Baked Clam Dip

Rating: 5 stars WAS EASY TO MAKE AND TASTE GOOD. MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS ENJOY IT. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars UNBELIEVABLY AWESOME. I was actually looking for a crab dip but for some reason kept typing clam dip. Placed in a Hawaiian Bread Bowl. The dip went quickly. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe is only missing one key ingredient...Worcestershire sauce. A couple of dashes to taste will do. Also, I used half green onion and half yellow onion. Otherwise, love it! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I've been eating clam dip since I was old enough to put food in my mouth:) This recipe was really good. Try a couple dashes of worcestershire and canned whole baby clams, chopped. Gives it a little more of a seafood taste. Good Job! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Good and very easy. Rather on the bland side though but certainly very edible. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars My family recipe calls for one can of minced clams one 8 oz. cream cheese garlic salt dash of Worcestershire and lemon juice served cold with chips. I'm 51 and remember having this at EVERY family get together. Never tried it warm but this looks great and can't wait to try it. Thanks much. Go clams:) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I have the same one but I just serve it cold and serve with potatoe chips. I add some of the clam juice to give it a thinner consistency and also add lemon pepper. Sometimes I will add a little sour cream too.

Rating: 2 stars I didnt care for this. It was quite bland actually. No one cared for it wont make again...sorry.