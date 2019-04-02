Simple Beef Short Ribs

These are, by far, the BEST short ribs I have ever eaten! I was skeptical that a recipe that was so simple could possibly produce such a wonderful dish --- but I was wrong. The meat was so tender and flavorful and the gravy was unbeatable. My husband and I can't stop raving over this dish! The only changes I made were due to my own preferences. I cooked 3+ pounds of ribs (they are among my husband's best-loved beef meals), I used low-salt broth and, of course, I added much more garlic than the recipe called for. Although the gravy was a good consistency, I did add about a 1/3 cup of roue as suggested. The gravy was still not at all too thick or gummy. I served the short ribs with a horseradish sauce also found at the website, baked red potatoes and steamed frozen peas. A winner all around! I can still taste its goodness hours after we've eaten and I can't thank "CooperCook" enough for this great recipe. It will certainly be a regular favorite in this house!