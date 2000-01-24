Best chili I've ever had. I'm not sure that it matters (although some reviewers seem to think so) but I'm in TX and my husband was born and raised here. We were both blown away by this chili. Neither of us thought it was too sweet or too hot or too anything. The ingredients came together in perfect harmony and it was just right. Not a drop was wasted and I'm happy to report that it freezes very well. I've made this recipe twice now. The first time I made it as written. At the end of the cook time, it tasted fantastic but was a little thinner than I prefer so I drained and rinsed a can of black beans, pulsed them in the food processor to mash them up, and then mixed them into the chili. It thickened right up and went from a 4.5 to 5 stars. Second time I made a couple changes. Drained and rinsed kidney beans and only used 2 cans. Doubled tomatoes and drained them. Chili had a much better consistency but still wasn't quite thick enough so I stirred in a can of mashed black beans again and voila. I'll do it this way every time now. Oh, I couldn't find my whole cumin seeds anywhere the second time so I subbed 1/2 T ground cumin. Still delish. I'll use whole cumin in the future but just mentioning in case anyone is wondering if it can be subbed and by how much. Both times making this chili I used Shiner Bohemian Black Lager and Anaheim Peppers. The first time I used Starbucks Pike Place Coffee and the second time I used Starbucks Mocha Coffee.