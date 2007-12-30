Chocolate Pecan Pie II
This is a favorite for the chocolate pecan lovers at our house!
this is awesome! the second time i made it, it was way better. the second time, i didn't mix in the chocolate chips and pecans into the filling. i put the chocolate chips on the bottom of the pie (on the crust), before i put the filling in. then, i added the filling. last, i put all the pecans on top. also, i put foil over the top for the last 15 minutes or so because the first time i made it, the top got too done and almost burnt tasting. it was perfect this time. my husband LOVES it and he is a huge pecan pie fan from the south.Read More
Was so not impressed with this pie. It didnt set up and the middle was all mooshy, I did it to the recipe instructions exactly and even baked it 10 minutes more to see if it would set. My husband is from the south and I make pecan pies all the time. I will definitely not be making this one again.Read More
i read that this pie served 8 - so i assumed it would make one pie...not two. i poured the entire batter into one pre-made graham cracker crust pan and it took a long time for the middle to solidify. i ended up keeping it in the oven at a lower temperature for an additional 40 minutes. in the end it came out fine. very rich and very yummy.
This is the very best chocolate pecan pie recipe there is. One thing, it only makes one pie unless you want two very small pies. No, thank you, one very full, very delicious pie. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe helped impress my family and friends enough to forgot all my shortcomings.
It was great. Made the two pies with a "ready made" Graham crust (so I cheated), but nobody was able to tell the difference, 'cause the reviews from the family memebers were: "Hey this is just like the restaurant". Next time I will try with a normal dough to see the difference; but the Gaham was great; very rich , very tasteful!
I am just waiting impatiently for it to cool but the little bit I have already had is worth five stars, and my house smells amazing! One thing though, this did just fill one large pie crust for me and took a lot longer than the 45 minutes it said. I kept putting it back in 10 minutes at a time, I think it was actually more like 75 minutes for me. I covered it after 45 to keep it from scorching and it came out looking fantastic. I can't wait to cut into this one!
Very Good! My sister and I thought it EASY to make and tasted great! Maybe a few less chocolate chips. A new family favorite.
this was a huge hit lae bust thanksgiving. I forgot to add the butter, but no one could tell!
We have made this pie many many times, and it is always well received. We follow the changes recommended by "crystal" with perfect results. Rather than mix everything together, we put the chocolate chips on the crust first, pour in the filling, and add the pecans to the top. We also loosely cover with foil for the last 15 minutes to prevent the crust from becoming overdone.
Very good!
FANTASTIC but with one change. I browned the butter and let it cool while I assembled the rest and preheated the oven. Browned butter makes everything taste better and this was no exception! Wonderful pie! Use your largest, deepest pie plate for this one or it will overflow!!
I am a chocolate and pecan lover...this was the best and easiest pie to make.
I always got rave reviews on my Pecan pies every Thanksgiving, but I wanted to switch it up a bit and try the Chocolate Pecan Pie. This is now the new family favorite! Great recipe!
I have made this pie twice now for different family get-togethers. We didn't get to bring home leftovers either time! Great tasting and easy to make.
If you want a pie that looks and tastes as basic and effortless as it can be, this is it. But, it was easy to make and I did have one person compliment it (though my family was very dissapointed, they usually love my pies). I followed the recipe excatly.
It had too many choc. chips for me but other than that it was great.Real easy to make.I really needed something like that since I was making a pecan pie for the first time and it was on Thanksgiving I was duing it.
My family and friends love it! It's easy to make. I like that it makes two pies at a time, especially around the holidays! I don't mix the chocolate chips in the filling, I poor them into the crust and make a even layer, then add the filling. Also you have to cover them at some point or the crust will burn. Thanks for a great recipe Carolyn!
This pie was a disappointment, sorry. It tasted more like Magic Cookie bars than a Pecan Pie; too much chocolate and not enough pecans. I normally get good reviews for my pies and this one was dubbed "too rich". It did get better the longer it sat on the counter - a day or so, but still won't make it again.
RICH - my family loved it!!! Can only eat small pieces at one time!
Love this recipe!!! It is easy to make and is a huge crowd pleaser.
This is one of my most requested pies! It is so easy and yields 2 delicious pies once I add an extra cup of pecans and another ¾ of a cup of chocolate chips. So yummy!
Ok I did 3/4 the amounts for ingredients thinking that would be enough for 1 pie. Don’t do that. use the amounts given and make one pie. My pie diameter was 9 inches and store bought crust worked fine, except that there wasn’t enough filling so there was easily an extra 1/2” of crust sticking up at the edge that got got kind of crispy burned. Not attractive. Taste was really good for the filling though.
This recipe is delicious prepared as described, but it's even yummier (and more professional tasting) if you melt the chocolate chips and butter before adding them to the corn syrup mixture. You'll want to use the full cup of chocolate chips if you do this. Like others, I found that for a homemade pie crust, the recipe only yields one pie. The pieces are tall enough to easily serve 12. This dessert is elegant and delicious with whipped cream and a cup of coffee! It has become a holiday staple for our family.
Delicious! Internal temp for perfect Pecan Pie is 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
I do think the pie filling was shallow in the crust, but it would have been too much filling for one pie.
I made this wonderful pie for my new in-laws Thanksgiving, now they want me to bring one every time I go over to their house. Thank goodness it is very easy!
I love this recipe because it is so easy to make and it is delicious. I am asked to make this for Thanksgiving every year.
I made this pie because I had chocolate pecan pie last week at Cracker Barrel and loved it. I wanted to make my own and this was it! It was just as I imagined and super easy to make. I didn't have a crust shield and was too busy to place foil on in the middle, but my crust turned out perfect anyway. It baked up perfectly! One thing I did differently was that I placed extra pecans on top of the pie. It was delicious and I think I would've missed that addition. I will be making this pie again.
If you are using a deep dish pie plate, this recipe will make one pie. It looks delicious
Refrigerate overnight to assure firmness.
Excellent!!
