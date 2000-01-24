Chili I

1758 Ratings
  • 5 1390
  • 4 222
  • 3 82
  • 2 23
  • 1 41

Thick and spicy chili. Coffee and beer give this chili a unique and dynamite flavor. Garnish with shredded cheese and diced chile peppers.

By ROBTX99

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook onions, garlic, ground beef and cubed sirloin in oil for 10 minutes, or until the meat is well browned and the onions are tender.

  • Mix in the diced tomatoes with juice, dark beer, coffee, tomato paste and beef broth. Season with brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, cocoa powder, oregano, cayenne pepper, coriander and salt. Stir in 2 cans of the beans and hot chile peppers. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

  • Stir in the 2 remaining cans of beans, and simmer for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 1413.6mg. Full Nutrition
