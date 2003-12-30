Baked Clam Dip

Rating: 3.69 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a baked clam dip that we have enjoyed every year during the Holidays. My husband, David is always asking when am I going to prepare 'The Clam Dip'.

By Tammy Moore

Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, green onions, clams and lemon juice. Cut the top out of the bread and hollow the bread out. Pour the clam mixture into the bread bowl and place the bread top back on the bread bowl.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 60 minutes. Serve with the bread you removed from the loaf when hollowing it out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 45.4mg; sodium 289.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

TOBI01
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2003
WAS EASY TO MAKE AND TASTE GOOD. MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS ENJOY IT. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Foodie22
Rating: 3 stars
11/08/2010
This recipe is only missing one key ingredient...Worcestershire sauce. A couple of dashes to taste will do. Also, I used half green onion and half yellow onion. Otherwise, love it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
TOBI01
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2003
WAS EASY TO MAKE AND TASTE GOOD. MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS ENJOY IT. Read More
Helpful
(13)
SHIRENE
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2003
UNBELIEVABLY AWESOME. I was actually looking for a crab dip but for some reason kept typing clam dip. Placed in a Hawaiian Bread Bowl. The dip went quickly. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Foodie22
Rating: 3 stars
11/08/2010
This recipe is only missing one key ingredient...Worcestershire sauce. A couple of dashes to taste will do. Also, I used half green onion and half yellow onion. Otherwise, love it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
btbuilder
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2010
I've been eating clam dip since I was old enough to put food in my mouth:) This recipe was really good. Try a couple dashes of worcestershire and canned whole baby clams, chopped. Gives it a little more of a seafood taste. Good Job! Read More
Helpful
(4)
LYNN39SCAF
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2006
Good and very easy. Rather on the bland side though but certainly very edible. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lynette Barnes Taylor
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2014
My family recipe calls for one can of minced clams one 8 oz. cream cheese garlic salt dash of Worcestershire and lemon juice served cold with chips. I'm 51 and remember having this at EVERY family get together. Never tried it warm but this looks great and can't wait to try it. Thanks much. Go clams:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Teri Bonnett Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2012
I love this recipe! I have the same one but I just serve it cold and serve with potatoe chips. I add some of the clam juice to give it a thinner consistency and also add lemon pepper. Sometimes I will add a little sour cream too. Read More
GB4TITAN
Rating: 2 stars
12/18/2007
I didnt care for this. It was quite bland actually. No one cared for it wont make again...sorry. Read More
cookstephy
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2013
I rate it a five with some changes. I added a jalapeño used chopped up razor clams that I cooked with the onion before adding to the cream cheese mixture and 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce. Read More
