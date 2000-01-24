Chili I
Thick and spicy chili. Coffee and beer give this chili a unique and dynamite flavor. Garnish with shredded cheese and diced chile peppers.
As a side note, I always chuckle when people rate a recipe without first trying it "as-written" and then say it isn't good. With this recipe in particular, following the instructions at least once is lesson in learning you won't regret. We were very impressed with this chili. We did make it as written, the only variable being the "dark beer" we selected (since the recipe doesn't specify a brand). We chose not to use Guiness and used a locally brewed dark that's a bit less sweet since previous reviews had suggested that the recipe had too much sugar. I'd have to agree. Next time we make it (and it was good enough that there will be a next time!), we'll cut back on cocoa and just a bit on the sugar, as other reviewers suggested. That said, as-is, it's an excellent recipe. I strongly encourage you to make it exactly as written first, so you know what adjustments you need to suit your taste--it's not "too" anything--it has a nice mix of sweet and spice and it's hard to say how much you'll need to adjust to suit your taste. The balance of flavors is really quite impressive. In other regards, the texture, consistency, and ratio of meat & beans is just right.Read More
I made this recipe for an informal chili "contest" among friends and was disappointed that the flavor was too sweet. However, when I pulled the leftovers out of my refridgerator the next day, the flavors had mingled and mellowed into something I can only describe as fantastic! If you're making the chili to eat the same day, decrease the sugar, by all means. But if you've got the time, let the pot chill; the result is well worth the wait.
absolutely amazing...I've actually been making this chili since last fall, but haven't rated it. as the weather has been a bit like fall here, it was time to bring out the famed chili recipe. three people stopped by sunday and decided to stay for dinner after sticking their fingers in the pot....they're still talking about it! I only use 1 chili pepper and 1 TBLSPN chili powder so it's not so spicy. I use guiness beer, espresso, 1 large can kidney beans, 1 large can pinto beans, and 1 small can black beans instead of entirely kidney. I teamed it with the amusement park cornbread recipe on this site...another fabulous find! thank you, thank you!
Bob's was the first chili recipe I found with over 300 reviews, so I knew it must have something unique going for it. I read the last 50 or so reviews and modifications, finding that the majority of reviewers commented on the marked enhancement of flavors when the chili was prepared a day in advance. Being a person who likes only mildly spicy food (my forehead starts to drip) I could see that modifications to the underlying spiciness would be easy. I like anything with beer in it (especially my stomach) and chocolate is also a favorite. My wife responded that with these flavors, it might be more Mexican. My recipe modifications consisted of following others' lead and mixing the type of beans (1 can kidney, black, chili and Great Northern), reducing the sugar a bit, also I substituted 3/4 # of coarsely ground beef for the sirloin. I like a thicker chili so I poured off the liquid of all but the chili beans, as they were in a "chili sauce" with cumin and cayenne. I used only 2 hot chili peppers, finely chopped, and reduced the chili powder to about 2 1/2 T. I had some Bitburger Bier and knew that it was a bit more "hoppy" or bitter, but I think any beer will do. My preparation modifications consisted of mixing all but the cooked ingredients first and letting them cohabit in the frig for several hours. I started the simmering process as I began to prepare the meat, onions and garlic, then mixed them into the simmering pot and let it carry on for a couple of hours. Th
Hi Everyone. I am the original poster of this recipe. I posted it back in 2000 under the name ROBTX99, which I no longer use. I want to thank everyone for their great reviews, and suggestions. I spent a few years developing this recipe until I got just how I wanted it. I also now reduce the sugar a little at the suggestion of reviews received. Someone recently posted that this is a copy of a recipe used by Sam Adams. Not sure where that came from since this is my orignal recipe that I have been making since the 1990's. It has won numerous chili cookoffs over the years. Thanks again and ENJOY!
Excellent Chili recipe. I love it because it has so much rich flavor, not just a tomato based chili flavor. The steak chunks are perfectly tender and delicious. Made this last night for the 6th time. I finally have it down with modifications. The suggestions I have are 1. Use 1\4 cup brown sugar, I got many "too sweet" complaints. 2. Drain and rinse beans before adding. 3. Bump Ground beef to 1 1\2 pounds and sirloin to at least 1 pound. 4. Use other beans besides Kidney, I split 50-50 between black and dark red kidney. 5. Add a second can of diced tomatoes. The chili is much better the next day, my wife said it is the best batch so far. If you use 4 jalapeno peppers I think it gives a perfect medium heat on the chili.
Made this the other night for the family. I used Samuel Adams Black Lager for the beer, Starbucks Christmas Blend for the coffee and homemade veal stock I keep on hand for the beef broth. I also used half kidney beans, half black. I used four different peppers that looked good in the market at the time. In this case 1 Anaheim, 1 Serrano, 1 Jalapeño and 1 Poblano--these are mostly on the less hot side of the Scoville scale. People, when the recipe calls for "hot chile peppers" you're not going to find them in the market marked as such, there are MANY kinds of chile peppers and the ones you choose will make your recipe more or less hot. For example, if you replaced Habanero for the Anaheim in the peppers I used you'd have a MUCH higher heat content. It turned really well. My wife--not a big chili fan--loved it. I used the full brown sugar and liked the sweetness. I would recommend trying it full sugar first to see if you prefer it that way. It starts out sweet and the chili peppers kick in as an after-taste. Served it with cheddar corn bread and the leftover beer and it was a big hit. The next day it was even better as the flavors come together and sirloin really tenderizes while marinating in the chili overnight. My only complaint is that it had too many beans. But that's a personal preference. Next time I'll cut the beans in half and add more meat instead.
This chili is awesome!!!!! The sweetness balances out the spiciness; the spiciness brings out the sweetness. A perfect combination. This recipe was such a hit!! I was a bit skeptical about some of the ingredients and had to put a little $$ into buying the spices, but ohmigod, is it worth it! I used just ground beef, and also wasn't sure which peppers to buy, so I used the ones labeled "long hot peppers", which added only a green pepper flavor. Absolutely DO NOT leave out the cayenne pepper!!! I did the first time and it was okay, just a little blah. My second batch I added the cayenne and WOW, what a difference. Probably could leave out the cayenne if you used hotter peppers like jalapeno or serrano, etc. This recipe is a definite "keeper" and is definitely worth the extra prep work and buying the extra spices that I didn't have on hand. I will definitely be making this chili again. I usually hate chunks of vegetables but it all cooks down together and is soooo good! The addition of coffee, cocoa, and dark beer "scared" me at first since i don't like beer and had never used coffee and cocoa in anything other than desserts, but NO WORRIES, MON. Don't be scared. This stuff is awesome exactly as the author wrote it!!!
The thing I regret most about this recipe is that I HAD to sample it before serving and then I was too full by dinner time! I did, on the other hand watch my husband go back again & again! I browned the ground beef & sirloin, drained it & threw it in the crock pot for 7 hours (it was still sweet after about 4 hours, so I let it keep going). I will add a little more "heat" next time (we like it hot & the kids eat my regular version). Thanks Bob!
I found that the taste was much better the day after the chili was made. This recipe was a lot of work compared with my other dishes and I am not sure if it was worth the effort.
Best chili ever! I love the unique flavor that the coffee, beer and cocoa add!! I did however change the recipe a bit after trying it. First off, I agree with several other reviewers about cutting down on the brown sugar. The original version was much too sweet for me! Also, I only use top sirloin (or any roast that I find on sale) and no ground beef. I cube the meat and marinate it overnight in my crockpot in the fridge with the onions, garlic, beer, coffee, beef broth, sugar, peppers and all the spices. Next morning, I turn on the crockpot and let it cook all day while I'm at work. When I get home, I add the diced tomotoes, tomato paste and kidney beans and cook for another 1/2 hr or so. Using the crockpot is the least work for me and gives me a great chili with very tender meat chunks. Yummy! Thanks Bob!!
This chili turned out wonderful! I will definately be making this again...
This is great chili! There is absolutely nothing ordinary about this recipe- which is what made me want to try this. I love the fact that it is a blend of odd ingredients and not the usual bland, easy, safe route! I blended all the wet ingredients into a dutch oven and refrigerated it for 24 hours- giving it a chance to meld. Then I added the meat and let it simmer for 2 hours. I used 2 cans of kidney beans and 2 cans of pintos. Omitted the corriander (which was $5.00 a bottle) and cut the sugar in half like others suggested. I, too, added an extra tablespoon of chili powder (4 1/2 total). It was so good! I used low sodium broth and forgot the salt (!). It needed it. Next time I wont forget the salt! Try this recipe. You will be so proud of the results! It is a keeper!!
Okay folks, yes I tweaked as I know what I'm doing cooking for 40 yrs. However, this recipe was interesting with the coffee/beer/cocoa ingredients. So, I tried it out minus all that brn sugar (no thanks) and I added my own personal tried an true ingredients. I only had left over stale beer to use, and some beef stock from a carton. I use the instant coffee crystals that come in individual packets. I like a chili that is more of a soup then a thick mess so. Only used 1/2 6 oz tomato paste. Added my own chili powder I make more cumin. I love it with those 3 ingredients I never thought to use. Just saying. Don't get all heated because I do stuff my own way.
Made this last night, following the suggestion to cut back on the brown sugar. Used Sam Adams Chocolate Bock, and a tablespoon of instant coffee (I had a request not to make it too watery) and the flavors were great. I left out the chiles, as my chili seasoning blend has a lot of heat. When I mentioned the ingredients, I got some strange looks, but we all agreed it had wonderful depth and flavor. Will be making it again, and may be adding some ground chipotle for an ever richer taste.
First off I have to say, this is NOT a chili for those who like the "Chili-in-a-box", or the Chili spice or chili-mix-in-a-box that you buy at the store. This is for the more bold of us who love to search and find a blend of different chili recipes to have to on hand to suit the most varying of tastes. This one is a KILLER recipe, worth purchasing every spice, beer, and as mentioned different chili's to use. I baked cheese & corn bread right on top of this chili for a complete meal and it was extra extrodinary. My hats off to you Bob!
Nice complexity of flavors! I had no sirloin, so I used all ground beef, ground cumin instead of cumin seed, one large jalapeno instead of the 4 chili peppers, and I added 1/4 cup cornmeal to the mix as my family likes the hint of masa flavor. After browning the ground beef, onions and garlic, I threw it all in the crock pot for the afternoon. Next time I will use just 1/4 cup of brown sugar as this batch was just a tad too sweet for our taste. Overall, a winner!
I know I don't need to add more stars but this recipe deserves it! I've been making this for over a year now and it's a hit every time. I make extra and freeze it because it's that good! I double the ground beef because my boyfriend loves meaty chili and use a full pound of steak. I also use fresh cut roma tomatoes and don't worry about peeling or seeding them. I also use two cans kidney beans, one can black beans, and one can pinto beans and Killian's beer. I have never heard a bad word about this chili. Use all ingredients, don't be afraid of the strange ones! I serve with Cinnamon Rolls III from this site which are to die for as well. Yum! ****Update**** I just finished putting all ingredients in to the crock pot and came online to check out new reviews. I noticed the nutrition information for this recipe and got to thinking. The recipe never states that the meat should be drained, but I always do. I probably stand there straining for a good minute and a half w/ a steady stream of grease coming out of the pan. I think this greatly reduces the caloric content w/o sacrificing taste, in my opinion. Also, I am a believer in draining and rinsing the beans before adding them as this will wash off lots of sodium. With salt already added to the chili, it doesn't need any more. I also add an extra can of tomato paste and two small cans of tomato sauce since I use fresh tomatoes. Still a fantastic fall recipe. This is the first time we've had this meal since winter and I can't wait!
I had doubts about the cocoa powder and beer, but I tried it anyway. I can't believe how subtle the two ingredients turned out to be, and it's amazing how complimentary they are to this recipe. Those two things really make the chili! I brought some chili into work and every single person loved it! It's that good. I left out the jalepenos as a personal preference, and in the future I'll leave out the sirloin. Ground beef is enough as far as meat is concerned. I'll be making this again.
This was amazing chili bursting with incredible flavor. I followed the recipe exactly as written, but added quite a few splashes of Tobasco for more heat. The next time I make this (and there will be a next time!!!), I will adjust with a few changes -- add more cubed sirloin, drain the beef mixture after browning, and also drain the kidney beans. The recipe didn't call for these steps, and I thought the mixture came out very soupy. I had to add some dissolved corn starch during the last 1/2 hour of cooking to thicken it up a bit. I may also add an additional can of diced tomatoes (drained) as I like the texture of having more tomato pieces.
How many reviews are we up to now? It doesn't matter; this recipe is incredible and deserves all the praise it can get! I planned on making it one night and then got called out to dinner with a friend. I put all the components together in bowls (step 1 in one bowl and step 2 in another) and left them in the fridge for 3 or 4 days before actually cooking. By this time, the beer had gone flat, but no worries. I think the flavors all melded nicely in the fridge and my first bite of this coffee-chocolate-beer concoction knocked my socks off. DO NOT HALF THIS RECIPE! You'll regret it as you'll wish you had more of this wonderful dish. I used 2 jalapenos and one long green chili (anaheim?) but found it could use even more spice than that. Enjoy! Thanks Bob!
IF YOU PLAN ON ADDING CORN CHIPS TO THE TOP OF YOUR CHILI, THIS RECIPE IS NOT FOR YOU. This chili is a perfect 10. Doubters don't be fooled; this is not your average, run of the mill chili that we have all gotten used to eating, but what my wife affectionately coined, "the Beef Wellington of Chili." I changed nothing (although I doubled the cubed sirlion and added ground sirlion instead of straight gound beef) and could not believe the wonderful flavors this chili produced. It was unlike anything we had ever tasted. All of the other postings say how good this chili is the next day; I can't wait for lunch tomorrow. Thank you so much Bob, this is by far the best recipe I have ever encountered on allrecipe.com. David and a very happy Wife
I don't know how, with all the diverse tastes people have, that this chili can satisfy everyone--but it does. I had men tell me that this is the best chili they've had in their lives! (I followed the recipe exactly, using mild chili peppers.) It tasted a bit different each time I made it--and when my mother made it--but I recommend following the recipe exactly. It'll taste even better the next day.
I liked (not loved) this chili, but left out a tbsp of chili powder, only added 1 chili pepper and substituted pinto and white beans for the kidney beans. Also, another reviewer said they definitely could taste the beer and coffee in the recipe, but my family (who doesn't like beer or coffee) couldn't taste either at all! Also, I really love sweet things, but this was a little too sweet with the whole 1/2 cup of brown sugar.
The worst chili recipe I have ever encountered. I don't understand, I could swear that I cooked it exactly as listed, but did half the brown sugar. I slow cooked for 10 hours, and it came out bitter tasting with the taste of coffee and beer very prevalent. I almost want to try again because with that many reviews, I MUST have messed up somewhere, however I don't want to waste my money on it. Sorry. :-(
loved this recipe!! was a little afraid of the beer coffee coco combo but it really worked to make a rich yummy chilli!!!
Great chili recipe! I was a little apprehensive about the amount of sugar in this recipe so I cut it by half and it was fine. The cayennne pepper added the perfect amount of spice so I substituted mild peppers for the hot. The beer, coffee and cocoa powder give this dish a wonderful full bodied flavor. My husband is the chili maker in our family and he thought this was much better than his own.
My wife used this recipe in her company chili cookoff and won FIRST place. Even beating her boss whose been the reighning chili champ.. Wonderful recipe. This recipe is awesome!! We used 3 peppers instead of 4 and used 1/4 cup brown sugar rather then the full amount. The starbucks verona and the guiness worked well together.Cut down on the beans and added only two cans. It was the only crock pot that was sitting empty, ha ha. Thanks for the recipe bob, we are making another batch today..
Absolutely my fave chili recipe. One pound of ground beef is enough, also reduced the beans down to 3 cans (2 kidney, 1 chili bean). Increased tomatos to 2 cans since I omited the coffee. Used red pepper flakes instead of cayenne. Used one anaheim pepper, chopped. Added in paprika and pepper. I threw it all into the crock pot on high for 3-4 hours.
Great, The kids loved this. I used half the brown sugar, Guiness as the beer, added twice the amount of sirloin and two links of mild italian sausage. I cooked it all day so that the liquid cooked down and it was nice and thick at the end of the evening.
This was an excellent recipe, and an especially good "base" recipe to work from and change to suit your tastes. The dark beer I used was from a local brewery and was Dogfish Head Chicory Stout, I also used chopped chipotle peppers in adobe sauce instead of regular hot peppers; 1 can kidney beans, 2 cans black beans, and 1 can pinto beans; and chicory coffee. The chicory flavors of the stout and coffee went really well with the brown sugar and cocoa flavor, and all melded well together, mellowing it out. The spice was also good from the chipotles - a good-tasting smokey rich heat. I didn't have any beef broth so I left that out. I used some corn starch mixed with some of the coffee to thicken, and I also like corn in my chili so I added drained canned corn which also gave the dish extra texture and color. Delcious!
We all loved this chili recipe. My 7 year old son had 3 bowls of it. It is a keeper. Much better than Wick Fowlers 3-Alarm Chili mix.
IT'S G R E A T!!! I have made it 5 times now...all you folks need to do is add a little more chili poweder(2 TBS) cut back on the brown sugar and coco powder and you will have people beggin' for more. It's good a good rich yummy flavor to it! A+++
This has definitely become my family's #! favourite chili recipe over the years! I love the perfect combination of the cocoa, coffee and beer and mixture of spices. The ingredients blend together in such a way that the unique combination gets wild raves from everyone I've ever served it to! The only thing I do differently is chop the beef sirloin into small cubes and brown it first, then add the ground beef, drain any grease and then add the onions garlic and after it's browned. This recipe makes a large quantity and freezes very well - either in plastic freezer bags, or sometimes I also add both rice and corn as well (which accompanies this chili recipe to a T) in the same container for a fully prepared freezer meal to save for later.
This is the best chili I have ever eaten!
Perhaps my hopes were too high! I really didn't like this chili much, nor did any of my guests. It was sweet!!! I'm from Chicago, so maybe thats why I didn't care for this. Chicago style chili would never have even a hint of sweet.
O.k., so this chili was THE BEST EVER! I am making mine in the slow cooker. It will probably take forever to cook beacuse everytime I pass through the kitchen I lift the lid to have another taste. I didn't follow the recipe exactly though. I used all ground beef. I also added black beans, a can of corn, and mushrooms. But as far as the beer, coffee, sugar, and cocoa go, I'll be using them when I make chili from now on. Oh, I also only used a third cup of brown sugar, and found the amount to be perfect. I LOVE the sweet taste with the background of heat. I'm so excited about this chili that I can't stop typing about it!
This is the only chili I make..never any leftovers I have to hide a bowl if I want one the next day. I'v made a couple of changes tho. Instead of using ground beef and cubed serloin. I use 2Lbs of stew beef cut up into about 1 inch cubes. cook with onions and garlic just until browned. mix all the ingrediants as directed.I also add 1 tsp of cinnamon. verry tasty!!! I cook it on a crockpot about 6 hrs. for best results cook in a cast iron pot hanging from a tripod over an open fire.I serv the chili over fritos with sour cream and sharp chedder cheese on top. Just remember from there on out it will be your job to make the chili !!!!
This was so delicious....I followed the recipe exactly except that I used jalapenos and some jalapeno juice from the jar and it was great... Served it with a slice of provolone cheese on top and garlic bread...Do not be scared by the ingredients it all comes together great!! Kiki (Brampton,ON,Canada)
Great chili! I am not sure if I'll be making again because it didn't taste like a traditional chili recipe, which is what my entire family loves. I followed the recipe exactly, but felt it was a bit on the sweet side and we all could taste the beer, which just didn't work.
Way too sweet even second day, funky tasting.
Been making this chili for a couple years now and it’s always a hit. I do cut the sugar back a bit, and add some green peppers but the spices I pretty much keep the same. Sometimes I don’t add beef broth if it’s a bit thin. Love it every time. Thank you!
OK-I did it. Let me tell you. Sounds crazy, but AMAZING. Flavor amazing. I made it the night before, but it tasted pretty good that night! I used Bud light and some hungarian hot pepper which was all they had at my food store I also used red kidney beans and cannoli beans and ground sirloin. FOLLOW THIS RECIPE WITH THE coffee and beer and brown sugar and you will really love it. My inlaws and outlaws are not chili people but I made it and they all loved it. THE BEST CHILI EVER!!
This has become my base chili recipe. Obviously, I change a thing here and there...it's chili after all! However, this recipe gives the most flavorful chili i've ever tasted. The beer/coffee addition is awesome!
Outstanding chili, I get rave reviews everytime I make it. I have changed things slightly but not much from the origianl recipe. I have a hispanic friend who says it reminds him of mole (I've never had mole before so I will have to take his word for it).
Out of this world! This is absolutely the best chili I have ever tasted! I served this at a sledding party -- for both kids and adults-- and everyone raved. There wasn't a speck left over. I used really rich,dark,flavorful Quebec beer and was afraid it might be too strong, but it was great. I substituted pork and beans in tomato sauce for half the kidney beans, and that was good, too. I will definitely add this to my list of "all time favorites"!
I have my own chili recipe but wanted to try something different. This recipe is awesome. This is not only my opinion but also from family and friends. I did cut the brown sugar in half and gave it more of a kick by using Rotel tomatoes in a can with chilis. I also let it sit over night in the fridge.
better than average, but i can't in good conscience give a chili recipe that calls for 1/2c. brown sugar 5 stars. i used 1T. and that was about right...
I have made this recipe about 6 times now. Original the first time, with a few changes along the way. Instead of beef sirloin, I use ground pork. Substitute ground cumin, a little more than a tablespoon. Nix the cocoa powder, add a dash of cinnamon, alternate beans - 2 cans red kidney beans, 2 cans black beans, and instead of hot chile peppers, I use a spattering of sweet peppers, and either some jalepeño's or a habanero. My husband thinks this is the best thing I make, and he regularly comes home from work with the ingredients to make it, and invites friends over to "try my wife's chili." So you know it's good.
I make a lot of different chilli recipes and this one is now our favorite!!
I am making this again because the first time it was ruined from all the sugar. Update: I made it again and it was not good. It had a tinny taste and the spices were not enough to cover that up. I guess my search for chili continues . . .
I made this recipe for a chili party and nobody liked it! I thought I couldn't go wrong with 600+ excellent ratings, but I was wrong! I followed the recipe exactly as stated and it was too sweet and too spicy (I love spice!). I used serrano peppers and I would recommend jalapenos to anyone who dares try this recipe. Most of my guests said that it lacked something, but we couldn't figure out what it was. Ironically, it was sweet and spicy, but lacked flavor! I would not recommend this recipe... Sorry, Bob! But, you have plenty of other fans!
I've been working with this recipe for about a year, trying to perfect it to my tastes and work out a few minor bugs. I've made at least 10 batches in 10 months, adjusting each time -- and now it is perfect. Basically, read the reviews and adjust logically. I made a zillion tweaks -- two of them were to slash the sugar and the tomato paste drastically. Make your own, as needed. I ain't telling the rest, because it's now winning me rave reviews everywhere and, basically, I'm competitive. :)
This is my absolute most favorite dish. Not just favorite chili... but favorite dinner. The flavors are zingy and slightly sweet and it makes my mouth water when smelling it cook.
This is the chili recipe that got me started. I was looking for a fun, complex, spicy chili like the ones I had in the midwest, and decided to try this. It's amazing, and what's best about it, is that it gives you a great base to experiment with and create your own, unique bowl of chili. The modifications I make are: No cocoa, half the amount of sugar, and the amount / type of chilis I use depends on who I'm making it for. For a mixed crowd with people who may not like overly spicy dishes, two completely seeded jalapenos will be just enough to give it the bite. If you like it nice and HOT, use 2 habaneros. Another great way is 1 habanero, 1 jalapeno and a teaspoon of Thai red chili sauce. Also, it is very important you use a good beer. I used to used cheap stuff at first and it's a waste. A nice dark, creamy European beer is the way to go.
I've been using this recipe for over a year now. Normally I find recipes and need to tweak them. Not in this case! I'd say it's perfect. Recently I've started preparing it all the night before, and cooking in the crockpot on "Low" for about 5 hours. I had to do this because my work schedule and such changed, so I have less time in the evening. Cooking it in the Crock was wonderful!
YUM! I loved this chili! I did lower the brown sugar to just a tablespoon because my dad doesn't like sweet chili. I would have liked it sweet too though. I also used just hamburger meat because of preference. I tasted it while it was cooking and increased the chili powder to 5 T and the cumin to 2 T. I like it to have a little bite. But overall this was a great recipe, you can just tweak it slightly for your tastes. Thanks!
Really, Really good. I didn't have the 1 1/2 hr simmer time to wait so I browned the meat and onion and put everything else in the crock pot for around 12 hrs on low. It turned out GREAT. From now on this is the only Chili receipe I will use.
Finally a chili recipe that is absolutely PERFECT! I've been using this recipe for over 2 years. My family, friends, and parents AND children of our soccer club get-togethers always ask me to bring this chili when we converge. I enjoy cooking and baking immensely, but I can't think of another recipe that I gave out more often than this one! Mega kudos :)
I loved this chili and so did my family. I would cut the sugar in half next time. I also used ground beef instead of sirloin. I didnt use the beer because it was too sweet already. I did 1/2 cup coffee, and i cut back on the peppers. Yum yum though!
delicious. Did not use diced meat
Fantastic !! I made it for a Fiesta theme party and it was a big hit . It's so easy to make as everything goes into one pot! The only thing I changed was instead of fresh chilies, I bought the diced tomatoes with chilies . I've made it 3 times since Sept.Thanks
Best chili I've ever had... My guests agree wholeheartedly. I was a little leary of the ingredients, and it smelled very strongly of beer at the beginning of the cooking stage, but the end result was out of this world. I used 2 cans kidney beans and 2 cans black beans for variety. YUM, YUM!
I have made this chili several times to rave reviews from friends. I usually leave out the cubed beef and go with ground turkey instead to try for a healthier take. I've added chopped corn (you can throw the frozen corn right in just do it early so it'll cook), various types of beans, bell peppers- it's always delicious. This is a sweet chili with a hot kick to it. It's definitely unique- and it reminds me of college since it had my 4 food groups from college: sugar, chocolate, coffee and beer!
This was an excellent chili! Delicious and better the next day. I advise to make ahead & let the flavors really come out. I used green chili peppers 5 rather than 8 (I doubled the recipe). It had just the right amount of heat for us. I like a sweet chili with some kick but not enough that you are sweating. This was perfect. The sirloin made a richer heartier chili. I didn't have a dark beer so threw in some regular Budweiser. Will make again. Additional info as of 4/18/07 - Okay, have made this again... Even my 2 yr old can't get enough of it! You have got to make this chili. I do not add the cayene pepper until the end and add little by little until I get the heat that I am looking for. I am going to make this for a chili cookoff in the fall.
this was good, but it lacked something...(??) ate half, the other half is in my freezer.. not super impressed, going to try another recipe to find my 'keeper' .. but still a good one.
My son said I made the world's best chili after I made this. I made it for a church potluck and the whole pot got devoured. I sometimes double the recipe and freeze leftovers. Last time I made this my husband helped and sauteed the onions and garlic first in some leftover bacon grease, which is not all that healthy for you but gave it a great flavor.
This is the best chili ever. Cook it every superbowl and it's gone with 20mins. Huge hit! I agree with only using half the sugar.
Good, interesting tasting chili! With conflicting reviews on the amount of sugar, I tried to add the sugar to taste but with all the spices, etc. it was hard to tell when it was enough. I ended up putting in just umder the 1/2 cup it called for. The result was definitely sweet. Even with the super strong coffee and beer I put in. Next time, 1/4 cup will be enough for me. I suggest others do the same and add more if they'd like at the end. I liked the chunks of cubed sirloin along with the ground beef -- nice touch. I do have a craving for a more tomato-y chili with the traditional taste so this won't be my regular chili although now that I've bought all the different spices, I will be making this again and again!
This is delicious and filling, although I thought it was way too sweet! I would definatly decrease the sugar quite a bit, otherwise, delicious!
The initial tast makes you think it is going to be good but after it sets alittle while it is not so good!!!
I rated this recipe back in 2000. This is still our favorite Chili recipe. My review is as follows: This Recipe was FABULOUS. I cut back a bit on the spices: 1 Tablespoon of Chili powerder, 1/2 teaspoon of the 1 teaspoon spices And only 1 peppper.....because I could tell from the ingredients that it would be two hot for my taste and stomach. I also cut the kidney beans in half and added some a cup of corn. I have for a long time, been looking for a good chili recipe. This is definately a keeper!
I made this chili and was shocked at how great it was. There are so many flavors that attack your tongue. It's amazing!!!! It wasn't spicy enough for me so I did add extra chili pepper and cayenne pepper. Otherwise the best chili I've ever had!!
A bit intimidating, but in the end, a true confidence builder for the chili first timer! I've eaten my fair share of chili (i'm from Ohio, most of it influenced by the Cincinnati variety) but have never made it. I spent a winter Sunday morning putting this puppy together, hauled it over to a late Christmas celebration, and three people at nearly the entire batch. For whatever reason, I decided to make a couple of modifications. I skipped the cubed sirloin and just bumped the ground (chuck) a little, doubled the garlic (i convinced myself they were small cloves), exchanged both tomato products with a large (29oz) can of tomato sauce (i don't like bits of tomato), halved the bean count, and for peppers, i used one anaheim, two jalepenos and one _fourth_ of a habanero. After reading all of the reviews, I was curious about the brown sugar. I asked my mom about it and she said "you're making chili, not sloppy joes!", so i skipped it...but in the end, added about a teaspoon and a half of molasses just for the mental image of it pouring in. As far as process goes, i think the one big winner was a recommendation from my step-dad. In step 2, i switched the sauces and the spices. After the meat, garlic and onions were browned and ready to go, i (forgot to drain them and) poured the spices in. I kept the heat low and just let the whole heavenly combo get to know each other while cleand and chopped (or in the case of the habanero, chippity-chop-chopped) the peppers
The ingredients seem a litte odd for chili as I've known it, but like others I tried it without changing the recipe much (I omitted the chili peppers). I have to say this was the best chili I've ever eaten and my wife said the same. It's down right addicting! Anyone reading this should throw away any other chili recipes because this is the only one you'll need. If it's better then next day like others have said, then I can't wait for tomorrow!!!
WOW! This was AMAZING! THE BEST CHILI I HAVE EVER HAD ALTHOUGH I CHANGED A FEW THINGS..........ONLY USED GROUND BEEF, ADDED TWO CANS OF DICED TOMATOES (ONE WITH CHILI SEASONING AND ON W JALAPENOS) ONE PACKET OF HOT SPICY CHILI POWDER, A COUPLE GOYA SEASONING PACKETS AND CUT THE BEANS DOWN TO HALF! IF I MADE THIS AT THE CHILI COOK-OFF I WOULD DEFINATELY WIN! MY BOYFRIEND LOVED IT! WE ATE THE WHOLE THING IN TWO DAYS AND HE COULDNT BELIEVE IT! THANKS 4 THE GREAT RECIPE!
I followed all of the directions exactly and it didn't turn out the way I thought it would be. The flavor is too bizarre, hot and tangy at the same time. My family said it was too spicy and they didn't quite like the flavor such as beer (Wicked Ale) and coffee in it. I'm sure this recipe is popular with other people but this isn't what I was looking for. I would definitely NOT make this again. Onto my search for the perfect chili! 9/15/2004 - I'm surprised people still rate this so high.
This chili was very good, but the only reason I gave it 4 stars is that I like my chili thick, and this one was a little thinner than I would prefer. Next time, I will not put any sugar in it and cut down on the water. Great overall though.
Wow! This is the first review I've written, and there's a reason for it! While I was making this chili, I would taste it periodically and hated it. I used Guiness like recommended and had used jalepeno peppers instead of chili peppers. I was starting to think I had something wrong with my taste buds considering all the positive reviews. After it was done, I added shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream...a must do...because that made this chili without a doubt the best I've ever had. I eliminated one can of beans, and I do think that was plenty. But the ground beef and sirloin really make this a chunky soup. yummy!
Absolutely the best chili I have ever eaten! Toss out all those other chili recipes you may have collected. Thickest and tastiest you will ever enjoy!
I can see why some people like this mix, but I don't consider it to be chili. It tastes more like barbequed beef with a sweet barbeque sauce. Made this an another chili for a party, and people who arrived late got to eat this because the other one was gone. Only my one brother liked it because he was starving, and his wife doesn't cook for him often. I think this might be more of a Cincinatti chili, rather than a Texas Chili.
Too sweet for my likings...
Best chili I've ever had. I'm not sure that it matters (although some reviewers seem to think so) but I'm in TX and my husband was born and raised here. We were both blown away by this chili. Neither of us thought it was too sweet or too hot or too anything. The ingredients came together in perfect harmony and it was just right. Not a drop was wasted and I'm happy to report that it freezes very well. I've made this recipe twice now. The first time I made it as written. At the end of the cook time, it tasted fantastic but was a little thinner than I prefer so I drained and rinsed a can of black beans, pulsed them in the food processor to mash them up, and then mixed them into the chili. It thickened right up and went from a 4.5 to 5 stars. Second time I made a couple changes. Drained and rinsed kidney beans and only used 2 cans. Doubled tomatoes and drained them. Chili had a much better consistency but still wasn't quite thick enough so I stirred in a can of mashed black beans again and voila. I'll do it this way every time now. Oh, I couldn't find my whole cumin seeds anywhere the second time so I subbed 1/2 T ground cumin. Still delish. I'll use whole cumin in the future but just mentioning in case anyone is wondering if it can be subbed and by how much. Both times making this chili I used Shiner Bohemian Black Lager and Anaheim Peppers. The first time I used Starbucks Pike Place Coffee and the second time I used Starbucks Mocha Coffee.
I have given VERY few recipes 5 stars...in my life, this one deserves it!!!! Good job Bob! Like others, I used all ground beef. I used 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, and 2 tablespoons ancho chili powder (instead of regular chili powder--ancho is milder and more dimensional). I used all kidney beans and drained them very well. Lastly, in lieu of fresh chile peppers I used only 2 canned chipotle peppers (in adobo sauce)--I love the smokey flavor they contribute. You will NOT be disappointed with this recipe. Note: serve with sour cream, grated cheddar, chopped fresh cilantro and sliced green onions, or chives.
This was really good and also froze well. The only thing I will change next time is to only add a half bottle of beer. I used a dark stout, which added great flavor, but overpowered. That's saying something coming from a beer lover! If you use a lighter beer it might be okay to use the whole thing.
I followed the recipe as closely as I could, only making changes to fit our family's liking. Used 2 1/2 pounds ground beef instead of the sirloin & 2 cans diced tomatoes (b/c it didn't look like it was enough)...oh & I didn't see hot chili peppers at the store, so I used one jalapeno instead. Came out fabulous! I made it in the crock pot for ease of transportation & it turned out great. Compliments all around. Served it with sour cream & cheese on top ...YUM!!
Would make again
We made this chili for about 2 years with no alterations and always loved it, especially when topped with sour cream and cheese. Recently our modifications have been small. We've reduced the number of chili peppers to 2 (usually choosing jalapenos) and we've added 1/2 cup of orange juice for a little more pizzazz. We've never thought it too sweet. You taste the sugar on the attack, then the savory, and lastly the heat.
I've made this recipe many times since I first tried it in November 2000. The version I printed out then is the same minus the brown sugar. It works as a vegetarian chili as well, using Match Meats ground beef.
Great chili but a bit spicy for me.
My husband is a chili freak so I was looking for a good recipe that would really knock his socks off....this is it! I made the recipe exactly as written and the results were wonderful. Easy to make and bursting with flavor. Thanks for the recipe Bob!
I have never made chili and haven't had it in probably 15 years so I waited to review it until I got real chili eaters to taste it. RAVE REVIEWS. I almost made it in the slow cooker and I'm glad I didn't because of the amount of liquid. I cut the brown sugar to 1/8 c. based on other reviews and cut to two peppers but will use 4 next time. Only used 2 cans of beans in the hopes that my bean-hating husband would try it (no such luck). I cooked it longer than suggested just to make it a little thicker. If I'm being honest, I ate it for dinner, breakfast (yes, breakfast) and dinner again. Already sharing the recipe. Thank you!!!
Way too sweet. A day later improved it slightly, but still too sweet. And this coming from somebody who loves sweet BBQ.
Amazing! The dark beer added deep, rich flavor.
nice chili. very complex flavors. cooked the night before eating. i used more meat as someone suggested and less beans. i would skip the steak it was dry and maybe put in pork next time. we loved it.
The depth of flavor in this chili is amazing. I followed the recipe exactly this first time. I was suprised it was so soupy though. My family did not like that it was soupy but did like the taste. I did use the crock pot and cooked on high for 5 hours and did brown and drain the meat. So much better than packaged chili mix. Will make it again. Upate..I made this again and cut out liquid by draining and rinsing beans and lowering amounts of all other liquids. Can out much better the 2nd time! 2017 - This is our go to Chili recipe now! We love it! I have given it out to many others who also love it! I always get mega kudos when I make it for parties.
Absolutey wonderful recipe. I consider myself somewhat of a chili snob or aficionado--that sounds so much better than snob-- Anyway I tweaked this wonderful dish only slightly to suit my tastes. I added one can of refried beans for 30 minutes to thicken slightly and I also added some XXX hot sauce (2 TBS.) and floated 2 Habaneros or Scotch Bonnetts for the full 2 hours. Cut brown sugar to a third. This gets better with age. Its now 9:35 AM and I'm finishing up yet another bowl. Thanks Bob
THIS RECIPE WAS GOING ALONG GREAT, GOOD FLAVOR - UNTIL - I ADDED THE SUGAR. WOULD NOT RECOMMEND THE SUGAR. I CONTINUED TO SPICE TO OVERCOME THE SWEET TASTE, BUT COULDN'T. HAD TO THROW AWAY THE ENTIRE BATCH. WOULD TRY IT NEXT TIME SIMMERED FOR THE 1.5 HRS WITHOUT SUGAR
