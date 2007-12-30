Chocolate Pecan Pie II

4.6
40 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a favorite for the chocolate pecan lovers at our house!

Recipe by Carolyn

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, blend together the eggs, white sugar, brown sugar, flour, butter, corn syrup and vanilla.

  • Add the chocolate chips and pecans; mix well and pour into pie crusts.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
785 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 94g; fat 44.8g; cholesterol 123.5mg; sodium 377.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022