Microwave Meatball Sandwich in Ten Minutes

Working girl here who likes quick and delicious. This meatball sub is made from frozen meatballs and purchased spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese, in the microwave. Total prep and cook time will be less than 10 minutes per sandwich if preparing several sandwiches, and will depend on microwave wattage.

By UNCgal

prep:
3 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 sandwiches
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the meatballs into a glass baking dish and heat in the microwave until hot, about 45 seconds per 6 meatballs. Remove from the microwave, add the spaghetti sauce, cover and return to the microwave. Heat until bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes depending on your microwave.

  • Spoon the meatballs and sauce onto the rolls and top each one with two slices of provolone cheese. Return to the microwave and heat until cheese melts, about 15 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
892 calories; protein 42.1g; carbohydrates 95.7g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 108.3mg; sodium 1993.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

bellydancer
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2008
I had spaghetti sauce and meatballs leftovers, so decided to make a meatball sub. I heated up the meatballs and sauce, put on a lightly oven toasted hoagie roll, (brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with garlic powder), added mozzarella cheese to the top, and melted it in the microwave. It is very quick and easy. With leftover meatballs, I think it only took about 5 mins! Read More
bellydancer
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2008
I had spaghetti sauce and meatballs leftovers, so decided to make a meatball sub. I heated up the meatballs and sauce, put on a lightly oven toasted hoagie roll, (brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with garlic powder), added mozzarella cheese to the top, and melted it in the microwave. It is very quick and easy. With leftover meatballs, I think it only took about 5 mins! Read More
Mrs. Corey Snow
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2009
This was a great addition to my recipie box. My husband and kids loved the taste. And I loved how easy it is! Sometimes I'll add 1/2 tsp of Liquid Smoke to change the taste a bit. Read More
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2010
This was a great easy sandwich. I used about 1 cup of sauce and just spread it on the bottom of the bread and then topped with homemade meatballs fresh from the oven and cheese. Fast easy and delicious. This was a great quick meal. Read More
MSPAX1
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2013
Made when my stove went on the fritz have since bout a new one. Worked great for a microwave meal. Read More
Alfie Kassing
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2020
2 of the 26oz Kroger Meatballs and 4 jars of spaghetti sauce all in a slow cooker set on HIGH and left for like 5 hours. Put in hoagie bread with provolone. Boom! No microwave needed and kids loved it. Read More
Mystery Road Trip
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2019
Used pizza sauce instead of spaghetti sauce. One of our family's new favorites. Read More
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2016
Just as advertised quick and easy. Worked perfect for a Daytona 500 Party. Read More
