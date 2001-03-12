Cheese Ball

This is a great appetizer with a cheesy yet sweet flavor.

By Lesslie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together the cream cheese, pineapple, onion, bell pepper and seasoning salt.

  • Form into a ball and roll in chopped pecans. Chill and serve with butter crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 100.9mg. Full Nutrition
