Cheese Ball
This is a great appetizer with a cheesy yet sweet flavor.
This is a great recipe. I recently made this for a party and everyone loved it. To make sure it is not runny, after you drain the crushed pineapple pat it with some paper toweling to remove the moisture. It really makes a difference and makes it easier to handle when you roll it in the nuts.Read More
The mixture was runny and didn't hold together well making it difficult for kids to get it on the crackers. Think this was due to the juice leaking out of the pineapple. Next time I make it I will squeeze as much juice out of the pineapple as possible. My husband loves it!Read More
I've made this cheese ball for the holidays for many years. My family loves it. I put ALL the nuts in the recipe and don't even bother to make a ball out of it. It's wonderful as a spread. We have named the "The Best Cheeseball Ever." Your family will love it.
Very good. I drained the pineapple until there was almost not liquid left and it held together no problem. Though I didn't have one, a cheese cloth would be useful to drain the pineapple. I will definitely use one when I make this again.
Oh my goodness! This is a wonderful recipe. I made it for a Christmas open house and it was gone in a matter of an hour...I'm planning to make another one soon just because. I was wary of mixing pineapple with green peppers but the results are just too good.
First let me say that this recipe brought back some wonderful memories from my youth. I remember on Easter when we were having family and friends over for dinner. My mom made this cheese ball and served it. She had gotten the recipe from someone at work after she tried there at an office party. It was a really big hit. From then on whenever she would make one to take to a party, she would make an extra for the family to enjoy. Later, I called home from my submarine (I was a cook) to ask for the recipe so that I could serve it to the crew when they watched movies at night on the mess deck. I made some homemade butter crackers to go with it and the crew went wild over it. I will never forget what one of the guys said as he scooped up a cracker full of it. He said; “Jack if you were just a little-bit prettier I would marry you.” I lost the recipe and forgot all about it for years. Last Christmas I remembered it but could not remember exactly what went into it. I searched and found it here. This is exactly the recipe that my mom used to make. It is just as good as or better than I remember. If you give this one a try I know you will like it and so will your guests.
This recipe was easy to make and my guests were surprised that I made it myself.
Everyone at the party loved this - I thought it needed more. . . I made it for the picture - for our AR friend Cindy Lepp. I use a recipe that I got somewhere about 35 years ago that has the same ingredients - only different amounts as follows: 1 cup pineapple (I go by the measuring cup, not the ounces in a can), increase the green pepper to 1/4 cup, increase the onion to 2 tablespoons, increase the seasoning salt to 1 teaspoon. Here is the big difference - add 1 cup finely chopped dry roasted peanuts to the cream cheese. Then roll ball in 1 cup chopped dry roasted peanuts not the pecans. It is really best to refridge overnight. Garnish with parsley and maraschino cherries. Great original recipe but if you want more umph try my changes.
Everyone loved it. I made it for Christmas and the whole family asked me to make it again. Its basic and not to strong for kids to like.
I have had this cheese ball before. You have got to try it. It's sure to be a big hit at holiday gatherings. I made it for several different occasions and folks couln't stop eating it! Give it a try!
Good - a different flavor from the ordinary cheese ball.
Very good. I wasnt sure about the pineapple, but it really did add a nice flavor to it.
I drained as much juice as i could and it still wasn't enough. It was way too mushy to form into a ball. I wouldn't use as much pineapple if I were to make this again. I didn't care for the flavor of the mixture either. I ended up tossing the whole batch. It was way too sweet.
I've made this recipe a lot and it always gets rave reviews. My recipe differs in that there are more of a couple of the ingredients: 1/4 cup chopped green pepper and 2 tablespoons chopped onion. I also use 2 cups chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts or a mixture of both), adding 1 cup nuts mixed in with the rest of the ingredients, then chilling before rolling in the other cup of nuts which is mixed with 2 tablespoons parsley.
Very easy and is a big party hit! I always keep creamcheese in the fridge and this is a last minute, oh my goodness, what can I whip up in a few minutes, kind of recipe. If you are in a hurry, don't roll it in the nuts, just add the entire amount of nuts and shape the ball w/a spoon in the center of a plate. Decorate the edges of the plate w/crackers & bread chunks. The salt content is a bit high. I use 1/2 tsp. If you are looking to add some color, chop 1/2 cup of cranberries. I found that any type of nuts work--chop finely. Word of advice on the pineapple, drain drain drain drain. Use papertowels or a cheesecloth and get that juice out. Excellent recipe.
Needed a bit more oomph, but it was really good. Followed the recipe exactly and it was gone when the party was over :)
This is very similar to my granny's recipe for cheese ball, except we add 1 cup grated sharp cheddar. The key is to drain the pineapple in a seive and then mix the ingredients and put in bowls lined with wax paper in fridge for about an hour, then use the wax paper to help form the balls and roll in nuts. Also it works better if you make two balls instead of one.
Try adding chopped dried apricots to this mixture & make sure the pineapple is well drained. It is also easier to shape into a ball or log if mixture is chilled first. I use half a green capsicum, a sml can of crushed unsweetened pineapple, a spring onion and a suitable quantity of the apricots. All must be finely chopped by hand though, don't use a food processor. Roll in finely chopped nuts after initial chilling, wrap in foil and chill for approx 2hrs prior to use.
Very good cheese ball!
The ingredients sound a bit odd, but the combined taste is very yummy! Most people are surprised to know pineapple is an ingredient!
great cheese spread. Mine ended up as a soft spread but wasn't stiff enough to form a ball. I eliminted the bell pepper. It reminded me of the Hawaiian spread for the Hawaiian cookie pizza.
I love this cheese ball recipe. I have been making it for years. I add a little bit of hot sauce (a dash or two) and I add a block of shredded sharp cheese as well. There are never any left overs during the holidays at my house.
My family has been making this cheese ball for years. The combination of sweet/salty is an amazing alternative to cheese and crackers!
I was apprehensive about making this once I looked at the ingredient list. Truely a tasty little dish. Extremely easy to make. Definitely watch the pineapple juice content. I chilled my mixture for awhile before attempting to form into a ball which seemed to help. But no worries, leave it in the fridge long enough and you'll have a firm and delicious ball.
Big hit at Thanksgiving I made it the night before and had no problem with it.
I made this for wine & cheese hour at the B&B I work at. Guests seemed to love it and it was so easy to make! I didn't have seasoning salt, so I used a combination of garlic salt, oregano, salt, pepper, and basil.
This is a great recipe I have used for 20 years! The addition of some chopped red bell pepper along with the green makes it festive for Christmas. I also have a variation that calls for 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar to the mix. This helps the ball/spread hold together and cheddar cheese is awesome with pineapple!
I am not an accomplished cook. This was easy to make and really delicious. Thank you so much.
I got this recipe from my grandma years ago, and I still love it. You must be careful to completely drain the pineapple. I put it in a strainer and press it to get the juice out. This is yummy!
So GOOD!
Love this! Needed a large quantity for a party and decided to thin it with a little pineapple juice after doubling recipe, and use for a spread.Also swapped out the season salt and just added sweet red pepper. Had it on banana bread, celery or crackers.Lots of positive comments!Thanks, Lesslie!
As originally written this is pretty good. I had a 20 oz. can of crushed pinapple and used half of it to get as close to 8 oz as possible. In the future, I would use the whole can to make it like just like my favorite canned pineapple cream cheese dip.
This was so delish! The pineapple works so well with the pepper and the onion. I was scarfing this down pretty fast while making Thanksgiving dinner. :)
I used 1/4 teaspoon instead of 1/4 tablespoon of seasoning salt. I took this to a potluck at work, brought very little home, and was even asked for the recipe. The ingredients seemed a little strange to me, but it works.
Excellent - made this for a party. Everyone loved it.
Very good! I usually add a dash of worcestershire sauce for a little zing. It's not my favorite cheese ball recipe, but it's tasty and cheap!
My family really loved this one. They weren't as crazy about the green peppers so next time I will use less, but the pineapple was great.
I made this at Thanksgiving and the adults liked it, but the kids -- not so much. I let the pineapple drain while making other things, combined everything together and scooped everything together in a bowl lined with plastic wrap. Shaped into a ball and let it sit overnight in the fridge. When it came time to roll it in the nuts -- no problem. Easy recipe, great with crackers and makes a lot. I might try adding some different seasonings to it in the future and update this review at that time.
I made this many times and I added 1/3t paprika and 2T worcestershire, and a dash of hot sauce for a sweet punch! I could eat the whole cheese ball by myself! That's how good it is!!!
I love this recipe. I've been making it for a couple years now and everyone who tries it raves about it. I wish I could give it more stars! I use almond halves instead of pecans but no other changes. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Great hit at any social gathering! Plus it looks so fancy and gourmet. :) My 10 year old nephew was apprehensive and once he started he never looked back! Thank you.
Loved it! Guests loved it!
This is the same cheese ball that my mother in law makes but she uses celery salt and onion salt instead of seasoning salt. The key for best taste is to chill before serving.
This is my family's ONLY favorite cheese ball. We love it anytime of the year; but especially for Christmas.
This recipe is a hit whenever I make it. Just made it for a Christmas party and shaped it like a tree, i put less nuts on the outside so I could put fresh parsley to make it as a Christmas tree. I added small pieces of red pepper and 3 slices of almond around the red pepper to decorate the tree. Everyone raved about the presentation and the wonderful taste asking for the recipe.
My husband loved this cheeseball better than almost any he has tried! Big hit. thanks for the recipe. Make sure and drain the pineapple very well!
This was pretty good. BTW - what is 1/4 of a TABLESPOON? The1TB of diced onion appeared a little strong but otherwise I thought it was good.
Have made this for Christmas reception for years and it is always a hit. The grated onion and pineapple in it are essential even though they sound strange together. It is a great cheese ball!
I have almost the same recipe, delete the onions, 1/4 cup green pepper, 1 Tablespoon seasoning salt and add 2 Tablespoons of black pepper. (I only use 1 Tablespoon) Really makes a difference.
This is my favorite type of cheese ball and I have been making some version of this for many years. For the latest one, my husband bought a red pepper instead of green which gave it a slightly different taste but still yummy!
I made this for a cook out and it easily made 2 good sized cheese balls from the amount called for in the recipe. It turned out amazing! I am glad I read some of the other reviews and used a cheesecloth to get ALL of the juice out of the pineapple since it was a little softer than I am used to even with doing that. All in all though, a great flavor and texture.
This is one of my favorite cheese balls! It is so easy and quick to make! Except my children didn't like the onion and bell pepper. I tried it without it and we loved it! I have made it many, many times! This cheese ball is a specialty with my family!
I used Salad Supreme instead of seasoning salt.
TRY !!!
Made this cheese ball last night for our Christmas party and it was a real hit! I took the advice of others and used a paper towel to soak up the excess moisture from the crushed pineapple. I was amazed that the small amount of the onion and green pepper was such a wonderful enhancement to the cheese. This recipe makes a very large cheese ball.
I've been using this recipe for years. It always receives rave reviews. I can make 2 largish or 3 mediumish cheese balls from this recipe. You can freeze them! I wrap it in a ball shape in wax paper then freeze. Also I have started using the smaller pecan chips instead of chopped pecans. They seem to stick better to the outside.
I've made this cheese ball for many years. Always a crowd pleaser. Once mixed, I normally half the recipe (with exception of pecans) and freeze one half for later use and roll half of recipe in one cup pecans. When I use frozen half, after defrosting I roll it in a cup of chopped pecans.
Guests loved it. It was a little loose for a cheese ball, so I placed it in a dip dish.
I used Cashews instead of pecans. Loved it.
This recipe is awesome. I have made it for the past 15 years for my co-workers during the holidays. They ALL call it addicting and the three balls I make are usually devoured before noon. I always have people asking for the recipe.
Was tasty. The family enjoyed the taste after it settled for a day. I would make it again.
Best cheese ball ever! I've made this for years and everyone raves about it and it won't last long!
love it...only cheeseball i will eat
I made this cheese ball for a Christmas party and it was a HUGE hit! The pineapple scared me a little but what an incredible taste combination!
I did not use the peppers... it is always a hit at the christmas party and parties
Made it as the recipe directed. Drained the pineapple and used paper towels to dry as another user suggested. It was very good and easy to make. I'll make this again.
This is a great cheese ball recipe! It will be my go-to recipe from now on!
It is fantastic. I had to make it a few times to get the consistency right. It is a hit with everyone that taste it! :-)
It's a great cheeseball or spread as is! I tried mixing in blue cheese crumbles and is also delicious.
crazy but good!
I LOVE THIS CHEESE BALLL! Ok, this is the best cheese ball I've ever tasted! Like, totally try this! My grandmother always makes this around the holidays but, when she gave me the recipe i lost it then i looked at this one and I'm like 'THATS IDENTICAL TO THE ONE GRANDMA GAVE ME!'' YOU have to try this! totally awesome, must try, you'll love it!
This is my favorite cheeseball recipe, i think i searched online for 5 hours until i found it... THIS IS THE BEST CHEESEBALL RECIPE!!! If you havent tried it you should!!!
Very easy to make. I only used 1 1/2 bars of cream cheese since I didn't need that much. I did every thing else the same and based on reviews I made sure my pineapple was drained real well.
This cheese ball is just like my stepmom makes and it’s amazing.
