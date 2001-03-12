First let me say that this recipe brought back some wonderful memories from my youth. I remember on Easter when we were having family and friends over for dinner. My mom made this cheese ball and served it. She had gotten the recipe from someone at work after she tried there at an office party. It was a really big hit. From then on whenever she would make one to take to a party, she would make an extra for the family to enjoy. Later, I called home from my submarine (I was a cook) to ask for the recipe so that I could serve it to the crew when they watched movies at night on the mess deck. I made some homemade butter crackers to go with it and the crew went wild over it. I will never forget what one of the guys said as he scooped up a cracker full of it. He said; “Jack if you were just a little-bit prettier I would marry you.” I lost the recipe and forgot all about it for years. Last Christmas I remembered it but could not remember exactly what went into it. I searched and found it here. This is exactly the recipe that my mom used to make. It is just as good as or better than I remember. If you give this one a try I know you will like it and so will your guests.