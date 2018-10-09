Apple Pie Wedges
This is an apple pie flavored shortbread cookie. It is wonderful for a holiday brunch, as well as a simple dessert for an intimate holiday dinner. They are also simple to make.
After reading the other reviews I decided to add salt to this recipe. Other than that I thought was following the recipe very closely but when it came to forming the disks it was very very soft. I had to wet my fingers because the dough was so sticky wet. It took much longer to cook. I appreciate that all ovens are different but when I took this out of the oven initially, it was too soft in the centre, so I put it back for about another half hour. I I don't know that it tastes like apple pie but, in spite of upping the spices, it is a nice, kind of spicy shortbread I would make again and really increase the spices and/or add more apple butter and increase the flour.Read More
This was a HUGE disappointment!! It never really cooked in the middle, and it was almost bland. I added shredded granny smith apples and the apple butter along with the apple pie spice, and it still was missing something. I MAY try again, hopefully it will be better.Read More
I agree that the recipe is missing something- it's rather bland, although it has good spice flavor. It needs a little salt added, which can possibly be remedied by using salted butter. I drizzled icing over the top of them, and then my kids gobbled them down. I baked them for 27 minutes at 350, and the texture turned out perfect.
Not much apple flavor, which was a bit disappointing- that was why I made this recipe. I also tried one with pumpkin butter, not too pumpkiny either. Good shortbread though.
as written the recipe had a few problems.. the shortbread came out fine, but the apple spice part was really lacking. I used homemade apple butter which was very fresh and vibrant so that wasnt the issue. I tasted the dough before I baked it and I added a lot mere spices to it.. I used more cinnamon added more salt, nutmeg allspice and some ginger. The cookies came out with a nice taste but the apple was pretty faint. I made a glaze with some powdered sugar and apple butter.. that bumped the flavor up
