splenda for the sugar, but didn't get any of the "cream" flavor. But that could be because I used skim milk instead of whole milk. In spite of that, it was natural tasting and refreshing, and we sipped on it while reading the Sunday newspaper this morning.
Tried this recipe exactly as printed and my family loved it! I will definitely add this recipe to my list. ---Stay home mom
Never making this again. It's not the recipe that's bad. It was the frozen orange juice!
When you refrigerate it the drink gets all clumpy and you need to add more juice.
The orange flavor wasn't strong, but I still liked it. I doubled the recipe and also added a small frozen banana that I had on hand and skipped the ice. I never add sugar to a smoothie until after I've tasted it. Good call here because the sweetness was just right for me. I also added a few scoops of vanilla protein powder. This came out more frothy, probably because I didn't add the ice. Just delicious, and a smoothie I'm sure to make again!
I love all things creamsicle flavored and this recipe is great! I followed the recipe and based other reviews I added some fresh peach slices, a dash of vanilla extract, a small scoop of vanilla ice cream and a splash of half-n-half. I used my nutribullet and it was ready in no time! Thanks for the recipe!
