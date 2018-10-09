Apple Pie Wedges

This is an apple pie flavored shortbread cookie. It is wonderful for a holiday brunch, as well as a simple dessert for an intimate holiday dinner. They are also simple to make.

Recipe by nicole

prep:
45 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 wedges
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar at medium speed until fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and apple butter. Add flour, cinnamon, apple pie spice, and vanilla. Beat at low speed until well blended.

  • Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a 6-inch disc on waxed paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Invert one disc of dough into ungreased 9-inch round pie plate. Press dough into plate with lightly floured hands, covering plate completely. Flute edges using the handle of a wooden spoon. Deeply score into 8 wedges. Prick surface using tines of fork. Repeat steps with remaining disc of dough and another pie plate.

  • Bake 35 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove to wire rack. Cool completely and cut into wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 12g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 83.5mg. Full Nutrition
