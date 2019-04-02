Simple Beef Short Ribs

The basics of this recipe came from my mom, and it was passed down to her from her mother and Oma. I changed it a little, and you can too. You can braise in basically any liquid you want. The short ribs come out so delicious and tender, and there is not an overwhelming sauce to overpower them.

By CooperCook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season the short ribs with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour until coated. Shake off the excess flour.

  • Heat the olive oil and butter in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook the ribs until browned on each side, about 5 minutes per side. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Return the ribs to the skillet and pour in the beer. Stir, scraping the bottom of the pan, until all of the browned bits have mixed in with the liquid. Pour in the beef stock, cover and simmer over low heat until very tender, about 2 hours.

Note

If your ribs are very fatty, (which most tend to be) you can let the sauce cool and skim the fat off of the top before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 54.2mg; sodium 651.4mg. Full Nutrition
