Apple Pie
This is a sweet, tart and delicious apple pie. Guaranteed to please. Be sure to use Granny Smith apples since they work the best.
The lemon really makes this pie exceptional! Drop the temperature to 350 F after 25 minutes, and use a baking ring.Read More
Lisa, Such a volume of apples 'way overfilled the 9-inch plate. Then , the crust started to get real dark after 35 minutes, but the insides had barely begun to cook! ( I took the heat down to 350 at that point). Suggestions for a little "twist " on your classic recipe: for the white sugar, I tried half white and half brown. I also added a smidgen of fresh ground ginger root.Read More
I had made other apple pie recipes,but this one was the best tasting and very easy to make.Because I didn't have a fresh lemon rind to zest.I just didn't put it in the suggested recipe.However,I did add the suggested amount of lemon juice,as I did have that on hand.My husband,as well as, my 18 year old son loved it.
I am relatively new to pie baking and this makes a lovely apple pie. I used a pie ring towards the end of baking to keep the rim from over browning. Would definitely bake it again.
This was my first pie and it turned out perfect. Great recipe. I did use 6 cups of apple instead of 7 and I followed someone's suggestion of lowering temp after 25 minutes. People were fighting over the last piece.
It was a bit dry.
This was like the greatest apple pie i've ever done...!! Your recipe was so nice and easy to follow. Thanks for sharing it.
loved the "new" flavor of lemon zest. Used brown sugar instead of white and only 1/3 cup.... Still tasted great!
This pie is delicious! I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar, and grated whole nutmeg, which is better than pre-grated. I also used one each Granny Smith, Fuji, Rome and Golden Delicious apple for a great combo of flavors. That was about 4.5 cups of apples, which was plenty. Top with Blue Bunny's Cinnamon or Butter Pecan ice-cream for a new twist to a traditional favorite. I cheated and used Pillsbury's refrigerated crusts, but it still came out great. I'll use this recipe for company and family pot lucks! It's a keeper! Paula
I made this for thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Even the kids. I made it again with the same great results.
Great Recipe!!! I made a few changes. I rolled each apple slice around in the sugar/nutmeg/cin mixture to make sure everything was even. Fantastic recipe!
This was so good. Wow. The apples baked nicley. The cinnoman gave it a nice taste.
Good Recipe. I made this twice. The second time we left out the lemon peel and added very little nutmeg. It went over well.
I have been making this pie for years as it is my husband's favorite. It is a good starter recipe, but it should be noted that with only 3/4 cups sugar to 7 cups of a tart apple like Granny Smith it is going to lean towards a more tart pie with a hint of sweet. The lemon rind is a nice touch, but doesn't really add anything, so if you don't have it no big deal. You do need the lemon juice to react with the flour to thicken the juices. Also, I accidently left out the butter the last time I made it. Funnily enough I couldn't tell the difference there either so in the future I will save the calories and live without it. When I am in a bit of a rush I just squeeze the lemon over the apples in a large bowl; add the flour, sugar and spices and mix by hand, making sure to coat every piece. I find this is quicker and assures full coverage. As with any pie recipe, if the crust starts to brown before it is done cooking just use a pie ring or tinfoil to cover it. The temperature is perfect for cooking the apples and with a bit of tinfoil your crust will be just fine. I would never turn the temp down for fear of undercooked apples. It is a good idea to put the pie on a cookie sheet just in case the filling bubbles over. It makes a gooey mess in the bottom of your oven otherwise. [Ask me how I know. heehee] This is a tried and true, very basic, very tart apple pie recipe. Add a bit more sugar [1/4 cup more] if you have a sweeter tooth.
New to pie making-enjoyed making this one and it is so good!
I used this recipe and my pie turned out perfect and DELICIOUS! Definitely one that I will keep in my recipe box. I did however follow one of the tips below and turned down the oven to 350 degrees after 25 mins. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!!!
Great recipe....sweetness - just right; used our apples...last of the season.
amazing! I've never made a pie before, and everyone loved it!
very good recipe!!! it was easy to make and tastes wonderful!
Great pie, love the lemon zest addition.
followed intructions and had no problems. great pie!
I had my own gluten free crust and used this filling. It turned out amazing. A great balance of tang and sweetness. I switched the reg flour for brown rice flour. And scaled the recipe to using 4 cups apples because I had a regular pie shell, not deep dish.
This recipe is great! It hits all this different taste buds - sweet and tart. It tastes better after sitting for a day.
Beautiful Apple Pie!! I am very happy with the results!!
Very Good.
yummy
My boys disliked the lemony citrus finish to the taste of this pie. I guess I spoiled them with my usual recipe....just apples, sugar, cinnamon....they don't even like nutmeg. Guess we all have to cook for our family's preferences. I thought it was too much lemon taste myself.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. Not too sweet, but great flavor.
My husband was so happy w/this recipe. I made it w/apples off of our tree and didn't change a thing. He has raved about it to his family and friends. It looked so beautiful w/the eggwash/sugar over the top that I didn't want him to cut into it. I even thought of posting a pic of FB because I was so proud of myself. I didn't have a chance because as soon as it cooled it was half gone. Awesome recipe!!!!!
I also turned down the oven temp as suggested by others as it was browning too fast. The lemon zest gives this a nice flavor. My apples were not as tart as Granny Smith so the zest helped bring out the flavor.
i just made this, but the first ones crust was super-dark, so i remade it and used a crust recipe for a different type of pie, and added some fresh ginger and a little bit more cinnamon. it turned out beautifully. tastes delicious, and is this perfect golden brown color. 4 stars only because of the crust in the actual recipe.
I've made this pie several times for my family. It has become a tradition after a trip to the apple orchard in mid-September. It is very tasty and the lemon gives it a "light" taste.
I was going to make this in a standard 9" glass pie dish, but my daughter pulled out the 3" deep monster pie pan. Knowing the apples would shrink & leave the crust high & dry, I precooked the filling just a little on low heat in a large, covered pot. The apple slices didn't really cook at all, just got steamed a little, but it preshrank the filling so the crust sat nicely on it. It also cut 10 minutes or more from the baking time and ensured the filling was baked throughout. I brushed the top with melted butter & sprinkled it with a sugar-cinnamon mix before baking. It earned rave reviews from people already stuffed with Thanksgiving dinner. I'm keeping this one.
I am keeping this recipe in my recipe box, and will use it again MINUS the lemon zest and lemon juice. I love lemon in everything, but this was way too overpowering, and I felt like I was eating a lemon square apple pie. Withthe lemon zest and juice the taste is not of a traditional apple pie.
My family couldn't get enough of this! By Friday morning, all but one piece was left, and we almost began fighting over it. The lemon added a great layer to the pie - everyone noticed it and loved it. It took way more than three layers to use the seven cups it listed in the recipe, but we like mile-high apple pies anyways, so it wasn't a problem. Awesome recipe all in all!
I love this pie because it's simple yet classic. I mixed all the dry ingredients extra and put it in a plastic baggie. Apple pie mix! I keep that, frozen pie dough (Mom's Pie Crust) and frozen sliced apples on hand. Pie couldn't be easier! I do have a problem with the filling bubbling over my lattice but that might just be baker's error. Just remember to use foil on your edges or it will burn.
This is the best, BY FAR, apple pie I have ever had. The taste was diverse and sensual! The lemon zest adds that "little something" that set the taste apart from anything I've ever had at a relatives house or restaurant. I made this with golden delicious apples, did not use the optional milk and glazed the top of the crust with butter prior to baking. Also, I only used 3.5 cups of apples and it was plenty. Anymore and it would have been overfilled. I can't imagine anyone ever saying this is not the most incredible tasting apple pie they have ever had. A must try recipe!
Excellent apple pie. Easy. I mix spices in bowl, then mix in apples, then place in crust. That way the spices are evenly distributed. Used Rome apples and Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust from this site. My only pie crust from now on, flaky and delicious ( I freeze half of recipe, as it makes enough for 2 - 2 crust pies). Already planning next apple pie. Fantastic.
Made this with my granddaughter and the dog ate most of it! He loved it. We made another pie and he got it too! So... not to be outdone we made another and yes he found that one too! This time it is going into the refrigerator to cool.
Very delicious! I turned the oven down to 350 after the first 25 minutes and it baked up real nice.
Excellent flavor.
The lemon zest in this pie is what really makes it delicious.
i made this for my boyfriend and he loved it.. great easy recipe.
This pie was delicious and so easy to make. My first apple pie, we gobbled it up quickly.
I sprinkled a bit of cinnamon and sugar on the top crust before baking. What a great fall treat!
My daughter and I made this last Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. We're making it again this year, and she's very excited about it (she's 10 and loves to cook).
I have very mixed feelings about this recipe. I really enjoyed the flavour (the lemon zest adds a wonderful special something!)... but it was just so darn RUNNY! I followed the recipe exactly as written, and my pie turned out incredibly soupy. I used golden delicious apples, which are normally wonderful for baking with... Perhaps next time I just need to double the amount of flour the recipe calls for?
Classic Apple Pie! Lemon zest really makes this pie great.
This was an excellent pie, 5 stars with a little adjustment. This pie tastes like apples, not super sweet and spicy. I loved that about it. That being said, I will probably slightly increase the spices, and if using really tart apples like I did this time, I'd increase the sugar a bit too.
Baked it at 350 degrees and didn't use lemon in it at all. It turned out wonderful. Best apple pie ever
I made this last night. I used Fuji and Gala apples and no lemon zest, I didn't have a fresh lemon. It turned out lovely though. My sister says it's the most natural tasting apple pie she's ever had. Thank you for sharing.
This pie is Awesome! Just be sure and watch the temp. Of the oven. After 15 or 20 minutes turn it down to 350 if needed. (Every oven is different) Also a pie ring around the crust will help the ends from getting overly done. If you do not have a pie ring just use foil around the edges. This pie was not dry at all. I can always depend on allrecipes.com. Love this site!
It was easy to make and everybody loved it! It seems like there are too many apples to fit the pie, but they cook down during the baking process. The lemon really makes this recipe worthwhile! I'll definitely be baking it again.
This was my first attempt at apple pie and it tasted great! I did a few substitutions, though. I used lemon essence instead of zest and White wine in place of lemon juice cos I had no lemons. I also substituted sweetener (1/8 cup) for the sugar since I was sharing with people who don't take sugar. it was still quite sweet, so in future I'd probably use 1/4 cups of sugar. I'll definitely be trying it again.
40 minutes on 425 and this pie comes out amazing! Will definitely make again. One thing the recipe could use is a suggestion on how to keep the crust as evenly browned as the rest of the pie as it appeared to be burning just as the rest of the pie was completed cooking. Otherwise, a perfect 5!
Everyone Loved it!
Absolutely wonderful! And easy. I think this will be my standard apple pie recipe from now on. Thank you!
The pie tasted great, but it was overcooked at that temp and time. Next time I'll have to turn it down to 350 or follow a different recipe for cook time and temp.
Excellent recipe and easy to make. I lowered temperature to 350 after 25 minutes and used aluminum foil to protect crust around rim. Turned out perfect and tastes great. I did not have lemon zest; just used lemon juice. I added 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper for an added zing.
I had to use canned lite apples with Spleda sweetener. It turned out great! I also used a pie crust recipe of I found all Allrecipes. I followed the rest of it and used the butter and seasonings. It was fabulous!
I didn't have to use as much apples as this calls for. Also I added a bit of cardamom to the sugar/spice mix and brushed it with egg instead of milk to give it a shinier finish. It turned out great!
It was really good!
I used green apples. The pie turned out vary tart. I recommend gala or some kind of red apples.
added a sprinkle of coarse baker's sugar to crust just about 10 minutes before completion , makes it POP!!!
I use a whole wheat crust and made the pie sugar free by using sucralose. It tastes terrific and tastes delicious. I'll be making it again for Christmas. Thank you.
I followed the directions but I like the lie a little bit on the. Sweet side so I added 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Added and extra tsp of flour also. It does come out a little more juicy but let it cool of and it’s delicious. Everyone that has tried my pie has asked me to make more . This recipe is the best version of apple pie I have had yet.
Don't forget to cover the crust for the first 15 min. I also turned the heat down to 350 once I uncovered the crust. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Yum!
Amazing!! Love it!!
It was an amazing and simple apple pie recipe that turned out great! I didn’t substitute or change anything. I highly recommend this recipe for a seasonal apple pie??
This was a great Christmas dessert for my family and I. I’ve never made pie before, and this was a great first!!! 10/10 would recommend.
Very simple and fresh baked delicious
Use coconut sugar, mmm mmm good!
Very good -- perfect mix of sweet and tart. Only made the filling and used an unroll-and-bake crust.
Great taste, and presentation, but the center was hollow. Maybe it was the crust?
I made as directed except I was out of nutmeg. So instead of the spices called for, I used an equal amount of pumpkin pie spice, which has cinnamon and nutmeg in it, along with allspice. I also got too excited and after I finished crimping my crust I realized I forgot the butter. DOH!!! The first slice warm from the oven was awful runny, but pretty tasty... I found the lemon a little overpowering. I don't hold the runnyness against the recipe. It may gave been my fault, forgetting the butter, so there was no fat for the flour to react with. Or my apples might have been extra juicy. I left it on the counter overnight and I liked it better this morning. The juices thickened up considerably, and the lemon taste was a little tamer. When it was piping hot, I think it made the lemon evaporate up into my nose quickly and ruin the flavor. So, in conclusion, this was an above average apple pie. Next time I will add extra cinnamon, use only the zest of the lemon, leave out the lemon juice. I will add a smidge of salt to the apple slices and drain them in a colander to get a little water out of them before building the pie... I think these changes might push it to a 5 star pie.
I loved this recipe! I made it this year for Easter and my whole family loved it! I definitely recommend this recipe to anyone ready for a delicious treat!
I have made this apple pie more than once and it has always been a hit! So easy, delicious and not to mention beautiful to serve!
This was easy and turned out to be so amazing! I don't think the pie every cooled off. It was gone before it could fully gel.
The best Apple pie I ever made and it feels healthy also. My family devoured it.
I find the apple pie delicious . I think, that my cousin's would love this pie for Christmas Day.
This great recipe gives you a lightly sweet pie where you can actually taste the apples! The lemon adds a nice little zing. I made a very few minor modifications: substituted 1/4 of the white sugar with 1/4 cup brown sugar for a bit for depth of flavor. I brushed the top crust with half & half and then sprinkled with coarse sugar. Baked at 425 for only 20 minutes. Then at 350 for approximately 35-40 mins. One last thing- You don't need to do the layering step of the sugar & spices and apples. Just toss all these ingredients in a bowl to coat and dump into your shell. Pies are very forgiving that way! Oh, I think my pie pan is 10", so 7 apples was fine, any smaller pan and you certainly would run into trouble.
best by far the only thing i did differently is i used brown sugar instead of white.
It tastes good. My filling just didn't set up like the other apple pie I usually make. It made it super mushy. Also used super fresh farmers market apples so I may try again with different granny smith apples.
The taste of the apples was delicious. But I lowered the oven to 350 after 20 minutes and the crust still got overcooked. It was my first attempt at baking an apple pie and I was a tad disppointed.
The tastiest of all apple pies I have baked
This is a nice recipe. I would make it again.
Great recipe! I sprinkled a little extra cinnamon before adding the dabs of butter and lemon juice. And I baked at 350 degrees after 25 minutes. Delicious!!
I added dried cranberries and used assorted apples from a fruit basket. I also used egg wash instead of milk.
Deliceous
It was gone, eaten hot with vanilla ice cream before I could take a picture. The only request was for more and little less lemon zest. Delish! Will make again soon.
So good! Easy recipe and the pie filling was just right! Not runny and had a great taste. The thing that I changed was that I didn't use flour as the thickener. I use Therm-Flo ( got at a bulk food store...corn starch-like) . Cut back the sugar a little bit and it was still nice and sweet. Great recipe! Will make this again. I like how the apples are layered with the dry ingredients.
Excellent recipe, loved the flavour that the lemon added. I was a little more generous with the cinnamon, used brown sugar and I did reduce the baking temp. to 350F after 30 min. (as it was browning too quickly). I will save this recipe and definitely make it again.
The only change I made was to use a different variety of apples because that is what I had. I used 3 honey crisps and 3 galas. My husband says it was the best apple pie, ever and he is 80.
I followed the recipe pretty close to written, used store-bought rolled crust. Turned out wonderful, will definitely make it again.
it was fun to do. glad I did.
My first attempt at apple pie and wow!! A few minor changes to the recipe: I used Cortland apples, used 1 cup sugar (half was brown sugar) and added more cinnamon. Fabulous!!!
This is the third time that I’ve used this very simple and easy apple pie recipe. Each time I’ve had “extra” apple slices but that’s because I used common sense and stopped layering when I wanted my apple pie mound to stop. I’m only mentioning this because of the three star review someone gave stating that the recipe called for too many apples for a 9” pie pan. I also cover my pie edges with aluminum foil from the beginning till the end and that rears a perfectly brown and crispy crust edge. Again I’m referencing a poor review because the edges browned to soon. Just cover those edges and your pie crust will be perfect! I love this recipe and use it anytime we end up with uneaten apples around the house.
This was the best of the best hands down. Love it. Will definitely share this recipe.
Not as sweet as some others I’ve tried. Not mushy like some others either! So a great mix of the others I’ve tasted!
