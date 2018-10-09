Apple Pie Wedges

After reading the other reviews I decided to add salt to this recipe. Other than that I thought was following the recipe very closely but when it came to forming the disks it was very very soft. I had to wet my fingers because the dough was so sticky wet. It took much longer to cook. I appreciate that all ovens are different but when I took this out of the oven initially, it was too soft in the centre, so I put it back for about another half hour. I I don't know that it tastes like apple pie but, in spite of upping the spices, it is a nice, kind of spicy shortbread I would make again and really increase the spices and/or add more apple butter and increase the flour.

