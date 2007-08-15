Apple Pie

4.5
182 Ratings
This is a sweet, tart and delicious apple pie. Guaranteed to please. Be sure to use Granny Smith apples since they work the best.

Recipe by Lisa H

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Mix together the sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and lemon peel.

  • Line one crust in a 9-inch deep-dish pie pan. Layer 1/3 of apples into pie crust. Sprinkle with sugar mixture and repeat until done. Sprinkle with lemon juice and dot with butter.

  • Place second pie crust on top of filling and flute the edges. Cut vents in top crust and brush with milk for a glazed appearance if desired.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 40 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 56.5g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 248.3mg. Full Nutrition
